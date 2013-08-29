Image 1 of 32 Danish champion Michael Morkov (Saxo-Tinkoff) celebrates victory in stage 6 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 32 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) is the new points leader at the Vuelta (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 32 Michael Morkov (Saxo-Tinkoff) on the podium in Caceres. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 32 Michael Morkov (Saxo-Tinkoff) wins in Caceres. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 32 Astana set the tempo in support of Vincenzo Nibali. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 32 The Vuelta a Espana peloton en route to Caceres. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 32 Michael Mørkøv (Saxo-Tinkoff) beats Max Richeze and Fabian Cancellara. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 32 Tony Martin's valiant effort was denied in the closing metres. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 32 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) spent 174 kilometres off the front but just missed out on stage honours. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 32 Garmin-Sharp leads the peloton through the final turn, just seconds behind Tony Martin. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 32 Tony Martin's lone travails animated the stage but Michael Mørkøv (Saxo-Tinkoff) won the day. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 32 Michael Mørkøv (Saxo-Tinkoff) wins the sprint in Caceres on stage 6 of the Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 32 Michael Mørkøv (Saxo-Tinkoff) was the quickest in the bunch sprint. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 32 Michael Mørkøv (Saxo-Tinkoff) wins ahead of Max Richeze and Fabian Cancellara at the 2013 Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 32 Michael Mørkøv (Saxo-Tinkoff) passed Tony Martin in the dying metres to win stage 6 of the 2013 Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 32 Michael Mørkøv (Saxo-Tinkoff) celebrates on the podium. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 32 Mission accomplished for Michael Mørkøv (Saxo-Tinkoff). (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 32 Michael Morkov (Saxo-Tinkoff) claimed victory in Caceres at the Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 32 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) holds the overall lead at the Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 32 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) had to make do with the combativity award after his 174km solo break ended just 100 metres from the finish line. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 32 Sky's Sergio Henao, Dario Cataldo and Edvald Boasson Hagen in action at the Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 32 World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) is building towards his title defence in Florence. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 32 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) in the bunch. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 32 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in red at the 2013 Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 32 Vuelta a Espana leader Vincenzo Nibali with his Astana manager Giuseppe Martinelli. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 32 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2r-La Mondiale). (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 32 Sergio Henao (Sky) will aim to bounce back when the Vuelta a Espana returns to the mountains. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 28 of 32 Dani Moreno (Katusha) holds the green jersey at the Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 29 of 32 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) puts up fierce resistance on the entry into Caceres. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 30 of 32 The peloton were breathing down his neck for miles, but Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) was only caught 100 metres from the finish line. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 31 of 32 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) was the hero of the day on stage 6 of the Vuelta a Espana but he fell just short of stage victory. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 32 of 32 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in the red jersey in Caceres. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Tony Martin came close to pulling off the unbelievable on Thursday, nearly winning the sixth stage of the Vuelta a España in a solo effort that covered almost the entire 175 km. The Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider was caught with only metres to go, as Michael Mørkøv of Saxo-Tinkoff took the sprint win. Maximiliano Richeze (Lampre) and Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard) completed the podium, as Martin hung on for seventh place.

The stage was dominated by the world time trial champion, who apparently wanted to put in a long hard training session for his upcoming defence of that title in Florence. Martin attacked virtually as soon as the flag dropped for the start, and built up a lead of seven and a half minutes and one point. His gap fell to under one minute with 20 km to go, but even within the last kilometre it looked as if he would stay away to the end.

Ironically, it was the former world time trial champion Cancellara who led the charge which caught his rival in the closing metres. Mørkøv drew on his vast track experience to go with the Swiss rider and then exploded past him at the finish line to claim the biggest victory of his career.

There were no changes at the top of the general classification as Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) continues to lead by three seconds over Chris Horner (RadioShack), with Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) third at eight seconds.

How it unfolded

The action started right from the get-go, and instead of a breakaway group, there was a solo attacker – and one who might not have been expected. Tony Martin took off just as the neutralised zone came to an end and the world time trial champion just keep on going for the rest of the day.

After 26 kilometres, he had built up a lead of some 7:24, and Orica-GreenEdge and Belkin took to the head of the field to keep things under control, with Christian Meier particularly prominent in keeping the German’s lead pegged at around the five-minute mark for much of the afternoon.

For their part, Belkin had little interest in tracking Martin down, though, and were instead focused on the day’s first intermediate sprint at Puerto de Béjar, where the Dutch team made sure that Bauke Mollema crossed the line in third place to pick up the one-second time bonus on offer.

Eventually Argos-Shimano joined in the chase work, and slowly but surely the gap started dropping. With 75 km to go, it was down to 4:20.

The chase was slow but steady and the outcome seemingly inevitable. At the 20 km marker, the gap was exactly one minute, and the capture seemed imminent. Martin fought hard though, and when his advantage dropped to nine seconds, he turned on his speed again to double it.

Unbelievably he still had six seconds in hand as he went under the red kite with one kilometre to go, and even 500 metres out, it looked like he had a chance. But his tired legs had no chance against the strong will of the sprinters, and they gobbled him up with just 100 metres to go. A cruel finish for Martin, after a remarkable 174.9 km alone in the lead.

Full Results 1 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3:54:15 2 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 3 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 4 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 5 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 7 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 9 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 11 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 14 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 15 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 16 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 17 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 18 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 19 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 20 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 21 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 22 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 23 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 24 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 26 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 28 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 29 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 31 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 32 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 33 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 34 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 35 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 37 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 38 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 39 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 40 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 42 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 43 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 44 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 45 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 46 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 47 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 48 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 49 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 50 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 51 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 52 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 53 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 54 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 56 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 57 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 58 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 59 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 60 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 61 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 62 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 63 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 64 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 65 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 66 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 67 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 68 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 69 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 70 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 71 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 72 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 74 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 75 Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 76 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 77 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 78 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 79 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 80 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 81 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 82 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 84 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 85 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 86 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 87 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 88 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 89 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 90 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 91 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 92 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 93 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 94 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 95 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 96 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 97 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 98 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 99 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 100 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 101 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 102 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 103 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 104 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 105 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 106 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 107 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 108 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 109 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 110 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 111 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 112 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 113 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 114 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 115 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 116 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 117 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 118 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 119 Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 120 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 121 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 122 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 123 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 124 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 125 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 126 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 127 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 128 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 129 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 130 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 131 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 132 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 133 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:20 134 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 135 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 136 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:23 137 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:34 138 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 139 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 140 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 141 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:45 142 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 143 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 144 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 145 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 146 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 147 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 148 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 149 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 150 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:51 151 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:00 152 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 153 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 154 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 155 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 156 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 157 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 158 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 159 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 160 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 161 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 162 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 163 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 164 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 165 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 166 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 167 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 168 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 169 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 170 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 171 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 172 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 173 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 174 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 175 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 176 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 177 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 178 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 179 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:17 180 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 181 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:27 182 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:37 183 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:27 184 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:40 185 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 186 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 187 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 188 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 189 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 190 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:03:46 191 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 192 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:04:41 193 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 194 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:05:41 195 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha

Sprint 1 - Puerto de Béjar, 30.4km 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 pts 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 2 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Grimaldo, 111.6km 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 pts 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 2 3 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1

Points - Cáceres, 175km 1 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 25 pts 2 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 20 3 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 16 4 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 14 5 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 10 7 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 9 8 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 9 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 10 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 11 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 12 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 13 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 3 14 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2

Most combative 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step

Teams 1 RadioShack Leopard 11:42:45 2 Sky Procycling 3 BMC Racing Team 4 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 6 Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 Lampre-Merida 9 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 AG2R La Mondiale 11 Team Argos-Shimano 12 Astana Pro Team 13 Euskaltel-Euskadi 14 FDJ.fr 15 Team NetApp-Endura 16 Garmin-Sharp 17 Katusha 18 Lotto Belisol 19 Movistar Team 20 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:23

General classifiation after stage 6 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 22:38:07 2 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:03 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:08 4 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:16 5 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:21 6 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:26 7 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:28 8 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:00:31 9 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:38 10 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:42 11 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:45 12 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:46 13 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:48 14 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 15 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:52 16 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:00:53 17 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:55 18 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:59 19 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:10 20 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:12 21 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:15 22 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:16 23 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:21 24 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:30 25 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 26 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 27 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:32 28 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:36 29 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:41 30 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:45 31 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:47 32 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:50 33 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:52 34 Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:58 35 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:02 36 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:03 37 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:23 38 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:02:37 39 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:49 40 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:52 41 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:02:57 42 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:02:59 43 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:37 44 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:45 45 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:03:56 46 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:57 47 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:47 48 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:06 49 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:05:13 50 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:33 51 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:42 52 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:02 53 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 0:06:20 54 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:04 55 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:20 56 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:21 57 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:07:26 58 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:09:27 59 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:35 60 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:09:51 61 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:09:57 62 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:10:12 63 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:10:43 64 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:10:48 65 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:11:19 66 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:11:36 67 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:11:39 68 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 69 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:11:54 70 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:56 71 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:12:29 72 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:12:31 73 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:39 74 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:13:07 75 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:13:22 76 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:13:47 77 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:14:14 78 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 0:14:18 79 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 0:15:14 80 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:15:17 81 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:15:19 82 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:15:39 83 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:16:28 84 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:16:45 85 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:16:48 86 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:16:57 87 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:58 88 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:17:15 89 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 0:18:01 90 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:18:43 91 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:19:02 92 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:19:08 93 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:19:33 94 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:19:36 95 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 0:19:42 96 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:19:48 97 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:19:59 98 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:20:28 99 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:20:36 100 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:20:41 101 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:21:04 102 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:21:10 103 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:21:27 104 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:21:56 105 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:23:18 106 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 0:23:41 107 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:24:22 108 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:25:01 109 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:25:39 110 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:25:41 111 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:26:17 112 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:26:29 113 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:27:04 114 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:27:09 115 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:27:15 116 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:27:27 117 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:27:32 118 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:27:55 119 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:28:00 120 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:28:30 121 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:29:35 122 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:29:49 123 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:01 124 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:30:04 125 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:30:11 126 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:30:14 127 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:30:30 128 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:30:57 129 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:31:03 130 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:31:15 131 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:31:17 132 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:31:35 133 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:31:51 134 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:31:58 135 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:32:00 136 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:32:19 137 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:32:55 138 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:33:07 139 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 0:34:06 140 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 141 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:34:09 142 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:34:22 143 Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:34:23 144 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:34:39 145 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:34:41 146 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:35:18 147 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:35:36 148 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:11 149 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:36:12 150 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:36:17 151 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:36:18 152 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 0:36:26 153 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:36:33 154 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:36:35 155 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:36:59 156 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:16 157 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:37:25 158 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:37:38 159 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:37:41 160 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:38:22 161 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 162 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:39:17 163 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:39:36 164 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:40:31 165 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 0:40:54 166 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:41:48 167 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:41:51 168 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:42:01 169 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:42:12 170 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:42:24 171 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:42:29 172 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:42:41 173 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:42:42 174 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:42:49 175 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:42:52 176 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha 177 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:42:56 178 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:43:08 179 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:43:20 180 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:43:26 181 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 0:43:29 182 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:44:01 183 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:44:26 184 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:44:39 185 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:44:54 186 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:45:22 187 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:45:45 188 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:47:01 189 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:47:15 190 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:48:11 191 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:49:07 192 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:51:30 193 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:52:40 194 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:57:58 195 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 1:00:17

Points classification 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 51 pts 2 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 48 3 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 40 4 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 38 5 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 38 6 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 37 7 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 36 8 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 34 9 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 30 10 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 28 11 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 26 12 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 25 13 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 23 14 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 20 15 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 17 16 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 17 17 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 17 18 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 14 19 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 14 20 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 14 21 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 14 22 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 13 23 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 12 24 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 25 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 10 26 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 27 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 28 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 9 29 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 9 30 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 9 31 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 32 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 8 33 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 34 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 35 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 36 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 37 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 38 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 39 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 40 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 41 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 42 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 43 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 4 44 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 45 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 46 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 47 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 48 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 2 49 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 50 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 51 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 2 52 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 53 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 54 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 55 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 56 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1 57 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 1 58 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1 59 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1

Mountains classification 1 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 11 pts 2 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 3 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 6 4 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 5 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 6 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 3 7 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 8 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 3 9 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 2 10 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 11 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 2 12 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 1 13 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 14 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 1 15 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Combination classification 1 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 8 pts 2 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 13 3 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 18 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 19 5 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 39 6 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 42 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 51 8 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 140 9 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 145 10 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 160 11 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 203 12 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 220 13 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 224 14 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 245 15 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 255