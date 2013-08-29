Trending

Morkov sprints to Vuelta stage victory in Caceres

Martin's day-long solo break caught in closing meters

Tony Martin came close to pulling off the unbelievable on Thursday, nearly winning the sixth stage of the Vuelta a España in a solo effort that covered almost the entire 175 km. The Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider was caught with only metres to go, as Michael Mørkøv of Saxo-Tinkoff took the sprint win. Maximiliano Richeze (Lampre) and Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard) completed the podium, as Martin hung on for seventh place.

The stage was dominated by the world time trial champion, who apparently wanted to put in a long hard training session for his upcoming defence of that title in Florence. Martin attacked virtually as soon as the flag dropped for the start, and built up a lead of seven and a half minutes and one point. His gap fell to under one minute with 20 km to go, but even within the last kilometre it looked as if he would stay away to the end.

Ironically, it was the former world time trial champion Cancellara who led the charge which caught his rival in the closing metres. Mørkøv drew on his vast track experience to go with the Swiss rider and then exploded past him at the finish line to claim the biggest victory of his career.

There were no changes at the top of the general classification as Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) continues to lead by three seconds over Chris Horner (RadioShack), with Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) third at eight seconds.

How it unfolded

The action started right from the get-go, and instead of a breakaway group, there was a solo attacker – and one who might not have been expected. Tony Martin took off just as the neutralised zone came to an end and the world time trial champion just keep on going for the rest of the day.

After 26 kilometres, he had built up a lead of some 7:24, and Orica-GreenEdge and Belkin took to the head of the field to keep things under control, with Christian Meier particularly prominent in keeping the German’s lead pegged at around the five-minute mark for much of the afternoon.

For their part, Belkin had little interest in tracking Martin down, though, and were instead focused on the day’s first intermediate sprint at Puerto de Béjar, where the Dutch team made sure that Bauke Mollema crossed the line in third place to pick up the one-second time bonus on offer.

Eventually Argos-Shimano joined in the chase work, and slowly but surely the gap started dropping. With 75 km to go, it was down to 4:20.

The chase was slow but steady and the outcome seemingly inevitable. At the 20 km marker, the gap was exactly one minute, and the capture seemed imminent. Martin fought hard though, and when his advantage dropped to nine seconds, he turned on his speed again to double it.

Unbelievably he still had six seconds in hand as he went under the red kite with one kilometre to go, and even 500 metres out, it looked like he had a chance. But his tired legs had no chance against the strong will of the sprinters, and they gobbled him up with just 100 metres to go. A cruel finish for Martin, after a remarkable 174.9 km alone in the lead.

Full Results
1Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3:54:15
2Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
3Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
4Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
5Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
7Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
8Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
9Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
10Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
11Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
13Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
14Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
15Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
16Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
17Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
18Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
19Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
20David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
21Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
22Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
23Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
24Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
25Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
26Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
27Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
28Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
29Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
30Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
31Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
32Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
33Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
34Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
35Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
37Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
38Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
39Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
40Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
41Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
42Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
43Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
44Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
45Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
46David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
47Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
48Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
49Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
50Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
51Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
52Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
53Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
54Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
55Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
56Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
57Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
58Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
59Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
60Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
61Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
62Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
63Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
64Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
65Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
66Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
67Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
68Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
69Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
70Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
71Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
72Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
74Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
75Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
76Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
77Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
78Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
79Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
80Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
81Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
82Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
84Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
85Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
86Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
87Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
88José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
89Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
90Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
91Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
92David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
93Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
94Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
95Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
96Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
97Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
98Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
99Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
100Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
101Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
102Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
103Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
104Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
105Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
106Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
107Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
108Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
109Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
110Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
111Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
112Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
113Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
114Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
115Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
116Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
117Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
118Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
119Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
120Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
121Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
122Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
123Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
124Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
125Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
126Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
127Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
128Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
129Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
130Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
131Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
132Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
133Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:20
134Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
135Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
136Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:23
137Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:34
138Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
139Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
140Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
141Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:45
142Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
143Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
144Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
145Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
146Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
147Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
148Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
149Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
150Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:51
151Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:01:00
152Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
153Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
154Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
155Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
156José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
157Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
158Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
159Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
160Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
161Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
162Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
163Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
164Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
165Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
166Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
167Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
168Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
169Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
170Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
171Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
172Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
173Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
174Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
175Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
176Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
177Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
178Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
179Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:17
180Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
181Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:27
182Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:37
183Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:27
184Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:40
185Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
186Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
187Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
188Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
189Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
190Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:03:46
191Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
192Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:04:41
193Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
194Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:05:41
195Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha

Sprint 1 - Puerto de Béjar, 30.4km
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp2
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Grimaldo, 111.6km
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp2
3Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp1

Points - Cáceres, 175km
1Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff25pts
2Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida20
3Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard16
4Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp14
5Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge10
7Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step9
8Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step8
9Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team7
10Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
11Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
12Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
13Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling3
14Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling2

Most combative
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step

Teams
1RadioShack Leopard11:42:45
2Sky Procycling
3BMC Racing Team
4Omega Pharma-Quick Step
5Team Saxo-Tinkoff
6Cannondale Pro Cycling
7Belkin Pro Cycling Team
8Lampre-Merida
9Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
10AG2R La Mondiale
11Team Argos-Shimano
12Astana Pro Team
13Euskaltel-Euskadi
14FDJ.fr
15Team NetApp-Endura
16Garmin-Sharp
17Katusha
18Lotto Belisol
19Movistar Team
20Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
22Orica-GreenEdge0:01:23

General classifiation after stage 6
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team22:38:07
2Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:00:03
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:08
4Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:00:16
5Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:21
6Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard0:00:26
7Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:28
8Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:00:31
9Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:38
10Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:42
11Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:45
12Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:46
13Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:48
14Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
15Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:52
16Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:00:53
17Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:55
18Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:59
19Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:10
20Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:12
21Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:15
22Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:16
23Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:21
24Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:30
25Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
26Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
27Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:32
28Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:36
29Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:41
30Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:45
31Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp0:01:47
32David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:50
33José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:52
34Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:58
35Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:02
36Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:03
37Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:23
38Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:02:37
39Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:49
40David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:52
41Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:57
42Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:02:59
43Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:37
44Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:45
45Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:03:56
46Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:57
47Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:47
48Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:06
49Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:05:13
50Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:33
51Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:42
52Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:02
53Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha0:06:20
54Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:04
55Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:20
56Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:21
57Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:07:26
58Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:27
59Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:35
60Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:09:51
61Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:09:57
62Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:10:12
63Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:10:43
64Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:10:48
65Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:11:19
66Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:11:36
67Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:11:39
68Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
69Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:11:54
70Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:56
71Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:12:29
72Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:12:31
73Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:39
74Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:07
75Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:22
76Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:47
77Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano0:14:14
78Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha0:14:18
79Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha0:15:14
80Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:15:17
81Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:15:19
82Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:15:39
83Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:16:28
84Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:16:45
85Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:16:48
86Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:16:57
87Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:58
88Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:17:15
89Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura0:18:01
90Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:18:43
91Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:19:02
92Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:19:08
93Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:19:33
94Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:19:36
95Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard0:19:42
96Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:19:48
97Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:19:59
98Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:20:28
99David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:20:36
100Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:20:41
101Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:21:04
102Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:21:10
103Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:21:27
104Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:21:56
105Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:23:18
106Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha0:23:41
107Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:24:22
108Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:25:01
109Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:25:39
110Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:25:41
111Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:26:17
112Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:26:29
113Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:27:04
114Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:27:09
115Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:27:15
116Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:27:27
117Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling0:27:32
118Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:27:55
119Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:28:00
120Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:28:30
121Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:29:35
122Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:29:49
123Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:01
124Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:30:04
125Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr0:30:11
126Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:30:14
127Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:30:30
128Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:30:57
129Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:31:03
130Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:31:15
131Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:31:17
132Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:31:35
133Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:31:51
134Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:31:58
135Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:32:00
136Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:32:19
137José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:32:55
138Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:33:07
139Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol0:34:06
140Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
141Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:34:09
142Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:34:22
143Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:34:23
144Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:34:39
145Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:34:41
146Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:35:18
147Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:35:36
148Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:11
149Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:36:12
150Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:36:17
151Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:36:18
152Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha0:36:26
153Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:36:33
154Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:36:35
155Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:36:59
156Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:16
157Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:37:25
158Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:37:38
159Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:37:41
160Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling0:38:22
161Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
162Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:39:17
163Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:39:36
164Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:40:31
165Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura0:40:54
166Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:41:48
167Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:41:51
168Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:42:01
169Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:42:12
170Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:42:24
171Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:42:29
172Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:42:41
173Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:42:42
174Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:42:49
175Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:42:52
176Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
177Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:42:56
178Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:43:08
179Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:43:20
180Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:43:26
181Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp0:43:29
182Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:44:01
183Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:44:26
184Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:44:39
185Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:44:54
186Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:45:22
187Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:45:45
188Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano0:47:01
189Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:47:15
190Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:48:11
191Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:49:07
192Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:51:30
193Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:52:40
194Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:57:58
195Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp1:00:17

Points classification
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge51pts
2Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha48
3Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida40
4Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff38
5Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step38
6Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team37
7Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard36
8Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team34
9Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp30
10Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard28
11Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha26
12Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff25
13Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling23
14Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling20
15Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step17
16Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale17
17Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp17
18Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol14
19Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura14
20Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling14
21Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano14
22Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff13
23Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale12
24Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
25Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp10
26Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida10
27Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida10
28Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard9
29Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling9
30Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr9
31Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
32Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano8
33Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
34Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team7
35Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
36Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr6
37Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
38Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
39Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
40Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
41Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
42Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
43Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano4
44Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
45Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr2
46Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
47Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
48Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura2
49Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
50Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
51Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol2
52Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
53Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
54Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
55Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
56Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp1
57Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr1
58Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1
59Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1

Mountains classification
1Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff11pts
2Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
3Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha6
4Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida5
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
6Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard3
7Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
8Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team3
9Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura2
10Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
11Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol2
12Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha1
13Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
14Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp1
15Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Combination classification
1Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff8pts
2Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha13
3Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard18
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team19
5Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha39
6Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura42
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale51
8Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team140
9Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits145
10Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol160
11Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol203
12Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp220
13Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida224
14Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA245
15Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA255

Teams classification
1RadioShack Leopard66:54:52
2Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:05
3Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:10
4Team NetApp-Endura0:01:25
5Movistar Team0:01:28
6Astana Pro Team0:02:10
7FDJ.fr0:02:39
8Katusha
9BMC Racing Team0:03:01
10Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:43
11Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:59
12AG2R La Mondiale0:08:18
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:23
14Lampre-Merida0:09:54
15Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:09
16Sky Procycling0:11:33
17Cannondale Pro Cycling0:11:48
18Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:12:26
19Lotto Belisol0:15:09
20Team Argos-Shimano0:19:50
21Garmin-Sharp0:26:31
22Orica-GreenEdge0:41:12

