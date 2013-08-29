Morkov sprints to Vuelta stage victory in Caceres
Martin's day-long solo break caught in closing meters
Stage 6: Guijuelo - Caceres
Tony Martin came close to pulling off the unbelievable on Thursday, nearly winning the sixth stage of the Vuelta a España in a solo effort that covered almost the entire 175 km. The Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider was caught with only metres to go, as Michael Mørkøv of Saxo-Tinkoff took the sprint win. Maximiliano Richeze (Lampre) and Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard) completed the podium, as Martin hung on for seventh place.
The stage was dominated by the world time trial champion, who apparently wanted to put in a long hard training session for his upcoming defence of that title in Florence. Martin attacked virtually as soon as the flag dropped for the start, and built up a lead of seven and a half minutes and one point. His gap fell to under one minute with 20 km to go, but even within the last kilometre it looked as if he would stay away to the end.
Ironically, it was the former world time trial champion Cancellara who led the charge which caught his rival in the closing metres. Mørkøv drew on his vast track experience to go with the Swiss rider and then exploded past him at the finish line to claim the biggest victory of his career.
There were no changes at the top of the general classification as Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) continues to lead by three seconds over Chris Horner (RadioShack), with Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) third at eight seconds.
How it unfolded
The action started right from the get-go, and instead of a breakaway group, there was a solo attacker – and one who might not have been expected. Tony Martin took off just as the neutralised zone came to an end and the world time trial champion just keep on going for the rest of the day.
After 26 kilometres, he had built up a lead of some 7:24, and Orica-GreenEdge and Belkin took to the head of the field to keep things under control, with Christian Meier particularly prominent in keeping the German’s lead pegged at around the five-minute mark for much of the afternoon.
For their part, Belkin had little interest in tracking Martin down, though, and were instead focused on the day’s first intermediate sprint at Puerto de Béjar, where the Dutch team made sure that Bauke Mollema crossed the line in third place to pick up the one-second time bonus on offer.
Eventually Argos-Shimano joined in the chase work, and slowly but surely the gap started dropping. With 75 km to go, it was down to 4:20.
The chase was slow but steady and the outcome seemingly inevitable. At the 20 km marker, the gap was exactly one minute, and the capture seemed imminent. Martin fought hard though, and when his advantage dropped to nine seconds, he turned on his speed again to double it.
Unbelievably he still had six seconds in hand as he went under the red kite with one kilometre to go, and even 500 metres out, it looked like he had a chance. But his tired legs had no chance against the strong will of the sprinters, and they gobbled him up with just 100 metres to go. A cruel finish for Martin, after a remarkable 174.9 km alone in the lead.
|1
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3:54:15
|2
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|3
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|5
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|7
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|9
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|14
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|16
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|17
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|18
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|19
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|20
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|23
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|24
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|26
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|28
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|29
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|31
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|32
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|33
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|34
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|35
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|38
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|39
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|40
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|42
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|43
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|44
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|45
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|46
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|47
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|48
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|50
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|51
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|52
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|53
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|54
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|58
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|60
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|62
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|64
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|66
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|67
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|68
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|69
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|70
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|71
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|72
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|74
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|75
|Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|76
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|77
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|78
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|79
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|80
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|81
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|82
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|84
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|85
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|86
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|87
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|88
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|89
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|90
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|91
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|92
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|93
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|94
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|95
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|96
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|98
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|99
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|101
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|102
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|103
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|104
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|106
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|107
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|108
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|110
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|111
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|112
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|113
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|114
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|115
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|116
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|117
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|118
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|119
|Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|120
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|121
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|122
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|123
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|124
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|125
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|126
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|127
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|128
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|129
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|130
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|131
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|132
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|133
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|134
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|135
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|136
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:23
|137
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:34
|138
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|139
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|140
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|141
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:45
|142
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|143
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|144
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|145
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|146
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|147
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|148
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|149
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|150
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:51
|151
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:00
|152
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|153
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|154
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|155
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|156
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|157
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|158
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|159
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|160
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|161
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|162
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|163
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|164
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|165
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|166
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|167
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|168
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|169
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|170
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|171
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|172
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|173
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|174
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|175
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|176
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|177
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|178
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|179
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:17
|180
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|181
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:27
|182
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:37
|183
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:27
|184
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:40
|185
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|186
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|187
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|188
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|189
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|190
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:03:46
|191
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|192
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:41
|193
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|194
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:41
|195
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|pts
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|2
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|pts
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|2
|3
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|1
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|25
|pts
|2
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|20
|3
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|16
|4
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|14
|5
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|7
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|9
|8
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|9
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|10
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|12
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|13
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|3
|14
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|RadioShack Leopard
|11:42:45
|2
|Sky Procycling
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|4
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|6
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Lampre-Merida
|9
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Team Argos-Shimano
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|13
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14
|FDJ.fr
|15
|Team NetApp-Endura
|16
|Garmin-Sharp
|17
|Katusha
|18
|Lotto Belisol
|19
|Movistar Team
|20
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:23
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|22:38:07
|2
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:03
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:08
|4
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:16
|5
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:21
|6
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:26
|7
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:28
|8
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:00:31
|9
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:38
|10
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:42
|11
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:45
|12
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:46
|13
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|14
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|15
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:52
|16
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|0:00:53
|17
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:55
|18
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:59
|19
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:10
|20
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|21
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:15
|22
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|23
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:21
|24
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:30
|25
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|26
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:32
|28
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:36
|29
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:41
|30
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:45
|31
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:47
|32
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:50
|33
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:52
|34
|Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:58
|35
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:02
|36
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:03
|37
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:23
|38
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:37
|39
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:49
|40
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:52
|41
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:57
|42
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:02:59
|43
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:37
|44
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:45
|45
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:03:56
|46
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:57
|47
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:47
|48
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:06
|49
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:05:13
|50
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:33
|51
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:42
|52
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:02
|53
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|0:06:20
|54
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:04
|55
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:20
|56
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:21
|57
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:07:26
|58
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:09:27
|59
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:35
|60
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:09:51
|61
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:57
|62
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:10:12
|63
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:43
|64
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:10:48
|65
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:11:19
|66
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:11:36
|67
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:11:39
|68
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|69
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:11:54
|70
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:56
|71
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:12:29
|72
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:31
|73
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:39
|74
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:07
|75
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:22
|76
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:47
|77
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:14:14
|78
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|0:14:18
|79
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|0:15:14
|80
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:17
|81
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:15:19
|82
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:15:39
|83
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:28
|84
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:16:45
|85
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:16:48
|86
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:16:57
|87
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:58
|88
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:17:15
|89
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:18:01
|90
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:18:43
|91
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:19:02
|92
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:19:08
|93
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:19:33
|94
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:19:36
|95
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|0:19:42
|96
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:19:48
|97
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:19:59
|98
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:20:28
|99
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:36
|100
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:20:41
|101
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:21:04
|102
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:10
|103
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:27
|104
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:21:56
|105
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:23:18
|106
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|0:23:41
|107
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:22
|108
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:25:01
|109
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:39
|110
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:41
|111
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:26:17
|112
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:26:29
|113
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:27:04
|114
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:27:09
|115
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:27:15
|116
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:27
|117
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:27:32
|118
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:55
|119
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|0:28:00
|120
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:28:30
|121
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:29:35
|122
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:29:49
|123
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:01
|124
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:04
|125
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:30:11
|126
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:30:14
|127
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:30:30
|128
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:30:57
|129
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:31:03
|130
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:31:15
|131
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:31:17
|132
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:31:35
|133
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:31:51
|134
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:31:58
|135
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:32:00
|136
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:32:19
|137
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:32:55
|138
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:07
|139
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|0:34:06
|140
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|141
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:34:09
|142
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:34:22
|143
|Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:34:23
|144
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:34:39
|145
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:34:41
|146
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:35:18
|147
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:35:36
|148
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:11
|149
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:36:12
|150
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:36:17
|151
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:36:18
|152
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|0:36:26
|153
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:36:33
|154
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:35
|155
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:36:59
|156
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:16
|157
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:37:25
|158
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:37:38
|159
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:37:41
|160
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:38:22
|161
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|162
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:39:17
|163
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:39:36
|164
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:40:31
|165
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:40:54
|166
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:41:48
|167
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:41:51
|168
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:42:01
|169
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:42:12
|170
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:42:24
|171
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:42:29
|172
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:42:41
|173
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:42:42
|174
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:49
|175
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:42:52
|176
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
|177
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:42:56
|178
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:43:08
|179
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:43:20
|180
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:43:26
|181
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|0:43:29
|182
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:44:01
|183
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:44:26
|184
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:44:39
|185
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:44:54
|186
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:45:22
|187
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:45:45
|188
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:47:01
|189
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:47:15
|190
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:48:11
|191
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:49:07
|192
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:51:30
|193
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:52:40
|194
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:57:58
|195
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|1:00:17
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|51
|pts
|2
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|48
|3
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|40
|4
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|38
|5
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|38
|6
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|7
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|36
|8
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|34
|9
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|30
|10
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|28
|11
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|26
|12
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|25
|13
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|23
|14
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|20
|15
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|17
|16
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|17
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|17
|18
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|14
|19
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|14
|20
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14
|21
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|14
|22
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|13
|23
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|24
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|25
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|26
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|27
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|28
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|9
|29
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|9
|30
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|9
|31
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|32
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|8
|33
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|34
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|35
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|36
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|37
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|38
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|39
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|40
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|41
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|42
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|43
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|44
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|45
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|46
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|47
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|48
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|49
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|50
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|51
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|2
|52
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|53
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|54
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|55
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|56
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|57
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|1
|58
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|59
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1
|1
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|11
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|3
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|6
|4
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|5
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|6
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|7
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|8
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|9
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|10
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|11
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|2
|12
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|1
|13
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|14
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|15
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|1
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|8
|pts
|2
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|13
|3
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|18
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|39
|6
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|42
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|8
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|140
|9
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|145
|10
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|160
|11
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|203
|12
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|220
|13
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|224
|14
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|245
|15
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|255
|1
|RadioShack Leopard
|66:54:52
|2
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:05
|3
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|4
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:25
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:01:28
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:10
|7
|FDJ.fr
|0:02:39
|8
|Katusha
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:01
|10
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:43
|11
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:59
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:18
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:23
|14
|Lampre-Merida
|0:09:54
|15
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:09
|16
|Sky Procycling
|0:11:33
|17
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:11:48
|18
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:12:26
|19
|Lotto Belisol
|0:15:09
|20
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:19:50
|21
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:26:31
|22
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:41:12
