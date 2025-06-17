Recommended reading

Tour de Suisse: Long-range attack nets Quinn Simmons solo win on stage 3

João Almeida takes sprint for second place ahead of Oscar Onley, as Romain Grégoire maintains overall lead in Heiden

Quinn Simmons wins stage 3 at the Tour de Suisse 2025
Quinn Simmons wins stage 3 at the Tour de Suisse 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) used his natural aggression and raw power to win stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse with a solo attack from the breakaway of the day.

The US national champion made sure he was in the six-rider attack and then surged away alone in the Swiss hills near Lake Constance with 20km to go. He opened a 30-second gap and fought to keep it all the way to the finish line in the hilltop spa resort of Heiden.

Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

