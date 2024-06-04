UCI Gravel World Series, Blaavands Huk – Solo victory for Emma Norsgaard as Tim Merlier wins in sprint

Early crash leaves last year's winner Tessa Neefjes chasing way back through field to take second

Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) and Emma Norsgaard (Movistar)
Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) and Emma Norsgaard (Movistar)
At Blaavands Huk, it was a weekend where the road riders dominated with Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) sprinting to victory in the men's elite race at the round of the UCI Gravel World Series in Denmark, while in the women's elite race it was a solo win for Emma Norsgaard (Movistar).

Just a week out from finishing the Giro d'Italia with three stages victories, Merlier beat Danish rider Jonas Lindberg (Willing Able) in the sprint while his Soudal-QuickStep teammate Bert van Lerberghe came third. The top spots were decided from a group that was whittled down to four by the final stages and also included Julian Siemons, who tailed off as the sprint unfolded.

