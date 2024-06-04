UCI Gravel World Series, Blaavands Huk – Solo victory for Emma Norsgaard as Tim Merlier wins in sprint

At Blaavands Huk, it was a weekend where the road riders dominated with Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) sprinting to victory in the men's elite race at the round of the UCI Gravel World Series in Denmark, while in the women's elite race it was a solo win for Emma Norsgaard (Movistar).

Just a week out from finishing the Giro d'Italia with three stages victories, Merlier beat Danish rider Jonas Lindberg (Willing Able) in the sprint while his Soudal-QuickStep teammate Bert van Lerberghe came third. The top spots were decided from a group that was whittled down to four by the final stages and also included Julian Siemons, who tailed off as the sprint unfolded.

"For us this was the perfect situation," said a mud covered Merlier in a post race interview, adding that he also planned to race the UCI Gravel World Championships in Belgium. "I'm really happy – the first gravel race I have won.”

Norsgaard didn't have to unfurl her sprint power, instead taking off solo early. Tessa Neefjes (Liv) – who won the event last year – had a chase on her hands after getting caught in a crash about 8km in. The Dutch rider chased back through the field to take second, 4 minutes and 51 seconds behind Norsgaard. Klara Sofie Skovgaard Hansen (PAS Racing) came third.

The race, which was over 160km long, started and finished in Blavandshuk on the Danish east coast. It included 85% gravel roads with a small section on the beach with the flat course heading north before looping back. The elite riders took on three circuits of the course.

Blaavands Huk, which was live streamed, is the only Danish qualifying round for the 2024 UCI Gravel World Championships. The next group of qualifying races are the Blue Mountains Gravel Fondo in Canada and The Safari Gravel Event in Kenya on June 15 then the Wish One Millau Grands Causses in France on June 16.

A post shared by Movistar Team (@movistar_team) A photo posted by on

Women's results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Men's results

Results powered by FirstCycling