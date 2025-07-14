'It was tense' - Jonathan Vaughters on EF Education-EasyPost's emotions and strategy as Ben Healy takes Tour de France yellow jersey

American squad celebrates team performance that ended with cycling's biggest prize

Ben Healy of Ireland and Team EF Education - EasyPost celebrates at podium as Yellow leader jersey winner during the 112th Tour de France 2025
Ben Healy in the Tour de France leader's jersey after stage 10 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Tour de France has been an unqualified success for EF Education-EasyPost so far, with Ben Healy the star of the team. After taking a spectacular solo victory on stage 6, he swapped the American team's iconic pink kit for the maillot jaune after making the breakaway on stage 10 on Monday.

After his teammates dragged Healy at the rest of the day's breakaway over the hills of the Massif Central, Healy did enough to hold off the pursuit of Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) by 29 seconds.

Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

