UCI Gravel World Series - Petr Vakoc and Alice Maria Arzuffi win Monsterrando

A top step gravel debut for Italian with Karolina Migon second in women's race, Torbjørn Andre Røed takes men's runner-up spot in Quattordio

Gravel racing in Italy at the UCI Gravel World Championships in 2023 (Image credit: Thomas Maheux/SWpix.com)

Petr Vakoč (Canyon Isadore) and Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ceratizit WNT) won a sweltering edition of the Monsterrando, this year's second round of the UCI Gravel World Series in Italy.

Arzuffi, who was taking on her very first gravel race, delivered a home-nation victory by coming over the line nearly six minutes ahead of the experienced gravel racer Karolina Migon (PAS Racing) and seven minutes ahead of compatriot and fellow road racer Elena Cecchini (SD Worx-Protime).

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite men's top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Petr Vakoč (Canyon Isadore)4:37:11
2 Torbjørn Andre Røed (Trek Driftless)+2:13
3Asbjørn Hellemose+3:06
4Luca Cibrario (Mentecorpo Cicli Drigani)+4:13
5Tommaso Cafueri (Zalf Euromobil Désirée Fior)+4:51
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite women's top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ceratizit WNT) 5:10:48
2Karolina Migon (PAS Racing) +5:45
3Elena Cecchini (SD Worx-Protime)+7:00
4Morgan Aguirre (enough cycling)+19:45
5Quinty Ton (Liv AlUla Jayco)+21:30

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

