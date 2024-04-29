UCI Gravel World Series – Frederik Rassmann, Debora Piana break away to win Giro Sardegna

By Simone Giuliani
published

First edition of Italian race delivers World Championships qualifier over Sardinian back country and beaches

Frederik Rassmann and Debora Piana charged away from their rivals to win the Giro Sardegna Gravel race, the fifth stage of a six day tour on the Mediterranean Island.

The UCI Gravel World Series event took place on the fifth stage of the Giro Sardegna, with a course that started in Orosei at the ITI Marina Resort for a 13 km journey towards a local loop of 41km, with 57% gravel roads.

