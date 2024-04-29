UCI Gravel World Series – Frederik Rassmann, Debora Piana break away to win Giro Sardegna

Gravel racingt, pictured taken on the red dirt of Valley of Tears Texas

Frederik Rassmann and Debora Piana charged away from their rivals to win the Giro Sardegna Gravel race, the fifth stage of a six day tour on the Mediterranean Island.

The UCI Gravel World Series event took place on the fifth stage of the Giro Sardegna, with a course that started in Orosei at the ITI Marina Resort for a 13 km journey towards a local loop of 41km, with 57% gravel roads.

Rassmann won the men's category by crossing the line six seconds ahead of Alban Lakata and more than a minute-and-a-half ahead of Matteo Zurlo. Piana took out the women's race in emphatic style, crossing

The elite men and women were both scheduled to take on the local lap three times, however organisers dropped the number of laps for the women to two, citing safety reasons given the forecast strong winds.

