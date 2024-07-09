UCI Gravel World Series – Solo wins for Karolina Migon and Olivier Godfroid at Gravel Suisse
Carolin Schiff and Petr Vakoc take runner-up spots in 102km race from Villars
Karolina Migon (PAS Racing) and Olivier Godfroid (Baloise Trek Lions) both rode over the line solo to take victory at new UCI Gravel World Series race, Gravel Suisse.
The Traka 360 and La Indomable winner came over the line ahead of 2023 Unbound victor Carolin Schiff (Canyon CLLCTV) and Annabel Fisher (Ridley x Classified), with Migon taking off on the last ascent.
UCI Gravel Suisse "suited me perfectly with its long climbs, fast, steep descents, and familiar terrain," said Migon on Instagram. "It was a tough day, though, with [Carolin Schiff] and [Annabel Fisher] pushing hard and staying strong throughout."
"We shuffled positions a bit during the race, and I wasn’t sure if I could make a decisive move. But I gave it my all on the final climb and managed to pull ahead. Kudos to both of them for such a strong performance!"
In the men's race Godfroid came over the line one minute and 25 seconds ahead of The Traka 200 winner Petr Vakoc (Canyon Integray L27) and it was then almost another minute further back to Martin Stosek (Canyon Sidi).
"My first victory on gravel roads. Feels surreal. World championship incoming," said Godfroid on Instagram.
The racing played out over 102 kilometres with 2,600m of climbing on Saturday in the Vaud Alps, on a course that was just a little over 50% gravel and took in a mix of farm roads, forest roads and singletrack. As part of the UCI Gravel World Series the race was an opportunity for riders to qualify for the third UCI Gravel World Championships from October 5-6, with the top 25 percent in each category earning a place.
|Pos.
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Olivier Godfroid (Baloise Trek Lions)
|3:32:21
|2
|Petr Vakoc (Canyon Integray L27)
|+1:25
|3
|Martin Stosek (Canyon Sidi)
|+2:13
|4
|Frans Claes (Humanpwr-Pure Cycling)
|+3:09
|5
|Daan Grosemans (Classified x Ridley)
|+3:22
|6
|Seppe Rombouts (PAS Racing)
|+5:03
|7
|Marc Stutzmann (Canyon Sidi)
|+5:07
|8
|Jasper Ockeloen
|+6:10
|9
|Christian Kreuchler (PAS Racing)
|+6:41
|10
|Adne Koster (NWVG/Giant Store Assen)
|+7:17
|Pos.
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Karolina Migon (PAS Racing)
|4:09:26
|2
|Carolin Schiff (Canyon CLLCTV)
|+1:12
|3
|Annabel Fisher (Ridley x Classified
|+2:57
|4
|Jade Treffeisen (Canyon CLLCTV)
|+11:02
|5
|Stefanie Walter (Canyon Sidi)
|+11:07
|6
|Maude Farrell (PAS Racing)
|+18:59
|7
|Amelia Mitchell (Ribble Collective)
|+22:37
|8
|Sofia Schugar
|+25:50
|9
|Noelle Ingold (Disco Cycle)
|+28:06
|10
|Kim Knaeps (Gravelbike)
|+38:34
