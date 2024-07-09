UCI Gravel World Series – Solo wins for Karolina Migon and Olivier Godfroid at Gravel Suisse

By
published

Carolin Schiff and Petr Vakoc take runner-up spots in 102km race from Villars

Trek Segafredos Dutch rider Ellen Van Dijk L and SD Worxs Swiss rider Marlen Reusser R ride on a gravel path in the 4th stage of the new edition of the Womens Tour de France cycling race 1268 km between Troyes and BarsurAube eastern France on July 27 2022 Photo by JEFF PACHOUD AFP Photo by JEFF PACHOUDAFP via Getty Images
UCI level gravel has gone from the occasional road race add in (pictured here in the 2022 Tour de France Femmes) to its own series, with Gravel Suisse one of the latest additions (Image credit: Getty Images)

Karolina Migon (PAS Racing) and Olivier Godfroid (Baloise Trek Lions) both rode over the line solo to take victory at new UCI Gravel World Series race, Gravel Suisse.

The Traka 360 and La Indomable winner came over the line ahead of 2023 Unbound victor Carolin Schiff (Canyon CLLCTV) and Annabel Fisher (Ridley x Classified), with Migon taking off on the last ascent.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite men's top 10
Pos.RiderTime
1Olivier Godfroid (Baloise Trek Lions)3:32:21
2Petr Vakoc (Canyon Integray L27)+1:25
3Martin Stosek (Canyon Sidi) +2:13
4Frans Claes (Humanpwr-Pure Cycling)+3:09
5Daan Grosemans (Classified x Ridley)+3:22
6Seppe Rombouts (PAS Racing)+5:03
7Marc Stutzmann (Canyon Sidi)+5:07
8Jasper Ockeloen+6:10
9Christian Kreuchler (PAS Racing)+6:41
10Adne Koster (NWVG/Giant Store Assen)+7:17
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite women's top 10
Pos.RiderTime
1Karolina Migon (PAS Racing)4:09:26
2Carolin Schiff (Canyon CLLCTV)+1:12
3Annabel Fisher (Ridley x Classified+2:57
4Jade Treffeisen (Canyon CLLCTV)+11:02
5Stefanie Walter (Canyon Sidi)+11:07
6Maude Farrell (PAS Racing)+18:59
7Amelia Mitchell (Ribble Collective)+22:37
8Sofia Schugar+25:50
9Noelle Ingold (Disco Cycle)+28:06
10Kim Knaeps (Gravelbike)+38:34

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

Latest on Cyclingnews