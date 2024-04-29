UCI Gravel World Series – Brennan Wertz, Jenna Rinehart claim top step at Highlands Gravel Classic

By Simone Giuliani
published

Cobe Freeburn, Nicholas Roche complete men's podium with Maude Farrell, Flavia Oliveira Parks second and third in women's race

Brennan Wertz and Jenna Rinehart won the Highlands Gravel Classic over the weekend, taking out the only US round of the 2024 UCI Gravel World Series.

Wertz, who also won the Sea Otter Classic Gravel Race last weekend, came over the line in 3:25:20, 12 seconds ahead of Cobe Freeburn. Nicholas Roche was 34 seconds back in third at the race which wound its way over the canopy-covered gravel roads and through more than a dozen climbs as it traversed the changing terrain of the Ozarks.

The women's elite podium at the Highlands Gravel Classic, with Jenna Rinehart on the top step, Maude Farrell second and Flavia Oliveira Parks third
The women's elite podium at the Highlands Gravel Classic, with Jenna Rinehart on the top step, Maude Farrell second and Flavia Oliveira Parks third(Image credit: , Payton Perkin/@paytonlperkins )
Elite women's top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Jenna Rinehart3:51:55
2Maude farrell3:52:20
3Flavia Oliveira Parks3:56:17
4Crystal Anthony4:03:40
5Marisa Boaz4:06:58
Elite men's top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Brennan Wertz3:25:20
2Cobe Freeburn3:25:32
3Nicholas Roche3:25:54
4Daxton Mock3:30:04
5Troy Fields3:30:08

