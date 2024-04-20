At 43 years old, Alejandro Valverde wins UCI Gravel Series race La Indomable

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) has once again defied the limits of ageing in athletic ability by taking a dominant solo win at La Indomable, part of the UCI Gravel Series.

The Spanish rider continues to race for Movistar despite his official retirement in 2022. Forming part of the Movistar Gravel Squad, Valverde entered La Indomable as a favourite after winning the race in 2023.

The gravel race, which also has a mountain bike field, takes in 96km of distance and 2,400m of elevation in Berja in the Almeria province. The race was set to host a total of 1,085 riders, but like other international gravel events sees a world-class field at the front of the race competing for the top places in the UCI event.

Valverde had competition from former Belgian WorldTour rider and Tour de France yellow-jersey holder Jan Bakelants alongside Spanish mountain bike marathon champion Sergio Mantecon.

However, it was French rider Hugo Drechou (Groove Gravel) who took second place, ahead of Portuguese Tiago Ferreira (Vouzela BH).

Movistar’s Gravel Squad was newly announced for the 2023 season, and the initial roster included former Movistar road rider Ivan García Cortina alongside British rider Hayley Simmonds and Spain’s Ana Dillana.

Valverde had broken his collarbone in a training incident in January. However, neither the recovery nor his advanced years in athletic terms seemed to affect his strength in the gravel race, as he broke clear of his gravel rivals in the final 30km to ride to a solo victory.

The final results are yet to be published...

Swipe to scroll horizontally La Indomable results Finish Rider Team 1 Alejandro Valverde Movistar 2 Hugo Drechou Groove Gravel 3 Tiago Ferreira Vouzela BH