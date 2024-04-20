At 43 years old, Alejandro Valverde wins UCI Gravel Series race La Indomable

By Peter Stuart
published

Movistar rider beat Hugo Dechou and Tiago Ferreira after recovery from broken collarbone in January

Alejando Valverde winning La Indomable
(Image credit: Dani Sanchez/ Movistar team)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) has once again defied the limits of ageing in athletic ability by taking a dominant solo win at La Indomable, part of the UCI Gravel Series.

The Spanish rider continues to race for Movistar despite his official retirement in 2022. Forming part of the Movistar Gravel Squad, Valverde entered La Indomable as a favourite after winning the race in 2023.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
La Indomable results
FinishRiderTeam
1Alejandro ValverdeMovistar
2Hugo DrechouGroove Gravel
3Tiago FerreiraVouzela BH

