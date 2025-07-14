'They were a bit annoying with all the attacks' – Tadej Pogačar provoked by Visma into late surge after ceding Tour de France yellow jersey to breakaway

By published

World champion isolated but up to every challenge thrown at him and UAE en route to Le Mont Dore on stage 10

UAE Team Emirates - XRG team&#039;s Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar wearing the overall leader&#039;s yellow jersey (L) and Team Visma - Lease a bike team&#039;s Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard (R) cross the finish line hand in hand after the 10th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 165.3 km between Ennezat and Le Mont-Dore Puy de Sancy, in central France, on July 14, 2025. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)
Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard ended stage 10 in a stalemate again (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) has called Visma-Lease a Bike's repeated attempts to isolate and crack him during stage 10 of the Tour de France "annoying", with the world champion responding to every single one without faltering.

Matteo Jorgenson was the instigator of several moves in the final 10km, but Pogačar barely gave him a centimetre on each occasion, before growing sick of the jabs and throwing a hook of his own on the final climb, which only Visma's leader Jonas Vingegaard could follow.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.