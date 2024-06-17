UCI World Series – Hans Becking and Maddy Nutt win Kenya's Safari Gravel

By
published

Becking takes race through Hells Gate ahead of Lukas Baum, Chad Haga as cramping Nutt holds off Xaverine Nirere and Amity Rockwell

Red dirt of Valley of Tears Texas Gravel
Sandy section at the Valley of Tears Texas Gravel (Image credit: Alex Roszko)

Hans Becking (Buff Megamo) and Maddy Nutt won the Safari Gravel Event on Saturday, the Kenyan round of the Trek UCI Gravel World Series which took competitors through the Hell’s Gate National Park in Naivasha.

In the men's race Becking came across the line ahead of German rider Lukas Baum (Speed Company) and American Chad Haga (PAS Racing) was third. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite men's top 3
PositionRider
1Hans Becking
2Lukas Baum
3Chad Haga
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite women's top 3
PositionRider
1Maddy Nutt
2Xaverine Nirere
3Amity Rockwell

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

Latest on Cyclingnews