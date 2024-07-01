UCI Gravel World Series – Jonas Koch and Carolin Schiff win at Hegau

Janine Schneider second in dash to line in women's race as gapped Daan Soete and Petr Vakoc take second in men's race

Carolin Schiff (Canyon CLLCTV) and Jonas Koch (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) won at the Hegau Gravel Race, the second round of the UCI Gravel World Series in Germany for 2024.

Schiff – the 2024 Traka 200 winner who also Wish One Millau Grands Causses earlier in June and can count Unbound Gravel 200 among her 2023 victories – claimed the women's race in a tight battle with Janine Schneider (VC Singen, Embrace the World), coming over the line with a one second gap. In third it was Dutch road cyclist Maaike Colje (Arkea B&B Hotels), who was the only other rider within a minute of the winning time.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Top ten elite men
PositionRiderTime
1Jonas Koch (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)3:20:33
2Daan Soete (Grobbendonk)+38
3Petr Vakoc (Canyon Integray L27)+40
4Hendrix Mees(Heizomat Radteam pb Kloster Kitchen)+1:26
5Hellemose Asbjorn (Swatt Club)+4:11
6Luis Neff (Rose Racing Circle)+4:49
7Georg Egger (Orbea x Leatt x Speed Company)+5:16
8Matthias Alberti (Bergankunft.at)+5:44
9Julian Siemons (No Borders Gravel)+6:29
10Daan Grosemans (Classified x Ridley Factory)+6:30
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Top ten elite women
PositionRiderTime
1Carolin Schiff (Canyon CLLCTV)3:59:59
2Janine Schneider (VC Singen, Embrace the World)+01
3Maaike Colje (Arkea B&B Hotels)+53
4Wendy Oosterwoud (NWVG-UPLUS)+5:35
5Maude Farrell (PAS Racing)+7:33
6Klara Sofie Skovgaard Hansen (PAS Racing)+7:35
7Lieke Van Zeelst (GT Krush Rebellease)+9:46
8Jade Treffeisen (Canyon CLLCTV)+14:08
9Tessa Neefjes (Liv Racing)+16:24
10Maite Barthels (CT Atertdaul)+20:07

