UCI Gravel World Series – Jonas Koch and Carolin Schiff win at Hegau

Carolin Schiff on her way to victory at 2024 The Traka 200

Carolin Schiff (Canyon CLLCTV) and Jonas Koch (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) won at the Hegau Gravel Race, the second round of the UCI Gravel World Series in Germany for 2024.

Schiff – the 2024 Traka 200 winner who also Wish One Millau Grands Causses earlier in June and can count Unbound Gravel 200 among her 2023 victories – claimed the women's race in a tight battle with Janine Schneider (VC Singen, Embrace the World), coming over the line with a one second gap. In third it was Dutch road cyclist Maaike Colje (Arkea B&B Hotels), who was the only other rider within a minute of the winning time.

In the men's race Koch, carved out a gap of 38 seconds to runner up Daan Soete (Grobbendonk), who won the first German World Series race of the season, 3RIDES. Just two seconds further back it was Traka 200 winner Petr Vakoc (Canyon Integray L27).

The new gravel race in Singen played out over 136km on a course that was a combination of two 52km laps and a 32km lap and had a total of 2,710m of elevation gain. The UCI Gravel World Series events, spread across the globe, are all opportunities to qualify for the UCI Gravel World Championships in Belgium on October 5-6.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Top ten elite men Position Rider Time 1 Jonas Koch (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) 3:20:33 2 Daan Soete (Grobbendonk) +38 3 Petr Vakoc (Canyon Integray L27) +40 4 Hendrix Mees(Heizomat Radteam pb Kloster Kitchen) +1:26 5 Hellemose Asbjorn (Swatt Club) +4:11 6 Luis Neff (Rose Racing Circle) +4:49 7 Georg Egger (Orbea x Leatt x Speed Company) +5:16 8 Matthias Alberti (Bergankunft.at) +5:44 9 Julian Siemons (No Borders Gravel) +6:29 10 Daan Grosemans (Classified x Ridley Factory) +6:30

Swipe to scroll horizontally Top ten elite women Position Rider Time 1 Carolin Schiff (Canyon CLLCTV) 3:59:59 2 Janine Schneider (VC Singen, Embrace the World) +01 3 Maaike Colje (Arkea B&B Hotels) +53 4 Wendy Oosterwoud (NWVG-UPLUS) +5:35 5 Maude Farrell (PAS Racing) +7:33 6 Klara Sofie Skovgaard Hansen (PAS Racing) +7:35 7 Lieke Van Zeelst (GT Krush Rebellease) +9:46 8 Jade Treffeisen (Canyon CLLCTV) +14:08 9 Tessa Neefjes (Liv Racing) +16:24 10 Maite Barthels (CT Atertdaul) +20:07