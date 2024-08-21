UCI Gravel World Series - Femke Markus outsprints Franz, Hansen and Klöser for women's victory in Sweden
Briton Toby Perry breaks away solo to claim men's win at Gravel Grit 'n Grind
Femke Markus (SD Worx-Protime) charged from a four-rider sprint to win the women’s Category of Gravel Grit 'n Grind in Sweden, part of the Trek UCI Gravel World Series. British rider Toby Perry (Classified Ridley Factory Team) flew solo to win the men’s race.
Markus emerged from the front of the women’s lead pack in the finale just three seconds ahead of Heidi Franz (Lifeplus-Wahoo), with a winning time of 4:30:28. Klara Sofie Skovgård Hansen (PAS Racing) took third ahead of 2024 Unbound Gravel 200 winner Rosa Klöser (MAAP x Rose).
The 24-year-old Perry earned a solid win with a 2-minute margin to his nearest competitors, finishing in 3:53:38. From a pack of 10 riders in the lead chase group, Tijmen Eising (BEAT Cycling) sprinted ahead of jasper Ockeloen (Sockeloen.com) for second place. Finishing at the back of the pack in 11th was Mattia De Marchi (enough cycling collective).
A full three days of racing at the Swedish event included a time trial and two gravel stages, with stage 2 results counting as a qualifier for the UCI Gravel World Championships.
The 136km qualifier course, located just outside Halmstad in Sweden, included a mix of wide-open gravel roads with short but steep climbs that added up to 1,800 metres of climbing. After a start in the backcountry on gravel roads, the village Torup marked the half-way point with the steepest climb. Then it was onto a series of challenging forest tracks and the final stretch on technical, rocky sections back to Halmstad.
Other notable riders in the field for the women were Morgan Aguirre (Enough Cycling), who finished seventh and Danni Shrosbree (FELT UN1TED), who was 16th. In the men’s field, Conor White (Austin Outlaws) finished 22nd, Niki Terpstra (Speed on Wheels Racing) finished 25th, Ted King (iamtedking.com) came in 34th and the silver medallist from Cyclocross World Championships Joris Nieuwenhuis, who won the time trial, was 67th.
Perry also won stage 3 on the men’s side, while Markus swept all three stages for the women.
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Toby Perry (Classified Ridley Factory)
|3:53:38
|2
|Tijmen Eising (BEAT Cycling)
|+1:49
|3
|Jasper Ockeloen (Sockeloen.com)
|+1:50
|4
|Gustav Frederik Dahl (Airtox-Carl Ras)
|+1:52
|5
|Daan Grosemans (Classified Ridley Factory)
|+1:54
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Femke Markus (SD Worx-Protime)
|4:30:28
|2
|Heidi Franz (Lifeplus-Wahoo)
|+3
|3
|Klara Sofie Skovgård Hansen (PAS Racing)
|+8
|4
|Rosa Klöser (MAAP x Rose)
|+15
|5
|Nicole Frain (Hess Cycling)
|+2:10
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
UCI Gravel World Series - Femke Markus outsprints Franz, Hansen and Klöser for women's victory in SwedenBriton Toby Perry breaks away solo to claim men's win at Gravel Grit 'n Grind
-
Women's WorldTour – The definitive guide for 2024Everything you need to know about the professional racing series teams, points, races and standings
-
Robert Stannard signs with Bahrain Victorious after accepting doping sanctionAustralian cleared to race after back-dated ban and ready to compete at Tour of Britain
-
Vuelta a España 2024 stage 5 preview - Sprinters take aim at SevillaFlat and fast finale set up for bunch sprint along Guadalquivir River