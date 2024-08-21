UCI Gravel World Series - Femke Markus outsprints Franz, Hansen and Klöser for women's victory in Sweden

Briton Toby Perry breaks away solo to claim men's win at Gravel Grit 'n Grind

Toby Perry on his way to victory at Gravel Grit 'n Grind, UCI Gravel World Series round in Halmstad, Sweden 2024
Toby Perry on his way to victory at Gravel Grit 'n Grind, UCI Gravel World Series round in Halmstad, Sweden 2024

Femke Markus (SD Worx-Protime) charged from a four-rider sprint to win the women’s Category of Gravel Grit 'n Grind in Sweden, part of the Trek UCI Gravel World Series. British rider Toby Perry (Classified Ridley Factory Team) flew solo to win the men’s race. 

Elite men's top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Toby Perry (Classified Ridley Factory)3:53:38
2Tijmen Eising (BEAT Cycling)+1:49
3Jasper Ockeloen (Sockeloen.com)+1:50
4Gustav Frederik Dahl (Airtox-Carl Ras)+1:52
5Daan Grosemans (Classified Ridley Factory)+1:54
Elite women's top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Femke Markus (SD Worx-Protime)4:30:28
2Heidi Franz (Lifeplus-Wahoo)+3
3Klara Sofie Skovgård Hansen (PAS Racing)+8
4Rosa Klöser (MAAP x Rose)+15
5Nicole Frain (Hess Cycling)+2:10

