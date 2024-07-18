UCI Gravel World Series – Thomas Mein and Thalita de Jong win Gravel One Fifty
Solo victories for both at a muddy Dutch round of World Championships qualifiers
Multi-discipline riders Thalita de Jong and Thomas Mein both crossed the line solo to win a muddy edition of Gravel One Fifty, the second Dutch round of the 2024 UCI Gravel World Series.
De Jong, the 2016 cyclocross world champion who has been delivering a resurgent season on the road with Lotto Soudal Ladies, was taking on her first gravel race. She finished more than a minute ahead of Mariëlle Trouwborst and then in third place it was Wendy Oosterwoud, who fought back from a crash at 40km into the race.
British cyclocross and mountain bike racer Mein won ahead of Rick Ottema and Brent Clé, who had a tight battle to the line, with Jasper Ockeloen and Adne Koster just behind.
The race played out over a muddy flat 150km course, with plenty of rain in the lead in. The course started and finished in Peize, at the border of the three northern provinces of The Netherlands – Groningen, Friesland and Drenthe – looping south via a mix of dirt roads, gravel roads and grass sections. As a round of the UCI Gravel World Series riders in the top 25% qualify for the UCI Gravel World Championships on October 5-6.
Last year the race was won by Pauliena Rooijakkers, who this year wasn't present given she was racing the Giro d'Italia Women, and Sam Gademan. This year Gademan came across the line in 27th spot.
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Thomas Mein
|4:26:07
|2
|Rick Ottema
|+2:44
|3
|Brent Clé
|+2:44
|4
|Jasper Ockeloen
|+2:46
|5
|Adne Koster
|+2:46
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Thalita de Jong
|5:06:58
|2
|Mariëlle Trouwborst
|+0.56
|3
|Wendy Oosterwoud
|+3:39
|4
|Rosa Van Doorn
|+7:01
|5
|Tessa Neefjes
|+7:37
