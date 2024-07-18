UCI Gravel World Series – Thomas Mein and Thalita de Jong win Gravel One Fifty

Solo victories for both at a muddy Dutch round of World Championships qualifiers

Gravel One Fifty 2024 women's elitepodium. with Thalita de Jong in first, Mariëlle Trouwborst second and Wendy Oosterwoud third
Multi-discipline riders Thalita de Jong and Thomas Mein both crossed the line solo to win a muddy edition of Gravel One Fifty, the second Dutch round of the 2024 UCI Gravel World Series.

Elite men's top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Thomas Mein4:26:07
2Rick Ottema+2:44
3Brent Clé+2:44
4Jasper Ockeloen+2:46
5Adne Koster+2:46
Elite women's top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Thalita de Jong 5:06:58
2Mariëlle Trouwborst+0.56
3Wendy Oosterwoud+3:39
4Rosa Van Doorn+7:01
5Tessa Neefjes+7:37

Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

