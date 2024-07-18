UCI Gravel World Series – Thomas Mein and Thalita de Jong win Gravel One Fifty

Image 1 of 2 Gravel One Fifty 2024 women's elitepodium. with Thalita de Jong in first, Mariëlle Trouwborst second and Wendy Oosterwoud third (Image credit: Bert Smilda smildafotografie.nl/Gravel One Fifty) Gravel One Fifty 2024 men's elite podium with Thomas Mein first, Rick Ottema second and Brent Clé third (Image credit: Bert Smilda smildafotografie.nl/Gravel One Fifty)

Multi-discipline riders Thalita de Jong and Thomas Mein both crossed the line solo to win a muddy edition of Gravel One Fifty, the second Dutch round of the 2024 UCI Gravel World Series.

De Jong, the 2016 cyclocross world champion who has been delivering a resurgent season on the road with Lotto Soudal Ladies, was taking on her first gravel race. She finished more than a minute ahead of Mariëlle Trouwborst and then in third place it was Wendy Oosterwoud, who fought back from a crash at 40km into the race.

British cyclocross and mountain bike racer Mein won ahead of Rick Ottema and Brent Clé, who had a tight battle to the line, with Jasper Ockeloen and Adne Koster just behind.

The race played out over a muddy flat 150km course, with plenty of rain in the lead in. The course started and finished in Peize, at the border of the three northern provinces of The Netherlands – Groningen, Friesland and Drenthe – looping south via a mix of dirt roads, gravel roads and grass sections. As a round of the UCI Gravel World Series riders in the top 25% qualify for the UCI Gravel World Championships on October 5-6.

Last year the race was won by Pauliena Rooijakkers, who this year wasn't present given she was racing the Giro d'Italia Women, and Sam Gademan. This year Gademan came across the line in 27th spot.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Elite men's top 5 Position Rider Time 1 Thomas Mein 4:26:07 2 Rick Ottema +2:44 3 Brent Clé +2:44 4 Jasper Ockeloen +2:46 5 Adne Koster +2:46