UCI Gravel World Series – Hans Becking and Carolin Schiff win Poland's Gravel Adventure
Mauro Verwilt pipped at the line for second in the men's duel while Jade Treffeisen takes runner-up spot for women
Hans Becking (Buff Megamo MTB) and Carolin Schiff (Canyon CLLCTV) claimed victories in Gravel Adventure, a 111km round of the UCI Gravel World Series in Poland.
Becking, the winner of the Migration and Safari Gravel Race, took the men's elite win with in a two-up sprint against Mauro Verwilt (Tarteletto Isorex). Seppe Rombouts (PAS Racing) crossed the line to take third 37 seconds later.
Schiff added another victory to her impressive gravel palmares – which includes a 2023 Unbound Gravel win – by taking off solo on the final 70km and crossing the line more than six minutes ahead of her nearest rival, Jade Treffeisen (Canyon CLLCTV). This year's Unbound Gravel 200 winner Rosa Klöser (Rose-MAAP) was third at over 10 minutes back.
"A beautiful area and a hard race course with some fast and technical downhills and longer uphills. I made it a hard race from the beginning and pushed it up, and downhill. Worked out well and after 70 km I was alone in front and was able to take the win," Schiff posted to her Instagram feed.
"So good to share the podium with Jade Treffeisen, who had a strong race and finished second."
The event started and finished in Jakuszyce, a new venue in the third edition, delivering 74% unpaved roads on the course, with the largest part of the paved section on the key 7.7km climb with a 5.7% average gradient at around 70km into the day's ride.
The Gravel World Series rounds, which are spread across the globe, act as qualifying events for the UCI Gravel World Championships which in 2024 will be held in Belgium on October 5-6. The top 25% from each category qualify.
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Hans Becking (Buff Megamo MTB)
|3:26:47
|2
|Mauro Verwilt (Tarteletto Isorex)
|+1
|3
|Seppe Rombouts (PAS Racing)
|+37
|4
|Petr Vakoč (Canyon Integray L27)
|+2:02
|5
|Kevin Panhuyzen (Giant Liv Benelux off-road)
|+2:46
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Carolin Schiff (Canyon CLLCTV)
|4:05:58
|2
|Jade Treffeisen (Canyon CLLCTV)
|+6:40
|3
|Rosa Klöser (Rose-MAAP)
|+10:03
|4
|Marla Sigmund (Rose Racing Circle)
|+11:39
|5
|Katazina Sosna
|+15:33
Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.
- Jackie TysonNorth American Production editor
