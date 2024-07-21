UCI Gravel World Series – Hans Becking and Carolin Schiff win Poland's Gravel Adventure

Mauro Verwilt pipped at the line for second in the men's duel while Jade Treffeisen takes runner-up spot for women

Hans Becking (left) wins Adventure Gravel Poland in photo finish against Mauro Verwilt
Hans Becking (left) wins Adventure Gravel Poland in photo finish against Mauro Verwilt

Hans Becking (Buff Megamo MTB) and Carolin Schiff (Canyon CLLCTV) claimed victories in Gravel Adventure, a 111km round of the UCI Gravel World Series in Poland.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite men's top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Hans Becking (Buff Megamo MTB)3:26:47
2Mauro Verwilt (Tarteletto Isorex)+1
3Seppe Rombouts (PAS Racing)+37
4Petr Vakoč (Canyon Integray L27)+2:02
5Kevin Panhuyzen (Giant Liv Benelux off-road)+2:46
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite women's top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Carolin Schiff (Canyon CLLCTV)4:05:58
2Jade Treffeisen (Canyon CLLCTV)+6:40
3Rosa Klöser (Rose-MAAP)+10:03
4Marla Sigmund (Rose Racing Circle)+11:39
5Katazina Sosna +15:33

