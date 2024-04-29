UCI Gravel World Series – Tiffany Cromwell and Jaco van Dyk win Swartberg 100

By Simone Giuliani
published

Canyon-SRAM rider flies solo to take emphatic victory while Van Dyk takes win in tight sprint

Tiffany Cromwell on her way to victory at the European/Belgian Gravel Championships on October 1, 2023
Tiffany Cromwell on her way to victory at the European/Belgian Gravel Championships in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tiffany Cromwell and Jaco van Dyk claimed victory in the Swartberg 100, a 170km South African UCI Gravel World Series race starting in Prince Albert.

"It was certainly a tough day out, especially when not feeling 100%, but managed to push deep and enjoy an absolutely stunning course," said Cromwell in an Instagram post.

Women's elite top 5
Women's elite top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Tiffany Cromwell6:13:18
2Robyn de Groot6:27:50
3Layla Schwellnus6:46:17
4Zanri Rossouw6:54:46
5Anneke Lund7:05:04
Men's elite top 5
Men's elite top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Jaco van Dyk5:43:01
2Marco Joubert5:43:02
3Wessel Botha5:44:43
4Tristan Nortje5:49:12
5Rossouw Bekker5:51:42

Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

