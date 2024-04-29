UCI Gravel World Series – Tiffany Cromwell and Jaco van Dyk win Swartberg 100

Tiffany Cromwell on her way to victory at the European/Belgian Gravel Championships in 2023

Tiffany Cromwell and Jaco van Dyk claimed victory in the Swartberg 100, a 170km South African UCI Gravel World Series race starting in Prince Albert.

"It was certainly a tough day out, especially when not feeling 100%, but managed to push deep and enjoy an absolutely stunning course," said Cromwell in an Instagram post.

The Canyon-SRAM rider claimed victory with a margin of more than 14 minutes to second placed Robyn de Groot and more than half an hour ahead of Layla Schwellnus. It was a tighter battle for Van Dyk in the men's race as he crossed the line just a second ahead of Marco Joubert while Wessel Botha was a minute 42 seconds back in third.

Saturday's race, which acts as qualifying for the UCI Gravel World Championships in Belgium in October, includes over 3,000m elevation gain with the highest point on top of Swartberg pass at an altitude of 1583m.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women's elite top 5 Position Rider Time 1 Tiffany Cromwell 6:13:18 2 Robyn de Groot 6:27:50 3 Layla Schwellnus 6:46:17 4 Zanri Rossouw 6:54:46 5 Anneke Lund 7:05:04