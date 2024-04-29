UCI Gravel World Series – Tiffany Cromwell and Jaco van Dyk win Swartberg 100
Canyon-SRAM rider flies solo to take emphatic victory while Van Dyk takes win in tight sprint
Tiffany Cromwell and Jaco van Dyk claimed victory in the Swartberg 100, a 170km South African UCI Gravel World Series race starting in Prince Albert.
"It was certainly a tough day out, especially when not feeling 100%, but managed to push deep and enjoy an absolutely stunning course," said Cromwell in an Instagram post.
The Canyon-SRAM rider claimed victory with a margin of more than 14 minutes to second placed Robyn de Groot and more than half an hour ahead of Layla Schwellnus. It was a tighter battle for Van Dyk in the men's race as he crossed the line just a second ahead of Marco Joubert while Wessel Botha was a minute 42 seconds back in third.
Saturday's race, which acts as qualifying for the UCI Gravel World Championships in Belgium in October, includes over 3,000m elevation gain with the highest point on top of Swartberg pass at an altitude of 1583m.
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Tiffany Cromwell
|6:13:18
|2
|Robyn de Groot
|6:27:50
|3
|Layla Schwellnus
|6:46:17
|4
|Zanri Rossouw
|6:54:46
|5
|Anneke Lund
|7:05:04
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Jaco van Dyk
|5:43:01
|2
|Marco Joubert
|5:43:02
|3
|Wessel Botha
|5:44:43
|4
|Tristan Nortje
|5:49:12
|5
|Rossouw Bekker
|5:51:42
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Demi Vollering announces personal partnership deal with Nike‘I am aware of my role within women’s cycling and women’s sports in general’ says Tour de France Femmes winner
-
UCI Gravel World Series – Tiffany Cromwell and Jaco van Dyk win Swartberg 100Canyon-SRAM rider flies solo to take emphatic victory while Van Dyk takes win in tight sprint
-
Best cycling gloves: Hand protection, style and comfort on the bike this summerA range of the best short and long-fingered gloves that offer great performance, style and comfort
-
UCI Gravel World Series – Brennan Wertz, Jenna Rinehart claim top step at Highlands Gravel ClassicCobe Freeburn, Nicholas Roche complete men's podium with Maude Farrell, Flavia Oliveira Parks second and third in women's race