UCI Gravel World Series – Victory for Florian Dauphin and Carolin Schiff at France's Wish One

By
published

Schiff trumps Rosa Klöser in close battle to line between last two Unbound winners

Carolin Schiff on her way to victory at 2024 The Traka 200
Carolin Schiff on her last way to victory at The Traka 200, her last win before Wish One (Image credit: ©The Traka | ©Gravel Earth Series | ©Nils Laengner)

Florian Dauphin (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) and Carolin Schiff (Canyon CLLCTV) won the French round of the Trek UCI Gravel World Series, Wish One Millau Grands Causses, on Sunday.

In the women's race it was a battle to the line between the last two winners of the Unbound Gravel 200, with defending champion Schiff winning the dash in Millau to finish one second ahead of Rosa Klöser (MAAP-Rose) while French rider Axelle Dubau-Prévot came third.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Women's elite top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Carolin Schiff5:06:40
2Rosa Klöser5:06:41
3Axelle Dubau-Prévot5:07:30
4Jade Treffeisen5:16:12
5Jennifer Tave5:27:13
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Men's elite top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Florian Dauphin4:25:26
2Alexandre Delettre4:25:26
3Tiago Ferreira 4:25:26
4Toby Perry4:25:36
5Maël Guégan4:26:01

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

Latest on Cyclingnews