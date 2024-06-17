UCI Gravel World Series – Victory for Florian Dauphin and Carolin Schiff at France's Wish One
Schiff trumps Rosa Klöser in close battle to line between last two Unbound winners
Florian Dauphin (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) and Carolin Schiff (Canyon CLLCTV) won the French round of the Trek UCI Gravel World Series, Wish One Millau Grands Causses, on Sunday.
In the women's race it was a battle to the line between the last two winners of the Unbound Gravel 200, with defending champion Schiff winning the dash in Millau to finish one second ahead of Rosa Klöser (MAAP-Rose) while French rider Axelle Dubau-Prévot came third.
In the men's race Dauphin sprinted to victory ahead of fellow French rider Alexandre Delettre (St Michael-Mavic-Auber93), with Portuguese mountain biker Tiago Ferreira (Vouzela - BH TF) just behind in third. Last year's winner Toby Perry (Classified Ridley) was next over the line in fourth.
The 145km race along rustic roads, single-track and forest paths that finishes under the Millau Viaduct is the only French qualifier the 2024 UCI Gravel World Championships, which will be held in Belgium on October 5-6.
It was the third round of racing in the World Series of the weekend, with Hans Becking and Maddy Nutt winning the Safari Gravel event in Kenya and Ashlin Barry and Devon Clarke winning the Blue Mountains race in Canada.
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Carolin Schiff
|5:06:40
|2
|Rosa Klöser
|5:06:41
|3
|Axelle Dubau-Prévot
|5:07:30
|4
|Jade Treffeisen
|5:16:12
|5
|Jennifer Tave
|5:27:13
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Florian Dauphin
|4:25:26
|2
|Alexandre Delettre
|4:25:26
|3
|Tiago Ferreira
|4:25:26
|4
|Toby Perry
|4:25:36
|5
|Maël Guégan
|4:26:01
