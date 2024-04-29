UCI Gravel World Series – Toon Aerts and Tessa Neefjes take victory at Gravel Fondo Limburg
Aerts wins tight sprint with Piotr Havik while Neefjes carves out two minute gap to Irina Lützelschwab
Toon Aerts claimed a tight sprint with Piotr Havik in the elite men's race at the Gravel Fondo Limburg, while Tessa Neefjes won the elite women's title at the UCI Gravel World Series.
Neefjes, who has won multiple rounds of the series the past two seasons, carved out a gap of just over two minutes on Irina Lützelschwab while Wendy Oosterwoud came over the line nearly a minute-and-a-half later to take third in the 123km race with around 1,300m of elevation gain. Femke de Vries, who just two weeks before had been racing the roads of Limburg in the Amstel Gold Race, came fourth while it was fifth for Marjet Groen.
The race, which starts and finishes in Valkenburg and takes in the Cauberg and Keutenberg, came down to the wire in the men's elite category with Aerts not only winning a close sprint with Havik, but the top ten finishers in the packed field were all well within four minutes of the cyclocross powerhouse who first returned to racing in February to take fourth in Exact Cross in Sint Niklaas after the expiration of his two-year doping suspension. Adne Koster came third, 21 seconds back from Aerts.
"Opening the summer campaign with a bang at Gravel Fondo Limburg," said Aerts in an Instagram post adding that he was, "hungry for more!"
Jasper Ockeloen and Johnny Hoogerland came in together to take fourth and fifth, then there was a group of five led over the line - in the city that also provides the finish line for the Amstel Gold Race - by newly retired road professional Greg Van Avermaet.
"It wasn’t my first race around Valkenburg but it was the first one with a gravel bike," said Van Avermaet in an Instagram post. "Managed to secure a solid sixth place despite the challenging wind. I guess this race put some extra tension on the legs for the next ones."
The Limburg event was one of four rounds of the UCI Gravel World series to take place over the weekend of 27th April, with the rounds of the series taking place across the globe acting as qualifiers for the UCI Gravel World Championships, which will be held in Belgium in October.
A post shared by Gravel Fondo Limburg (@gravelfondolimburg)
A photo posted by on
Results
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Toon Aerts
|2:57:10
|2
|Piotr Havik
|0:00:01
|3
|Adne Koster
|0:00:21
|4
|Jasper Ockeloen
|0:02:45
|5
|Johnny Hoogerland
|0:02:46
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Tessa Neefjes
|3:21:48
|2
|Irina Lützelschwab
|0:02:02
|3
|Wendy Oosterwoud
|0:03:26
|4
|Femke de Vries
|0:04:13
|5
|Market Groen
|0:04:47
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
UCI Gravel World Series – Toon Aerts and Tessa Neefjes take victory at Gravel Fondo LimburgAerts wins tight sprint with Piotr Havik while Neefjes carves out two minute gap to Irina Lützelschwab
-
Mark Cavendish continues Tour de France build-up in Hungary as Lutsenko leads Astana at Giro d'ItaliaManxman to ride Tour de Hongrie alongside Peter Sagan as three-time World Champion returns to road racing
-
Lidl-Trek create Giro d’Italia lead out train for Jonathan Milan as Juanpe Lopez targets mountain stagesJasper Stuyven in eight-rider selection despite recent collarbone fracture
-
Demi Vollering announces personal partnership deal with Nike‘I am aware of my role within women’s cycling and women’s sports in general’ says Tour de France Femmes winner