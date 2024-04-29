UCI Gravel World Series – Toon Aerts and Tessa Neefjes take victory at Gravel Fondo Limburg

By Simone Giuliani
published

Aerts wins tight sprint with Piotr Havik while Neefjes carves out two minute gap to Irina Lützelschwab

Riders on the course at Gravel Fondo Limburg for April's UCI Gravel World Series in 2023
Riders on the course at Gravel Fondo Limburg for April's UCI Gravel World Series in 2023
Jump to:

Toon Aerts claimed a tight sprint with Piotr Havik in the elite men's race at the Gravel Fondo Limburg, while Tessa Neefjes won the elite women's title at the UCI Gravel World Series.

Neefjes, who has won multiple rounds of the series the past two seasons, carved out a gap of just over two minutes on Irina Lützelschwab while Wendy Oosterwoud came over the line nearly a minute-and-a-half later to take third in the 123km race with around 1,300m of elevation gain. Femke de Vries, who just two weeks before had been racing the roads of Limburg in the Amstel Gold Race, came fourth while it was fifth for Marjet Groen.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite men top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Toon Aerts 2:57:10
2Piotr Havik0:00:01
3Adne Koster0:00:21
4Jasper Ockeloen0:02:45
5Johnny Hoogerland0:02:46
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite women top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Tessa Neefjes3:21:48
2 Irina Lützelschwab0:02:02
3Wendy Oosterwoud0:03:26
4Femke de Vries0:04:13
5Market Groen0:04:47

Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

