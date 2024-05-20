Matthew Holmes, Geerike Schreurs win The Gralloch – UCI Gravel World Series
Nathan Haas takes second in sprint for minor men's placings, Schreurs clips away from Nicole Frain in stand-alone women's race
Matthew Holmes (OGT-Orientation Marketing) and Geerike Schreurs (SD Worx-Protime) claimed victory at The Gralloch UCI Gravel World Series round on Saturday, with both riders breaking away from their rivals in the dry and fast conditions of the race which started and finished in the Dumfries and Galloway town of Gatehouse of Fleet.
Holmes – a former road professional who beat Richie Porte to the line at the top of Willunga Hill to claim stage 6 of the Tour Down Under in 2020 – made his move 25km from the finish line of the 111km race and took the solo victory a minute-and-a-half ahead of the a chasing group of six. Nathan Haas (Colnago) won the sprint for the minor placings, taking second ahead of Petr Vakoč (Canyon CLLCTV Gravel).
The first round of the Gravel World Series in the United Kingdom is an 85% off-road route through the Galloway and Southern Ayrshire UNESCO Biosphere. The event, which has doubled in size in its second year to include 2,000 riders from 35 countries, also delivered a distinct women's race – a rarity in gravel where the mass starts often mean the women's field is quickly scattered through the men's categories.
Schreurs, who earlier this month was second at The Traka 360, put herself at the front of the women's field by breaking away with former Australian road champion Nicole Frain (Hess Cycling) at around 5km into the race.
"I wanted a hard race, and it's always easier to be with a smaller group on the gravel," said Schreurs. "We had no idea about the gap, but we just put our heads down for a 110 km time trial. I'm proud to take a commanding win but thanks to Nicole for working with me."
The SD Worx-Protime gravel attacked Frain on the final descent to establish a 29-second winning margin, while the chase was underway behind to claim the next spots. In the end, Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) claimed third, outsprinting Tessa Neefjes (Liv Racing) and Amelia Mitchell (Ribble Collective).
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Matthew Holmes
|3:12:47
|2
|Nathan Haas
|+1:30
|3
|Petr Vakoč
|"
|4
|Freddy Ovett
|+1:32
|5
|Thomas Bundgaard
|"
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Geerike Schreurs
|3:42:29
|2
|Nicole Frain
|+29
|3
|Tiffany Cromwell
|+1:47
|4
|Tessa Neefjes
|"
|5
|Amelia Mitchell
|+1:50
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Matthew Holmes, Geerike Schreurs win The Gralloch – UCI Gravel World SeriesNathan Haas takes second in sprint for minor men's placings, Schreurs clips away from Nicole Frain in stand-alone women's race
-
Women's WorldTour – The definitive guide for 2024Everything you need to know about the professional racing series teams, points, races and standings
-
Justine Barrow and Julien Gagne fly the coop to claim victory at Gravel LocosAustralian champion puts 14 minutes into women's runner up Marisa Boaz while Niki Terpstra takes second in men's race
-
‘He’s riding in a different world’ – Tadej Pogačar moves out of sight at the Giro d’ItaliaEyewitness: The view from Livigno as maglia rosa produces most emphatic exhibition yet