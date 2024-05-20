Matthew Holmes, Geerike Schreurs win The Gralloch – UCI Gravel World Series

Nathan Haas takes second in sprint for minor men's placings, Schreurs clips away from Nicole Frain in stand-alone women's race

The Gralloch Trek UCI Gravel World Series event in the United Kingdom
Geerike Schreurs (SD Worx-Protime) on her way to victory at The Gralloch(Image credit: Gralloch Gravel)

Matthew Holmes (OGT-Orientation Marketing) and Geerike Schreurs (SD Worx-Protime) claimed victory at The Gralloch UCI Gravel World Series round on Saturday, with both riders breaking away from their rivals in the dry and fast conditions of the race which started and finished in the Dumfries and Galloway town of Gatehouse of Fleet.

Men's top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Matthew Holmes3:12:47
2Nathan Haas +1:30
3Petr Vakoč"
4Freddy Ovett+1:32
5Thomas Bundgaard"
Women's top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Geerike Schreurs3:42:29
2Nicole Frain+29
3Tiffany Cromwell+1:47
4Tessa Neefjes"
5Amelia Mitchell+1:50

