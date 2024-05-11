UCI Gravel World Series – Brendan Johnston, Justine Barrow conquer climbs of Nannup

By
published

Mark Chong and Cassia Boglio second again at Western Australian SEVEN event

Justine Barrow (Roxsolt Liv SRAM) gets congratulated after winning at Devil's Cardigan to claim the Australian Gravel National Championships
Justine Barrow after claiming the national title at the Devil's Cardigan in Tasmania in 2023 (Image credit: Kristina Vackova)

Brendan Johnston (Giant) continued his roll at SEVEN in Nannup, Western Australia on Saturday adding victory at the UCI Gravel World Series elite men's race to his mountain bike win of last weekend at the AusCycling Marathon National Championships. In the elite women's race reigning national gravel champion Justine Barrow capitalised on the climb heavy course to take out the elite women's title, delivering a clear indicator of just how far her form rebuild had come after a difficult shoulder injury recovery.

The winners, who were both making their debut at the event with 3,200m of vertical ascent over a 125km course, crossed the line solo shedding the home-state second-placed riders, Mark Chong and Cassia Boglio (Liv Brazilian Butterfly Racing p/b Willing & Twin Peaks). Annabel Fisher was third ahead of Peta Mullens (Liv Brazilian Butterfly).

Brendon Davids came third in the elite men's race, despite having to pick himself up off the gravel after a crash, while Oliver Stenning (Blackshaw Racing) came fourth ahead of Nicolas Roche. Last year's winner, Tasman Nankervis (BMC-Shimano), lost his chance to defend the title early when he suffered from an early flat but then chased back to take 12th.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite men's top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Brendan Johnston4:05:11
2Mark Chong+1:12
3Brendon Davids+3:21
4Oliver Stenning+7:18
5Nicolas Roche+7:52
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite women's top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Justine Barrow4:44:30.3
2Cassia Boglio+6:17
3Annabel Fisher+8:12
4Peta Mullens+17:59
5Kate Bonner+30:17

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

