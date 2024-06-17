Ashlin Barry and Devon Clarke win UCI World Series round at Blue Mountains Gravel Fondo

By
published

Long solo for Clarke while Barry powers clear on final lap mud section at Canada's only Gravel World Championships qualifier

Image 1 of 9
Ashlin Barry (EF Education-ONTO) reacts after winning elite men's title at 2024 Blue Mountain Gravel Fondo
Ashlin Barry (EF Education-ONTO) reacts after winning elite men's title at 2024 Blue Mountain Gravel Fondo(Image credit: @jodydwilson )

Ashlin Barry (EF Education-ONTO) and Devon Clarke (Chalk's Training) won Canada's Blue Mountains Gravel Fondo, part of the Trek UCI Gravel World Series held on Saturday in Ontario. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite men's top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Ashln Barry (EF Education-Onto)3:28:22
2Benjamin Perry (Groove Gravel)+0:00:31
3Brennan Wertz (Mosiac Cycles)+0:00:40
4Joe Laverick (Ribble Collective)+0:05:37
5Theo De Groote (Bridge Bike Works)+0:07:38
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite women's top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Devon Clarke3:46:39
2Maghalie Rochette (Canyon CLLTV)+0:08:11
3Anna Hicks+0:13:46
4Caroline Wreszin (Skratch-Factor-Specialized)+0:18:45
5Lucy Hempstead (Cyclery Racing)+0:19:55

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

Latest on Cyclingnews