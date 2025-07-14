'We couldn't crack them just yet' – Jorgenson and Kuss try to isolate Tadej Pogačar as Visma flex team's strength over UAE at Tour de France

By published

Jonas Vingegaard aided by American duo in fight to try take back time on world champion on road to Le Mont Dore

Tour de France: American Matteo Jorgenson of Team Visma/Lease a Bike and Slovenian Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates-XRG pictured in action during stage 10 of the 2025 Tour de France cycling, from Ennezat to Le Mont-Dore Puy de Sancy (169 km), on Monday 14 July 2025 in France. The 112th edition of the Tour de France starts on Saturday 5 July in Lille, France, and will finish in Paris, France on the 27th of July. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Matteo Jorgenson tries to crack Tadej Pogačar on stage 10 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Visma-Lease a Bike are going to try, try and try again, until they either "crack" Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), or he cracks them on the road to Paris at this year's Tour de France. But after 10 days of racing, they still sit 1:17 in arrears with their leader, Jonas Vingegaard, after another failed attempt to gain back time on Bastille Day.

While the world champion is still ahead of them, it's hard to argue that the men in yellow and black have been anything but the best full outfit at this year's race, often igniting the racing, Stage 10 being the latest example.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.