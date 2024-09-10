UCI Gravel World Series – Hugo Drechou outsprints Petr Vakoč and Torbjørn Røed to win Alpine Gravel Challenge

By
published

Morgan Aguirre earns solo victory in pro women's division in Swiss race

Pro men&#039;s podium at 2024 Alpine Gravel Challenge (L to R): Petr Vakoč (Canyon Integray L27) in second, winner Hugo Drechou (Groove Gravel) and Torbjørn Andre Røed (Trek Driftless) third
Pro men's podium at 2024 Alpine Gravel Challenge (L to R): Petr Vakoč (Canyon Integray L27) in second, winner Hugo Drechou (Groove Gravel) and Torbjørn Andre Røed (Trek Driftless) third (Image credit: Trek UCI Gravel World Series)
Jump to:

USA's Morgan Aguirre (Enough Cycling) and French rider Hugo Drechou (Groove Gravel) won the elite category of the Alpine Gravel Challenge on Sunday in Champéry, Switzerland. 

The 94km route was one of the final three Trek UCI Gravel World Series events of the 2024 season that qualify riders for the UCI Gravel World Championships in Belgium, October 5-6.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite women
PositionRider (Team)Time
1Morgan Aguirre (Enough Cycling)04:15:56
2Annabel Fisher (Classified Ridley Factory Team)+1:08
3Axelle Dubau-Prévót (Groove Gravel)+1:36
4Anna Gabrielle Traxler+9:11
5Theresa Rindler-Bachl (Cake Collective // ​​bachelotelli.com)+15:58
6Paula Schmidl (1OF1 Cycling Team)+25:03
7Caroline Livesey (Xhale / Club Felanitx)+38:04
8Hayley Simmonds (Movistar Gravel)+47:59
DNFMinna-Maria Kangas (Baloise WB Ladies)Row 8 - Cell 2
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite Men
PositionRider (Team)Time
1Hugo Drechou (Groove Gravel)03:31:06
2Petr Vakoc (Canyon Integray L 27)+0:01
3Torbjørn Andre Røed (Trek Driftless)+0:01
4Matteo Fontana (Swatt club)+1:31
5Lukas Malezsewski (Urbano-Vulsteke)+1:42
6Seppe Rombouts (PAS Racing)+3:38
7Christian Kreuchler (PAS Racing)+5:42
8Basile Allard (Origin Vojo Connection)+6:21
9Loïc White (Peaks Cycle)+6:48
10Rémi Groslambert (Origin Vojo Connection)+11:23
11Bram Rombouts (Individual)+12:23
12Sampo Malinen (TWD-Länken)+13:08
13Jarne Vandersteen (NOW CYCLING TEAM)+15:45
14Emilien Barben (Team SCOTT PAPIVAL)+15:59
15Josep Termens Nadal (Cannondale ISB)+17:10
16Thomas Tichler (WSA KTM GRAZ Continental)+19:10
17Jasper Britz (bergankunft.at)+20:16
18Bart De Veer (ORCTA)+20:17
19Douwe Doorduin (Team Last Dance)+22:27
20Pierre Billaud (TEAM HEXATRI)+24:41
21Alexander of Marans (Team Dark Night)+25:11
22Vladyslav Makogon (GIF Cycling Team)+25:13
23Stinus Bjerring Kaempe (WSA KTM Graz Continental Team)+25:41
24Luuk Van Der Meer (RadUNION Salzburg)+26:20
25Martin Kapr (CCACHE x By Küp)+27:59
26Johannes Közle (Eichenkreuz Göppingen)+34:39
27Bjorn Koster (Giant store assen)+37:14

