UCI Gravel World Series underway with Schönberger and Borghesi wins in Wörthersee

By Simone Giuliani
published

Geerike Schreurs and Carolin Schiff complete women's podium as Paul Voß and Daan Soete secure second and third in men's race

Austrian Sebastian Schönberger wins elite men's division of Wörthersee Gravel Race 2024 on home soil
Austrian Sebastian Schönberger wins elite men's division of Wörthersee Gravel Race 2024 on home soil (Image credit: Wörthersee Gravel Race)
Jump to:

A new event opened up the racing for 2024 in the UCI Gravel World Series, with 21-year-old Italian gravel champion Giada Borghesi (Lapierre to Btc city Ljuibjana) and Austrian Sebastian Schönberger (Team Felt Felbermayr) claiming the victories at Wörthersee Gravel Race.

Borghesi, who finished eighth in the European Gravel Championships last year, crossed the line in 4:28:36, just four seconds ahead of Geerike Schreurs (Specialized - SD Worx Protime), while Unbound winner Carolin Schiff (Canyon CLLCTV) finished third in the elite women's category. Schreurs recently made the switch from soigneur to full-time gravel racer,

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite men top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Giada Borghesi (Lapierre to Btc city Ljuibjana)04:28:36
2Geerike Schreurs (Specialized - SD Worx Protime)+0:04
3Carolin Schiff (Canyon CLLCTV)+0:46
4Annabel Fisher (Classified Ridley Factory Team)+5:13
5Nele Laing (MAXX Solar Rose Women's Racing)+5:48
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite women top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Sebastian Schönberger (Team Felt Felbermayr)4:00:23
2Paul Voß (Autsaid)+27
3Daan Soete (Deschacht Hens Maes CX)+29
4Ryan Christensen (Rule28 Pro Racing)+3:00
5Frederik Raßmann (Rose Racing Circle)+3:00

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1