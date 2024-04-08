UCI Gravel World Series underway with Schönberger and Borghesi wins in Wörthersee

A new event opened up the racing for 2024 in the UCI Gravel World Series, with 21-year-old Italian gravel champion Giada Borghesi (Lapierre to Btc city Ljuibjana) and Austrian Sebastian Schönberger (Team Felt Felbermayr) claiming the victories at Wörthersee Gravel Race.

Borghesi, who finished eighth in the European Gravel Championships last year, crossed the line in 4:28:36, just four seconds ahead of Geerike Schreurs (Specialized - SD Worx Protime), while Unbound winner Carolin Schiff (Canyon CLLCTV) finished third in the elite women's category. Schreurs recently made the switch from soigneur to full-time gravel racer,

Schönberger, who was last year racing with Human Powered Health on the road and came 10th in the UCI Gravel World Championships, crossed the line in 4:00:23, 27 seconds ahead of the 2023 Traka 200 winner Paul Voß (Autsaid). Belgian rider Daan Soete (Deschacht Hens Maes CX) came third in the elite men's category.

The race in southern Austria was held on a course put together by Johnny Hoogerland, running over 144km and delivering 1680 metres of altitude gain. There were three loops, each with just under half unpaved roads and two solid gravel climbs.



The event was the first race of the UCI Gravel World Series races in 2024, though the October 2023 European Championships and Beechworth Gravelista round in Australia of the UCI series also act as qualifying rounds for the 2024 UCI Gravel World Championships in Belgium.



There are 25 qualifying races on the current 2024 schedule for the Gravel World Series, with Worthersee signalling the beginning of a concentrated block of series rounds. La Indomable in Spain, Giro Sardegna Gravel in Italy, the Swartberg 100 in South Africa, Highlands Gravel Classic in the United States and Gravel Fondo Limburg in the Netherlands all take place through April.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Elite men top 5 Position Rider Time 1 Giada Borghesi (Lapierre to Btc city Ljuibjana) 04:28:36 2 Geerike Schreurs (Specialized - SD Worx Protime) +0:04 3 Carolin Schiff (Canyon CLLCTV) +0:46 4 Annabel Fisher (Classified Ridley Factory Team) +5:13 5 Nele Laing (MAXX Solar Rose Women's Racing) +5:48