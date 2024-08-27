Houffa Gravel – Romy Kasper, Sebastian Schönberger take top steps at UCI World Series round in Belgium

By
published

Alexys Brunel and Nicole Frain take runner-up spots on 110km course in the hilly Houffalize

Romy Kasper (Human Powered Health) doing an interview before a road event earlier this year
Romy Kasper (Human Powered Health) doing an interview before a road event earlier this year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Romy Kasper (Human Powered Health) entered the gravel racing fray and went straight to the top step at the Houffa UCI Gravel World Series race while Sebastian Schönberger (Team Felt Felbermayr) added another series victory to his tally.

The experienced road player, Kasper, first worked with the 2022 Australian road champion Nicole Frain (Hess Cycling) to get away, but then took off alone to stretch out the gap beyond five minutes. Frain's second place adds to the runner-up spots she has secured at The Gralloch and also RADL GRVL in January. Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) came third.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Men's top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Sebastian Schönberger (Team Felt Felbermayr)3:22:52
2 Alexys Brunel+16
3Arne Baers (Lotto-Dstny Development)+1:51
4Kevin Panhuyzen +1:57
5Hugo Drechou (Groove Gravel)+2:42
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Women's top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Romy Kasper (Human Powered Health) 4:00:48
2Nicole Frain (Hess Cycling)+5:15
3Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM)+7:12
4Joyce Vanderbeken+12:24
5Klara Sofie Skovgård Hansen (PAS Racing)+13:00

