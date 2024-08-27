Houffa Gravel – Romy Kasper, Sebastian Schönberger take top steps at UCI World Series round in Belgium
Alexys Brunel and Nicole Frain take runner-up spots on 110km course in the hilly Houffalize
Romy Kasper (Human Powered Health) entered the gravel racing fray and went straight to the top step at the Houffa UCI Gravel World Series race while Sebastian Schönberger (Team Felt Felbermayr) added another series victory to his tally.
The experienced road player, Kasper, first worked with the 2022 Australian road champion Nicole Frain (Hess Cycling) to get away, but then took off alone to stretch out the gap beyond five minutes. Frain's second place adds to the runner-up spots she has secured at The Gralloch and also RADL GRVL in January. Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) came third.
For Schönberger, the victory added to his win at the Worthersee round of the series with the Austrian coming over the line just 16 seconds ahead of French rider Alexys Brunel, while Arne Baers (Lotto-Dstny Development) was just over a minute-and-a-half back in third.
Austrian gravel champion Schönberger took the win despite facing mechanical problems, chasing and catching Brunel – who had broken away around halfway through the race – in the closing kilometres of the race.
The race, one of the qualifying rounds for the UCI Gravel World Championships on October 5 and 6, played out over 110km in southern Belgium with 1600m of elevation gain and included the Côte du Saint Roch.
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Sebastian Schönberger (Team Felt Felbermayr)
|3:22:52
|2
|Alexys Brunel
|+16
|3
|Arne Baers (Lotto-Dstny Development)
|+1:51
|4
|Kevin Panhuyzen
|+1:57
|5
|Hugo Drechou (Groove Gravel)
|+2:42
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Romy Kasper (Human Powered Health)
|4:00:48
|2
|Nicole Frain (Hess Cycling)
|+5:15
|3
|Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM)
|+7:12
|4
|Joyce Vanderbeken
|+12:24
|5
|Klara Sofie Skovgård Hansen (PAS Racing)
|+13:00
Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.