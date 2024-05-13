UCI Gravel World Series – A win at first gravel race for Lucinda Brand at 3RIDES
Daan Soete wins elite men's race in Aachen from packed field at biggest of World Championship qualifying round so far
Lucinda Brand (Lidl-Trek) took on her first gravel race at 3RIDES in Aachen and won, while Daan Soete (Grobbendonk), claimed the elite men's race at the UCI Gravel World Series round in Germany.
The 123 kilometre event, held over three laps of a 42.6km loop, was the biggest event of the series so far with 2,200 riders from 56 nations and an elite field that included Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime), Greg van Avermaet and Sanne Cant (Crelan Corendon).
Brand, the 2021 world cyclocross champion, made the most of her off road skills as she launched into the new discipline, with the road and cyclocross rider pulling away from the hefty list of noteworthy rivals in the second of the three laps.
“My tactic was to stay in front," said Brand. "The end of the lap was the most technically demanding, that's where I had my advantages.”
Brand took the win more than four minutes ahead of Rosa Klöser (MAAP x Rose Global Athlete), who was third at the Traka 200 earlier this month, while it was an impressive third from 18 year old Lore De Schepper (AG Insurance-Soudal NXTG). Three-time world cyclocross champion Sanne Cant (Crelan Corendon) was fourth while Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) came fifth, finding better luck in her latest gravel foray after a crash bought her unstuck in the Traka 100.
In the elite men's race it was a tight battle for the victory, which Soete took just ahead of Frederik Raßmann (Rose Racing Circle) and Dries van Gestel (Total Energies).
“I went for the sprint," said Soete in a release from 3RIDES. "I come from cyclocross and went full gas on the last corner, that was my advantage in the finish.”
Olympic gold medallist and Paris Roubaix winner Van Avermaet just missed the top three, while cyclocross rider Anton Ferdinande (Merendree) came fifth. Just four seconds divided the top 5 riders.
“Gravel is not easy, you always have to push," said Van Avermaet. "It was like an elimination race. I was happy to be so close to victory – but I'm not the best at steering in the corners.”
3RIDES was one of two UCI Gravel World Series rounds run over the weekend, with the other World Championship qualifying event held across the globe in Nannup, Australia. Brendan Johnston (Giant) and Justine Barrow claimed the victories at the Western Australian race named SEVEN.
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Lucinda Brand (Lid-Trek)
|3:53:10
|2
|Rosa Klöser (MAAP x Rose Global Athlete)
|+4.05
|3
|Lore De Schepper (AG Insurance-Soudal NXTG)
|+5:54
|4
|Sanne Cant (Crelan Corendon)
|+7:53
|5
|Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime)
|+10:01
|6
|Mariëlle Trouwborst (KMC Mountainbiketeam)
|+10:32
|7
|Wendy Oosterwoud (NWVG)
|+12:30
|8
|Nele Laing (MAXX Solar Rose)
|+14:56
|9
|Tessa Neefjes (Wervershoof)
|+15:18
|10
|Clara Lundmark (Hess Cycling)
|+16:13
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Daan Soete (Grobbendonk)
|3:35:04
|2
|Frederik Raßmann (Rose Racing Circle)
|+2
|3
|Dries van Gestel (Total Energies)
|+3
|4
|Greg van Avermaet (GVA Gold)
|+3
|5
|Anton Ferdinande (Merendree)
|+4
|6
|Brent Clé (Team Deschacht-Group Hens-Containers Maes)
|+5
|7
|Piotr Havik (Classified x Ridley Factory Team)
|+6
|8
|Axel van der Tuuk (Metec Solarwatt p/b Mantel)
|+14
|9
|Hendrikx Mees (Heizomat Radteam p/b Kloster Kitchen)
|+14
|10
|Kevin Panhuyzen (Giant Liv Benelux Off Road)
|+15
Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor.
