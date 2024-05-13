UCI Gravel World Series – A win at first gravel race for Lucinda Brand at 3RIDES

By
published

Daan Soete wins elite men's race in Aachen from packed field at biggest of World Championship qualifying round so far

Image 1 of 2
Daan Soete (Grobbendonk) wins the 3RIDES 2024 UCI Gravel World Series round in Germany
Daan Soete (Grobbendonk) wins the 3RIDES 2024 UCI Gravel World Series elite men's race(Image credit: Leon van Bon/3RIDES)

Lucinda Brand (Lidl-Trek) took on her first gravel race at 3RIDES in Aachen and won, while Daan Soete (Grobbendonk), claimed the elite men's race at the UCI Gravel World Series round in Germany.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Top 10 elite women
PositionRiderTime
1Lucinda Brand (Lid-Trek)3:53:10
2Rosa Klöser (MAAP x Rose Global Athlete)+4.05
3Lore De Schepper (AG Insurance-Soudal NXTG)+5:54
4Sanne Cant (Crelan Corendon)+7:53
5Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime)+10:01
6Mariëlle Trouwborst (KMC Mountainbiketeam)+10:32
7Wendy Oosterwoud (NWVG)+12:30
8Nele Laing (MAXX Solar Rose)+14:56
9Tessa Neefjes (Wervershoof)+15:18
10Clara Lundmark (Hess Cycling)+16:13
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Top 10 elite men
PositionRiderTime
1Daan Soete (Grobbendonk)3:35:04
2Frederik Raßmann (Rose Racing Circle)+2
3Dries van Gestel (Total Energies) +3
4Greg van Avermaet (GVA Gold)+3
5Anton Ferdinande (Merendree)+4
6Brent Clé (Team Deschacht-Group Hens-Containers Maes)+5
7Piotr Havik (Classified x Ridley Factory Team)+6
8Axel van der Tuuk (Metec Solarwatt p/b Mantel)+14
9Hendrikx Mees (Heizomat Radteam p/b Kloster Kitchen)+14
10Kevin Panhuyzen (Giant Liv Benelux Off Road)+15

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

