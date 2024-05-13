UCI Gravel World Series – A win at first gravel race for Lucinda Brand at 3RIDES

Image 1 of 2 Daan Soete (Grobbendonk) wins the 3RIDES 2024 UCI Gravel World Series elite men's race (Image credit: Leon van Bon/3RIDES) Lucinda Brand (Lidl-Trek) wins the elite women's race (Image credit: Leon van Bon/3RIDES)

Lucinda Brand (Lidl-Trek) took on her first gravel race at 3RIDES in Aachen and won, while Daan Soete (Grobbendonk), claimed the elite men's race at the UCI Gravel World Series round in Germany.

The 123 kilometre event, held over three laps of a 42.6km loop, was the biggest event of the series so far with 2,200 riders from 56 nations and an elite field that included Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime), Greg van Avermaet and Sanne Cant (Crelan Corendon).

Brand, the 2021 world cyclocross champion, made the most of her off road skills as she launched into the new discipline, with the road and cyclocross rider pulling away from the hefty list of noteworthy rivals in the second of the three laps.

“My tactic was to stay in front," said Brand. "The end of the lap was the most technically demanding, that's where I had my advantages.”



Brand took the win more than four minutes ahead of Rosa Klöser (MAAP x Rose Global Athlete), who was third at the Traka 200 earlier this month, while it was an impressive third from 18 year old Lore De Schepper (AG Insurance-Soudal NXTG). Three-time world cyclocross champion Sanne Cant (Crelan Corendon) was fourth while Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) came fifth, finding better luck in her latest gravel foray after a crash bought her unstuck in the Traka 100.



In the elite men's race it was a tight battle for the victory, which Soete took just ahead of Frederik Raßmann (Rose Racing Circle) and Dries van Gestel (Total Energies).

“I went for the sprint," said Soete in a release from 3RIDES. "I come from cyclocross and went full gas on the last corner, that was my advantage in the finish.”

Olympic gold medallist and Paris Roubaix winner Van Avermaet just missed the top three, while cyclocross rider Anton Ferdinande (Merendree) came fifth. Just four seconds divided the top 5 riders.

“Gravel is not easy, you always have to push," said Van Avermaet. "It was like an elimination race. I was happy to be so close to victory – but I'm not the best at steering in the corners.”

3RIDES was one of two UCI Gravel World Series rounds run over the weekend, with the other World Championship qualifying event held across the globe in Nannup, Australia. Brendan Johnston (Giant) and Justine Barrow claimed the victories at the Western Australian race named SEVEN.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Top 10 elite women Position Rider Time 1 Lucinda Brand (Lid-Trek) 3:53:10 2 Rosa Klöser (MAAP x Rose Global Athlete) +4.05 3 Lore De Schepper (AG Insurance-Soudal NXTG) +5:54 4 Sanne Cant (Crelan Corendon) +7:53 5 Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) +10:01 6 Mariëlle Trouwborst (KMC Mountainbiketeam) +10:32 7 Wendy Oosterwoud (NWVG) +12:30 8 Nele Laing (MAXX Solar Rose) +14:56 9 Tessa Neefjes (Wervershoof) +15:18 10 Clara Lundmark (Hess Cycling) +16:13