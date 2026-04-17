Brabantse Pijl Men LIVE: Who will take Remco Evenepoel's crown in the Friday Ardennes Classic warm-up?

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The men's race is on as well! 🚀 #DBP26 #DBPmen pic.twitter.com/1jkxG2WfT0 April 17, 2026

This was the start of the men's race with a Flemish countdown.

There are six riders in the attack and they have 30 seconds.

The riders start the Alsemberg climnb and we have the first attack of the day.

Stefano Oldani of Caja Rural sparked a slight delay after he started without a race number.

The riders are tuck up tight to the bumnper of the race director's car. We're expecting immediate attacks.

There they go! The riders roll out of Beersel for a short neutralised sector.

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