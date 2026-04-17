Brabantse Pijl Men LIVE: Who will take Remco Evenepoel's crown in the Friday Ardennes Classic warm-up?
All the action from the 162.6km Ardennes Classics warmup in Overijse
This was the start of the men's race with a Flemish countdown.
The men's race is on as well! 🚀 #DBP26 #DBPmen pic.twitter.com/1jkxG2WfT0April 17, 2026
There are six riders in the attack and they have 30 seconds.
The riders start the Alsemberg climnb and we have the first attack of the day.
Stefano Oldani of Caja Rural sparked a slight delay after he started without a race number.
The riders are tuck up tight to the bumnper of the race director's car. We're expecting immediate attacks.
There they go! The riders roll out of Beersel for a short neutralised sector.
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This was Benoît Cosnefroy on the podium in 2024.
There are been some debate about the quality of the filed today in the absence of Evenepoel, Van Aert and others.
However the 128-start list includes Tibor Del Grosso, Jenno Berckmoes, Vito Braet, Romain Grégoire, Brady Gilmore, Mauro Schmid, Tim Wellens, Benoît Cosnefroy, Florian Vermeersch, Andreas Leknessund, Bryan Coquard, Quinten Hermans, and Clément Venturini.
Tim Wellens and Benoît Cosnefroy are both former winners.
Riders are signing on and signing autographs at the start. It's a lovely day for a bike race.
Remco Evenepoel beat compatriot Wout van Aert) to win the 2025 De Brabantse Pijl in his first race after a winter spent recovering from injury. António Morgado led the peloton to the line for third place 27 seconds behind the duo, who stole the headlines with some great racing.
Check out our full report from the 2025 race.
De Brabantse Pijl: Remco Evenepoel pulls knock-out punch in sprint win over Wout van Aert
This is the official race map.