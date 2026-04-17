Brabantse Pijl Men LIVE: Who will take Remco Evenepoel's crown in the Friday Ardennes Classic warm-up?

All the action from the 162.6km Ardennes Classics warmup in Overijse

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Wout van Aert of Team Visma-Lease a Bike, Remco Evenepoel of Soudal Quick-Step, third placed Portuguese Antonio Morgado of UAE Team Emirates celebrate on the podium after the men&#039;s &#039;Brabantse Pijl&#039;
(Image credit: © Getty Images)
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Brabantse Pijl men 2026 race profile

Brabantse Pijl men 2026 race profile (Image credit: Flanders Classics)

Brabantse Pijl 2026

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This was the start of the men's race with a Flemish countdown.

There are six riders in the attack and they have 30 seconds.

The riders start the Alsemberg climnb and we have the first attack of the day.

Stefano Oldani of Caja Rural sparked a slight delay after he started without a race number.

The riders are tuck up tight to the bumnper of the race director's car. We're expecting immediate attacks.

There they go! The riders roll out of Beersel for a short neutralised sector.

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This was Benoît Cosnefroy on the podium in 2024.

Belgian Dylan Teuns of Israel-Premier Tech, French Benoit Cosnefroy of Decathlon Ag2r La Mondiale Team and Belgian Tim Wellens of UAE Team Emirates pictured on the podium after the men&#039;s &#039;Brabantse Pijl&#039; one day cycling race, 195,2 km from Leuven to Overijse on Wednesday 10 April 2024. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are been some debate about the quality of the filed today in the absence of Evenepoel, Van Aert and others.

However the 128-start list includes Tibor Del Grosso, Jenno Berckmoes, Vito Braet, Romain Grégoire, Brady Gilmore, Mauro Schmid, Tim Wellens, Benoît Cosnefroy, Florian Vermeersch, Andreas Leknessund, Bryan Coquard, Quinten Hermans, and Clément Venturini.

Tim Wellens and Benoît Cosnefroy are both former winners.

Riders are signing on and signing autographs at the start. It's a lovely day for a bike race.

Romain Gregoire of France and Team Groupama - FDJ United prior to 65th De Brabantse Pijl.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel beat compatriot Wout van Aert) to win the 2025 De Brabantse Pijl in his first race after a winter spent recovering from injury. António Morgado led the peloton to the line for third place 27 seconds behind the duo, who stole the headlines with some great racing.

Wout van Aert of Team Visma-Lease a Bike, Remco Evenepoel of Soudal Quick-Step, third placed Portuguese Antonio Morgado of UAE Team Emirates celebrate on the podium after the men&#039;s &#039;Brabantse Pijl&#039;

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is the official race map.

The map of the 2026 Brabantse Pijl

(Image credit: Flanders Classics)