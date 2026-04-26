Tour of Turkey: Tom Crabbe storms to third win of the season in messy stage 1 sprint

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Belgian 20-year-old beats Simon Dehairs and Davide Persico to the line in Selçuk

Tom Crabbe (Flanders-Baloise) celebrates over the line after winning stage 4 of the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol 2026
Crabbe already had two wins before his success in Turkey, pictured here winning a stage of the Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Tom Crabbe (Team Flanders-Baloise) stormed to his third victory of the season on the opening stage at the Presidential Tour of Turkey on Sunday, timing his sprint to perfection in Selçuk.

WorldTour team Picnic PostNL seemed to have control heading into the final 2km, but they quickly ran out of firepower and steam as they went under the flamme rouge and were overhauled by Alpecin-Premier Tech for the front position.

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20-year-old Crabbe, who burst onto the scene fully this season with pro wins at the Etoile de Bessèges and Ruta del Solo, moves into the first leader's jersey of the race, with several more sprint opportunities to come across the seven remaining days of racing in Turkey.

Stage 1 was a very straightforward day of racing starting in Çeşme, with a five-rider break getting up the road: Mewael Girmay (Istanbul Team), Michał Pomorski (ATT Investments), Ahmet Can Akpınar (Konya Büyükşehir Belediye Spor), Halil İbrahim Doğan (Muğla Büyükşehir Belediyesi Spor Kulübü), and Kaan Soylu Ozkalbim (Spor Toto Cycling Team).

Racing continues for stage 2 tomorrow with an undulating 152.8km route from Aydın to Marmaris.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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