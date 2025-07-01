'A move could take him to the next level' – Bradley Wiggins says Remco Evenepoel should consider switching teams to win the Tour de France

Briton reflects on his 2012 Tour win, saying 'I threatened to leave' after teammate Chris Froome's Alpine attack

Should Remco Evenepoel make a switch from Soudal-QuickStep if he's to beat Tadej Pogačar at the Tour de France?

Former Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins has said that Remco Evenepoel perhaps has to seek a move elsewhere if he's ever to win the race himself.

The Belgian is leading Soudal-QuickStep at the Tour for the second year in succession as the race begins in Lille on Saturday. Having finished third last year, 9:18 down on Tadej Pogačar, and is aiming to challenge the Slovenian and Jonas Vingegaard this July.

