Tour of Turkey: Elia Viviani sprints to stage 7 victory to take first win for Lotto

Italian beats Alexander Kristoff into second in close bunch finish in Çeşme

Italy's Elia Viviani claimed his first victory for Lotto and his first of the year by sprinting to the win on stage 7 of the Tour of Turkey.

The fast finish in Çeşme saw several riders all battling in a tight sprint finish, but it was the Italian who just about emerged the fastest to the line, beating Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X Mobility) into second whilst Davide Persico (Wagner Bazin WB) took third.

