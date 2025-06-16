Tour de Suisse stage 2 Live - A rising finish offers a chance to snatch the race lead

Refresh

As well as PicNic and Red Bull, Lidl-Trek are also massing at the front of the peloton.

70km to go The stage now changes significantly, with far more climbing on the road to the finish in Schwarzsee. The riders go through the feed zone and they can see the climbs ahead of them. Indeed the peloton seems on edge for the racing to come.

It's been a quiet and relaxed day in the peloton for race leader Romain Grégoire. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This photo perhaps explains the earlier and short-lived time loss. The break was held up at a level crossing. Silvan Dillier (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Jonas Rutsch (Intermarché-Wanty) and Mauro Schmid (Jayco-AlUla) were stopped at a level crossing during the Tour de Suisse stage 2 but soon got going. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's a great day to ride a bike in Switzerland. (Image credit: Getty Images)

80km to go The time has flown, as have the riders on the attack. Their lead is back up to 1:25.

The gap is like a piece of elastic. It keeps shortening and then lengthening again. It is now up to 55 seconds.

All change! The peloton is suddnely just 30 seconds down on the attackers.

It was a popular home win for Marlen Reusser (Movistar) at the Tour de Suisse Women. The 33-year-old Swiss allrounder won the final stage to seal her GC victory. 28 seconds down, Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) beat Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez) in the sprint for second place, but Vollering finishes overall runner-up, 36 seconds down, ahead of Niewiadoma-Phinney, who finishes 1:56 off Reusser. Click here to read our full stage report. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The riders are to passing to the south of Berne now and so soon approaching Schwarzsee where they will begin the hillier loops.

The peloton is cruelly keeping the attackers under tight control. They hare holding the gap at 1:30, so that they can be quickly pulled back in the final part of the stage.

It was a busy weekend of racing. To catch-up what happened at the Critérium du Dauphiné. read our full stage report. Click here to see what happened with these two. (Image credit: Getty Images)

110km to go Th trio of Silvan Dillier (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Jonas Rutsch (Intermarché-Wanty) and Mauro Schmid (Jayco-AlUla) are fighting back against the chase. The gap is back up to 1:30.

With the sun out and temperatures around 23C, riders are dropping back to team cars to collect cold bidons for their teammates.

Romain Grégoire won stage 1 of the Tour de Suisse and so is racing stage 2 in the leader's yellow jersey. (Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With the help of PicNic, the attackers' lead is down to 1:20. The stage could change very soon.

This is our breakaway trio of Silvan Dillier (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Jonas Rutsch (Intermarché-Wanty) and Mauro Schmid (Jayco-AlUla) (Image credit: Getty Images)

This was the view as stage 2 rolled out. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe and Picnic-PostNL are leading the chase of the trio up front, pegging their lead to 1:55. The first hour of racing was covered at a fast 48.5km/h. The trio are Silvan Dillier (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Jonas Rutsch (Intermarché-Wanty) and Mauro Schmid (Jayco-AlUla).

João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) was one of the GC time losers on stage 1. He spoke t our friends at Pro Cycling Net at the start of stage 2. João Almeida - Interview at the start - Stage 2 - Tour de Suisse 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe are leading the chase of the three attackers. They clearly want a shot at the stage victory today and no doubt better control of the attackers than yesterday.

Australia's Ben O’Connor , took advantage of the aggressive racing during stage 1 and joined the 29-rider break that included his Jayco-AlUla teammates Luke Durbridge and Felix Engelhardt. The Western Australian was able to gain over two minutes on his major GC rivals, including João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG). “A pretty crazy day actually. I didn't really expect to find myself off the front with Durbo and Felix. But in the end, we actually made some pretty huge ground on GC with a bit of an opportunistic move,” O’Connor said via team social media. Click here to see what O'Connor did and said. Ben O'Connor rightly helped drive the break on stage 1 to gain time on his GC rivals. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The break climbs the 1.9km Linden hill but will get to enjoy the descent. They are naturally working together to extend their lead on the peloton. This is the profile of today's stage. (Image credit: Tour de Suisse)

The trio now have a lead of 2:05 after the peloton let them go. Silvan Dillier (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Jonas Rutsch (Intermarché-Wanty) and Mauro Schmid (Jayco-AlUla) are a dangerous trio.

The opening 100km of the stage are on largely flat roads as the stage passes through the Emmental area. The hills come later on two loops

The peloton has slowed, we could have the break of the day.

Three riders have a gap but others are trying. to go across to them. Silvan Dillier (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Jonas Rutsch (Intermarché-Wanty) and Mauro Schmid (Jayco-AlUla).

This was the moment that Romain Grégoire took his big win. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 1 saw a surprise split in the peloton, with Romain Grégoire showing his descending skills in the rain. The Frenchman broke away from a splintered breakaway and managed to hold off Kevin Vauquelin (Arkéa-B&B Hotels), Bart Lemmen (Visma–Lease a Bike), and Julian Alaphilippe (Tudor) to secure the victory. Click here to read our full stage report.

They're off! The flag has dropped and the stage is underway. As expected their are immediate attacks.

There is some debate about who will and who can win today's stage. It is far from flat but the valley road to the finish could see some sprinters and fast finishers survive. If Mads Pedersen was riding the Tour de Suisse, it would be a perfect stage for the Dane.

The riders are in the 4.9km neutralised sector and then face the rolling 177km of racing.

There was a storm and gusts of winds on Sunday afternoon but early summer weather has returned to central Switzerland today.

The two non-starters are Max van der Meulen(Bahrain-Victorious) and Anton Palzer (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe).

As the riders line-up in Aarau, there is news that 149 will race on today. There are two non-starters.