Tour de Suisse stage 2 Live - A rising finish offers a chance to snatch the race lead

By last updated

A valley finish in Schwarzsee will offer some fast finishers and perhaps the general classification contenders a chance to stamp their authority

Tour de Suisse 2025 profiles

Profile for stage 2 of Tour de Suisse 2025  (Image credit: Tour de Suisse)

Tour de Suisse – Route

As well as PicNic and Red Bull, Lidl-Trek are also massing at the front of the peloton.

70km to go

It's been a quiet and relaxed day in the peloton for race leader Romain Grégoire.

This photo perhaps explains the earlier and short-lived time loss. The break was held up at a level crossing.

It's a great day to ride a bike in Switzerland.

80km to go

The gap is like a piece of elastic. It keeps shortening and then lengthening again. It is now up to 55 seconds.

All change! The peloton is suddnely just 30 seconds down on the attackers.

It was a popular home win for Marlen Reusser (Movistar) at the Tour de Suisse Women.

The riders are to passing to the south of Berne now and so soon approaching Schwarzsee where they will begin the hillier loops.

The peloton is cruelly keeping the attackers under tight control. They hare holding the gap at 1:30, so that they can be quickly pulled back in the final part of the stage.

It was a busy weekend of racing. To catch-up what happened at the Critérium du Dauphiné. read our full stage report.

110km to go

With the sun out and temperatures around 23C, riders are dropping back to team cars to collect cold bidons for their teammates.

Romain Grégoire won stage 1 of the Tour de Suisse and so is racing stage 2 in the leader's yellow jersey.

Silvan Dillier (Alpecin-Deceuninck) leads Jonas Rutsch (Intermarché-Wanty) and Mauro Schmid (Jayco-AlUla) in the Tour de Suisse breakaway

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With the help of PicNic, the attackers' lead is down to 1:20. The stage could change very soon.

This is our breakaway trio of Silvan Dillier (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Jonas Rutsch (Intermarché-Wanty) and Mauro Schmid (Jayco-AlUla)

Stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse rolled out of Aarau

This was the view as stage 2 rolled out. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe and Picnic-PostNL are leading the chase of the trio up front, pegging their lead to 1:55. The first hour of racing was covered at a fast 48.5km/h.

João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) was one of the GC time losers on stage 1. He spoke t our friends at Pro Cycling Net at the start of stage 2.

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe are leading the chase of the three attackers. They clearly want a shot at the stage victory today and no doubt better control of the attackers than yesterday.

Australia's Ben O’Connor, took advantage of the aggressive racing during stage 1 and joined the 29-rider break that included his Jayco-AlUla teammates Luke Durbridge and Felix Engelhardt.

The break climbs the 1.9km Linden hill but will get to enjoy the descent. They are naturally working together to extend their lead on the peloton.

The trio now have a lead of 2:05 after the peloton let them go.

The opening 100km of the stage are on largely flat roads as the stage passes through the Emmental area. The hills come later on two loops

The peloton has slowed, we could have the break of the day.

Three riders have a gap but others are trying. to go across to them.

KUSNACHT, SWITZERLAND - JUNE 15: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Alternate crop) Romain Gregoire of France and Team Groupama - FDJ celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 88th Tour de Suisse, Stage 1 a 129.4km at stage from Kusnacht to Kusnacht / #UCIWT / on June 15, 2025 in Kusnacht, Switzerland. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

This was the moment that Romain Grégoire took his big win. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 1 saw a surprise split in the peloton, with Romain Grégoire showing his descending skills in the rain.

They're off! The flag has dropped and the stage is underway. As expected their are immediate attacks.

There is some debate about who will and who can win today's stage. It is far from flat but the valley road to the finish could see some sprinters and fast finishers survive.

The riders are in the 4.9km neutralised sector and then face the rolling 177km of racing.

There was a storm and gusts of winds on Sunday afternoon but early summer weather has returned to central Switzerland today.

The two non-starters are Max van der Meulen(Bahrain-Victorious) and Anton Palzer (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe).

As the riders line-up in Aarau, there is news that 149 will race on today. There are two non-starters.

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse!

