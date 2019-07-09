Tour de France bikes: Julian Alaphilippe's Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc

Image 1 of 10 Julian Alaphilippe's Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc (Image credit: Specialized) Image 2 of 10 Alaphilippe is running Roval CLX 50 wheels with 26mm S-Works Turbo tubulars (Image credit: Specialized) Image 3 of 10 The team runs Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 drivetrains (Image credit: Specialized) Image 4 of 10 Alaphilippe's name decal sits on the seat stay of the frame (Image credit: Specialized) Image 5 of 10 Specialized's sponsored teams use contrasting decals on their bikes and accessories for maximum brand exposure (Image credit: Specialized) Image 6 of 10 Deceuninck-QuickStep are using finishing kit from Pro for the 2019 season (Image credit: Specialized) Image 7 of 10 Most teams have converged towards 160mm front disc rotors and 140mm on the rear (Image credit: Specialized) Image 8 of 10 Apart from the really flat stages, most Deceuninck-QuickStep riders use Roval CLX 50 as opposed to the 64mm option (Image credit: Specialized) Image 9 of 10 Alaphilippe has a tricolour K-Edge out front computer mount celebrating his nationality (Image credit: Specialized) Image 10 of 10 Alaphilippe's custom finish has a dark blue design overlaid onto the black base colour (Image credit: Specialized)

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) soloed to stage victory and the yellow jersey on stage 3 of the Tour de France after an attack on the Côte de Mutigny with 15 kilometres remaining on the stage. The Frenchman was racing on his custom-painted Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc, which he first used at the Vuelta a San Juan in January.

The predominantly black frame features a deep blue design on the lower portion of the frame and was available to buy in limited numbers from Specialized dealers in France earlier this year.

For the 2019 season, Specialized’s sponsored teams Deceuninck-QuickStep and Bora-Hansgrohe committed to racing with disc brakes for the entirety of the season. Bar a few riders using the outgoing rim brake Specialized Shiv TT before the latest model was released last week, the teams have stuck to this promise and have both seen an array of wins.

Deceuninck-QuickStep pair their Specialized frames with Shimano's Dura-Ace R9100 series drivetrain and braking components, while Shimano’s wheel and accessories brand Pro provides the handlebars and stems for the team.

Alaphilippe runs Roval CLX 50 wheels with 26mm S-Works Turbo tubular tyres, although Alaphilippe’s teammate Elia Viviani has been spotted running tubeless tyres on his S-Works Venge at the race.

Other finishing kit from K-Edge, CeramicSpeed, Tacx and SupaCaz complete the build.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Julian Alaphilippe’s Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc.

Julian Alaphilippe’s Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc full bike specifications

Frameset: Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc in custom finish for Julian Alaphilippe

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 160mm rotor

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm rotor

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 with Specialized power meter

Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed

Wheelset: Roval CLX 50

Tyres: Specialized S-Works Turbo, 26mm tubular

Handlebars: Pro Vibe

Handlebar tape: SupaCaz

Stem: Pro Vibe

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Saddle: Specialized S-Works Romin Evo

Seat post: Specialized S-Works Tarmac

Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro

Computer: Bryton Aero 50

Other accessories: K-Edge out-front computer mount in tricolour for Alaphilippe

