Tour de France bikes: Julian Alaphilippe's Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc
Custom-painted frameset for stage 3 winner
Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) soloed to stage victory and the yellow jersey on stage 3 of the Tour de France after an attack on the Côte de Mutigny with 15 kilometres remaining on the stage. The Frenchman was racing on his custom-painted Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc, which he first used at the Vuelta a San Juan in January.
The predominantly black frame features a deep blue design on the lower portion of the frame and was available to buy in limited numbers from Specialized dealers in France earlier this year.
For the 2019 season, Specialized’s sponsored teams Deceuninck-QuickStep and Bora-Hansgrohe committed to racing with disc brakes for the entirety of the season. Bar a few riders using the outgoing rim brake Specialized Shiv TT before the latest model was released last week, the teams have stuck to this promise and have both seen an array of wins.
Deceuninck-QuickStep pair their Specialized frames with Shimano's Dura-Ace R9100 series drivetrain and braking components, while Shimano’s wheel and accessories brand Pro provides the handlebars and stems for the team.
Alaphilippe runs Roval CLX 50 wheels with 26mm S-Works Turbo tubular tyres, although Alaphilippe’s teammate Elia Viviani has been spotted running tubeless tyres on his S-Works Venge at the race.
Other finishing kit from K-Edge, CeramicSpeed, Tacx and SupaCaz complete the build.
Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Julian Alaphilippe’s Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc.
Julian Alaphilippe’s Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc full bike specifications
Frameset: Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc in custom finish for Julian Alaphilippe
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 160mm rotor
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm rotor
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 with Specialized power meter
Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed
Wheelset: Roval CLX 50
Tyres: Specialized S-Works Turbo, 26mm tubular
Handlebars: Pro Vibe
Handlebar tape: SupaCaz
Stem: Pro Vibe
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Saddle: Specialized S-Works Romin Evo
Seat post: Specialized S-Works Tarmac
Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro
Computer: Bryton Aero 50
Other accessories: K-Edge out-front computer mount in tricolour for Alaphilippe
