'Winning a stage would make my career feel complete' – Neilson Powless and EF Education-EasyPost bypass GC to focus on stage triumphs at Tour de France

By published

American squad announce battle-hardened line-up of stage hunters for Tour, including Powless, Kasper Asgreen and Ben Healy

STOCKHUTTE, SWITZERLAND - JUNE 22: Neilson Powless of United States and Team EF Education - EasyPost competes during the 88th Tour de Suisse 2025, Stage 8 a 10km individual time trial stage from Beckenried to Stockhutte 1268m / #UCIWT / on June 22, 2025 in Stockhutte, Switzerland. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Neilson Powless heads up EF Education-EasyPost's stage hunting squad at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

EF Education-EasyPost have announced an experienced squad of stage hunters and breakaway specialists for this year's Tour de France, with Neilson Powless pushing for a success that he says "would make my career feel complete."

The American squad will be lacking their planned leader, Richard Carapaz, because of a severe gastrointestinal infection, for the Tour, but their 'Plan B' remains an impressive one nonetheless.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.