'Winning a stage would make my career feel complete' – Neilson Powless and EF Education-EasyPost bypass GC to focus on stage triumphs at Tour de France

EF Education-EasyPost have announced an experienced squad of stage hunters and breakaway specialists for this year's Tour de France, with Neilson Powless pushing for a success that he says "would make my career feel complete."

The American squad will be lacking their planned leader, Richard Carapaz, because of a severe gastrointestinal infection, for the Tour, but their 'Plan B' remains an impressive one nonetheless.

The squad's eight-man line-up will be focussed purely on stage wins, EF said on Wednesday, with the plan being to "go on the attack as soon as the time is right. They will make the most of every opportunity."

Ireland's Ben Healy, winner of a spectacular Itzulia-Basque Country long-distance breakaway this April, is well-known for his ultra-aggressive racing strategies, while former Tour of Flanders champion Kasper Asgreen reminded the world of his Grand Tour chops by taking a stage of the Giro d'Italia in May.

Another hugely experienced rider with plenty of Classics success, Michael Valgren, will also be on the hunt for transition stage victories in his eighth Tour de France.

While Italy's Vincenzo Albanese, recent winner of a bunch sprint stage in the Tour de Suisse, and Holland's Marijn van den Berg will likely be most at home in the first week, talented American all-rounder Neilson Powless says looking for a spell in yellow and/or a stage win is something he's been pursuing "for years."

Powless has known success in all sorts of terrain, from the Clásica San Sebastian to Dwars door Vlaanderen and the GP Gippingen this spring. But so far, a Grand Tour stage win has eluded the 28-year-old US rider.



"My best memory from the Tour de France so far was probably the cobblestone stage in 2022 when I realised I was fighting for the yellow jersey. I've been chasing that feeling ever since. It is so hard to get into that position," Powless said.

"That has been the thing that has motivated me for years now, just that feeling of being within reach of the yellow jersey, even if just for a day.

"I've gotten to the point where I've won some big races, and I've raced at the front of a lot of big races, a lot of Monuments, but I must say that a win at the Tour de France, or wearing the yellow jersey, is still just the thing that's missing.



"Honestly, it's getting to the point where it feels like that's all that matters. I am trying to do everything I can to make that happen one day."

Healy echoed Powless' words, saying that he would "love to win a stage at the Tour de France.

"Last year was my first experience at the Tour and it was just massive," he said. "It’s a shame that we lost Richie in the run up this time, because he was flying at the Giro, but I think the rest of us are ready to step up.

"Since the Dauphiné, I have been working hard up at altitude in Andorra. Now it’s time to race."

While Powless has raced every Tour since 2021 and Healy was present in France last July, Australian Harry Sweeny was delighted at the chance to return to the Tour after a four-year absence. The Queenslander's best result that year was third on a stage into Nimes behind breakaway winner Nils Politt.

"At my first Tour, I came close to winning a stage, and, to be honest, I don't think I really realised what it would've meant to win," Sweeny said. "I was so excited about just being in the race that I couldn't really even think about winning.

"Having worked so hard for the last four years to get back to the Tour, it gives me goosebumps to think about what it could mean to win there, while actually being in the shape that is needed to win a stage.



"It would be one of those full-circle moments. Put it this way: It would be a highlight of my life."

EF Education-EasyPost for the 2025 Tour de France

Neilson Powless (USA)

Vincenzo Albanese (Ita)

Kasper Asgreen (Den)

Alex Baudin (Fra)

Ben Healy (Ire)

Harry Sweeny (Aus)

Michael Valgren (Den)

Marijn van den Berg (Holl)

