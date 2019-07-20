Tour de France 2019 stage 14 finish line quotes

Image 1 of 5 Pinot puts in his stage-winning attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Bernal, Alaphilippe and Thomas on the Tourmalet (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Jumbo-Visma's Steven Kruijswijk at the 2019 Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 5 Mikel Landa (Movistar) at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 5 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) at the start of stage 11 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) – Stage winner

"When you're a climber all wins at the Tour de France are beautiful, but to win on a monument like this, that's what I love.

"We were motivated. It was extraordinary [what Gaudu did] – that was the future. In a few years it will be him.

"I was angry. We will continue to fight. The Tour isn't finished yet."

Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) – Second overall, dropped on final climb

"I just [felt] quite weak. At the end I knew I had to try to pace it. I didn't really attempt to follow when they kicked. I just felt it was better to ride at my own pace and try to limit my losses that way, rather than stay with them and blow up on the steepest bit at the end. Maybe I should've tried to stay with them, but it's just one of those days.

"It was a tough day out there, and it's disappointing. But it is what it is, and I just tried to limit the damage.

"I think we'll see in the next few days [if it's a physical problem]. Like I say, from the start I didn't feel great. I was hoping I'd come around a bit and obviously on the last climb it was just a matter of staying there as long as possible. I knew they'd kick at the end and I just tried to ride at my own pace and not go with them and die and lose more time.

"There's still a lot to come and hopefully I'll feel a bit better tomorrow." (Eurosport)

Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) – Third overall

"I think my level is good. I'm satisfied. I couldn't assess it very well. My teammates drove so hard that I had to urge them to calm down. They went full steam ahead. Then we had a small group in the last 500 meters and I finished well.

"The team was really that good. That's really nice to see. First we competed in the sprints, and now there are three of us in the last 10 on the Tourmalet. After the loss of Wout [van Aert], the focus is on today, and we've done pretty well.

"I'm going to give the maximum every day. When I ride like this, it's going to be OK. If I follow this line I can be confident that I will participate on the podium." (NOS)

Mikel Landa (Movistar) – 11th overall

"I wanted to do well, but five kilometres from the finish line I was empty. The stage was very fast, and the favourable wind was always scary. The heat, more than other days, has also influenced things.

"I'm more encouraged [after today], the support of the fans was a rush. I think there's a lot of the Tour left. I would like to be competing for stage victories and finish close to the podium." (Marca)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) – 14th overall

"It's clear that I haven't had a good day. It is possible that the crash has something to do with it. Now we are moving forward with Mikel [Landa] and Alejandro [Valverde]. They are ahead in the general classification and we have to support them,

"I was hoping for a pretty good day, but the body didn't respond. Mikel was doing very well and I didn't want to disturb that. Let's see how the body responds tomorrow." (Marca)

"[Steven] can certainly win the Tour de France. That was all I had, full throttle. The team is great and Steven is also very good.

"I couldn't hear anything on the radio. He shouted that I had to drive slower, which is better than saying that I have to drive faster. Steven can certainly win the Tour de France. This morning I said that it would be difficult, but that it could be. Now I totally believe in him. He's a strong man." (NOS)

"It's crazy. Even if we don't have the yellow jersey, it's like we're living the yellow dream. It's crazy, this Tour de France for our team so far. We have so much confidence and with a leader like Steven Kruijswijk we know he never cracks. It's a wonderful Tour for us so far.

"I was also surprised, of course [when Thomas dropped]. It was a very hard day for us also, because Movistar went full gas on the first. For our team it's also a surprise that we're so strong.

"I said it already a few times and I will do it again. I think it's a unique chance for Steven to get on the podium or even more. So I hope he can stay on his level like this and maybe wonderful things will happen.

"It was amazing [to lead on the Tourmalet]. I didn't expect it at all, so for me it was also a surprise. But maybe tomorrow is another hard day and maybe I'll crack. We'll see, but it's also a new experience." (Eurosport)

"[Alaphilippe is] an amazing rider, but it was hard to believe that he could increase the gap today. We would be happy to just hang on to the jersey.

"It's a hard change, [from being a lead out man]. We don't really have the team to support Julian in the climbs like this, but we are just trying to do our best whenever we can, on the flat parts before the climbs, and then, it's up to himself on the climb.

"Yes, [it's similar to my previous role riding for Contador] I tried before to ride with the GC guys but obviously, we need a few more guys on the climbs, but for the moment, the guys are holding up really well. We take it day by day, so far we're just on an amazing Tour de France."