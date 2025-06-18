Recommended reading

Tour de Suisse: João Almeida goes solo on the Splügenpass for stage 4 victory

Oscar Onley and Ben O'Connor break free at front of chase group to secure podium spots on Italian finish

Joao Almeida of Portugal and UAE Team Emirates - XRG celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 88th Tour de Suisse, Stage 4 a 193.2km stage from Heiden to Piuro (Valchiavenna) / #UCIWT / on June 18, 2025 in Piuro, Switzerland. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Tour de Suisse 2025: João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) wins stage 4 on solo attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) began to turn the tide on stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse with a 49-kilometre solo victory, mounting the first part of his GC comeback on the mountainous route into Piuro, Italy.

The Portuguese rider was led out on the Splügenpass climb, with his UAE team mopping up the remnants of the breakaway, before Jan Christen provided two final turns and Almeida pushed on alone, increasing the pressure.

