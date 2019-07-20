Tour de France: Pinot delivers for French fans on the Tourmalet – Video

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) took the stage honours (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Tourmalet delivered the expected drama Saturday at the 2019 Tour de France as the high-mountain summit finish drew out the general classification riders for a big battle over the 19km ascent. Frenchman Thibaut Pinot (Groupamna-FDJ) thrilled his French fans with an attack in the final kilometres that was enough to leave the select group of climbers he was with and secured the stage win.

Julian Alaphiliipe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) continued his remarkable performance in this year's Tour, following his stage 13 time trial win with a runner-up ride on Saturday that extended his lead GC lead over Geraint Thomas, who cracked in the closing kilometre and lost 36 seconds to the winner.

Jumbo-Visma's power in the mountains was on display, as Laurens de Plus and George Bennett went deep on the climb to set up Steven Kruijswijk, who finished third on the stage and is now third overall.

Egan Bernal, the young Ineos teammate of Thomas, had to leave his leader behind at the end and gained 28 seconds on Thomas by the finish, but he lost time to Kruijswijk and slipped from third overall to fourth. Other riders, such as Nairo Quintana (Movistar) saw their GC hopes fade on the iconic mountain's slopes.

