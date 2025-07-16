Tadej Pogačar crashes outside 3km safety zone in Tour de France stage 11 but race leader Healy ensures he loses no time
World champion benefits from gentleman's agreement as rivals ease up in frantic finale in Toulouse
Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) crashed with just under four kilometres remaining on stage 11 into Toulouse at the Tour de France.
With 3.8km to go in the 156.8km stage, the World Champion overlapped wheels with a Visma-Lease a Bike and Tobias Johannessen (Uno-X Mobility) and crashed on the left side of the road.
Television footage showed Pogačar hitting the roadside curb, but he got back up quickly with assistance from neutral service helping to get his chain back on his bike.
Pogačar then chased his way back onto the back of the next chase group, seven seconds behind the group including the yellow jersey Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) and his main GC rivals Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep).
More to follow...
Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.
