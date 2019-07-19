Tour de France: Amazing Alaphilippe wins stage 13 - Video

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins the time trial at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe thrilled the Tour de France crowds in Pau, taking an unlikely victory in the 27.2km individual time trial. His maillot jaune shining brightly in the sun, the Deceuninck-Quickstep rider surged across the line to clock the winning time by 14 seconds ahead of Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos).

Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal), who set the best early time two hours before the final starters, was third.

The incredible result by Alaphilippe extends his lead in the general classification to 1:26 over Thomas as the race heads into the first high mountain summit finale on the Col du Tourmalet. Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) overtook Thomas' teammate Egan Bernal for third overall, now 2:12 behind Alaphilippe and 46 seconds behind Thomas.

The race unfortunately lost stage 10 winner Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), who suffered a serious gash to his thigh when he brushed up against something sharp along the barriers.