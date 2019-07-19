Tour de France 2019 stage 13 finish line quotes

Image 1 of 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 4 Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) during the time trial in Pau (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 4 George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 4 of 4 Richie Porte looked to make up GC time during the TT (Image credit: Getty Images)

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) - Stage 13 winner, overall race leader

"I knew that I really could do a good performance on this parcours. I just gave everything, especially in the first part was really good for me. I went full gas and I see what I can go to the line. At the end, my sport director said I was first time, 10 seconds or whatever. I gave everything I have and I won the stage.

"I'm just so happy. With a parcours like this and my shape, I just did everything that I can. I just want to enjoy.

"I think to do something like I did, with my confidence and my shape and my team around me. OK, we don't have the team to win the Tour de France. We don't have a lot of climbers in Deceuninck-Quickstep for the Tour, but we ride, we are aggressive, and we try to win. I'm just so happy with what happened now.

"To be in yellow is already amazing, but to win it 100 years after is neat. It's something for sure I will never forget. I'm really proud to put my name on the spot.

"I will continue to take it day by day. Tomorrow is a really hard mountain stage with a summit finish on the Tourmalet. For sure I'm happy with my victory today and to still be in yellow. Tomorrow is another day, we'll have to see. It's the same for everybody. For sure if I have pain tomorrow. The other guys will as well." (ASO pool)

Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) - Second on the stage, second overall

"It was OK, just that last bit I didn't feel like I really did a ....

"I felt, like I say, it was controlled, but in the last 8km or so I just felt like when I really wanted to step on it I didn't have that last 5 per cent. It was still a decent ride, but still take it apart a bit.

"I didn't really expect [Alaphilippe to win the stage]. He's obviously going incredibly well, and he's certainly a favourite to watch now. Fore sure [he's a threat for overall] the way he's riding. If he can keep that up, then he'll win, for sure. But it's along way to go, and there are a lot of stages to come." (ASO pool)

George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) - Teammate of Wout van Aert

"I went as easy as I possibly could today so in the end it was really easy, but I'm sure if you went hard it would have been hard. Just before I stepped off the bus, they told me about Wout. It's really disappointing. He's been a really big part of team this past two weeks. Obviously, we all hoped for a big result from him. I really feel for him. It's his first Tour de France, he already had a stage win, but I know he had big hopes for today. We're all thinking of him." (Europsport)

Alex Dowsett (Katusha-Alpecin) - 21st on stage 13

"Gave it an honest go, quite a bit of elevation in today's TT, which is never welcome but seems to be more commonplace nowadays, not a complaint nor an excuse, just need to continue trying to adapt to it." (Twitter)

Joey Rosskopf (CCC Team) - 10th on stage 13

"I'm really happy with my top 10. You wouldn't believe how bad I was feeling this morning, so to know that I can produce an effort like that gives me a lot of confidence." (CCC Team)

Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) - 5th on stage 13, 15th overall

"The climbing part was good for me, but the last bit of flat I really suffered."