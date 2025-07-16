'I don't know if I can really be up there' – Oscar Onley to discover Tour de France GC limits as race hits Pyrenees

Scot has had a successful first week, but rides into the unknown as Tour de France changes form in second half

He may have impressed so far, but Oscar Onley (Picnic PostNL) is about to discover just what he can achieve in this Tour de France, as the race enters the mountains and the general classification battle heads up even further.

The GC standings have already been kicking off in this race so far, and Onley is currently seventh after finishing fourth and third in the two uphill finishes in Rouen and Mûr-de-Bretagne.

