Tour de France: Froome, Bardet crash on slippery stage 2

Chris Froome with his Sky teammates on stage 2 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Team Sky's Chris Froome and AG2R La Mondiale's Romain Bardet both hit the deck during Sunday's second stage of the Tour de France as part of a sizable pileup on rain-slicked roads.

Both riders managed to remount quickly and ultimately rejoined the peloton after a short chase.

The crash occurred with about 30 kilometres remaining in the 203.5km stage to Liège when a Katusha-Alpecin rider near the front of the pack slid out rolling through a roundabout. That caused several other riders to crash as well, with Froome among the first to hit the deck, positioned among the first few riders at the head of the peloton.

Paced by Michal Kwiatkowski and Christian Knees, Froome worked his way back to the bunch – which was not pushing an especially high pace – in a few minutes. Reconnected with the peloton, he then signaled to his team car for a bike change, made the switch, and again rejoined the bunch.