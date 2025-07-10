'We had to really fight' – Mathieu van der Poel takes back yellow jersey from Tadej Pogačar by just one second at the Tour de France

'It will probably only be for one day, but it's really nice to wear it again' says Alpecin-Deceuninck rider after gruelling breakaway performance into Vire Normandie

Mathieu van der Poel on stage 6 at the Tour de France
Mathieu van der Poel on stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) reclaimed the yellow jersey from overnight leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) by just one second after his gruelling efforts in the breakaway on stage 6 into Vire Normandie at the Tour de France.

"Yes, for sure," Van der Poel said he was delighted to be leading the GC standings again at the French Grand Tour, but remained cautious about how long he would be able to keep it.

