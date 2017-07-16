Tour de France: Quintana aiming to bounce back from Rodez time loss on stage 15
Movistar rider feeling the effort of Bastille Day breakaway but not giving up
Not as catastrophic as his previous time losses in the 2017 Tour de France, Nairo Quintana again finds himself on the back foot but not down and out. A day after his Pyraneen raid to claw back 1:48 minutes on the likes of Fabio Aru, Chris Froome and Romain Bardet, Quintana shipped 21 seconds to Froome in the Rodez finish.
Related Articles
Quintana's Tour de France hopes rise from the ashes in Foix
Nairo Quintana's Tour de France Canyon Ultimate CF SLX - Gallery
Tour de France: Matthews wins in Rodez as Froome moves into yellow
Analysis: Froome retakes yellow as Sky prove to be the Tour's A-Team
Tour de France: You'll pay for a bad day in the Massif Central – Preview
Coming into the Tour after his second place finish at the Giro d'Italia in May, Quintana has been lacking the climbing prowess which has seen him twice finish second and once third at the French Grand Tour. The steep finish into Rodez was not expected to see further shake up to the general classification which is the closest in race history at this stage of the Tour. However, positioning proved crucial in the finale and Quintana explained that he preferred not to the any risks
"It was a fast stage, and after the wear and tear from yesterday we were finishing at a steep climb which didn't really suit my abilities. It was also difficult to get to the foot in a good place, because you must keep an eye on any crashes and avoid risks against tall, strong riders whose goal is chasing the stage win," said Quintana.
"You think more about your own safety and seek for further chances on the upcoming days. I though they weren't going to make that many splits, but that's OK - sometimes it's better to remain in one piece that chasing those risky 20 seconds."
Read more on this article
- Managers, directors agree Tour de France is entering uncharted GC territory
- Analysis: Froome retakes yellow as Sky prove to be the Tour's A-Team
- Aru loses Tour de France lead after 'being too far back'
- Tour de France: Order restored as Froome reclaims yellow
- Tour de France: Bardet wary after 'opening the door' for GC rivals
After 14 stages of the 2017 Tour, Quintana sits in eighth place at 2:22 minutes to Froome. At the same point in the 2013 Tour, Quintana was 5:18 minutes down on Froome and would finish 4:20 minutes in arrears in Paris. In 2015, Quintana was 3:10 down and arrived in Paris just 1:12 behind Froome who celebrated his second Tour title. There was no late surge from Quintana in 2016 and despite being closer to Froome than any of his previous three Tours, the Colombian's GC chances have largely been written off.
Quintana is still focused on the podium in Paris and explained he will aim to shake things up starting Sunday across the Massif Central before the important foray into the Alps on Wednesday and Thursday.
"Let's see how we can get them back tomorrow and whether our legs continue do well. We must keep trying. We're more eager after yesterday's result and the team really trusts me to make it up," added Quintana who has finished on the podium at his last three Grand Tours.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy