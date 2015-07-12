Image 1 of 80 BMC Racing on their way to victory on stage 9 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 80 Daniel Oss leads the BMC team time trial squad Image 3 of 80 Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) Image 4 of 80 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep) Image 5 of 80 Froome pulls off the Sky train in the TTT Image 6 of 80 Chris Froome leads Team Sky's TTT train Image 7 of 80 BMC Racing won the Tour de France TTT Image 8 of 80 BMC Racing won the Tour de France TTT Image 9 of 80 Chris Froome (Sky) Image 10 of 80 Chris Froome (Sky) Image 11 of 80 Mountains leader Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) Image 12 of 80 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 13 of 80 BMC Racing celebrates its Tour de France TTT win Image 14 of 80 Tinkoff Saxo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 80 Team Sky looked strong until the final climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 80 Tinkoff-Saxo Bank (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 80 Astana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 80 The Movistar team in the TTT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 80 Movistar in the TTT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 80 Katusha in the TTT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 80 Katusha in the TTT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 80 The Cofidis team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 80 Cannondale-Garmin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 80 Astana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 80 Trek lost 1:25 for Molleman in the TTT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 80 LottoNl-Jumbo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 80 MTN-Qhubeka (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 80 Tinkoff Saxo lost out to a number of rivals (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 80 Team Sky were in control until the final climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 80 BMC Racing in time trial mode (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 80 Team Movistar (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 80 BMC Racing on their way to victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 80 Team Movistar put in a strong ride at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 80 Team Sky finished second in the team time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 80 Team Movistar (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 80 Astana lost ground on their rivals in the team time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 80 Bora Argon 18 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 80 Astana during their team time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 80 Team Sky lost the team time trial on the final climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 80 Tinkoff Saxo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 80 Team Astana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 80 IAM Cycling (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 80 MTN-Qhubeka (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 80 Astana in action in the team time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 80 Team LottoNl-Jumbo had an off-day, conceding 1:14 Image 46 of 80 Katusha gave up nearly two minutes in the TTT Image 47 of 80 The Movistar team were on track for a winning time Image 48 of 80 Astana was quickest but faded to fifth in the end Image 49 of 80 Giant-Alpecin fought but lost 1:37 Image 50 of 80 Etixx-Quickstep missing Tony Martin in the TTT, lost 45 seconds Image 51 of 80 AG2R La Mondiale lost 1:23 to Froome Image 52 of 80 Tinkoff-Saxo in the TTT Image 53 of 80 Tinkoff-Saxo in the TTT Image 54 of 80 Chris Froome at the back of the Team Sky train Image 55 of 80 Chris Froome had to drop back for fifth man Nicolas Roche, losing critical time in the finale Image 56 of 80 Tejay van Garderen pushes the BMC team to the line Image 57 of 80 Movistar was the fastest team until BMC and Sky came through Image 58 of 80 Team Sky Image 59 of 80 BMC comes in with the fastest time Image 60 of 80 Tinkoff-Saxo come to the line for fourth place, 28" down Image 61 of 80 Orica-GreenEdge were down a few men for the TTT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 62 of 80 Bora-Argon 18 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 63 of 80 Bora-Argon 18 in the team time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 64 of 80 Lotto Soudal cars follow the TTT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 65 of 80 Lotto Soudal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 66 of 80 Lotto Soudal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 67 of 80 Lotto Soudal races the team time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 68 of 80 IAM Cycling in the TTT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 69 of 80 IAM Cycling in the TTT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 70 of 80 Team Europcar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 71 of 80 Team Europcar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 72 of 80 Bretagne-Seche Environnement (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 73 of 80 Lampre-Merida (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 74 of 80 Lampre-Merida (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 75 of 80 Lampre-Merida (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 76 of 80 FDJ in the TTT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 77 of 80 FDJ (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 78 of 80 Team Europcar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 79 of 80 Team Europcar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 80 of 80 IAM Cycling in the team time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

World champions BMC Racing won the stage 9 team time trial in the Tour de France, just nudging Team Sky out of the stage victory by fractions of a second when the maillot jaune had to drop back for his fifth rider in the run to the finish line. The Movistar team came in third, another four seconds behind.

Related Articles Tour de France podcast episode 10: van Garderen and Porte on the TTT

"We knew we were on a really good ride," Tejay van Garderen (BMC) said. "In a perfect world, we would have taken the stage and the yellow jersey. But we will take the stage win. Honestly, I couldn't be happier."

Chris Froome maintained his overall lead in the Tour de France thanks to a strong ride from his Sky squad in the team time trial to Plumelec, Yet even the well-drilled British team weren't able to chip away more than a handful of seconds on their rivals on the hilly 28km course.

"We would have loved to win today's stage but we can't be disappointed by our performance," Froome said. "I expected something similar from Team Sky and BMC. With a difference of point six of a second, we can't know where we've lost and what have we missed. At the end everyone has seen that Nicolas Roche was struggling a bit but this is the nature of team time trial. He has given so much before!

"BMC did better than us and that's it. The first phase has gone better than any of us in the team could have imagined. I haven't lost anything and I even gained time during the first week. It puts us in a fantastic position. The pressure is certainly not on my shoulders. It's up to my rivals to make it up. My tactic can be more defensive than I expected. I didn't expect Vincenzo Nibali to have lost so much time by now. To be totally honest, before the Tour I thought he'd be the one of my rivals who would have gained the biggest time in the first week."

Tejay van Garderen looked set to become the first American to wear the yellow jersey in the Tour de France since Floyd Landis, but BMC were not able to gain time over Froome. In the end, they earned just fractions more than a second. Peter Sagan, whose Tinkoff-Saxo team fell far short of putting him into the race lead by coming in fourth place, slipped down the standings to fourth behind Greg Van Avermaet (BMC).

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) continued his slow hemmorhage of seconds, losing another 18 seconds to Nairo Quintana and 34 seconds to Chris Froome, with Alberto Contador also slipping behind by 28 seconds to Froome.

How it happened

Orica-GreenEdge was the first to take off, at 3 p.m local time. The Australian team would normally have been a hot favourite, having won the opening team time trial at the Giro d'Italia. But crashes and injuries have decimated the team, leaving only six riders, many of them also battered, to take on this difficult stage. Their weakness was apparent from the start, but still, they made it to the finish with all six riders, which had not necessarily been expected. The team later said they rode slowly on purpose, to keep Michael Matthew with them and to be sure he made the time cut. In the end, they were nearly five mintues down.

For most of the teams, it was a matter of getting to the finish line without problems. All were tired after an exceptionally tough opening week of the Tour, and Orica-GreenEdge was far from the only team whose riders were still suffering from crashes. Lotto-Soudal’s seemingly indestructible Adam Hansen, riding with a shoulder dislocated on stage 2, used his usual road bike for a more comfortable position.

Few, if any, of the teams arrived with full force at the finish line. Lampre-Merida put in an excellent time early on, and sat on the hot seat until IAM Cycling blasted their way to the finish, 10 seconds faster.

The first of the title contenders’ teams to go was Astana. They lost two men early on, and although they set a new best time, it was one which obviously would not hold up.

Movistar looked as if it would pull an upset, putting in an exceptional time at the first time check. However, they fell apart on one of the climbs, with the team splitting into three separate groups. They all came back together, but it cost precious time. Five of them, including Nairo Quintana, came in 31 seconds quicker than rivals Astana.

Both Alberto Contador and Peter Sagan put in strong work for Tinkoff-Saxo, but it didn't really pay off. The Russian team finished seven seconds ahead of rivals Nibali and Astana, but they finished behind Quintana and Movistar, and ultimately BMC and Sky.

BMC, riding for Tejay van Garderen, really put the hammer down, and with only five men, came in with 11 seconds on Movistar. But they knew that a very strong and determined Sky team was close behind them.

Sky was also flying along and set best times during the check points. They too dropped riders along the way, with Froome frequently looking back to see how many were still there. The race leader set the pace most of the way, almost always turning up the speed on each of his pulls.

This may have worked against him, as at the very end, Nicolas Roche was lagging behind, as the fifth man. Froome himself waited to pace Roche back to his teammates, with only some 100 metres left to go – which probably cost Sky the win, as they finished one second behind BMC.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing 0:32:15 2 Team Sky 0:00:01 3 Movistar Team 0:00:04 4 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:28 5 Astana Pro Team 0:00:35 6 IAM Cycling 0:00:38 7 Etixx-QuickStep 0:00:45 8 Lampre-Merida 0:00:48 9 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:14 10 AG2R LA Mondiale 0:01:24 11 Trek Factory Racing 0:01:25 12 Team Cannondale-Gramin 0:01:29 13 Bora-Argon 18 0:01:31 14 FDJ 0:01:33 15 Lotto Soudal 0:01:36 16 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:37 17 Team Europcar 0:01:42 18 Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:01:46 19 Team Katusha 0:01:53 20 MTN-Qhubeka 0:01:56 21 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:32 22 Orica-GreenEdge 0:04:58

General classification after stage 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 31:34:12 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:12 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:27 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:38 5 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:03 6 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:18 7 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:50 8 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:52 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:59 10 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:02:01 12 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:18 13 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:22 14 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:43 15 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:52 16 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:56 17 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:30 18 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:03:52 19 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:17 20 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:04:32 21 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:38 22 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:08 23 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:05:20 24 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:05:22 25 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:06:17 26 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:06:28 27 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:40 28 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:49 29 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:08:05 30 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:08:35 31 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:09:21 32 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 33 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 0:10:14 34 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:10:37 35 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:11:20 36 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:43 37 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:11:47 38 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:12:25 39 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:15:18 40 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:15:57 41 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 0:16:24 42 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:16:47 43 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:17:14 44 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:17:18 45 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:17:44 46 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:17:45 47 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:17:49 48 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:18:03 49 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:18:29 50 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:41 51 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:20:23 52 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:33 53 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:20:54 54 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:20:59 56 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:21:52 57 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:22:15 58 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:25 59 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:23:00 60 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:23:01 61 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:23:02 62 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:23:06 63 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:23:31 64 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:23:49 65 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:24:12 66 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:24:31 67 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:24:32 68 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:24:47 69 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:24:50 70 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:25:05 71 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:25:11 72 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:25:25 73 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:25:36 74 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:25:42 75 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:25:57 76 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:26:24 77 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:26:29 78 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:26:34 79 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:26:51 80 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:27:14 81 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 0:27:17 82 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:27:21 83 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:27:22 84 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:27:34 85 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:27:59 86 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:28:02 87 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:28:04 88 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:28:19 89 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:28:39 90 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 0:28:47 91 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:29:00 92 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:29:04 93 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 0:29:28 94 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:29:39 95 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:30:01 96 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:30:17 97 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:30:19 98 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:30:34 99 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:31:02 100 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:31:15 101 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:31:36 102 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:31:43 103 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:31:57 104 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:32:06 105 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:09 106 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:32:34 107 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:32:38 108 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:32:46 109 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:33:39 110 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:34:09 111 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:34:10 112 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:34:22 113 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:34:31 114 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:34:47 115 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:35:06 116 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:35:08 117 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:35:11 118 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:35:27 119 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:36:15 120 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:36:21 121 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:36:26 122 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:36:28 123 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 124 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:36:29 125 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:36:52 126 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:37:46 127 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:48 128 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:38:03 129 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:38:57 130 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:38:58 131 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:39:28 132 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:39:31 133 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:39:53 134 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:40:00 135 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:41:01 136 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:41:35 137 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:41:56 138 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:42:34 139 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:42:55 140 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:43:19 141 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:43:23 142 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:43:29 143 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 144 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:44:04 145 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:45:01 146 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:45:09 147 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:45:59 148 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:46:43 149 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:46:50 150 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:47:52 151 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:48:39 152 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 153 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:48:48 154 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:49:17 155 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:49:23 156 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:50:15 157 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:51:14 158 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:51:23 159 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:51:24 160 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:51:41 161 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 0:51:51 162 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:52:00 163 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:52:07 164 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:52:10 165 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:52:23 166 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:52:37 167 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:52:54 168 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 169 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:53:16 170 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:53:18 171 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:53:30 172 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:54:24 173 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:54:27 174 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:54:54 175 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:57:09 176 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:59:17 177 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 1:00:45 178 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:00:46 179 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1:01:51 180 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 1:04:17 181 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1:06:00 182 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:06:12 183 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:09:54 184 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 1:13:01 185 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:16:10

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 213 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 210 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 159 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 158 5 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 102 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 73 7 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 63 8 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 61 9 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 10 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 51 11 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 50 12 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 46 13 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 45 14 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 44 15 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 40 16 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 39 17 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 36 18 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 33 19 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 28 20 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 26 21 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 26 22 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 26 23 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 23 24 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 22 25 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 20 26 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 20 27 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 28 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 29 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 18 30 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 31 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 18 32 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 18 33 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 17 34 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 17 35 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 17 36 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 17 37 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 16 38 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 16 39 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 16 40 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 41 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 15 42 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 15 43 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 15 44 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 14 45 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 46 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 13 47 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 13 48 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 13 49 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 50 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 51 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 12 52 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 11 53 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 11 54 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 55 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 10 56 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 10 57 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 9 58 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 9 59 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 9 60 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 9 61 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 8 62 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 63 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 8 64 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 65 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 7 66 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 67 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7 68 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 69 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 7 70 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 71 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 6 72 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 6 73 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 6 74 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 75 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 5 76 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 77 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 4 78 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 4 79 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 3 80 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 3 81 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 3 82 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 83 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 84 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 2 85 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 86 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 1 87 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1 88 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1 89 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 1 90 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge -5

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 31:34:50 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:21 3 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:05 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:00 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:07:27 6 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:11:47 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:14:40 8 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:17:07 9 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:17:51 10 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:03 11 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:25:04 12 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:25:19 13 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:25:51 14 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:26:13 15 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:26:44 16 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:30:24 17 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:31:56 18 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:33:32 19 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:33:44 20 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:35:17 21 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:41:18 22 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:41:56 23 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:48:01 24 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:51:03 25 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:51:45 26 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:52:38 27 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:53:49 28 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:54:16 29 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 1:00:07 30 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:15:32