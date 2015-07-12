Trending

Tour de France: BMC win team time trial in Plumelec

Froome stays in yellow as Team Sky finish second

World champions BMC Racing won the stage 9 team time trial in the Tour de France, just nudging Team Sky out of the stage victory by fractions of a second when the maillot jaune had to drop back for his fifth rider in the run to the finish line. The Movistar team came in third, another four seconds behind.

"We knew we were on a really good ride," Tejay van Garderen (BMC) said. "In a perfect world, we would have taken the stage and the yellow jersey. But we will take the stage win. Honestly, I couldn't be happier."

Chris Froome maintained his overall lead in the Tour de France thanks to a strong ride from his Sky squad in the team time trial to Plumelec, Yet even the well-drilled British team weren't able to chip away more than a handful of seconds on their rivals on the hilly 28km course. 

"We would have loved to win today's stage but we can't be disappointed by our performance," Froome said. "I expected something similar from Team Sky and BMC. With a difference of point six of a second, we can't know where we've lost and what have we missed. At the end everyone has seen that Nicolas Roche was struggling a bit but this is the nature of team time trial. He has given so much before!

"BMC did better than us and that's it. The first phase has gone better than any of us in the team could have imagined. I haven't lost anything and I even gained time during the first week. It puts us in a fantastic position. The pressure is certainly not on my shoulders. It's up to my rivals to make it up. My tactic can be more defensive than I expected. I didn't expect Vincenzo Nibali to have lost so much time by now. To be totally honest, before the Tour I thought he'd be the one of my rivals who would have gained the biggest time in the first week."

Tejay van Garderen looked set to become the first American to wear the yellow jersey in the Tour de France since Floyd Landis, but BMC were not able to gain time over Froome. In the end, they earned just fractions more than a second. Peter Sagan, whose Tinkoff-Saxo team fell far short of putting him into the race lead by coming in fourth place, slipped down the standings to fourth behind Greg Van Avermaet (BMC).

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) continued his slow hemmorhage of seconds, losing another 18 seconds to Nairo Quintana and 34 seconds to Chris Froome, with Alberto Contador also slipping behind by 28 seconds to Froome.

How it happened

Orica-GreenEdge was the first to take off, at 3 p.m local time. The Australian team would normally have been a hot favourite, having won the opening team time trial at the Giro d'Italia. But crashes and injuries have decimated the team, leaving only six riders, many of them also battered, to take on this difficult stage. Their weakness was apparent from the start, but still, they made it to the finish with all six riders, which had not necessarily been expected. The team later said they rode slowly on purpose, to keep Michael Matthew with them and to be sure he made the time cut. In the end, they were nearly five mintues down.

For most of the teams, it was a matter of getting to the finish line without problems. All were tired after an exceptionally tough opening week of the Tour, and Orica-GreenEdge was far from the only team whose riders were still suffering from crashes. Lotto-Soudal’s seemingly indestructible Adam Hansen, riding with a shoulder dislocated on stage 2, used his usual road bike for a more comfortable position.

Few, if any, of the teams arrived with full force at the finish line. Lampre-Merida put in an excellent time early on, and sat on the hot seat until IAM Cycling blasted their way to the finish, 10 seconds faster.

The first of the title contenders’ teams to go was Astana. They lost two men early on, and although they set a new best time, it was one which obviously would not hold up.

Movistar looked as if it would pull an upset, putting in an exceptional time at the first time check. However, they fell apart on one of the climbs, with the team splitting into three separate groups. They all came back together, but it cost precious time. Five of them, including Nairo Quintana, came in 31 seconds quicker than rivals Astana.

Both Alberto Contador and Peter Sagan put in strong work for Tinkoff-Saxo, but it didn't really pay off. The Russian team finished seven seconds ahead of rivals Nibali and Astana, but they finished behind Quintana and Movistar, and ultimately BMC and Sky.

BMC, riding for Tejay van Garderen, really put the hammer down, and with only five men, came in with 11 seconds on Movistar. But they knew that a very strong and determined Sky team was close behind them.

Sky was also flying along and set best times during the check points. They too dropped riders along the way, with Froome frequently looking back to see how many were still there. The race leader set the pace most of the way, almost always turning up the speed on each of his pulls.

This may have worked against him, as at the very end, Nicolas Roche was lagging behind, as the fifth man. Froome himself waited to pace Roche back to his teammates, with only some 100 metres left to go – which probably cost Sky the win, as they finished one second behind BMC.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing0:32:15
2Team Sky0:00:01
3Movistar Team0:00:04
4Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:28
5Astana Pro Team0:00:35
6IAM Cycling0:00:38
7Etixx-QuickStep0:00:45
8Lampre-Merida0:00:48
9Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:14
10AG2R LA Mondiale0:01:24
11Trek Factory Racing0:01:25
12Team Cannondale-Gramin0:01:29
13Bora-Argon 180:01:31
14FDJ0:01:33
15Lotto Soudal0:01:36
16Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:37
17Team Europcar0:01:42
18Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:01:46
19Team Katusha0:01:53
20MTN-Qhubeka0:01:56
21Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:32
22Orica-GreenEdge0:04:58

General classification after stage 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky31:34:12
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:12
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:27
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:38
5Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:03
6Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:18
7Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:50
8Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:01:52
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:59
10Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
11Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:02:01
12Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:18
13Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:22
14Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:43
15Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:52
16Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:02:56
17Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:30
18Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:03:52
19Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:04:17
20Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:04:32
21Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:38
22Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:08
23Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:05:20
24Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:05:22
25Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:06:17
26Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:06:28
27Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:40
28Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:49
29Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:08:05
30Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:08:35
31Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:09:21
32Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
33Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka0:10:14
34Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:10:37
35Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:11:20
36Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:43
37Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:11:47
38Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:12:25
39Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:15:18
40Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:15:57
41Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr0:16:24
42Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:16:47
43Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:17:14
44Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:17:18
45Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:17:44
46Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:17:45
47Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:17:49
48Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:18:03
49Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:18:29
50Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:41
51Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:20:23
52Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:20:33
53Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:20:54
54Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
55Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:20:59
56André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:21:52
57John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:22:15
58Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:25
59Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:23:00
60Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:23:01
61Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:23:02
62Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:23:06
63Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step0:23:31
64Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:23:49
65Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:24:12
66Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:24:31
67Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:24:32
68Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:24:47
69Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:24:50
70Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:25:05
71Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team0:25:11
72Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:25:25
73Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:25:36
74Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:25:42
75Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:25:57
76Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:26:24
77Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:26:29
78Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:26:34
79Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:26:51
80Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:27:14
81Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 180:27:17
82Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:27:21
83Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:27:22
84Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:27:34
85Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:27:59
86Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:28:02
87Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:28:04
88Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:28:19
89Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:28:39
90Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 180:28:47
91Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:29:00
92Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:29:04
93Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:29:28
94Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:29:39
95Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:30:01
96Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:30:17
97Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:30:19
98Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:30:34
99Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:31:02
100Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step0:31:15
101Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:31:36
102Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:31:43
103Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:31:57
104Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:32:06
105Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:09
106Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:32:34
107Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka0:32:38
108Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:32:46
109Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:33:39
110Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida0:34:09
111Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:34:10
112Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:34:22
113Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:34:31
114Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:34:47
115Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:35:06
116Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:35:08
117Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:35:11
118Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:35:27
119Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:36:15
120Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:36:21
121Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:36:26
122Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:36:28
123Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
124Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:36:29
125Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:36:52
126Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:37:46
127Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:48
128Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:38:03
129Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:38:57
130Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:38:58
131Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:39:28
132Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:39:31
133Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:39:53
134Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:40:00
135Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:41:01
136Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:41:35
137Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:41:56
138Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:42:34
139Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:42:55
140Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:43:19
141Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:43:23
142Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:43:29
143Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
144Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:44:04
145Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:45:01
146José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:45:09
147Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:45:59
148Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:46:43
149Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:46:50
150Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:47:52
151Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:48:39
152Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
153Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:48:48
154Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:49:17
155Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:49:23
156Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:50:15
157Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:51:14
158Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:51:23
159Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:51:24
160Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:51:41
161Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka0:51:51
162Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:52:00
163Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:52:07
164Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:52:10
165Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:52:23
166Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:52:37
167Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:52:54
168José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
169Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:53:16
170Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:53:18
171Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:53:30
172Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:54:24
173Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:54:27
174Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:54:54
175Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:57:09
176Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:59:17
177Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 181:00:45
178Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:00:46
179Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1:01:51
180Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge1:04:17
181Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1:06:00
182Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1:06:12
183Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:09:54
184Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team1:13:01
185Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:16:10

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo213pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal210
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step159
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin158
5Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar102
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team73
7Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step63
8Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal61
9Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale52
10Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky51
11Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha50
12Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar46
13Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka45
14Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team44
15Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement40
16Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha39
17Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team36
18Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin33
19Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team28
20Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr26
21Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka26
22Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida26
23Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step23
24Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal22
25Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team20
26Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 1820
27Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
28Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
29Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing18
30Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits18
31Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement18
32Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement18
33Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin17
34Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 1817
35Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling17
36Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement17
37Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo16
38Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team16
39Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha16
40Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
41Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling15
42Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement15
43Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team15
44Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka14
45Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin13
46Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge13
47Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar13
48Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida13
49Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo12
50Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step12
51Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka12
52Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge11
53Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo11
54Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step10
55Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team10
56Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing10
57Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky9
58Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team9
59Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar9
60Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling9
61Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal8
62Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
63Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team8
64Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo7
65Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team7
66Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step7
67Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo7
68Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
69Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 187
70Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step6
71Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team6
72Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka6
73Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar6
74Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5
75Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 185
76Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin4
77Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky4
78Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement4
79Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling3
80Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar3
81Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team3
82Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
83Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo2
84Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar2
85Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
86Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky1
87Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1
88José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1
89Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky1
90Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge-5

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo31:34:50
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:21
3Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:05
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:00
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:27
6Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:11:47
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:14:40
8Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:17:07
9Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:17:51
10Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:03
11Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:25:04
12Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:25:19
13Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:25:51
14Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:26:13
15Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:26:44
16Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:30:24
17Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:31:56
18Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:33:32
19Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:33:44
20Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:35:17
21Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:41:18
22Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:41:56
23Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:48:01
24Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:51:03
25Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:51:45
26Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:52:38
27Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:53:49
28Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:54:16
29Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 181:00:07
30Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:15:32

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team95:48:04
2Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:04
3Etixx-Quick Step0:07:28
4Team Sky0:07:30
5Movistar Team0:07:47
6Ag2R La Mondiale0:12:55
7Astana Pro Team0:14:48
8Team Giant-Alpecin0:15:22
9Team Katusha0:18:59
10Team Cannondale-Garmin0:19:09
11IAM Cycling0:19:44
12Trek Factory Racing0:20:10
13Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:20:44
14Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:23
15MTN-Qhubeka0:25:14
16Lotto-Soudal0:26:06
17Bora-Argon 180:26:59
18Team Europcar0:32:21
19FDJ0:32:49
20Lampre - Merida0:40:34
21Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:57:15
22Orica GreenEdge1:18:34

 

