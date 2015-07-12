Tour de France: BMC win team time trial in Plumelec
Froome stays in yellow as Team Sky finish second
Stage 9: Vannes - Plumelec (TTT)
World champions BMC Racing won the stage 9 team time trial in the Tour de France, just nudging Team Sky out of the stage victory by fractions of a second when the maillot jaune had to drop back for his fifth rider in the run to the finish line. The Movistar team came in third, another four seconds behind.
"We knew we were on a really good ride," Tejay van Garderen (BMC) said. "In a perfect world, we would have taken the stage and the yellow jersey. But we will take the stage win. Honestly, I couldn't be happier."
Chris Froome maintained his overall lead in the Tour de France thanks to a strong ride from his Sky squad in the team time trial to Plumelec, Yet even the well-drilled British team weren't able to chip away more than a handful of seconds on their rivals on the hilly 28km course.
"We would have loved to win today's stage but we can't be disappointed by our performance," Froome said. "I expected something similar from Team Sky and BMC. With a difference of point six of a second, we can't know where we've lost and what have we missed. At the end everyone has seen that Nicolas Roche was struggling a bit but this is the nature of team time trial. He has given so much before!
"BMC did better than us and that's it. The first phase has gone better than any of us in the team could have imagined. I haven't lost anything and I even gained time during the first week. It puts us in a fantastic position. The pressure is certainly not on my shoulders. It's up to my rivals to make it up. My tactic can be more defensive than I expected. I didn't expect Vincenzo Nibali to have lost so much time by now. To be totally honest, before the Tour I thought he'd be the one of my rivals who would have gained the biggest time in the first week."
Tejay van Garderen looked set to become the first American to wear the yellow jersey in the Tour de France since Floyd Landis, but BMC were not able to gain time over Froome. In the end, they earned just fractions more than a second. Peter Sagan, whose Tinkoff-Saxo team fell far short of putting him into the race lead by coming in fourth place, slipped down the standings to fourth behind Greg Van Avermaet (BMC).
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) continued his slow hemmorhage of seconds, losing another 18 seconds to Nairo Quintana and 34 seconds to Chris Froome, with Alberto Contador also slipping behind by 28 seconds to Froome.
How it happened
Orica-GreenEdge was the first to take off, at 3 p.m local time. The Australian team would normally have been a hot favourite, having won the opening team time trial at the Giro d'Italia. But crashes and injuries have decimated the team, leaving only six riders, many of them also battered, to take on this difficult stage. Their weakness was apparent from the start, but still, they made it to the finish with all six riders, which had not necessarily been expected. The team later said they rode slowly on purpose, to keep Michael Matthew with them and to be sure he made the time cut. In the end, they were nearly five mintues down.
For most of the teams, it was a matter of getting to the finish line without problems. All were tired after an exceptionally tough opening week of the Tour, and Orica-GreenEdge was far from the only team whose riders were still suffering from crashes. Lotto-Soudal’s seemingly indestructible Adam Hansen, riding with a shoulder dislocated on stage 2, used his usual road bike for a more comfortable position.
Few, if any, of the teams arrived with full force at the finish line. Lampre-Merida put in an excellent time early on, and sat on the hot seat until IAM Cycling blasted their way to the finish, 10 seconds faster.
The first of the title contenders’ teams to go was Astana. They lost two men early on, and although they set a new best time, it was one which obviously would not hold up.
Movistar looked as if it would pull an upset, putting in an exceptional time at the first time check. However, they fell apart on one of the climbs, with the team splitting into three separate groups. They all came back together, but it cost precious time. Five of them, including Nairo Quintana, came in 31 seconds quicker than rivals Astana.
Both Alberto Contador and Peter Sagan put in strong work for Tinkoff-Saxo, but it didn't really pay off. The Russian team finished seven seconds ahead of rivals Nibali and Astana, but they finished behind Quintana and Movistar, and ultimately BMC and Sky.
BMC, riding for Tejay van Garderen, really put the hammer down, and with only five men, came in with 11 seconds on Movistar. But they knew that a very strong and determined Sky team was close behind them.
Sky was also flying along and set best times during the check points. They too dropped riders along the way, with Froome frequently looking back to see how many were still there. The race leader set the pace most of the way, almost always turning up the speed on each of his pulls.
This may have worked against him, as at the very end, Nicolas Roche was lagging behind, as the fifth man. Froome himself waited to pace Roche back to his teammates, with only some 100 metres left to go – which probably cost Sky the win, as they finished one second behind BMC.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing
|0:32:15
|2
|Team Sky
|0:00:01
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:00:04
|4
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:28
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:35
|6
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:38
|7
|Etixx-QuickStep
|0:00:45
|8
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:48
|9
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:14
|10
|AG2R LA Mondiale
|0:01:24
|11
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:25
|12
|Team Cannondale-Gramin
|0:01:29
|13
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:31
|14
|FDJ
|0:01:33
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:36
|16
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:37
|17
|Team Europcar
|0:01:42
|18
|Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:01:46
|19
|Team Katusha
|0:01:53
|20
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:56
|21
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:32
|22
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:04:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|31:34:12
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:12
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:27
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:38
|5
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:03
|6
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:18
|7
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:50
|8
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:52
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:59
|10
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:01
|12
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:18
|13
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:22
|14
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:43
|15
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:52
|16
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:56
|17
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:30
|18
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:03:52
|19
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:17
|20
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:04:32
|21
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:38
|22
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:08
|23
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:20
|24
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:22
|25
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:17
|26
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:06:28
|27
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:40
|28
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:49
|29
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:08:05
|30
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:35
|31
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:21
|32
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|33
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:10:14
|34
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:10:37
|35
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:11:20
|36
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:43
|37
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:11:47
|38
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:12:25
|39
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:15:18
|40
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:15:57
|41
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|0:16:24
|42
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:16:47
|43
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:17:14
|44
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:18
|45
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:17:44
|46
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:17:45
|47
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:49
|48
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:18:03
|49
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:18:29
|50
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:41
|51
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:20:23
|52
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:33
|53
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:20:54
|54
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:59
|56
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:52
|57
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:22:15
|58
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:25
|59
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:23:00
|60
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:23:01
|61
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:02
|62
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:23:06
|63
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:23:31
|64
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:49
|65
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:24:12
|66
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:24:31
|67
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:24:32
|68
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:24:47
|69
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:24:50
|70
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:25:05
|71
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:11
|72
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:25:25
|73
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:25:36
|74
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:25:42
|75
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:25:57
|76
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:26:24
|77
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:29
|78
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:34
|79
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:26:51
|80
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:27:14
|81
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|0:27:17
|82
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:21
|83
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:27:22
|84
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:27:34
|85
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:27:59
|86
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:02
|87
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:28:04
|88
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:28:19
|89
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:28:39
|90
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|0:28:47
|91
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:29:00
|92
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:29:04
|93
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:29:28
|94
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:29:39
|95
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:30:01
|96
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:30:17
|97
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:30:19
|98
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:34
|99
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:31:02
|100
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:31:15
|101
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:31:36
|102
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:31:43
|103
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:31:57
|104
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:32:06
|105
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:09
|106
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:32:34
|107
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:32:38
|108
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:32:46
|109
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:33:39
|110
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:34:09
|111
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:34:10
|112
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:34:22
|113
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:34:31
|114
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:34:47
|115
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:35:06
|116
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:35:08
|117
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:35:11
|118
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:35:27
|119
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:36:15
|120
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:36:21
|121
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:36:26
|122
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:28
|123
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|124
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:36:29
|125
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:36:52
|126
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:37:46
|127
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:48
|128
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:38:03
|129
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:38:57
|130
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:38:58
|131
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:39:28
|132
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:39:31
|133
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:39:53
|134
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:40:00
|135
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:41:01
|136
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:41:35
|137
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:41:56
|138
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:42:34
|139
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:55
|140
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:43:19
|141
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:43:23
|142
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:43:29
|143
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|144
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:44:04
|145
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:45:01
|146
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:45:09
|147
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:45:59
|148
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:46:43
|149
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:46:50
|150
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:47:52
|151
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:48:39
|152
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|153
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:48:48
|154
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:49:17
|155
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:49:23
|156
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:50:15
|157
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:51:14
|158
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:51:23
|159
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:51:24
|160
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:51:41
|161
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:51:51
|162
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:52:00
|163
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:52:07
|164
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:52:10
|165
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:52:23
|166
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:52:37
|167
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:52:54
|168
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|169
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:53:16
|170
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:53:18
|171
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:53:30
|172
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:54:24
|173
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:54:27
|174
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:54:54
|175
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:57:09
|176
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:59:17
|177
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|1:00:45
|178
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:00:46
|179
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:01:51
|180
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|1:04:17
|181
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1:06:00
|182
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1:06:12
|183
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:09:54
|184
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|1:13:01
|185
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:16:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|213
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|210
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|159
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|158
|5
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|102
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|73
|7
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|63
|8
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|61
|9
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|10
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|51
|11
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|50
|12
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|46
|13
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|45
|14
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|44
|15
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|40
|16
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|39
|17
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|18
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|33
|19
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|28
|20
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|26
|21
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|26
|22
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|26
|23
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|23
|24
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|25
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|20
|26
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|27
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|28
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|29
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|18
|30
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|31
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|18
|32
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|18
|33
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|17
|34
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|17
|35
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|17
|36
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|17
|37
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|38
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|16
|39
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|16
|40
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|41
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|15
|42
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|15
|43
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|15
|44
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|14
|45
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|46
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|13
|47
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|48
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|13
|49
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|50
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|51
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|52
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|11
|53
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|54
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|55
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|56
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|57
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|58
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|9
|59
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|60
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|9
|61
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|8
|62
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|63
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|64
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|65
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|66
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|67
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|68
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|69
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|7
|70
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|71
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|72
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|73
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|74
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|75
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|5
|76
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|77
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|4
|78
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|4
|79
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|3
|80
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|81
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|3
|82
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|83
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|84
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|85
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|86
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|87
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|88
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|89
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|90
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|31:34:50
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:21
|3
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:05
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:00
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:07:27
|6
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:11:47
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:14:40
|8
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:17:07
|9
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:17:51
|10
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:03
|11
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:25:04
|12
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:25:19
|13
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:51
|14
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:26:13
|15
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:26:44
|16
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:30:24
|17
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:31:56
|18
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:33:32
|19
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:33:44
|20
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:35:17
|21
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:41:18
|22
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:41:56
|23
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:48:01
|24
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:51:03
|25
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:51:45
|26
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:52:38
|27
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:53:49
|28
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:54:16
|29
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|1:00:07
|30
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:15:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|95:48:04
|2
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:04
|3
|Etixx-Quick Step
|0:07:28
|4
|Team Sky
|0:07:30
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:07:47
|6
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:12:55
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:14:48
|8
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:15:22
|9
|Team Katusha
|0:18:59
|10
|Team Cannondale-Garmin
|0:19:09
|11
|IAM Cycling
|0:19:44
|12
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:20:10
|13
|Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:20:44
|14
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:23
|15
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:25:14
|16
|Lotto-Soudal
|0:26:06
|17
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:26:59
|18
|Team Europcar
|0:32:21
|19
|FDJ
|0:32:49
|20
|Lampre - Merida
|0:40:34
|21
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:57:15
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|1:18:34
