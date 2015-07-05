Trending

Tour de France: Greipel wins storm-swept stage to Neeltje Jans

Advantage Froome, Contador in shattered peloton

As the sunny skies and warm weather of Utrecht gave way to treacherous conditions on the exit from Rotterdam, stage 2 of the Tour de France burst to life. When news came over race radio that Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was in trouble, Etixx-Quick Step put the hammer down and split the race to pieces in the crosswinds.

The stage spoils went to André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) in a bunch sprint after Mark Cavendish led out with 400 metres to go, pipping Peter Sagan at the post. Fabian Cancellara finished third on the stage and took his 29th maillot jaune after Rohan Dennis (BMC) was caught out in the wind and finished in the second group.

For all their work, Etixx-Quick Step ended up empty-handed as Martin missed out on the time bonuses and now sits second on GC, three seconds down on Cancellara.

At 500 metres to go, Mark Renshaw started his lead-out for Cavendish, while Greipel sat on the Manx Missile's wheel and timed his effort to perfection. A puncture with 14km to go proved costly for Sagan, who tired to come around the right of Greipel to no avail as Cavendish, on the left, was drifting backwards.

"I'd like to thank the team for their performance today. This was about teamwork. I feel they were superb. I felt strong and I'm just really happy to have won," Greipel said before climbing on the podium. "Today was a tough day out. We followed a different strategy today, riding hard early on to drop some of my sprint rivals. It worked out well. It was really nervous with all the wind and rain. The team managed to keep me up in the front, and it was a key factor. I'm really happy about my teammates and really proud we won the first stage."

Chris Froome and Alberto Contador made the first group of 26 riders, while behind them Quintana, Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) all had their GC ambitions severely dented by the time they crossed the finish line 1:28 down on the front group. Froome is the best placed of the "Fab Four" with a 12 second advantage over Contador, 1:21 over Nibali and 1:36 over Quintana.

A crash on a roundabout as the peloton left Rotterdam and the intermediate sprint involved Nacer Bouhanni and caused the first major split in the peloton. A  26-rider lead group then formed with 57km to go.

Among the leaders were Chris Froome, Ian Stannard, Geraint Thomas (Sky), Alberto Contador, Daniele Bennati, Michael Rogers, Peter Sagan (Tinkoff), Tejay van Garderen, Daniel Oss, Manuel Quinziato, Michael Schär, Greg Van Avermaet, Danilo Wyss (BMC), Tony Gallopin, Andre Greipel, Marcel Sieberg (Lotto-Soudal), Warren Barguil, Tom Dumoulin (Giant), Michal Kwiatkowski, Mark Cavendish, Tony Martin, Mark Renshaw, Zdenek Štybar, Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep), Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing), and Kristijan Koren (Cannondale-Garmin).

Behind it was Movistar chasing as they looked to limit the loses of Quintana and Alejandro Valverde, who also had Jean-Christophe Péraud (AG2R), Bauke Mollema (Trek), and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) for company as crashes then the wind wreaked havoc to create the first genuine hierarchy on the general classification in the 2015 Tour de France but one surely to be rearranged after tomorrow's stage to the Mur de Huy.

In what is likely to be his final Tour de France, Cancellara will extend his record of yellow jerseys to 29, having thought his chances to do so had been extinsghuied just 24 hours prior.

"Honestly I was not expecting the yellow today, maybe in the next days, and the big chance on the cobblestone stage," Cancellara said. "Today, I thought it was more for the sprinters. I was coming to the Tour to win and get the yellow yesterday, and I didn’t win yesterday and not today, but I made a nice sprint at the end and I got third and the yellow and that is really a success. It’s always special."

The riders before the storm
Jan Barta (Bora-Argon 18), Stef Clement (IAM Cycling), Perrig Quemeneur (Team Europcar) and Armindo Fonseca (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) had the honour of forming the first breakaway of the 2015 Tour de France as they attacked the second the flag dropped and the peloton giving its approval.

The quartet steadily built a lead over the BMC and Etixx-Quick Step controlled peloton that stabilised at around 40 seconds as the riders settled into a groove. With 102km to go, Etixx put the hammer down to force the first echelons and upset what had otherwise been a tranquil start to the stage.

Tinkoff-Saxo, Sky and Movistar were quick to move to the front as the breakaway saw several seconds shaved away. With the peloton driving hard, the situation on the road saw the quartet holding a 20 second gap over a chasing group, while 20 seconds in arrears, the third group contained the likes of Mollema, Valverde and Thomas Voeckler.

As the peloton made the approach to the sprint point in Rotterdam, the wind was blocked and a moment of calm passed over as riders took advantage to eat and drink. Team Sky, with Peter Kennaugh, decided lunchtime was over and lifted the pace which saw Barta react by attacking the break to win the intermediate sprint and pick up 20 points.

With 11 points available for fifth place, Giant-Alpecin lead out John Degenkolb, who pipped birthday boy Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Sagan. Cavendish cut his losses to pick up 8 points.

Having been in sight of the peloton at the sprint point, the break splintered as Quemeneur lost pace with Clement and Fonseca who were chasing after Barta. A crash at the rear saw Thomas De Ghent, Wilco Kelderman, and Winner Anacona hit the deck as the inclement weather of the finishing was moving inland.

With 75km to race, Clement and Fonseca reeled in Barta as the skies darkened by the second. The sight of the storm clouds and fresh memory of the crosswinds appeared to unsettle the peloton with a spate of crashes that saw the likes Wilco Kelderman hit the deck.

With 62km to race, it was all over for the break as  the peloton decided the pace was too slow and the opportunity was right to see who was having an off day.

With the pace high and roads soaking, Johan Vansummeren crashed, then images of a mud-caked Adam Hansen flashed across television screens. Etixx-QuickStep, BMC and Tinkoff-Saxo had caused the damage, playing the starring role in the sequel to 2013's Saint-Amand-Montrond.

Inside the final 50km the leading group had established a gap of 48 seconds as Nibali also saw his entire Tour disappear, narrowly avoiding a falling Adam Hansen. With little cohesion in the chase group, Pinot and Nibali came to the fore to set the pace while Dennis tried to enjoy his sole day in the yellow jersey.

With 43km to race and a 40km/h tailwind behind them, the front group was clocked at 57km/h to see the gap move out over one minute. Lotto-Soudal offered their services to drive the front group but with the chasers getting organised the lead hovered around the one minute mark.

Disaster struck for Nibali when he flatted with 24km left to race and was forced to chase back on through the convoy without a single teammate. The defending champion made contact as the gap extended out over one minute.

World champion Michal Kwiatkowski pulled hard for Cavendish, earning the first combativity award of 2015, with the gap moving out over 1:30 in the final 20kms of the race on the approach to the first "off-shore" finish in the Tour's history.

With the second group merely limiting its loses, a sprint showdown between Sagan, Cavendish and Greipel was becoming inevitable, while for Cancellara, Martin and Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) there was a yellow jersey waiting for one of them

Sagan's mechanical with 14km to go, just seconds after Bennati, cost him energy to chase back on while the early lead out by Renshaw opened the door for Greipel to follow Cavendish and extend his run of a stage win in eight straight Grand Tours.

Stage 3 sees the peloton finish on the Mur de Huy, with Dumoulin in prime position to become the third yellow jersey wearer of the race, needing just six seconds to depose Cancellara.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal3:29:03
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
3Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
5Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
8Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
9Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
10Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
11Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:04
12Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
13Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
14Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
15Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
16Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
17Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
18Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
19Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:08
20Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
21Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:11
22Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
23Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
24Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:15
25Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:28
26Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
27Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
28Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
29Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
30Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
32Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
33Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
34Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
35Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
36Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
37Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
38Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
39Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
41Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
42Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
43Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
44Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
45Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
46Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
47Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
48Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
49Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
50Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
51Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
52Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
53Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
54Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
55Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
56Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
57Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
58Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
59Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
60Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
61Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
62Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
63Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
64Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
65Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
66Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
67Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
68John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
69Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
70Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
71Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
72Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
73Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
74Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
75Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
76Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
77Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
78Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
79Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
80Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
81Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
82Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
83Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
84Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
85Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
86Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
87Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
88Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
89Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
90Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:19
91Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
92Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:29
93Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
94Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
95Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
96Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
97Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
98Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:04
99Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
100Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
101Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
102Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
103Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
104Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
105Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
106Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
107Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
108Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
109Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
110José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
111Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
112Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
113Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
114Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
115Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
116Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
117Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
118Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
119Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
120Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
121Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
122Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
123Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
124Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
125Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
126Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
127Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
128Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
129Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
130Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
131Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
132Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
133Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
134Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
135Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
136Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
137Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
138Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
139Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
140Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
141Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
142Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
143Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
144Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
145Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
146Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
147Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
148Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
149Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
150Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
151Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
152Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
153Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
154Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
155Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
156Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
157Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
158Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
159Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
160Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
161Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
162Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
163Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
164Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
165Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
166William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
167Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
168Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
169Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
170Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
171Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
172Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
173Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
174Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
175Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
176José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
177Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
178Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
179Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
180Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
181Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
182Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
183Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
184Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
185Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
186Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
187Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
188Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
189Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
190Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
191Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
192Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:11:06
193Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
194Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
195Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
196Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
197Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
198Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal

Sprint 1 - Rotterdam, km. 80.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 1820pts
2Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling17
3Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement15
4Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar13
5John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin11
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha10
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo9
8Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step8
9Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
10Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar6
11André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal5
12Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin4
13Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
14Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo2
15Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal50pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo30
3Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing20
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step18
5Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team16
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team14
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky12
8Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin10
9Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step8
10Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin7
11Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team6
12Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky5
13Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo4
14Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step3
15Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal2

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo3:29:03
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
3Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:15
5Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:28
6Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
7Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
10Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
11Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
12Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
13Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:04:29
14Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
15Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:04
16Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
17Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
18Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
19Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
22Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
23Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
24Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
25Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
26Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
27Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
28Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
29Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
30Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
31Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
32Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team10:27:13
2Etixx - Quick-Step
3Lotto Soudal0:00:04
4Tinkoff-Saxo
5Team Sky0:00:11
6Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:24
7Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:20
8FDJ.fr
9MTN - Qhubeka
10Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
11AG2R La Mondiale
12AMPRE - MERIDA
13Movistar Team
14Bora-Argon 18
15Team Katusha
16Astana Pro Team
17Trek Factory Racing0:06:28
18Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:56
19AM CYCLING
20Bretagne-Séché Environnement
21Orica GreenEdge0:11:32
22Team Europcar0:15:08

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing3:44:01
2Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:03
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:06
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:33
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:35
6Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:42
7Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
8Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:44
9Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:48
10Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
11Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:53
12Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:54
13André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:59
14Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:00
15Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
16Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:08
17Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:01:12
18Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:13
19Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:19
20Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:01:20
21Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:24
22Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:25
23Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:26
24Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:48
25Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:01:49
26Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:55
27Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:57
28Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:59
29Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:02:02
30Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:02:03
31Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:07
32Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:02:09
33Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
34John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:11
35Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
36Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:13
37Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:15
38Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:19
39Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:22
40Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:02:23
41Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:25
42Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
43Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr0:02:26
44Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:02:27
45Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:02:30
46Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:02:32
47Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:02:34
48Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:37
49Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
50Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:38
51Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
52Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:02:39
53Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 180:02:40
54Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:41
55Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
56Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:02:42
57Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:43
58Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:02:45
59Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:47
60Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:48
61Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
62Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
63Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
64Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:50
65Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
66Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:02:51
67Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
68Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
69Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
70Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:52
71Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
72Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
73Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:53
74Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:54
75Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:02:57
76Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:58
77Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:59
78Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:00
79Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
80Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 180:03:01
81Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:05
82Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:08
83Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
84Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:09
85Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:03:14
86Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:03:17
87Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:38
88Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:39
89Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:03:44
90Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:04:50
91Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:17
92Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:19
93Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:25
94Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:27
95Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:32
96Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka0:05:34
97Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:05:40
98Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
99Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:43
100Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:05:46
101Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:05:47
102Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
103Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
104Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
105Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
106Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:48
107Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
108Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
109Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:51
110Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:05:52
111Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:05:53
112Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:57
113Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge0:05:59
114Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:06:00
115Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka0:06:01
116Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:06:02
117Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:06:03
118Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:06:04
119Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:06:07
120Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
121Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:06:09
122Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
123Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:06:10
124Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
125José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
126Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:06:11
127Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:06:14
128Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
129Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:06:15
130Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
131Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
132Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:06:17
133William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
134Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
135Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:06:18
136Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:06:19
137Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:06:20
138Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:06:21
139Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
140Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:06:23
141Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:06:25
142Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
143Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
144Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:26
145Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:28
146Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:29
147Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
148Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:32
149Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
150Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:06:33
151Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
152Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
153Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
154Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:06:34
155Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:35
156Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
157Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:06:36
158Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:37
159Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
160Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:38
161Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:06:39
162Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
163Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
164Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:42
165Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
166Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
167Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:43
168Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:06:45
169Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:47
170Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:48
171Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:50
172Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
173Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:51
174Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:06:52
175José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
176Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:06:53
177Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
178Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:55
179Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:06:57
180Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
181Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:59
182Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:00
183Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:07:03
184Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida0:07:11
185Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:16
186Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
187Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:07:25
188Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:26
189Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
190Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:07:27
191Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:38
192Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:12:02
193Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:12:23
194Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:28
195Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
196Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:12:51
197Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
198Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:13:32

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal55pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo39
3Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing35
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step26
5Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step25
6Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin23
7Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team20
8Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 1820
9Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling17
10Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team16
11Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement15
12Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team14
13Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar13
14Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky12
15John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin11
16Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo11
17Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha10
18Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team10
19Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky9
20Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling9
21Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team8
22Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin7
23Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo7
24Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
25Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team6
26Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka6
27Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar6
28Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo5
29Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo4
30Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin4
31Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step3
32Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team3
33Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
34Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal2
35Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing2
36Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo2
37Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
38Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin3:44:07
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:27
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:13
4Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:19
5Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:20
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:01
7Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:19
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:02:21
9Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:32
10Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:45
11Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:54
12Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:03:08
13Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:26
14Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:05:34
15Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
16Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:42
17Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
18Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
19Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:05:54
20Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:06:08
21Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:06:14
22Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:06:15
23Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:06:17
24Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:20
25Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:06:31
26Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:06:36
27Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:44
28Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:45
29Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:06:47
30Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
31Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:53
32Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:10

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team11:13:27
2Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:04
3Team Sky0:00:51
4Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:04
5Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:50
6Lotto Soudal0:01:57
7Movistar Team0:04:22
8Astana Pro Team0:05:06
9FDJ.fr0:05:22
10MTN - Qhubeka0:05:46
11Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:05:58
12Trek Factory Racing0:06:23
13AG2R La Mondiale
14Bora-Argon 180:06:28
15Team Katusha0:06:33
16AMPRE - MERIDA0:06:53
17Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:07
18Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:48
19IAM Cycling0:08:28
20Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:10:56
21Orica GreenEdge0:12:23
22Team Europcar0:17:54

 

