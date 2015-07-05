Tour de France: Greipel wins storm-swept stage to Neeltje Jans
Advantage Froome, Contador in shattered peloton
Stage 2: Utrecht - Zelande
As the sunny skies and warm weather of Utrecht gave way to treacherous conditions on the exit from Rotterdam, stage 2 of the Tour de France burst to life. When news came over race radio that Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was in trouble, Etixx-Quick Step put the hammer down and split the race to pieces in the crosswinds.
The stage spoils went to André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) in a bunch sprint after Mark Cavendish led out with 400 metres to go, pipping Peter Sagan at the post. Fabian Cancellara finished third on the stage and took his 29th maillot jaune after Rohan Dennis (BMC) was caught out in the wind and finished in the second group.
For all their work, Etixx-Quick Step ended up empty-handed as Martin missed out on the time bonuses and now sits second on GC, three seconds down on Cancellara.
At 500 metres to go, Mark Renshaw started his lead-out for Cavendish, while Greipel sat on the Manx Missile's wheel and timed his effort to perfection. A puncture with 14km to go proved costly for Sagan, who tired to come around the right of Greipel to no avail as Cavendish, on the left, was drifting backwards.
"I'd like to thank the team for their performance today. This was about teamwork. I feel they were superb. I felt strong and I'm just really happy to have won," Greipel said before climbing on the podium. "Today was a tough day out. We followed a different strategy today, riding hard early on to drop some of my sprint rivals. It worked out well. It was really nervous with all the wind and rain. The team managed to keep me up in the front, and it was a key factor. I'm really happy about my teammates and really proud we won the first stage."
Chris Froome and Alberto Contador made the first group of 26 riders, while behind them Quintana, Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) all had their GC ambitions severely dented by the time they crossed the finish line 1:28 down on the front group. Froome is the best placed of the "Fab Four" with a 12 second advantage over Contador, 1:21 over Nibali and 1:36 over Quintana.
A crash on a roundabout as the peloton left Rotterdam and the intermediate sprint involved Nacer Bouhanni and caused the first major split in the peloton. A 26-rider lead group then formed with 57km to go.
Among the leaders were Chris Froome, Ian Stannard, Geraint Thomas (Sky), Alberto Contador, Daniele Bennati, Michael Rogers, Peter Sagan (Tinkoff), Tejay van Garderen, Daniel Oss, Manuel Quinziato, Michael Schär, Greg Van Avermaet, Danilo Wyss (BMC), Tony Gallopin, Andre Greipel, Marcel Sieberg (Lotto-Soudal), Warren Barguil, Tom Dumoulin (Giant), Michal Kwiatkowski, Mark Cavendish, Tony Martin, Mark Renshaw, Zdenek Štybar, Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep), Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing), and Kristijan Koren (Cannondale-Garmin).
Behind it was Movistar chasing as they looked to limit the loses of Quintana and Alejandro Valverde, who also had Jean-Christophe Péraud (AG2R), Bauke Mollema (Trek), and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) for company as crashes then the wind wreaked havoc to create the first genuine hierarchy on the general classification in the 2015 Tour de France but one surely to be rearranged after tomorrow's stage to the Mur de Huy.
In what is likely to be his final Tour de France, Cancellara will extend his record of yellow jerseys to 29, having thought his chances to do so had been extinsghuied just 24 hours prior.
"Honestly I was not expecting the yellow today, maybe in the next days, and the big chance on the cobblestone stage," Cancellara said. "Today, I thought it was more for the sprinters. I was coming to the Tour to win and get the yellow yesterday, and I didn’t win yesterday and not today, but I made a nice sprint at the end and I got third and the yellow and that is really a success. It’s always special."
The riders before the storm
Jan Barta (Bora-Argon 18), Stef Clement (IAM Cycling), Perrig Quemeneur (Team Europcar) and Armindo Fonseca (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) had the honour of forming the first breakaway of the 2015 Tour de France as they attacked the second the flag dropped and the peloton giving its approval.
The quartet steadily built a lead over the BMC and Etixx-Quick Step controlled peloton that stabilised at around 40 seconds as the riders settled into a groove. With 102km to go, Etixx put the hammer down to force the first echelons and upset what had otherwise been a tranquil start to the stage.
Tinkoff-Saxo, Sky and Movistar were quick to move to the front as the breakaway saw several seconds shaved away. With the peloton driving hard, the situation on the road saw the quartet holding a 20 second gap over a chasing group, while 20 seconds in arrears, the third group contained the likes of Mollema, Valverde and Thomas Voeckler.
As the peloton made the approach to the sprint point in Rotterdam, the wind was blocked and a moment of calm passed over as riders took advantage to eat and drink. Team Sky, with Peter Kennaugh, decided lunchtime was over and lifted the pace which saw Barta react by attacking the break to win the intermediate sprint and pick up 20 points.
With 11 points available for fifth place, Giant-Alpecin lead out John Degenkolb, who pipped birthday boy Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Sagan. Cavendish cut his losses to pick up 8 points.
Having been in sight of the peloton at the sprint point, the break splintered as Quemeneur lost pace with Clement and Fonseca who were chasing after Barta. A crash at the rear saw Thomas De Ghent, Wilco Kelderman, and Winner Anacona hit the deck as the inclement weather of the finishing was moving inland.
With 75km to race, Clement and Fonseca reeled in Barta as the skies darkened by the second. The sight of the storm clouds and fresh memory of the crosswinds appeared to unsettle the peloton with a spate of crashes that saw the likes Wilco Kelderman hit the deck.
With 62km to race, it was all over for the break as the peloton decided the pace was too slow and the opportunity was right to see who was having an off day.
With the pace high and roads soaking, Johan Vansummeren crashed, then images of a mud-caked Adam Hansen flashed across television screens. Etixx-QuickStep, BMC and Tinkoff-Saxo had caused the damage, playing the starring role in the sequel to 2013's Saint-Amand-Montrond.
Inside the final 50km the leading group had established a gap of 48 seconds as Nibali also saw his entire Tour disappear, narrowly avoiding a falling Adam Hansen. With little cohesion in the chase group, Pinot and Nibali came to the fore to set the pace while Dennis tried to enjoy his sole day in the yellow jersey.
With 43km to race and a 40km/h tailwind behind them, the front group was clocked at 57km/h to see the gap move out over one minute. Lotto-Soudal offered their services to drive the front group but with the chasers getting organised the lead hovered around the one minute mark.
Disaster struck for Nibali when he flatted with 24km left to race and was forced to chase back on through the convoy without a single teammate. The defending champion made contact as the gap extended out over one minute.
World champion Michal Kwiatkowski pulled hard for Cavendish, earning the first combativity award of 2015, with the gap moving out over 1:30 in the final 20kms of the race on the approach to the first "off-shore" finish in the Tour's history.
With the second group merely limiting its loses, a sprint showdown between Sagan, Cavendish and Greipel was becoming inevitable, while for Cancellara, Martin and Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) there was a yellow jersey waiting for one of them
Sagan's mechanical with 14km to go, just seconds after Bennati, cost him energy to chase back on while the early lead out by Renshaw opened the door for Greipel to follow Cavendish and extend his run of a stage win in eight straight Grand Tours.
Stage 3 sees the peloton finish on the Mur de Huy, with Dumoulin in prime position to become the third yellow jersey wearer of the race, needing just six seconds to depose Cancellara.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3:29:03
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|9
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:04
|12
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|13
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|14
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|16
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|17
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|18
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|19
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:08
|20
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|21
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:11
|22
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|23
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|24
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:15
|25
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:28
|26
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|29
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|30
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|32
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|33
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|34
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|35
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|36
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|37
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|38
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|39
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|41
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|42
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|44
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|45
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|47
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|48
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|51
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|52
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|53
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|54
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|55
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|56
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|57
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|58
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|59
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|60
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|61
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|62
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|63
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|65
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|67
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|68
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|69
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|70
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|72
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|73
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|74
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|75
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|76
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|79
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|80
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|81
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|82
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|83
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|84
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|85
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|86
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|88
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|90
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:19
|91
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:29
|93
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|94
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|95
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|96
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|98
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:04
|99
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|100
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|101
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|102
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|103
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|104
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|105
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|106
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|107
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|108
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|109
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|110
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|111
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|112
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|113
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|114
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|115
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|116
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|117
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|118
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|119
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|120
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|121
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|122
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|123
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|124
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|125
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|126
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|127
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|128
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|129
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|130
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|131
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|132
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|133
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|134
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|135
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|136
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|137
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|138
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|139
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|140
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|141
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|142
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|143
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|144
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|145
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|146
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|147
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|148
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|149
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|150
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|151
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|152
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|153
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|154
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|155
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|156
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|157
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|158
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|159
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|160
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|161
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|162
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|163
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|164
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|165
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|166
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|167
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|168
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|169
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|170
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|171
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|172
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|173
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|174
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|175
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|176
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|177
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|178
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|179
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|180
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|181
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|182
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|183
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|184
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|185
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|186
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|187
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|188
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|189
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|190
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|191
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|192
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:06
|193
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|194
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|195
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|196
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|197
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|198
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|pts
|2
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|17
|3
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|15
|4
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|5
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|10
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|8
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|9
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|10
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|11
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|5
|12
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|13
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|14
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|15
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|50
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|30
|3
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|18
|5
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|16
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|8
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|9
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|10
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|11
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|12
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|13
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|14
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|15
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3:29:03
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:15
|5
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:28
|6
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|7
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|11
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:04:29
|14
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:04
|16
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|17
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|18
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|19
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|22
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|23
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|24
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|25
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|28
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|30
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|31
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|32
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|10:27:13
|2
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:04
|4
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|Team Sky
|0:00:11
|6
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:24
|7
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:20
|8
|FDJ.fr
|9
|MTN - Qhubeka
|10
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|AMPRE - MERIDA
|13
|Movistar Team
|14
|Bora-Argon 18
|15
|Team Katusha
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|17
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:28
|18
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:56
|19
|AM CYCLING
|20
|Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|21
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:11:32
|22
|Team Europcar
|0:15:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|3:44:01
|2
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:03
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:06
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:33
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:35
|6
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:42
|7
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:44
|9
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:48
|10
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:53
|12
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:54
|13
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:59
|14
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:00
|15
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|16
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:08
|17
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:12
|18
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:13
|19
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:19
|20
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:20
|21
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:24
|22
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:25
|23
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:26
|24
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:48
|25
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:01:49
|26
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:55
|27
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:57
|28
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:59
|29
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:02:02
|30
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:03
|31
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:07
|32
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:02:09
|33
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|34
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:11
|35
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:13
|37
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:15
|38
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:19
|39
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:22
|40
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:23
|41
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:25
|42
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|43
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|0:02:26
|44
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:27
|45
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:30
|46
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:02:32
|47
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:02:34
|48
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:37
|49
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|50
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:38
|51
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|52
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:39
|53
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:40
|54
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:41
|55
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:42
|57
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:43
|58
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:45
|59
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:47
|60
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:48
|61
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|62
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|63
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|64
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:50
|65
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|66
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:51
|67
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|68
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|69
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|70
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:52
|71
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|72
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|73
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:53
|74
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:54
|75
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:57
|76
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:58
|77
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:59
|78
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:00
|79
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:01
|81
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:05
|82
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:08
|83
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|84
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:09
|85
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:14
|86
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:03:17
|87
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:38
|88
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:39
|89
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:03:44
|90
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:50
|91
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:17
|92
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:19
|93
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:25
|94
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:27
|95
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:32
|96
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:05:34
|97
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:40
|98
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:43
|100
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:46
|101
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:47
|102
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|103
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|104
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|105
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|106
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:48
|107
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|108
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|109
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:51
|110
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:05:52
|111
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:05:53
|112
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:57
|113
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:59
|114
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:00
|115
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:06:01
|116
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:02
|117
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:03
|118
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:04
|119
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:06:07
|120
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|121
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:09
|122
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|123
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:06:10
|124
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|125
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|126
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:06:11
|127
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:06:14
|128
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|129
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:06:15
|130
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|131
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|132
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:17
|133
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|134
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|135
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:06:18
|136
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:06:19
|137
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:20
|138
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:21
|139
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|140
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:06:23
|141
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:06:25
|142
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|143
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|144
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:26
|145
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:28
|146
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:29
|147
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|148
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:32
|149
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|150
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:06:33
|151
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|152
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|153
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|154
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:06:34
|155
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:35
|156
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|157
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:06:36
|158
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:37
|159
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|160
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:38
|161
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:06:39
|162
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|163
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|164
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:42
|165
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|166
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|167
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:43
|168
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:45
|169
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:47
|170
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:48
|171
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:50
|172
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|173
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:51
|174
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:52
|175
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|176
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:06:53
|177
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|178
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:55
|179
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:06:57
|180
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|181
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:59
|182
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:00
|183
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:07:03
|184
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:07:11
|185
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:16
|186
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|187
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:07:25
|188
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:26
|189
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|190
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:07:27
|191
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:38
|192
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:02
|193
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:23
|194
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:12:28
|195
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|196
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:51
|197
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|198
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:13:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|55
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|39
|3
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|35
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|26
|5
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|6
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|23
|7
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|20
|8
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|9
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|17
|10
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|16
|11
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|15
|12
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14
|13
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|14
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|15
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|16
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|17
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|10
|18
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|19
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|20
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|9
|21
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|22
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|23
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|24
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|25
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|26
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|27
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|28
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|29
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|30
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|31
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|32
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|3
|33
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|34
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|2
|35
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|36
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|37
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|38
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:44:07
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:27
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:13
|4
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:19
|5
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:20
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:01
|7
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:19
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:21
|9
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:32
|10
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:45
|11
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:54
|12
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:08
|13
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:26
|14
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:34
|15
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:42
|17
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|18
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|19
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:54
|20
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:06:08
|21
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:14
|22
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:06:15
|23
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:06:17
|24
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:20
|25
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:06:31
|26
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:06:36
|27
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:44
|28
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:45
|29
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:06:47
|30
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|31
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:53
|32
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|11:13:27
|2
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:04
|3
|Team Sky
|0:00:51
|4
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:04
|5
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:50
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:57
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:04:22
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|0:05:06
|9
|FDJ.fr
|0:05:22
|10
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:05:46
|11
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:58
|12
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:23
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:06:28
|15
|Team Katusha
|0:06:33
|16
|AMPRE - MERIDA
|0:06:53
|17
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:07
|18
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:48
|19
|IAM Cycling
|0:08:28
|20
|Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:10:56
|21
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:12:23
|22
|Team Europcar
|0:17:54
