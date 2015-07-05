Image 1 of 157 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 157 Alberto Contador and Rohan Dennis shake hands (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 157 Rides relax in the start village before the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 157 Michael Kwiatkowski and Jan Bakelants (Ag2r) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 157 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was in demand (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 157 Rohan Dennis with boss Andy Rhis (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 157 Rohan Dennis exits the team bus to find an all yellow bike (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 157 Swiss champion Danilo Wyss (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 157 Tour director Christian Prudhomme would have been happy with today's stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 157 Tony Martin and Tom Dumoulin both had pre-stage ambitions to pick up a yellow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 157 A wave from Rohan Dennis (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 157 Austrian champion Marco Haller (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 157 The race bike of Rohan Dennis (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 157 Peter Sagan chases back on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 157 Peter Sagan checks over his shoulder (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 157 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Ag2r) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 157 Peter Sagan decides on a whole new bike after flatting with 14km to race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 157 Rear wheel change for Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 157 A wet Rohan Dennis in the yellow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 157 Yellow jersey number 29 for Fabian Cancellara (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 157 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) celebrates in the yellow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 157 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) on the podium to collect yellow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 157 No birthday stage win for Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 157 A Dutch fans sports the polka dot jersey. As the sunny skies and warm weather of Utrecht gave way to treacherous conditions on the exit from Rotterdam, stage 2 of the Tour de France burst to life. When news came over race radio that Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was in trouble, Etixx-Quick Step put the hammer down and split the race to pieces in the crosswinds.

The stage spoils went to André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) in a bunch sprint after Mark Cavendish led out with 400 metres to go, pipping Peter Sagan at the post. Fabian Cancellara finished third on the stage and took his 29th maillot jaune after Rohan Dennis (BMC) was caught out in the wind and finished in the second group.

For all their work, Etixx-Quick Step ended up empty-handed as Martin missed out on the time bonuses and now sits second on GC, three seconds down on Cancellara.

At 500 metres to go, Mark Renshaw started his lead-out for Cavendish, while Greipel sat on the Manx Missile's wheel and timed his effort to perfection. A puncture with 14km to go proved costly for Sagan, who tired to come around the right of Greipel to no avail as Cavendish, on the left, was drifting backwards.

"I'd like to thank the team for their performance today. This was about teamwork. I feel they were superb. I felt strong and I'm just really happy to have won," Greipel said before climbing on the podium. "Today was a tough day out. We followed a different strategy today, riding hard early on to drop some of my sprint rivals. It worked out well. It was really nervous with all the wind and rain. The team managed to keep me up in the front, and it was a key factor. I'm really happy about my teammates and really proud we won the first stage."

Chris Froome and Alberto Contador made the first group of 26 riders, while behind them Quintana, Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) all had their GC ambitions severely dented by the time they crossed the finish line 1:28 down on the front group. Froome is the best placed of the "Fab Four" with a 12 second advantage over Contador, 1:21 over Nibali and 1:36 over Quintana.

A crash on a roundabout as the peloton left Rotterdam and the intermediate sprint involved Nacer Bouhanni and caused the first major split in the peloton. A 26-rider lead group then formed with 57km to go.

Among the leaders were Chris Froome, Ian Stannard, Geraint Thomas (Sky), Alberto Contador, Daniele Bennati, Michael Rogers, Peter Sagan (Tinkoff), Tejay van Garderen, Daniel Oss, Manuel Quinziato, Michael Schär, Greg Van Avermaet, Danilo Wyss (BMC), Tony Gallopin, Andre Greipel, Marcel Sieberg (Lotto-Soudal), Warren Barguil, Tom Dumoulin (Giant), Michal Kwiatkowski, Mark Cavendish, Tony Martin, Mark Renshaw, Zdenek Štybar, Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep), Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing), and Kristijan Koren (Cannondale-Garmin).

Behind it was Movistar chasing as they looked to limit the loses of Quintana and Alejandro Valverde, who also had Jean-Christophe Péraud (AG2R), Bauke Mollema (Trek), and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) for company as crashes then the wind wreaked havoc to create the first genuine hierarchy on the general classification in the 2015 Tour de France but one surely to be rearranged after tomorrow's stage to the Mur de Huy.

In what is likely to be his final Tour de France, Cancellara will extend his record of yellow jerseys to 29, having thought his chances to do so had been extinsghuied just 24 hours prior.

"Honestly I was not expecting the yellow today, maybe in the next days, and the big chance on the cobblestone stage," Cancellara said. "Today, I thought it was more for the sprinters. I was coming to the Tour to win and get the yellow yesterday, and I didn’t win yesterday and not today, but I made a nice sprint at the end and I got third and the yellow and that is really a success. It’s always special."

The riders before the storm

Jan Barta (Bora-Argon 18), Stef Clement (IAM Cycling), Perrig Quemeneur (Team Europcar) and Armindo Fonseca (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) had the honour of forming the first breakaway of the 2015 Tour de France as they attacked the second the flag dropped and the peloton giving its approval.

The quartet steadily built a lead over the BMC and Etixx-Quick Step controlled peloton that stabilised at around 40 seconds as the riders settled into a groove. With 102km to go, Etixx put the hammer down to force the first echelons and upset what had otherwise been a tranquil start to the stage.

Tinkoff-Saxo, Sky and Movistar were quick to move to the front as the breakaway saw several seconds shaved away. With the peloton driving hard, the situation on the road saw the quartet holding a 20 second gap over a chasing group, while 20 seconds in arrears, the third group contained the likes of Mollema, Valverde and Thomas Voeckler.

As the peloton made the approach to the sprint point in Rotterdam, the wind was blocked and a moment of calm passed over as riders took advantage to eat and drink. Team Sky, with Peter Kennaugh, decided lunchtime was over and lifted the pace which saw Barta react by attacking the break to win the intermediate sprint and pick up 20 points.

With 11 points available for fifth place, Giant-Alpecin lead out John Degenkolb, who pipped birthday boy Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Sagan. Cavendish cut his losses to pick up 8 points.

Having been in sight of the peloton at the sprint point, the break splintered as Quemeneur lost pace with Clement and Fonseca who were chasing after Barta. A crash at the rear saw Thomas De Ghent, Wilco Kelderman, and Winner Anacona hit the deck as the inclement weather of the finishing was moving inland.

With 75km to race, Clement and Fonseca reeled in Barta as the skies darkened by the second. The sight of the storm clouds and fresh memory of the crosswinds appeared to unsettle the peloton with a spate of crashes that saw the likes Wilco Kelderman hit the deck.

With 62km to race, it was all over for the break as the peloton decided the pace was too slow and the opportunity was right to see who was having an off day.

With the pace high and roads soaking, Johan Vansummeren crashed, then images of a mud-caked Adam Hansen flashed across television screens. Etixx-QuickStep, BMC and Tinkoff-Saxo had caused the damage, playing the starring role in the sequel to 2013's Saint-Amand-Montrond.

Inside the final 50km the leading group had established a gap of 48 seconds as Nibali also saw his entire Tour disappear, narrowly avoiding a falling Adam Hansen. With little cohesion in the chase group, Pinot and Nibali came to the fore to set the pace while Dennis tried to enjoy his sole day in the yellow jersey.

With 43km to race and a 40km/h tailwind behind them, the front group was clocked at 57km/h to see the gap move out over one minute. Lotto-Soudal offered their services to drive the front group but with the chasers getting organised the lead hovered around the one minute mark.

Disaster struck for Nibali when he flatted with 24km left to race and was forced to chase back on through the convoy without a single teammate. The defending champion made contact as the gap extended out over one minute.

World champion Michal Kwiatkowski pulled hard for Cavendish, earning the first combativity award of 2015, with the gap moving out over 1:30 in the final 20kms of the race on the approach to the first "off-shore" finish in the Tour's history.

With the second group merely limiting its loses, a sprint showdown between Sagan, Cavendish and Greipel was becoming inevitable, while for Cancellara, Martin and Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) there was a yellow jersey waiting for one of them

Sagan's mechanical with 14km to go, just seconds after Bennati, cost him energy to chase back on while the early lead out by Renshaw opened the door for Greipel to follow Cavendish and extend his run of a stage win in eight straight Grand Tours.

Stage 3 sees the peloton finish on the Mur de Huy, with Dumoulin in prime position to become the third yellow jersey wearer of the race, needing just six seconds to depose Cancellara.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3:29:03 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 8 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 9 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:04 12 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 13 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 14 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 16 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 17 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 18 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 19 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:08 20 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 21 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:11 22 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 23 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 24 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:15 25 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:28 26 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 27 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 28 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 29 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 30 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 31 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 32 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 33 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 34 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 35 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 36 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 37 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 38 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 39 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 41 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 42 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 43 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 44 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 45 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 47 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 48 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 50 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 51 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 52 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 53 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 54 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 55 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 56 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 57 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 58 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 59 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 60 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 61 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 62 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 63 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 64 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 65 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 66 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 67 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 68 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 69 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 70 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 71 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 72 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 73 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 74 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 75 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 76 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 78 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 79 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 80 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 81 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 82 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 83 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 84 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 85 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 86 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 87 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 88 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 89 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 90 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:19 91 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 92 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:29 93 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 94 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 95 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 96 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 97 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 98 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:05:04 99 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 100 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 101 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 102 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 103 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 104 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 105 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 106 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 107 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 108 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 109 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 110 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 111 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 112 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 113 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 114 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 115 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 116 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 117 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 118 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 119 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 120 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 121 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 122 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 123 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 124 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 125 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 126 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 127 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 128 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 129 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 130 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 131 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 132 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 133 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 134 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 135 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 136 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 137 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 138 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 139 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 140 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 141 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 142 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 143 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 144 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 145 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 146 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 147 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 148 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 149 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 150 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 151 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 152 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 153 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 154 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 155 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 156 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 157 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 158 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 159 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 160 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 161 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 162 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 163 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 164 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 165 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 166 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 167 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 168 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 169 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 170 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 171 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 172 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 173 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 174 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 175 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 176 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 177 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 178 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 179 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 180 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 181 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 182 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 183 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 184 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 185 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 186 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 187 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 188 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 189 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 190 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 191 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 192 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:06 193 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 194 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 195 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 196 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 197 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 198 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal

Sprint 1 - Rotterdam, km. 80.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 20 pts 2 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 17 3 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 15 4 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 13 5 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 10 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 8 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 9 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 10 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 6 11 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 5 12 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 13 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 14 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 15 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 50 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 30 3 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 20 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 18 5 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 16 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 14 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 12 8 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 9 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 10 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 11 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 12 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 5 13 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 14 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 15 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 2

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 3:29:03 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:15 5 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:28 6 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 7 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 10 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 11 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 12 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 13 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:04:29 14 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:04 16 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 17 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 18 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 19 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 22 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 23 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 24 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 25 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 26 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 27 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 28 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 29 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 30 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 31 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 32 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 10:27:13 2 Etixx - Quick-Step 3 Lotto Soudal 0:00:04 4 Tinkoff-Saxo 5 Team Sky 0:00:11 6 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:24 7 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:20 8 FDJ.fr 9 MTN - Qhubeka 10 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 11 AG2R La Mondiale 12 AMPRE - MERIDA 13 Movistar Team 14 Bora-Argon 18 15 Team Katusha 16 Astana Pro Team 17 Trek Factory Racing 0:06:28 18 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:56 19 AM CYCLING 20 Bretagne-Séché Environnement 21 Orica GreenEdge 0:11:32 22 Team Europcar 0:15:08

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 3:44:01 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:03 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:06 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:33 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:35 6 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:42 7 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:44 9 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:48 10 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 11 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:53 12 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:54 13 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:59 14 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:00 15 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 16 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:08 17 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:01:12 18 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:13 19 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:19 20 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:20 21 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:24 22 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:25 23 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:26 24 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:48 25 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:01:49 26 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:55 27 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:57 28 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:59 29 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:02:02 30 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:03 31 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:07 32 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:02:09 33 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 34 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:11 35 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 36 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:13 37 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:15 38 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:19 39 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:22 40 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:02:23 41 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:25 42 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 43 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 0:02:26 44 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:27 45 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:02:30 46 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:02:32 47 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:02:34 48 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:37 49 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 50 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:38 51 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 52 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:02:39 53 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:40 54 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:41 55 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 56 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:02:42 57 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:43 58 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:02:45 59 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:47 60 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:48 61 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 62 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 63 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 64 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:50 65 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 66 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:51 67 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 68 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 69 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 70 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:52 71 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 72 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 73 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:53 74 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:54 75 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:57 76 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:58 77 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:59 78 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:00 79 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 80 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:01 81 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:05 82 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:08 83 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 84 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:09 85 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:14 86 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:03:17 87 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:38 88 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:39 89 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:03:44 90 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:50 91 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:05:17 92 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:05:19 93 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:25 94 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:27 95 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:05:32 96 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 0:05:34 97 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:40 98 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 99 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:43 100 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:05:46 101 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:05:47 102 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 103 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 104 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 105 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 106 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:48 107 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 108 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 109 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:51 110 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:05:52 111 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:05:53 112 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:05:57 113 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 0:05:59 114 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:06:00 115 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 0:06:01 116 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:06:02 117 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:06:03 118 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:06:04 119 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:06:07 120 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 121 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:06:09 122 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 123 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:06:10 124 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 125 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 126 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:06:11 127 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:06:14 128 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 129 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:06:15 130 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 131 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 132 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:17 133 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 134 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 135 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:06:18 136 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:06:19 137 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:06:20 138 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:21 139 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 140 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:06:23 141 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:06:25 142 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 143 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 144 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:26 145 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:28 146 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:29 147 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 148 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:32 149 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 150 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:06:33 151 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 152 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 153 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 154 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:06:34 155 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:35 156 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 157 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:06:36 158 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:37 159 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 160 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:38 161 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:06:39 162 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 163 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 164 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:42 165 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 166 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 167 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:43 168 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:06:45 169 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:47 170 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:48 171 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:50 172 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 173 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:51 174 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:06:52 175 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 176 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:06:53 177 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 178 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:55 179 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:06:57 180 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 181 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:59 182 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:00 183 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:07:03 184 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:07:11 185 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:16 186 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 187 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:07:25 188 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:26 189 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 190 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:07:27 191 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:38 192 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:02 193 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:23 194 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:28 195 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 196 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:12:51 197 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 198 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:13:32

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 55 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 39 3 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 35 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 26 5 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 6 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 23 7 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 20 8 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 20 9 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 17 10 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 16 11 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 15 12 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 14 13 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 13 14 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 12 15 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 16 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 11 17 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 10 18 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 10 19 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 9 20 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 9 21 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 8 22 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 23 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7 24 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 25 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 26 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 6 27 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 6 28 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5 29 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 30 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 31 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 32 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 3 33 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 34 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 2 35 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 2 36 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 37 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 38 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:44:07 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:27 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:13 4 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:19 5 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:20 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:01 7 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:19 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:21 9 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:32 10 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:45 11 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:54 12 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:08 13 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:05:26 14 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:34 15 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 16 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:42 17 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 18 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 19 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:05:54 20 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:06:08 21 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:06:14 22 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:06:15 23 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:06:17 24 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:20 25 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:06:31 26 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:06:36 27 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:44 28 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:45 29 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:06:47 30 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 31 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:53 32 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:10