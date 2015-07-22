Trending

Tour de France: Geschke claims first Grand Tour stage win at Pra-Loup

Van Garderen abandons in first Alpine stage

Just like in the Pyrnees last week, the Tour de France entered the Alps with a bang and Simon Geschke (Giant-Alpecin) took the biggest win of his career with a solo escape to Pra Loup.

The German attacked from a large but uncoordinated breakaway just before the foot of the category 1 Col d’Allos, before holding his lead down the mountain and up the short final climb to Pra Loup. Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Garmin) gave chase but it was ultimately in vain, while Rigoberto Urán came home third.

“It took me two or three minutes to figure out what I had done," Geschke said. "It was important going into the break and then we had to figure out what to do after that. It was a very good group to be in, a lot of guys were hanging on. I had to try something. I went into a break on the long climb and I had to take my chances to win. It was beautiful. When I had so much of an advantage, I knew there was a chance. It was incredible.

“This is my third victory as a professional, to be at the Tour is… I was waiting for 15 years for this moment.”

There was plenty of action in the yellow jersey group and while Chris Froome defended his lead over Nairo Quintana, third-placed Tejay van Garderen abandoned the race early on through illness and Alberto Contador lost over two minutes after crashing on the descent of Allos, and dropped to fifth overall behind Geraint Thomas (Sky).

Pra Loup is symbolic for being the scene of the downfall of the great Eddy Merckx. In the 1975 Tour, the five-time Tour de France winner was in yellow and in the lead on the descent of the Col d’Allos but was overhauled on the final climb to Pra Loup by Bernard Thévenet, who took yellow and went onto to win the race. Merckx wouldn’t wear yellow or win a Grand Tour again and Thévenet wrote himself into cycling folklore as the Tombeur de Merckx – the man who brought Merckx down.

The yellow jersey didn’t change hands today but one man was brought down nonetheless and that was Tejay van Garderen, who had started the stage third on GC and harbouring podium ambitions for Paris. In an aggressive start to the race he was dropped on the first climb of the day, the category 3 Col des Lèques, suffering with illness. While he did regain contact, the pace picked up again on the Col de la Colle Saint-Michel, the third climb of the day, and soon the BMC team car ground to a halt and van Garderen unclipped, climbed off, and stooped with head down and the arm of his DS around his shoulder.

Contador might still be in the race but his general classification ambitions were dealt an equally fatal blow. The Spaniard, part of a select group than included Froome, Quintana, Nibali, and Valverde, crashed on the descent of the Col d’Allos and finished 2:17 down on Froome. He is now 6:40 back on GC and his already faint hopes of pulling off the Giro d’Italia-Tour de France double have all but disappeared from sight.

Mathias Frank (IAM), who was in the day’s breakaway and was one of the riders to set off in pursuit of Geschke, finished fifth on the stage and jumped from 13th to eighth for his efforts. Talansky, for his part, took a step towards getting his Tour back on track by moving from 17th to 12th.

How it unfolded

In a fast and furious start to the day, there was a spate of attacks but the peloton was reluctant to let any go. When Quintana had a brief dig and van Garderen found himself in trouble, it was clear that the action would be on from start to finish.

Riders were getting shelled out of the back on the climb of the Col des Lèques, and a move off the front finally found success on the descent. It was made up of Tanel Kangert (Astana), Jan Bakelants and Mikaël Chérel (AG2R-La Mondiale), Thibaut Pinot and Benoît Vaugrenard (FDJ), Richie Porte and Nicolas Roche (Sky), Rafal Majka and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo), Jonathan Castroviejo, José Herrada and Gorka Izagirre (Movistar), John Degenkolb and Simon Geschke (Giant-Alpecin), Alberto Losada (Katusha), Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge), Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step), Perrig Quémeneur (Europcar), Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo), Kristjian Durasek and Rafael Valls (Lampre-Merida), Andrew Talansky and Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling), Merhawi Kudus, Serge Pauwels and Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka).

After Lieuwe Westra crashed, the peloton eased slightly on the approach to the Col de la Colle Saint-Michel but things were brought to the boil again when Contador attacked with Mick Rogers. Movistar shut down Contador but Rogers then went away on his own, joined by Adriano Malori (Movistar). Pierre Rolland (Europcar) and Valverde also tried to break free but Sky were having none of it.

Rogers and Malori were then joined by Brice Feillu (Bretagne), Jan Barta (Bora-Argon 18) and Romain Sicard (Europcar) in a five-man chasing group that was 3:30 behind the leaders. Part-way through what was already punishing day, world champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) and Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) abandoned the race and Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal) was dropped and would fall from 11th to 16th on GC.

The lead group's gap was extending over the peloton but they weren't collaborating smoothly and Benoît Vaugrenard dished out some retribution to John Degenkolb and Peter Sagan by challenging them, and beating them, at the intermediate sprint with 50km remaining. Simon Geschke noticed the lack of cooperation and rolled the dice and behind him the breakaway group blew itself to pieces on the Col d'Allos.

Frank was keen to push on and was joined after a while by Pinot, Yates, Talansky, and later Urán. Pinot attacked a few kilometres shy of the summit and crested just over a minute behind Geschke, who picked up the Souvenir Henri Desgrange for being the first rider over the highest point in this year's Tour. But the Frenchman, who has had confidence issues with descending in the past, had a minor fall on an early left-hand bend and slipped back.

In the yellow jersey group behind, Leopold König was working for Froome but it was Trek and Astana doing the bulk of the pace making. The group, as expected, thinned down to an elite 10, but then became five when Astana set Nibali up for a stinging attack. Only Froome, Contador, Valverde and Quintana could follow, and it was the Colombian who was next to attack. Froome sat second wheel all the way down the descent, astutely following Nibali and Valverde in turn, while Contador ran into trouble behind.

Up the road, Talansky gained time on the 6.2km category 2 climb to Pra Loup but Geschke was still fresh enough to hold on for the win, with Pinot coming back for fourth behind Urán. The rest of the breakaway then filtered in while Quintana tried to put some late pressure on Froome. The two of them rode away from Nibali and Valverde in the final kilometre but crossed the line together. No time was clawed back by the Colombian, but he'll hope the exertions of the day have done enough to soften Froome for what's to come.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin4:12:17
2Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:32
3Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:01
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:36
5Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:40
6Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:27
7Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:03:02
8Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:04
9Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:05
10Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:03:21
11Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:26
12Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:04:50
13Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:54
14Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:05:55
15Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:05:58
16Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:06
17Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:55
18Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:07:16
19Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
20Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
21Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:23
22Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:07:31
23Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:07:52
24Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:08:18
25Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:08:32
26Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 180:08:47
27Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:09:12
28Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
29Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:21
30Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
31Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:33
32Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:09:50
33Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:58
34Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:10:10
35Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
36Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
37José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:00
38Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:11:26
39Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
40Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:11
41Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:12:16
42Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:12:27
43Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:12:40
44Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:07
45Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:18
46Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
47Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:42
48Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:14:56
49Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
50Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:15:26
51Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
52Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
53Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
54Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
55Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:15:40
56Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:15:47
57Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:16:13
58Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:17:47
59Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
60Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:18:03
61Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
62Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
63Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:21:05
64Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
65Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
66Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
67Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
68Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
69Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
70Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
71Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
72Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
73Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
74Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
75John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
76Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
77Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
78Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
79Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
80Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
81Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
82Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
83Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
84Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
85Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
86Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
87Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
88Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
89Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
90Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
91Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
92Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:21:32
93Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:22:13
94Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
95Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
96Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
97Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
98Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
99Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
100Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
101Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:23:46
102Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:24:34
103Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:25:29
104Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
105Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
106Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
107Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
108Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:26:08
109Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:27:35
110Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
111Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
112Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
113Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
114Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
115Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
116Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:29:54
117Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
118Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
119Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
120Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
121Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
122Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
122Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
124Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
125Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
126Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
127Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
128Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
129Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
130Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
131Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
132Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
133Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
134Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
135José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
136Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
137Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
138Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
139Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
140Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
141Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
142Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
143Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
144Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
145Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
146Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
147Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
148Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
149André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
150Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
151Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
152Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
153Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
154Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
155Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
156Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
157Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
158Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
159Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
160Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
161Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
162Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
163Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:37:09
DNFSam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
DNFJerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
DNFNathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
DNSLaurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
DNFMichal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFTejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team

Intermediate sprint - Beauvezer, km. 111
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr20pts
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin17
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo15
4Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin13
5Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling11
6Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida10
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr9
8Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka8
9Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka7
10Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team6
11Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo4
13Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky3
14Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge2
15Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin20pts
2Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team17
3Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step15
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr13
5Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling11
6Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo10
7Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky9
8Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team8
9Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka7
10Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge6
11Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale5
12Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka4
13Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo3
14Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka2
15Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Col des Lèques, km. 40
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo2pts
2Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Col de Toutes Aures, km. 67
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka2pts
2Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) Col de la Colle-Saint-Michel, km.- 96
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka5pts
2José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team3
3Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida2
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 1) Col d'Allos, km. 139
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin10pts
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr8
3Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team6
4Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling4
5Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
6Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge1

Mountain 5 (Cat. 2) Pra Loup, km. 161
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin10pts
2Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team6
3Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step4
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr2

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr4:13:53
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:01:45
3Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:04:19
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:05:40
5Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:07:45
6Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:08:34
7Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:16:27
9Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:19:29
10Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
11Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
12Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
13Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:20:37
14Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
15Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:23:53
16Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:28:18
17Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
20Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
21Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
22Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
23Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
24Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
25Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
26Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
27Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:35:33

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1MTN - Qhubeka12:50:41
2Movistar Team0:03:53
3Team Sky0:04:46
4AG2R La Mondiale0:06:52
5Tinkoff-Saxo0:12:53
6Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:13:45
7IAM Cycling0:14:12
8Astana Pro Team0:14:13
9Team Europcar0:15:14
10Team Giant-Alpecin0:16:36
11Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:18:14
12Lampre-Merida0:24:18
13Trek Factory Racing0:27:35
14FDJ.fr0:29:56
15BMC Racing Team0:30:00
16Lotto Soudal0:35:26
17Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:36:26
18Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:37:32
19Bora-Argon 180:42:54
20Team Katusha0:43:46
21Etixx - Quick-Step0:46:59
22Orica GreenEdge0:49:19

General classification after stage 17
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky69:06:49
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:03:10
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:09
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:06:34
5Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:40
6Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:39
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:04
8Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:08:47
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:11:47
10Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:13:08
11Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:04
12Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:16:25
13Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:17:52
14Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:18:37
15Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:20:07
16Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:20:12
17Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:21:14
18Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:26:14
19Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:39:22
20Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:40:48
21Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:42:31
22Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:44:34
23Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:45:12
24Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:45:34
25Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:46:15
26Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:49:25
27Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:56:53
28Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team1:00:37
29Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo1:01:35
30Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha1:02:19
31Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 181:03:01
32Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal1:04:26
33Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:04:39
34Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:07:02
35Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky1:08:58
36Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1:13:33
37Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge1:14:51
38Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar1:15:11
39Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:22:21
40Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha1:22:26
41Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka1:22:53
42Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing1:25:17
43Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:25:33
44Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1:26:27
45Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1:26:33
46Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1:26:51
47Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:28:07
48Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida1:31:17
49Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky1:32:24
50Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1:32:46
51Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:32:47
52Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida1:32:57
53Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling1:33:11
54Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:35:50
55Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:36:12
56Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:39:18
57Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:39:23
58Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:40:11
59Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1:42:30
60Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling1:44:05
61Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha1:44:27
62Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:46:22
63Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr1:47:29
64Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka1:47:30
65José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1:48:09
66Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 181:48:51
67Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:49:06
68Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:50:51
69Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:51:27
70Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky1:53:40
71Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida1:53:41
72Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:53:51
73Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:55:33
74Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling1:55:45
75Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step1:58:07
76Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:58:49
77Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:59:01
78Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar1:59:32
79Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team2:00:00
80Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling2:01:22
81Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida2:03:06
82Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement2:03:15
83Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team2:04:25
84Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing2:04:57
85Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar2:05:04
86Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement2:05:26
87Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:06:06
88Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step2:07:03
89Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky2:07:07
90Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:07:26
91Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement2:10:14
92Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka2:11:18
93Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin2:11:25
94Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 182:11:33
95Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka2:14:29
96Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2:16:34
97Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2:16:43
98Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing2:16:51
99John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2:17:09
100Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team2:17:54
101Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
102Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha2:18:04
103Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team2:19:25
104Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr2:20:39
105Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement2:21:01
106Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:21:18
107Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:21:35
108Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 182:21:51
109Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling2:22:43
110Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr2:23:12
111Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2:27:22
112Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step2:27:49
113Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar2:29:22
114Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement2:30:03
115Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo2:30:33
116Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge2:30:52
117Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:33:56
118Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:35:14
119Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal2:36:51
120Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha2:38:00
121Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:38:24
122Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha2:38:32
123Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr2:39:24
124André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal2:40:28
125Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:40:31
126Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo2:41:19
127Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:41:48
128Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr2:42:18
129Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing2:43:13
130Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:43:44
131Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar2:45:00
132Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:45:49
133Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement2:46:27
134Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida2:47:08
135Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2:47:27
136Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky2:48:04
137Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:48:06
138Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step2:48:55
139Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:49:39
140Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team2:50:19
141Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:50:41
142Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky2:53:12
143Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:53:32
144José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 182:53:54
145Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:55:41
146Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha2:57:52
147Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement2:58:59
148Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3:00:22
149Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal3:01:42
150Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3:01:53
151Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3:03:37
152Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge3:03:49
153Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3:05:30
154Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step3:07:51
155Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing3:07:58
156Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka3:09:22
157Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:12:49
158Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling3:14:26
159Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:18:17
160Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar3:20:16
161Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3:20:30
162Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge3:24:58
163Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr3:33:49

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo420pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal316
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin281
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step192
5Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar122
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky109
7Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step78
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team77
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal76
10Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha70
11Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin69
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr69
13Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal65
14Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida64
15Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement61
16Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team61
17Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka61
18Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha59
19Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing57
20Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step55
21Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale52
22Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka51
23Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar46
24Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team46
25Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling46
26Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin46
27Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka45
28Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale45
29Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge42
30Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo40
31Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step38
32Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement37
33Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo37
34Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale37
35Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits37
36Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step35
37Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida34
38Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka33
39Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team31
40Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 1830
41Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin30
42Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits30
43Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits29
44Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky29
45Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal29
46Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team28
47Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky28
48Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar28
49Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo27
50Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing27
51Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team27
52Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar27
53Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 1827
54Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr27
55Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team26
56Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling26
57Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida26
58Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar25
59Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team25
60Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale23
61Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling22
62Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team21
63Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team20
64Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr20
65Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo20
66Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo20
67Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge20
68Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team20
69Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin19
70Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits18
71Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement18
72Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement18
73Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team17
74Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo17
75Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling17
76Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement17
77Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team16
78Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha16
79Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar15
80Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky15
81Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 1815
82Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement15
83Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team14
84Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka14
85Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr13
86Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha13
87Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
88Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka12
89Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar11
90Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka11
91Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement11
92Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo11
93Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr11
94Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11
95Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal11
96Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo10
97Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida10
98Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team10
99Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing10
100Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge10
101Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
102Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step9
103Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka9
104Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling9
105Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
106Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team8
107Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr8
108Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo7
109Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal7
110Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 187
111Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team6
112Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida5
113Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team4
114Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
115Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal2
116Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar2
117Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
118José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1
119Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha1
120Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky1
121Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal-1
122Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale-5
123Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo-5
124Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo-5
125Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits-5
126Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky61pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha52
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team41
4Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka40
5Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky40
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale38
7Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo34
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team32
9Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team32
10Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo28
11Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team28
12Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka28
13Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team27
14Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale24
15Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar23
16Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin22
17Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky22
18Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr21
19Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 1820
20Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar17
21Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge17
22Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar16
23Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 1816
24Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida13
25Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin13
26Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team12
27Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
28Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr9
29Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal8
30Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo8
31Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka7
32Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
33Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr6
34Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida5
35Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step5
36Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling4
37Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
38Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo3
39Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
40José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team3
41Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team3
42Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
43Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr2
44Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling2
45Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale2
46Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
47Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling2
48Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka2
49Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka2
50Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo1
51Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
52Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
53Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1
54Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 181
55Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1
56John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1
57Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1
58Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team69:09:59
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:58
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:54
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:23:04
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:58:25
6Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1:10:23
7Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge1:11:41
8Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 181:45:41
9Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:50:41
10Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar2:01:54
11Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka2:08:08
12Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin2:08:15
13Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team2:14:44
14Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
15Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar2:26:12
16Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo2:27:23
17Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge2:27:42
18Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha2:35:22
19Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:37:21
20Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr2:39:08
21Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:42:39
22Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:44:56
23Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky2:50:02
24Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:58:43
25Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3:02:20
26Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:15:07
27Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3:17:20

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team208:18:05
2MTN - Qhubeka0:16:57
3Team Sky0:33:41
4Tinkoff-Saxo0:38:36
5Astana Pro Team0:46:31
6AG2R La Mondiale0:48:53
7Team Europcar1:17:38
8BMC Racing Team1:21:36
9IAM Cycling1:30:07
10Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:34:11
11Trek Factory Racing1:43:16
12Team Giant-Alpecin2:08:21
13Lotto Soudal2:10:19
14Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:16:01
15Team Katusha2:54:19
16FDJ.fr2:58:08
17Bretagne-Séché Environnement2:59:38
18Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:01:44
19Lampre-Merida3:11:12
20Bora-Argon 183:25:21
21Etixx - Quick-Step3:46:37
22Orica GreenEdge6:12:06

 

