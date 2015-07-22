Image 1 of 148 Simon Geschke on the stage 17 podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 148 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 148 Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 148 Simon Geschke celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 17 of the 2015 Tour de France Image 5 of 148 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 148 Chris Froome follows Vincenzo Nibali on the descent. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 7 of 148 Robert Gesink approaches the finish of stage 17. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 8 of 148 Simon Geschke wins stage 17 of the 2015 Tour de Framce. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 9 of 148 Vincenzo Nibali approaches the finish of stage 17. Just like in the Pyrnees last week, the Tour de France entered the Alps with a bang and Simon Geschke (Giant-Alpecin) took the biggest win of his career with a solo escape to Pra Loup.

The German attacked from a large but uncoordinated breakaway just before the foot of the category 1 Col d’Allos, before holding his lead down the mountain and up the short final climb to Pra Loup. Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Garmin) gave chase but it was ultimately in vain, while Rigoberto Urán came home third.

“It took me two or three minutes to figure out what I had done," Geschke said. "It was important going into the break and then we had to figure out what to do after that. It was a very good group to be in, a lot of guys were hanging on. I had to try something. I went into a break on the long climb and I had to take my chances to win. It was beautiful. When I had so much of an advantage, I knew there was a chance. It was incredible.

“This is my third victory as a professional, to be at the Tour is… I was waiting for 15 years for this moment.”

There was plenty of action in the yellow jersey group and while Chris Froome defended his lead over Nairo Quintana, third-placed Tejay van Garderen abandoned the race early on through illness and Alberto Contador lost over two minutes after crashing on the descent of Allos, and dropped to fifth overall behind Geraint Thomas (Sky).

Pra Loup is symbolic for being the scene of the downfall of the great Eddy Merckx. In the 1975 Tour, the five-time Tour de France winner was in yellow and in the lead on the descent of the Col d’Allos but was overhauled on the final climb to Pra Loup by Bernard Thévenet, who took yellow and went onto to win the race. Merckx wouldn’t wear yellow or win a Grand Tour again and Thévenet wrote himself into cycling folklore as the Tombeur de Merckx – the man who brought Merckx down.

The yellow jersey didn’t change hands today but one man was brought down nonetheless and that was Tejay van Garderen, who had started the stage third on GC and harbouring podium ambitions for Paris. In an aggressive start to the race he was dropped on the first climb of the day, the category 3 Col des Lèques, suffering with illness. While he did regain contact, the pace picked up again on the Col de la Colle Saint-Michel, the third climb of the day, and soon the BMC team car ground to a halt and van Garderen unclipped, climbed off, and stooped with head down and the arm of his DS around his shoulder.

Contador might still be in the race but his general classification ambitions were dealt an equally fatal blow. The Spaniard, part of a select group than included Froome, Quintana, Nibali, and Valverde, crashed on the descent of the Col d’Allos and finished 2:17 down on Froome. He is now 6:40 back on GC and his already faint hopes of pulling off the Giro d’Italia-Tour de France double have all but disappeared from sight.

Mathias Frank (IAM), who was in the day’s breakaway and was one of the riders to set off in pursuit of Geschke, finished fifth on the stage and jumped from 13th to eighth for his efforts. Talansky, for his part, took a step towards getting his Tour back on track by moving from 17th to 12th.

How it unfolded

In a fast and furious start to the day, there was a spate of attacks but the peloton was reluctant to let any go. When Quintana had a brief dig and van Garderen found himself in trouble, it was clear that the action would be on from start to finish.

Riders were getting shelled out of the back on the climb of the Col des Lèques, and a move off the front finally found success on the descent. It was made up of Tanel Kangert (Astana), Jan Bakelants and Mikaël Chérel (AG2R-La Mondiale), Thibaut Pinot and Benoît Vaugrenard (FDJ), Richie Porte and Nicolas Roche (Sky), Rafal Majka and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo), Jonathan Castroviejo, José Herrada and Gorka Izagirre (Movistar), John Degenkolb and Simon Geschke (Giant-Alpecin), Alberto Losada (Katusha), Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge), Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step), Perrig Quémeneur (Europcar), Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo), Kristjian Durasek and Rafael Valls (Lampre-Merida), Andrew Talansky and Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling), Merhawi Kudus, Serge Pauwels and Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka).

After Lieuwe Westra crashed, the peloton eased slightly on the approach to the Col de la Colle Saint-Michel but things were brought to the boil again when Contador attacked with Mick Rogers. Movistar shut down Contador but Rogers then went away on his own, joined by Adriano Malori (Movistar). Pierre Rolland (Europcar) and Valverde also tried to break free but Sky were having none of it.

Rogers and Malori were then joined by Brice Feillu (Bretagne), Jan Barta (Bora-Argon 18) and Romain Sicard (Europcar) in a five-man chasing group that was 3:30 behind the leaders. Part-way through what was already punishing day, world champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) and Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) abandoned the race and Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal) was dropped and would fall from 11th to 16th on GC.

The lead group's gap was extending over the peloton but they weren't collaborating smoothly and Benoît Vaugrenard dished out some retribution to John Degenkolb and Peter Sagan by challenging them, and beating them, at the intermediate sprint with 50km remaining. Simon Geschke noticed the lack of cooperation and rolled the dice and behind him the breakaway group blew itself to pieces on the Col d'Allos.

Frank was keen to push on and was joined after a while by Pinot, Yates, Talansky, and later Urán. Pinot attacked a few kilometres shy of the summit and crested just over a minute behind Geschke, who picked up the Souvenir Henri Desgrange for being the first rider over the highest point in this year's Tour. But the Frenchman, who has had confidence issues with descending in the past, had a minor fall on an early left-hand bend and slipped back.

In the yellow jersey group behind, Leopold König was working for Froome but it was Trek and Astana doing the bulk of the pace making. The group, as expected, thinned down to an elite 10, but then became five when Astana set Nibali up for a stinging attack. Only Froome, Contador, Valverde and Quintana could follow, and it was the Colombian who was next to attack. Froome sat second wheel all the way down the descent, astutely following Nibali and Valverde in turn, while Contador ran into trouble behind.

Up the road, Talansky gained time on the 6.2km category 2 climb to Pra Loup but Geschke was still fresh enough to hold on for the win, with Pinot coming back for fourth behind Urán. The rest of the breakaway then filtered in while Quintana tried to put some late pressure on Froome. The two of them rode away from Nibali and Valverde in the final kilometre but crossed the line together. No time was clawed back by the Colombian, but he'll hope the exertions of the day have done enough to soften Froome for what's to come.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 4:12:17 2 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:32 3 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:01 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:36 5 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:40 6 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:27 7 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:03:02 8 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:04 9 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:05 10 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:21 11 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:26 12 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:50 13 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:54 14 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:05:55 15 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:58 16 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:06 17 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:55 18 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:07:16 19 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 20 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 21 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:23 22 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:07:31 23 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:07:52 24 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:08:18 25 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:08:32 26 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 0:08:47 27 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:09:12 28 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 29 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:21 30 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 31 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:09:33 32 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:09:50 33 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:58 34 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:10:10 35 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 36 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:00 38 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:11:26 39 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 40 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:11 41 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:12:16 42 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:12:27 43 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:12:40 44 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:07 45 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:18 46 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 47 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:42 48 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:14:56 49 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 50 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:15:26 51 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 52 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 53 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 54 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 55 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:15:40 56 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:15:47 57 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:16:13 58 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:17:47 59 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 60 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:18:03 61 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 62 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 63 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:05 64 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 65 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 66 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 67 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 68 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 69 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 70 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 71 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 72 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 73 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 74 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 75 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 76 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 77 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 78 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 79 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 80 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 81 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 82 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 83 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 84 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 85 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 86 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 87 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 88 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 89 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 90 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 91 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 92 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:21:32 93 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:22:13 94 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 95 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 96 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 97 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 98 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 99 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 100 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 101 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:23:46 102 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:24:34 103 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:25:29 104 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 105 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 106 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 107 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 108 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:26:08 109 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:27:35 110 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 111 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 112 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 113 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 114 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 115 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 116 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:29:54 117 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 118 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 119 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 120 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 121 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 122 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 122 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 124 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 125 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 126 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 127 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 128 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 129 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 130 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 131 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 132 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 133 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 134 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 135 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 136 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 137 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 138 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 139 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 140 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 141 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 142 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 143 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 144 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 145 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 146 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 147 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 148 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 149 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 150 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 151 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 152 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 153 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 154 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 155 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 156 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 157 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 158 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 159 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 160 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 161 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 162 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 163 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:37:09 DNF Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 DNF Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling DNF Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team DNS Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing DNF Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step DNF Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team

Intermediate sprint - Beauvezer, km. 111 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 20 pts 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 17 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 15 4 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 5 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 11 6 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 10 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 9 8 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 8 9 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 7 10 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 6 11 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 12 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 13 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 3 14 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 2 15 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 20 pts 2 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 17 3 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 5 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 11 6 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 10 7 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 9 8 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 8 9 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 7 10 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 6 11 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 5 12 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 4 13 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 14 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 2 15 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Col des Lèques, km. 40 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 pts 2 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Col de Toutes Aures, km. 67 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 2 pts 2 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) Col de la Colle-Saint-Michel, km.- 96 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 5 pts 2 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 3 3 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 2 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 1) Col d'Allos, km. 139 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 pts 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 3 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 6 4 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 1

Mountain 5 (Cat. 2) Pra Loup, km. 161 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 pts 2 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 6 3 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 2

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 4:13:53 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:45 3 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:19 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:05:40 5 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:07:45 6 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:34 7 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:16:27 9 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:19:29 10 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 12 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 13 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:20:37 14 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 15 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:23:53 16 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:28:18 17 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 20 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 21 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 22 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 23 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 24 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 25 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 26 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 27 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:35:33

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 MTN - Qhubeka 12:50:41 2 Movistar Team 0:03:53 3 Team Sky 0:04:46 4 AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:52 5 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:12:53 6 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:13:45 7 IAM Cycling 0:14:12 8 Astana Pro Team 0:14:13 9 Team Europcar 0:15:14 10 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:16:36 11 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:18:14 12 Lampre-Merida 0:24:18 13 Trek Factory Racing 0:27:35 14 FDJ.fr 0:29:56 15 BMC Racing Team 0:30:00 16 Lotto Soudal 0:35:26 17 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:36:26 18 Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:37:32 19 Bora-Argon 18 0:42:54 20 Team Katusha 0:43:46 21 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:46:59 22 Orica GreenEdge 0:49:19

General classification after stage 17 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 69:06:49 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:10 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:09 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:06:34 5 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:40 6 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:39 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:04 8 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:08:47 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:47 10 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:13:08 11 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:04 12 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:16:25 13 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:17:52 14 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:18:37 15 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 0:20:07 16 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:20:12 17 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:21:14 18 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:26:14 19 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:39:22 20 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:40:48 21 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:42:31 22 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:44:34 23 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:45:12 24 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:45:34 25 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:46:15 26 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:49:25 27 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:56:53 28 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 1:00:37 29 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:01:35 30 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 1:02:19 31 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 1:03:01 32 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 1:04:26 33 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:04:39 34 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:07:02 35 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 1:08:58 36 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1:13:33 37 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 1:14:51 38 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 1:15:11 39 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:22:21 40 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 1:22:26 41 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 1:22:53 42 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 1:25:17 43 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:25:33 44 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1:26:27 45 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1:26:33 46 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:26:51 47 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:28:07 48 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 1:31:17 49 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 1:32:24 50 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1:32:46 51 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:32:47 52 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 1:32:57 53 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:33:11 54 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:35:50 55 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:36:12 56 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:39:18 57 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:39:23 58 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:40:11 59 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1:42:30 60 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:44:05 61 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 1:44:27 62 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:46:22 63 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:47:29 64 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 1:47:30 65 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1:48:09 66 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1:48:51 67 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:49:06 68 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:50:51 69 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:51:27 70 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 1:53:40 71 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 1:53:41 72 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:53:51 73 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:55:33 74 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 1:55:45 75 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:58:07 76 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:58:49 77 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:59:01 78 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 1:59:32 79 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 2:00:00 80 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 2:01:22 81 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 2:03:06 82 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 2:03:15 83 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 2:04:25 84 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 2:04:57 85 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 2:05:04 86 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 2:05:26 87 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:06:06 88 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:07:03 89 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 2:07:07 90 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:07:26 91 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 2:10:14 92 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 2:11:18 93 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:11:25 94 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 2:11:33 95 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 2:14:29 96 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:16:34 97 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2:16:43 98 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 2:16:51 99 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:17:09 100 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2:17:54 101 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 102 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 2:18:04 103 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 2:19:25 104 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:20:39 105 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 2:21:01 106 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:21:18 107 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:21:35 108 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 2:21:51 109 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 2:22:43 110 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:23:12 111 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:27:22 112 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:27:49 113 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 2:29:22 114 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 2:30:03 115 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:30:33 116 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 2:30:52 117 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:33:56 118 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:35:14 119 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 2:36:51 120 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 2:38:00 121 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:38:24 122 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 2:38:32 123 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:39:24 124 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 2:40:28 125 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:40:31 126 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:41:19 127 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:41:48 128 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:42:18 129 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 2:43:13 130 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:43:44 131 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 2:45:00 132 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:45:49 133 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 2:46:27 134 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 2:47:08 135 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:47:27 136 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 2:48:04 137 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:48:06 138 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:48:55 139 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:49:39 140 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 2:50:19 141 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:50:41 142 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 2:53:12 143 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:53:32 144 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 2:53:54 145 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:55:41 146 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 2:57:52 147 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 2:58:59 148 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3:00:22 149 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3:01:42 150 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3:01:53 151 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3:03:37 152 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 3:03:49 153 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3:05:30 154 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:07:51 155 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 3:07:58 156 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 3:09:22 157 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:12:49 158 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 3:14:26 159 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:18:17 160 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 3:20:16 161 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3:20:30 162 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 3:24:58 163 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:33:49

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 420 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 316 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 281 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 192 5 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 122 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 109 7 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 78 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 77 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 76 10 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 70 11 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 69 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 69 13 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 65 14 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 64 15 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 61 16 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 61 17 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 61 18 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 59 19 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 57 20 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 55 21 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 22 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 51 23 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 46 24 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 46 25 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 46 26 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 46 27 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 45 28 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 45 29 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 42 30 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 40 31 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 38 32 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 37 33 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 37 34 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 35 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 37 36 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 35 37 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 34 38 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 33 39 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 31 40 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 30 41 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 30 42 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 30 43 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 29 44 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 29 45 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 29 46 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 28 47 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 28 48 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 28 49 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 27 50 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 27 51 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 27 52 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 27 53 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 27 54 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 27 55 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 26 56 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 26 57 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 26 58 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 25 59 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 25 60 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 61 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 22 62 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 21 63 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 20 64 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 20 65 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 20 66 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 20 67 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 20 68 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 20 69 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 19 70 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 71 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 18 72 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 18 73 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 17 74 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 17 75 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 17 76 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 17 77 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 16 78 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 16 79 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 15 80 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 15 81 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 15 82 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 15 83 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 14 84 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 14 85 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 86 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 13 87 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 88 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 12 89 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 11 90 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 11 91 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 11 92 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 11 93 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 11 94 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 95 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 11 96 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 10 97 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 10 98 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 99 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 10 100 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 10 101 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 102 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 103 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 9 104 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 9 105 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 106 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 8 107 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 108 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 109 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 7 110 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 7 111 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 6 112 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 5 113 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 4 114 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 115 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 2 116 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 2 117 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 118 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1 119 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 1 120 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 1 121 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal -1 122 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale -5 123 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo -5 124 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo -5 125 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits -5 126 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 61 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 52 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 41 4 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 40 5 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 40 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 7 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 34 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 32 9 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 32 10 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 28 11 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 28 12 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 28 13 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 27 14 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 15 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 23 16 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 22 17 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 22 18 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 21 19 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 20 20 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 17 21 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 17 22 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 16 23 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 16 24 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 13 25 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 26 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 12 27 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 28 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 9 29 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 8 30 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 31 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 7 32 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 33 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 34 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 5 35 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 36 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 37 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 38 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 39 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 40 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 3 41 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 3 42 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 43 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 44 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 2 45 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2 46 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 47 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 2 48 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 2 49 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 2 50 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 51 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 52 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 53 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1 54 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 1 55 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1 56 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1 57 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 58 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 69:09:59 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:09:58 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:54 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:23:04 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:58:25 6 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1:10:23 7 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 1:11:41 8 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1:45:41 9 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:50:41 10 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 2:01:54 11 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 2:08:08 12 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:08:15 13 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2:14:44 14 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 15 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 2:26:12 16 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:27:23 17 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 2:27:42 18 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 2:35:22 19 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:37:21 20 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:39:08 21 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:42:39 22 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:44:56 23 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 2:50:02 24 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:58:43 25 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3:02:20 26 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:15:07 27 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3:17:20