Tour de France: Geschke claims first Grand Tour stage win at Pra-Loup
Van Garderen abandons in first Alpine stage
Stage 17: Digne-les-Bains - Pra-Loup
Just like in the Pyrnees last week, the Tour de France entered the Alps with a bang and Simon Geschke (Giant-Alpecin) took the biggest win of his career with a solo escape to Pra Loup.
Related Articles
The German attacked from a large but uncoordinated breakaway just before the foot of the category 1 Col d’Allos, before holding his lead down the mountain and up the short final climb to Pra Loup. Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Garmin) gave chase but it was ultimately in vain, while Rigoberto Urán came home third.
“It took me two or three minutes to figure out what I had done," Geschke said. "It was important going into the break and then we had to figure out what to do after that. It was a very good group to be in, a lot of guys were hanging on. I had to try something. I went into a break on the long climb and I had to take my chances to win. It was beautiful. When I had so much of an advantage, I knew there was a chance. It was incredible.
“This is my third victory as a professional, to be at the Tour is… I was waiting for 15 years for this moment.”
There was plenty of action in the yellow jersey group and while Chris Froome defended his lead over Nairo Quintana, third-placed Tejay van Garderen abandoned the race early on through illness and Alberto Contador lost over two minutes after crashing on the descent of Allos, and dropped to fifth overall behind Geraint Thomas (Sky).
Pra Loup is symbolic for being the scene of the downfall of the great Eddy Merckx. In the 1975 Tour, the five-time Tour de France winner was in yellow and in the lead on the descent of the Col d’Allos but was overhauled on the final climb to Pra Loup by Bernard Thévenet, who took yellow and went onto to win the race. Merckx wouldn’t wear yellow or win a Grand Tour again and Thévenet wrote himself into cycling folklore as the Tombeur de Merckx – the man who brought Merckx down.
The yellow jersey didn’t change hands today but one man was brought down nonetheless and that was Tejay van Garderen, who had started the stage third on GC and harbouring podium ambitions for Paris. In an aggressive start to the race he was dropped on the first climb of the day, the category 3 Col des Lèques, suffering with illness. While he did regain contact, the pace picked up again on the Col de la Colle Saint-Michel, the third climb of the day, and soon the BMC team car ground to a halt and van Garderen unclipped, climbed off, and stooped with head down and the arm of his DS around his shoulder.
Contador might still be in the race but his general classification ambitions were dealt an equally fatal blow. The Spaniard, part of a select group than included Froome, Quintana, Nibali, and Valverde, crashed on the descent of the Col d’Allos and finished 2:17 down on Froome. He is now 6:40 back on GC and his already faint hopes of pulling off the Giro d’Italia-Tour de France double have all but disappeared from sight.
Mathias Frank (IAM), who was in the day’s breakaway and was one of the riders to set off in pursuit of Geschke, finished fifth on the stage and jumped from 13th to eighth for his efforts. Talansky, for his part, took a step towards getting his Tour back on track by moving from 17th to 12th.
How it unfolded
In a fast and furious start to the day, there was a spate of attacks but the peloton was reluctant to let any go. When Quintana had a brief dig and van Garderen found himself in trouble, it was clear that the action would be on from start to finish.
Riders were getting shelled out of the back on the climb of the Col des Lèques, and a move off the front finally found success on the descent. It was made up of Tanel Kangert (Astana), Jan Bakelants and Mikaël Chérel (AG2R-La Mondiale), Thibaut Pinot and Benoît Vaugrenard (FDJ), Richie Porte and Nicolas Roche (Sky), Rafal Majka and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo), Jonathan Castroviejo, José Herrada and Gorka Izagirre (Movistar), John Degenkolb and Simon Geschke (Giant-Alpecin), Alberto Losada (Katusha), Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge), Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step), Perrig Quémeneur (Europcar), Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo), Kristjian Durasek and Rafael Valls (Lampre-Merida), Andrew Talansky and Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling), Merhawi Kudus, Serge Pauwels and Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka).
After Lieuwe Westra crashed, the peloton eased slightly on the approach to the Col de la Colle Saint-Michel but things were brought to the boil again when Contador attacked with Mick Rogers. Movistar shut down Contador but Rogers then went away on his own, joined by Adriano Malori (Movistar). Pierre Rolland (Europcar) and Valverde also tried to break free but Sky were having none of it.
Rogers and Malori were then joined by Brice Feillu (Bretagne), Jan Barta (Bora-Argon 18) and Romain Sicard (Europcar) in a five-man chasing group that was 3:30 behind the leaders. Part-way through what was already punishing day, world champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) and Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) abandoned the race and Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal) was dropped and would fall from 11th to 16th on GC.
The lead group's gap was extending over the peloton but they weren't collaborating smoothly and Benoît Vaugrenard dished out some retribution to John Degenkolb and Peter Sagan by challenging them, and beating them, at the intermediate sprint with 50km remaining. Simon Geschke noticed the lack of cooperation and rolled the dice and behind him the breakaway group blew itself to pieces on the Col d'Allos.
Frank was keen to push on and was joined after a while by Pinot, Yates, Talansky, and later Urán. Pinot attacked a few kilometres shy of the summit and crested just over a minute behind Geschke, who picked up the Souvenir Henri Desgrange for being the first rider over the highest point in this year's Tour. But the Frenchman, who has had confidence issues with descending in the past, had a minor fall on an early left-hand bend and slipped back.
In the yellow jersey group behind, Leopold König was working for Froome but it was Trek and Astana doing the bulk of the pace making. The group, as expected, thinned down to an elite 10, but then became five when Astana set Nibali up for a stinging attack. Only Froome, Contador, Valverde and Quintana could follow, and it was the Colombian who was next to attack. Froome sat second wheel all the way down the descent, astutely following Nibali and Valverde in turn, while Contador ran into trouble behind.
Up the road, Talansky gained time on the 6.2km category 2 climb to Pra Loup but Geschke was still fresh enough to hold on for the win, with Pinot coming back for fourth behind Urán. The rest of the breakaway then filtered in while Quintana tried to put some late pressure on Froome. The two of them rode away from Nibali and Valverde in the final kilometre but crossed the line together. No time was clawed back by the Colombian, but he'll hope the exertions of the day have done enough to soften Froome for what's to come.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4:12:17
|2
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|3
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:01
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:36
|5
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:40
|6
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:27
|7
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:03:02
|8
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:04
|9
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:05
|10
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:21
|11
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:26
|12
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:04:50
|13
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:54
|14
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:05:55
|15
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:58
|16
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:06
|17
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:55
|18
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:07:16
|19
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|20
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|21
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:23
|22
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:31
|23
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:52
|24
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:08:18
|25
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:08:32
|26
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|0:08:47
|27
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:09:12
|28
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|29
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:21
|30
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|31
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:33
|32
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:50
|33
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:58
|34
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:10
|35
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|36
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:00
|38
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:11:26
|39
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|40
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:12:11
|41
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:12:16
|42
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:12:27
|43
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:40
|44
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:07
|45
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:18
|46
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|47
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:42
|48
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:14:56
|49
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|50
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:15:26
|51
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|52
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|53
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|54
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|55
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:15:40
|56
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:47
|57
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:13
|58
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:47
|59
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|60
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:18:03
|61
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|62
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|63
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:05
|64
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|65
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|66
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|67
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|68
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|69
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|70
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|72
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|73
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|74
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|75
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|76
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|77
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|78
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|79
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|80
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|81
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|82
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|84
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|85
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|86
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|87
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|88
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|89
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|91
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|92
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:21:32
|93
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:13
|94
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|95
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|96
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|97
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|98
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|100
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|101
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:46
|102
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:24:34
|103
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:25:29
|104
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|105
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|106
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|107
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|108
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:08
|109
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:27:35
|110
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|111
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|112
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|113
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|114
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|115
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|116
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:29:54
|117
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|118
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|119
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|120
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|121
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|122
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|122
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|124
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|125
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|126
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|127
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|128
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|129
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|130
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|131
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|132
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|133
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|134
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|135
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|136
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|137
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|138
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|139
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|140
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|141
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|142
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|143
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|144
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|145
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|146
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|147
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|148
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|149
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|150
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|151
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|152
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|153
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|154
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|155
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|156
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|157
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|158
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|159
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|160
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|161
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|162
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|163
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:37:09
|DNF
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|20
|pts
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|17
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|15
|4
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|5
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|11
|6
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|10
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|9
|8
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|9
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|10
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|11
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|12
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|13
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|3
|14
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|15
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|20
|pts
|2
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|17
|3
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|5
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|11
|6
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|7
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|9
|8
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|9
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|10
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|11
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|12
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|13
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|14
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|15
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|pts
|2
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|pts
|2
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|pts
|2
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|3
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|2
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|pts
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|3
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|4
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|5
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|pts
|2
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|3
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4:13:53
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:45
|3
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:04:19
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:05:40
|5
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:07:45
|6
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:34
|7
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:16:27
|9
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:29
|10
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|13
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:37
|14
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|15
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:23:53
|16
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:28:18
|17
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|21
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|22
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|24
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|25
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|26
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|27
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:35:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|MTN - Qhubeka
|12:50:41
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:03:53
|3
|Team Sky
|0:04:46
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:52
|5
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:12:53
|6
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:45
|7
|IAM Cycling
|0:14:12
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|0:14:13
|9
|Team Europcar
|0:15:14
|10
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:16:36
|11
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:18:14
|12
|Lampre-Merida
|0:24:18
|13
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:27:35
|14
|FDJ.fr
|0:29:56
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|0:30:00
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|0:35:26
|17
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:36:26
|18
|Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:37:32
|19
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:42:54
|20
|Team Katusha
|0:43:46
|21
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:46:59
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:49:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|69:06:49
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:10
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:09
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:06:34
|5
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:40
|6
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:39
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:04
|8
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:08:47
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:47
|10
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:13:08
|11
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:04
|12
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:25
|13
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:52
|14
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:18:37
|15
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:20:07
|16
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:12
|17
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:21:14
|18
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:26:14
|19
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:39:22
|20
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:40:48
|21
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:42:31
|22
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:44:34
|23
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:45:12
|24
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:45:34
|25
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:46:15
|26
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:49:25
|27
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:56:53
|28
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|1:00:37
|29
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:01:35
|30
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|1:02:19
|31
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|1:03:01
|32
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|1:04:26
|33
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:04:39
|34
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:07:02
|35
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|1:08:58
|36
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1:13:33
|37
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|1:14:51
|38
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:15:11
|39
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:22:21
|40
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|1:22:26
|41
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:22:53
|42
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|1:25:17
|43
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:25:33
|44
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:26:27
|45
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1:26:33
|46
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:26:51
|47
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:28:07
|48
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|1:31:17
|49
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|1:32:24
|50
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:32:46
|51
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:32:47
|52
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|1:32:57
|53
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:33:11
|54
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:35:50
|55
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:36:12
|56
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:39:18
|57
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:39:23
|58
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:40:11
|59
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1:42:30
|60
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:44:05
|61
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|1:44:27
|62
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:46:22
|63
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:47:29
|64
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:47:30
|65
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:48:09
|66
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1:48:51
|67
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:49:06
|68
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:50:51
|69
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:51:27
|70
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|1:53:40
|71
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|1:53:41
|72
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:53:51
|73
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:55:33
|74
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|1:55:45
|75
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:58:07
|76
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:58:49
|77
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:59:01
|78
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:59:32
|79
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|2:00:00
|80
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2:01:22
|81
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|2:03:06
|82
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|2:03:15
|83
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|2:04:25
|84
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|2:04:57
|85
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:05:04
|86
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|2:05:26
|87
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:06:06
|88
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:07:03
|89
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|2:07:07
|90
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:07:26
|91
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|2:10:14
|92
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:11:18
|93
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:11:25
|94
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|2:11:33
|95
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:14:29
|96
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:16:34
|97
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:16:43
|98
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|2:16:51
|99
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:17:09
|100
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2:17:54
|101
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|102
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|2:18:04
|103
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|2:19:25
|104
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:20:39
|105
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|2:21:01
|106
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:21:18
|107
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:21:35
|108
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|2:21:51
|109
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2:22:43
|110
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:23:12
|111
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:27:22
|112
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:27:49
|113
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:29:22
|114
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|2:30:03
|115
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:30:33
|116
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|2:30:52
|117
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:33:56
|118
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:35:14
|119
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|2:36:51
|120
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|2:38:00
|121
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:38:24
|122
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|2:38:32
|123
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:39:24
|124
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|2:40:28
|125
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:40:31
|126
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:41:19
|127
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:41:48
|128
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:42:18
|129
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|2:43:13
|130
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:43:44
|131
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:45:00
|132
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:45:49
|133
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|2:46:27
|134
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|2:47:08
|135
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:47:27
|136
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|2:48:04
|137
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:48:06
|138
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:48:55
|139
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:49:39
|140
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:50:19
|141
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:50:41
|142
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|2:53:12
|143
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:53:32
|144
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|2:53:54
|145
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:55:41
|146
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|2:57:52
|147
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|2:58:59
|148
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3:00:22
|149
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3:01:42
|150
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3:01:53
|151
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:03:37
|152
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|3:03:49
|153
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3:05:30
|154
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:07:51
|155
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|3:07:58
|156
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3:09:22
|157
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:12:49
|158
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|3:14:26
|159
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:18:17
|160
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:20:16
|161
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3:20:30
|162
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|3:24:58
|163
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:33:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|420
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|316
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|281
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|192
|5
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|122
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|109
|7
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|78
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|77
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|76
|10
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|70
|11
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|69
|12
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|69
|13
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|65
|14
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|64
|15
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|61
|16
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|61
|17
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|61
|18
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|59
|19
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|57
|20
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|55
|21
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|22
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|51
|23
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|46
|24
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|46
|25
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|46
|26
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|46
|27
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|45
|28
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|29
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|42
|30
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|40
|31
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|38
|32
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|37
|33
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|37
|34
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|35
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|37
|36
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|35
|37
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|34
|38
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|33
|39
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|31
|40
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|30
|41
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|30
|42
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|30
|43
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|44
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|29
|45
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|29
|46
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|28
|47
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|28
|48
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|49
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|27
|50
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|27
|51
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|52
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|27
|53
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|27
|54
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|27
|55
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|56
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|26
|57
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|26
|58
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|59
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|25
|60
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|61
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|22
|62
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|21
|63
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|20
|64
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|20
|65
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|66
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|67
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|20
|68
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|20
|69
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|19
|70
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|71
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|18
|72
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|18
|73
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|17
|74
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|17
|75
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|17
|76
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|17
|77
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|16
|78
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|16
|79
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|80
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|15
|81
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|15
|82
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|15
|83
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|84
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|14
|85
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|86
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|13
|87
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|88
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|89
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|90
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|11
|91
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|11
|92
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|93
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|11
|94
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|95
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|11
|96
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|97
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|10
|98
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|99
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|100
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|10
|101
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|102
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|103
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|104
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|9
|105
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|106
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|107
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|108
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|109
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|7
|110
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|7
|111
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|112
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|5
|113
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|4
|114
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|115
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|2
|116
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|117
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|118
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|119
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|1
|120
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|121
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|-1
|122
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|-5
|123
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|-5
|124
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|-5
|125
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|-5
|126
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|61
|pts
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|52
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|41
|4
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|40
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|40
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|7
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|34
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|32
|9
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|10
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|28
|11
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|12
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|28
|13
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|27
|14
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|15
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|23
|16
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|22
|17
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|22
|18
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|21
|19
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|20
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|21
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|17
|22
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|23
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|16
|24
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|13
|25
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|26
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|27
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|28
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|9
|29
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|8
|30
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|31
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|32
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|33
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|34
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|5
|35
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|36
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|37
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|38
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|39
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|40
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|41
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|3
|42
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|43
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|44
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|2
|45
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|46
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|47
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|2
|48
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|49
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|50
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|51
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|52
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|53
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|54
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|55
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1
|56
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|57
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|58
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|69:09:59
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:58
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:54
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:23:04
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:58:25
|6
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1:10:23
|7
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|1:11:41
|8
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1:45:41
|9
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:50:41
|10
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:01:54
|11
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:08:08
|12
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:08:15
|13
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2:14:44
|14
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|15
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:26:12
|16
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:27:23
|17
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|2:27:42
|18
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|2:35:22
|19
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:37:21
|20
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:39:08
|21
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:42:39
|22
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:44:56
|23
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|2:50:02
|24
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:58:43
|25
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3:02:20
|26
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:15:07
|27
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3:17:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|208:18:05
|2
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:16:57
|3
|Team Sky
|0:33:41
|4
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:38:36
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:46:31
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:48:53
|7
|Team Europcar
|1:17:38
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|1:21:36
|9
|IAM Cycling
|1:30:07
|10
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:34:11
|11
|Trek Factory Racing
|1:43:16
|12
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:08:21
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|2:10:19
|14
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:16:01
|15
|Team Katusha
|2:54:19
|16
|FDJ.fr
|2:58:08
|17
|Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|2:59:38
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:01:44
|19
|Lampre-Merida
|3:11:12
|20
|Bora-Argon 18
|3:25:21
|21
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:46:37
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|6:12:06
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Fominykh signs up for another season at AstanaFormer Kazakh time trial champion heads into seventh year with WorldTour team
-
Track World Cup: France's Thomas takes Men's Omnium titleIrishman Felix English gets gold in the men's Scratch Race
-
Glaetzer still targeting Tokyo Olympics despite cancer diagnosisAustralian track sprinter underwent surgery to remove thyroid cancer growth last week
-
Van der Poel takes gold at men's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsIserbyt is second in Italy
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy