Trending

Tour de France: Rodriguez wins on the Mur de Huy

Froome moves into race lead on crash-filled stage

Image 1 of 153

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins stage 3 at the Tour de France

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins stage 3 at the Tour de France
Image 2 of 153

Marco Haller (Katusha)

Marco Haller (Katusha)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 153

Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 153

The SRAM Wireless rear mech on display

The SRAM Wireless rear mech on display
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 153

German champion Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Argon 18)

German champion Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Argon 18)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 153

Julien Simon (Cofidis)

Julien Simon (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 153

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 153

Steve Morabito and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Steve Morabito and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 153

Eddy Merckx and Bernard Hinault on the podium

Eddy Merckx and Bernard Hinault on the podium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 153

Jan Barta was the most combative rider

Jan Barta was the most combative rider
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 153

Edvald Boasson Hagen climbing

Edvald Boasson Hagen climbing
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 153

Alejandro Valverde climbing the Huy

Alejandro Valverde climbing the Huy
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 153

Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge)

Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 153

Alexis Vuillermoz (Ag2r)

Alexis Vuillermoz (Ag2r)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 153

Tinkof-Saxo force a split

Tinkof-Saxo force a split
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 153

Astana work to create a split in the peloton

Astana work to create a split in the peloton
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 153

Riders during the race neutralisation

Riders during the race neutralisation
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 153

Fabian Cancellara fells his back

Fabian Cancellara fells his back
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 153

Alejandro Valverde looks around to see if racing can continue

Alejandro Valverde looks around to see if racing can continue
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 153

Fans cheer for Eddy

Fans cheer for Eddy
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 153

Eddy Merckx and Bernard Hinault having a chat

Eddy Merckx and Bernard Hinault having a chat
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 153

Fabian Cancellara finished the stage but was forced to withdraw from the Tour

Fabian Cancellara finished the stage but was forced to withdraw from the Tour
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 153

Daniel Oss (BMC) finishes stage 3 with scrapes to his face

Daniel Oss (BMC) finishes stage 3 with scrapes to his face
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 153

Laurens ten Dam (LottoNl-Jumbo) finished after separating his shoulder

Laurens ten Dam (LottoNl-Jumbo) finished after separating his shoulder
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 153

Johan Vansummeren (AG2R) lost some skin

Johan Vansummeren (AG2R) lost some skin
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 153

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) finishes in the bunch

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) finishes in the bunch
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 153

BMC riders Damiano Caruso, Michael Schär, Danilo Wyss and Trek's Gregory Rast

BMC riders Damiano Caruso, Michael Schär, Danilo Wyss and Trek's Gregory Rast
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 153

Daniel Oss (BMC)

Daniel Oss (BMC)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 29 of 153

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 30 of 153

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) finished the stage in agony

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) finished the stage in agony
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 31 of 153

Markel Irizar helps Fabian Cancellara across the line

Markel Irizar helps Fabian Cancellara across the line
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 32 of 153

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 33 of 153

Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 153

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal)

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 153

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 153

Chris Froome with reporters before the stage start

Chris Froome with reporters before the stage start
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 37 of 153

Fabian Cancellara crosses the line with teammate Markel Irizar on the Mur

Fabian Cancellara crosses the line with teammate Markel Irizar on the Mur
Image 38 of 153

William Bonnet (FDJ) lost a lot of skin

William Bonnet (FDJ) lost a lot of skin
Image 39 of 153

William Bonnet (FDJ) was the first rider to fall

William Bonnet (FDJ) was the first rider to fall
Image 40 of 153

Rider asses the damage

Rider asses the damage
Image 41 of 153

The site of the crash

The site of the crash
Image 42 of 153

William Bonnet (FDJ) gets assistance after crashing

William Bonnet (FDJ) gets assistance after crashing
Image 43 of 153

Laurens ten Dam (LottoNL-Jumbo) dislocated his shoulder but popped it back in again

Laurens ten Dam (LottoNL-Jumbo) dislocated his shoulder but popped it back in again
Image 44 of 153

Tom Dumoulin holds his arm after crashing

Tom Dumoulin holds his arm after crashing
Image 45 of 153

A race official stop the peloton

A race official stop the peloton
Image 46 of 153

Fabian Cancellara rides through the pain

Fabian Cancellara rides through the pain
Image 47 of 153

Fabian Cancellara takes a sip from a bidon

Fabian Cancellara takes a sip from a bidon
Image 48 of 153

Greg Henderson (Lotto Soudal) also fell heavily

Greg Henderson (Lotto Soudal) also fell heavily
Image 49 of 153

Johan Vansummeren (Ag2r) was involved in the crash

Johan Vansummeren (Ag2r) was involved in the crash
Image 50 of 153

Daniel Oss (BMC) had a nasty crash

Daniel Oss (BMC) had a nasty crash
Image 51 of 153

Rigoberto Uran crosses the line

Rigoberto Uran crosses the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 153

Tony Martin missed out on yellow by less than one second today

Tony Martin missed out on yellow by less than one second today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 153

Tony Martin with reporters after the stage

Tony Martin with reporters after the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 153

Fabian Cancellara lost his race lead today after crashing

Fabian Cancellara lost his race lead today after crashing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 153

Joaquim Rodríguez shows off his spoils

Joaquim Rodríguez shows off his spoils
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 153

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) on the podium

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 153

Chris Froome waves from the podium

Chris Froome waves from the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 153

Chris Froome beaming to be back in yellow

Chris Froome beaming to be back in yellow
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 153

Stage winner Joaquim Rodríguez on the podium

Stage winner Joaquim Rodríguez on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 153

Joaquim Rodríguez in the KOM jersey

Joaquim Rodríguez in the KOM jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 153

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in yellow

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in yellow
Image 62 of 153

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in yellow

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in yellow
Image 63 of 153

Trek Factory Racing lead leader Fabian Cancellara

Trek Factory Racing lead leader Fabian Cancellara
Image 64 of 153

Fabian Cancellara started the stage in yellow

Fabian Cancellara started the stage in yellow
Image 65 of 153

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) all smiles after his stage 3 victory at the Tour de France

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) all smiles after his stage 3 victory at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 153

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins stage 3 at the Tour de France

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins stage 3 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 153

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins on the Mur de Huy

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins on the Mur de Huy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 153

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) takes the win ahead of Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) takes the win ahead of Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 153

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins ahead of Chris Froome (Team Sky) on stage 3 at the Tour de France

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins ahead of Chris Froome (Team Sky) on stage 3 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 153

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) after the race was neutralized

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) after the race was neutralized
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 153

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 153

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep)

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 153

Yellow jersey Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing)

Yellow jersey Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 153

The peloton neutralized after the crash

The peloton neutralized after the crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 153

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing)
Image 76 of 153

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) gets up after the crash

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) gets up after the crash
Image 77 of 153

Chris Froome (Team Sky) moves into the yellow jersey on stage 3

Chris Froome (Team Sky) moves into the yellow jersey on stage 3
Image 78 of 153

Joaquim Rodgriguez (Katusha) the winner of stage 3

Joaquim Rodgriguez (Katusha) the winner of stage 3
Image 79 of 153

Chris Froome (Team Sky) on the podium after stage 3

Chris Froome (Team Sky) on the podium after stage 3
Image 80 of 153

Lampre-Merida's Filippo Pozzato was involved in the crash on stage 3

Lampre-Merida's Filippo Pozzato was involved in the crash on stage 3
Image 81 of 153

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in the yellow jersey

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in the yellow jersey
Image 82 of 153

Riders crash during stage 3 at the Tour de France

Riders crash during stage 3 at the Tour de France
Image 83 of 153

Riders and bikes are strewn across the roadside following a crash near Brabant Wallon during stage 3 of the 2015 Tour de France

Riders and bikes are strewn across the roadside following a crash near Brabant Wallon during stage 3 of the 2015 Tour de France
Image 84 of 153

Yellow jersey Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) was involved in the stage 3 crash

Yellow jersey Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) was involved in the stage 3 crash
Image 85 of 153

Yellow jersey Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) was a part of a crash during stage 3

Yellow jersey Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) was a part of a crash during stage 3
Image 86 of 153

Chris Froome (Team Sky) puts on the yellow leader's jersey

Chris Froome (Team Sky) puts on the yellow leader's jersey
Image 87 of 153

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the podium as the best young rider

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the podium as the best young rider
Image 88 of 153

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) is the event's best young rider after stage 3

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) is the event's best young rider after stage 3
Image 89 of 153

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) steps on the podium

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) steps on the podium
Image 90 of 153

Joaquim Rodriguez (Team Katusha) leads the mountain competition

Joaquim Rodriguez (Team Katusha) leads the mountain competition
Image 91 of 153

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) celebrates winning on the Mur de Huy

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) celebrates winning on the Mur de Huy
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 92 of 153

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) fought his way to the finish after the high-speed crash

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) fought his way to the finish after the high-speed crash
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 93 of 153

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in the yellow jersey

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 94 of 153

Chris Froome (Team Sky) surges out of the saddle in pursuit of Rodriguez

Chris Froome (Team Sky) surges out of the saddle in pursuit of Rodriguez
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 95 of 153

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) took the best young rider's white jersey

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) took the best young rider's white jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 96 of 153

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the Mur de Huy

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the Mur de Huy
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 97 of 153

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) fights the gradient on the Mur de Huy

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) fights the gradient on the Mur de Huy
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 98 of 153

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) tried to limit his losses on the climb to the finish

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) tried to limit his losses on the climb to the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 99 of 153

Chris Froome (Team Sky) begins his late charge in pursuit of Gallopin and Rodriguez

Chris Froome (Team Sky) begins his late charge in pursuit of Gallopin and Rodriguez
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 100 of 153

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) also took the polka-dot jersey after winning on the Mur de Huy

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) also took the polka-dot jersey after winning on the Mur de Huy
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 101 of 153

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) victory salut at the top of the Mur de Huy after winning stage 3 at the Tour de France

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) victory salut at the top of the Mur de Huy after winning stage 3 at the Tour de France
Image 102 of 153

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) climbing the Mur de Huy toward his stage 3 win at the Tour de France

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) climbing the Mur de Huy toward his stage 3 win at the Tour de France
Image 103 of 153

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins the Tour de France stage 3 on the Mur de Huy

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins the Tour de France stage 3 on the Mur de Huy
Image 104 of 153

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins stage 3 at the Tour de France

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins stage 3 at the Tour de France
Image 105 of 153

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
Image 106 of 153

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) in green and Fabian Cancellara in the maillot jaune

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) in green and Fabian Cancellara in the maillot jaune
Image 107 of 153

Tim Wellens heads to the start

Tim Wellens heads to the start
Image 108 of 153

Stage 3 of the Tour de France departs Antwerp

Stage 3 of the Tour de France departs Antwerp
Image 109 of 153

Race leader Fabian Cancellara tucked in on the Trek train

Race leader Fabian Cancellara tucked in on the Trek train
Image 110 of 153

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep) gets a wheel change

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep) gets a wheel change
Image 111 of 153

Chris Froome (Sky) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) have a chat

Chris Froome (Sky) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) have a chat
Image 112 of 153

Christian Prudhomme pauses stage 3 of the Tour de France due to a crash

Christian Prudhomme pauses stage 3 of the Tour de France due to a crash
Image 113 of 153

BMC's Danilo Wyss is among the riders awaiting the re-start of stage 3

BMC's Danilo Wyss is among the riders awaiting the re-start of stage 3
Image 114 of 153

Fans in Antwerp cheer on the Tour de France

Fans in Antwerp cheer on the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 115 of 153

Serge Pauwels (MTN-Qhubeka), Martin Elmiger (IAM), Jan Barta (Bora-Argon 18) and Bryan Nauleau (Europcar)

Serge Pauwels (MTN-Qhubeka), Martin Elmiger (IAM), Jan Barta (Bora-Argon 18) and Bryan Nauleau (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 116 of 153

Serge Pauwels (MTN-Qhubeka), Martin Elmiger (IAM), Jan Barta (Bora-Argon 18) and Bryan Nauleau (Europcar)

Serge Pauwels (MTN-Qhubeka), Martin Elmiger (IAM), Jan Barta (Bora-Argon 18) and Bryan Nauleau (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 117 of 153

Serge Pauwels (MTN-Qhubeka), Martin Elmiger (IAM), Jan Barta (Bora-Argon 18) and Bryan Nauleau (Europcar)

Serge Pauwels (MTN-Qhubeka), Martin Elmiger (IAM), Jan Barta (Bora-Argon 18) and Bryan Nauleau (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 118 of 153

Fabian Cancellara (Trek)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 119 of 153

Fabian Cancellara (Trek)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 120 of 153

The Tour de France

The Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 121 of 153

Fabian Cancellara (Trek)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 122 of 153

Danilo Wyss riding back from the sign on

Danilo Wyss riding back from the sign on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 123 of 153

BMC, who lead the team classification, ride to sign on

BMC, who lead the team classification, ride to sign on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 124 of 153

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quick Step)

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 125 of 153

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 126 of 153

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) riding to sign on

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) riding to sign on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 127 of 153

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step)

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 128 of 153

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step)

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 129 of 153

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 130 of 153

There was another big crowd this monring

There was another big crowd this monring
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 131 of 153

Chris Froome on the yellow carpet in Antwerp

Chris Froome on the yellow carpet in Antwerp
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 132 of 153

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) after signing on

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) after signing on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 133 of 153

Lots of attention this morning for Fabian Cancellara (Trek)

Lots of attention this morning for Fabian Cancellara (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 134 of 153

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 135 of 153

The start was in Antwerp

The start was in Antwerp
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 136 of 153

Johan Vansummeren jokes around with the Ag2r staff

Johan Vansummeren jokes around with the Ag2r staff
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 137 of 153

Johan Vansummeren with his wife Jasmine

Johan Vansummeren with his wife Jasmine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 138 of 153

Joaquim Rodriguez showing the effects of his crash

Joaquim Rodriguez showing the effects of his crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 139 of 153

Blue skies for today' stage

Blue skies for today' stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 140 of 153

The riders roll out of Antwerp for the stage

The riders roll out of Antwerp for the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 141 of 153

Some early traffic furniture for the peloton

Some early traffic furniture for the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 142 of 153

Stage 3 started in Antwerp today

Stage 3 started in Antwerp today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 143 of 153

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) at the sign on

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) at the sign on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 144 of 153

BMC presented on the stage

BMC presented on the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 145 of 153

A buzzy start to stage 3 in Antwerp

A buzzy start to stage 3 in Antwerp
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 146 of 153

The peloton rolls out for stage 3

The peloton rolls out for stage 3
Image 147 of 153

Points leader Andre Greipel and yellow jersey holder Fabian Cancellara on the start line

Points leader Andre Greipel and yellow jersey holder Fabian Cancellara on the start line
Image 148 of 153

Tim Wellens practices his dance moves on his way to the start line

Tim Wellens practices his dance moves on his way to the start line
Image 149 of 153

Rider chat before rolling out for stage 2

Rider chat before rolling out for stage 2
Image 150 of 153

Fabian Cancellara has '29' on the front of the yellow jersey in recognition of just how many days he's spent in the leader's jersey

Fabian Cancellara has '29' on the front of the yellow jersey in recognition of just how many days he's spent in the leader's jersey
Image 151 of 153

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
Image 152 of 153

Georg Preidler (Giant-Alpecin)

Georg Preidler (Giant-Alpecin)
Image 153 of 153

The face of Fabian Cancellara on the morning of stage 3

The face of Fabian Cancellara on the morning of stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

After the windswept drama of yesterday, Stage 3 of the Tour de France served up an equally chaotic series of events with Joaquim Rodriguez ignoring his crash wounds and emerging victorious atop the Mur de Huy ahead of ahead of Chris Froome (Team Sky).

Related Articles

Tour de France quotes: Chaos and triumph on stage 3

Froome: It's amazing to be back in yellow at Tour de France

Prudhomme defends decision to neutralise stage 3 of the Tour de France

A high-speed crash with 58km remaining in the stage saw the race neutralised on three occasions over the next eight kilometres with the explanation given that the safety of riders in the front group could not be guaranteed with all race doctors and ambulances occupied at the scene of the crash. 

Rodriguez, the 2012 La Flèche Wallonne champion had sent his Katusha team to the front at the flamme rouge, letting Froome lead on the early slopes for the climb before bursting up the left-hand side of the road showing a clear pair of cleats and skip away to victory and simultaneously claim the first king of the mountains jersey in this year's race.

"This is a special moment. I won Fléche Wallonne here and so know the Mur well. I couldn’t get it wrong today because I knew I had the legs," Rodriguez said after his second career win at the Tour. "It was a tough, tough stage. It was a normal day until the crash but it went okay for me. I don’t know why they stopped the race but we all started the Mur de Huy at a high pace. I wasn’t sure I could win but I accelerated and it felt like it was the longest time I ever spent going up the Mur de Huy."

A six second time bonus saw Froome take the yellow jersey by one second ahead of Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step) after Fabian Cancellara (Trek) lost over five minutes having been caught up in the crash.

Vincenzo Nibali finished seventh in a group with Nairo Quintana, 11 seconds behind Rodriguez and Froome, while Alberto Contador crossed the line in 12th place, a further seven seconds back.

The first yellow jersey for Froome since his 2013 Tour victory and 15th in total came as a surprise to the Sky captain who expressed his disbelief post-stage.

"I didn't wake up this morning thinking I'd be in yellow. That was a real surprise. I knew there would be gaps up that climb, but I really didn't expect it to be significant enough to get into yellow. A huge thank you to my teammates today," Froome said. "They turned themselves inside out to keep me always at the front of the race. Today was treacherous, lots of crashes again. Left, right up down all day - not too different from the Flèche Wallonne classic this year. I just couldn't be happier to be in yellow going into the cobble stage tomorrow."

The closest GC rival to Froome is Tejay Van Garderen in third place, 13 seconds in arrears with Alberto Contador 36 seconds back in eighth, Nibali 1:38 minutes back in 13th and Quintana 17th at 1:56 minutes. Romain Bardet (Ag2r) finds himself 2:54 minutes down on Froome with Thibaut Pinot four seconds behind his compatriot.

The Dutch dream of claiming a first yellow jersey in 26 years was dashed as Tom Dumoulin was forced to abandon the race with a suspected dislocated shoulder due to the crash while Fabian Cancellara’s chances of defending yellow evaporated with the Trek rider also hitting the deck and heading for scans after crossing the line.

Simon Gerrans' horror season continued with the Australian fracturing his wrist in the same crash and abandoning the race. Katusha's Dmitriy Kozonchuk also abandoned the race due to his injuries while Laurens ten Dam dislocated his shoulder but popped it back in to finish the stage. William Bonnet (FDJ), the first rider to hit the deck, appeared to be the worst off with doctors moving to place him in a neck brace as he lay on the ground. A fractured collarbone was confirmed for Daryl Impey after the stage, ruling the Orica-GreenEdge rider out of the race.

How it unfolded

The weather of yesterday disappeared overnight with warm 25-degree weather greeting the riders on the start line but this wasn't to be a calm day in the saddle.

After a flat to a Katusha rider at kilometre zero, the stage was slightly delayed for him to regroup. Bryan Nauleau (Europcar) attacked and instigated the ‘commercial break'. Nauleau was joined by yesterday's aggressor Jan Barta (Bora-Argon 18), Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling) and Serge Pauwels for MTN-Qhubeka's first breakaway representation at the Tour. Pauwels enjoyed the ride through his home town of Lierre with the breakaway's lead growing to 1:40 minutes after 10km of racing as Astana and FDJ sat on the front of the peloton and let the quartet play.

With 15km raced, Trek made their way to the front for the first time as duty called for the team of the maillot jaune as the break extended its lead out over two minutes. Pauwels found himself as the virtual maillot jaune at the 20km mark as the gap pushed out to 2:50 minutes. With the lead hitting there-and-a -half minutes, Barta moved into second on the virtual GC.

First yellow jersey of the race, Rohan Dennis (BMC), had an innocuous fall with the break slowly growing its lead to 3:45 minutes at the 40km mark. At the 47.km mark the race passed through Meensel-Kiezegem, the birthplace of Eddy Merckx, where a statue was unveiled for the five-time champion.

With the advantage of the quartet hovering around three minutes Tinkoff-Saxo, Trek, Movistar, Astana and Team Sky occupied the front line in a holding pattern. Inside of 100km to go and the lead dropped back under three minutes.

The peloton's speed slowly increased, warming up for first hills of the race with gap down to 2:45 minutes then quickly dropping to under two minutes seemingly in the blink of an eye as the peloton rolled through the feed zone.

With 66km to go, the gap was a measly 28 seconds as Movistar and Astana took over pace making. FDJ moved up make their presence felt as did BMC in the yellow helmets as leaders of the team classification with the fist climb of the race, the Côte de Bohisseau, on the horizon.

At 58km to go a huge crash on right hand side of road caused by a touch of wheels saw William Bonnet (FDJ) fall and heavily and cause a pile up reminiscent of the ‘Metz Massacre' crash at the 2012 Tour de France.

Several rider on the outside were lucky to fall into the grass but were halted by a telegraph pole which quickly became the epicentre of the crash site. An unlucky Dumoulin looked to surf 10 metres on his stomach surrounding by somersaulting riders and bicycles.

A second crash on the opposite side of the road 500 metres in advance took more riders although all the GC men were unscathed.

The race briefly neutralised with news filtering through that Cancellara was one of the fallers. The race was resumed and Sky with Luke Rowe quickly dropped the hammer.

As race radio announced Dumoulin was abandoning in an ambulance with a dislocated shoulder, the stage was again neutralised at the base of the Côte de Bohisseau with race doctors busy at the two crash sites. As the riders surrounded the lead cars Bonnet's abandonment was announced along with falsely, Laurens ten Dam (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge). There was a brief resumption as Cancellara reached the back of the reduced peloton before race was called to a halt for a third time.

During the pause images of Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge), Johan Vansummeren (AG2R), Greg Henderson (Lotto) in torn and bloodied kit, a reminder of how brittle a cyclist is when confronted with a fall at high speed onto asphalt.

A ten-minute wait on the early slopes of the climb allowed the fallen to regroup and assess how many layers of skin had been left on the road while the race jury car tried to make its way through the peloton to the front of the race.

The Coté de Bohisseau was neutralised with racing resuming at the 50km to go mark as Christian Prudhomme gave his blessing for racing to resume 20 minutes after the crash. With the pace slow, an obviously pained Cancellara dropped back to his team car for assistance gesturing to his right upper hip.

Katusha, Lotto-Soudal and Sky were lined across the front of the peloton as riders started to warm up after the mid-race pause. A fractured wrist was the diagnosis for Gerrans while Dmitriy Kozonchuk's name was added to the list of abandons with 45km to race.

Sky, Cannondale-Garmin and Tinkoff-Saxo were the first teams to lift the pace with riders making their way through a long convoy to regroup. After 10km of racing since the neutralisation was lifted, Astana and Tinkoff-Saxo felt the wind change and forced a split with Sky quick to make the junction.

Riders caught out in the split included Cancellara with the yellow jersey group finding itself 18 seconds behind the front GC group on the run in to the intermediate sprint point in Havelange.

Having been caught out in the cross winds, Alejandro Valverde, Bardet, Pinot and Gerg Van Avermaet (BMC) made the junction to the front group just before the sprint point with Andre Greipel taking the spoils ahead of John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin). The two front groups where all back together with 30km left to race.

On the base of the Côte d'Ereffe Angelo Tulik (Europcar) attacked to go solo as Cancellara was dropped on the early slopes of the cat 4 climb on which Michael Schär took maximum points. With 13km left, the yellow jersey group was 2:22 minutes in arrears as Richie Porte set a fierce tempo to set up Froome for the win.

By the 10km to go mark, Porte had grown the gap back to the Cancellara out to 3:50 minutes as the fight for position at the front of the race was on in earnest. Tinkoff-Saxo took over at the front and the gap went out to four minutes as Etixx-Quick Step then took a turn to add 30 seconds to the margin.

Rafal Majka drove the pace up the Côte de Cherave followed by Michal Kwiatkowski who had Froome glued to his wheel as the peloton splintered, Rui Costa and Pinot among the casualties. As Majka crested the Cote de Cherave, the yellow jersey was 5:20 minutes back.

Roman Kreuziger overshot a corner allowing Thomas to come to the front with only the Mur to come before Bob Jungels (Trek) took over and start the climb up the Mur du Huy in first place.

As Jungels starting going backwards, the GC men came forward with Froome leading and Contador stuck on his wheel and Quintana to his left. Rodriguez launched his attack with Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) jumping on his wheel and Froome quick to respond. Gallopin faded as Froome skipped by but there was no catching Rodriguez. Alexis Vuillermoz (Ag2r) and Daniel Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) finished fast but left their moves too late as the group of Van Garderen, Nibali, Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge), Quintana, Bauke Mollema (Trek) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) crossed the line 11 seconds down.

With the cobbles of stage four to come, Tony Martin sits in second place overall, 0.7 of a second of Froome while Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) moved into the white jersey with Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) and BMC retains their leads in the sprint and team classifications.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha3:26:54
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
3Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:04
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:05
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:00:08
6Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:11
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
8Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
10Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
11Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
12Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:18
13Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:00:19
14Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:22
15Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
16Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:24
17Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
18Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:28
19Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:34
20Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:36
21Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
23Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
24Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:40
25Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
26Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
27Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
28Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:45
29Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
30Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
31Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:52
32Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:01:00
33Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:01:05
34Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:08
35Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:01:10
36Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
37Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
38Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:01:13
39Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
40Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:01:15
41Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:20
42Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:22
43Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:01:25
44Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
45Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
46Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
47Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
48Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
49Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
50Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
51Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:29
52Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:33
53Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
54Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:39
55Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
56Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:52
57Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:59
58Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
59Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
60Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
61Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
62Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
63Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
64Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
65Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:08
66Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
67Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
68Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
69Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:17
70Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:02:29
71Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
72Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
73Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
74Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:53
75Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:03:03
76Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:24
77Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 180:03:58
78Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
79Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
80Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
81Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
82Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
83Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
84Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
85Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
86José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
87Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
88Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
89Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
90Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
91Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
92Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:14
93Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
94Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida0:04:16
95Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
96Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
97Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:24
98Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:33
99Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
100Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:04:36
101Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:05:17
102Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:06:13
103Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
104Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
105Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
106Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
107Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
108Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
109Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
110Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:06:25
111Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:06:35
112Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:49
113Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
114Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
115Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
116Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:07:17
117Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
118Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:08:01
119Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:08:11
120Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:08:14
121Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team0:08:26
122Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:09:40
123Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:15
124Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:10:38
125Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:10:45
126Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
127Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
128Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
129Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
130Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
131Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
132Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
133Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
134Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:10:48
135Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:10:54
136Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
137Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
138Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
139Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
140Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
141Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
142Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
143Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
144Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
145Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
146André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
147Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
148Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
149Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
150Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
151Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
152Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
153Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
154Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
155Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
156Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:02
157Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
158Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
159Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
160Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
161Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
162José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
163Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
164Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:11:09
165Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
166Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
167Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
168Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
169Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
170Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
171Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
172Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
173Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
174Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
175Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
176Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
177Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
178Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
179Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
180Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
181Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:24
182Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:11:26
183Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge0:11:28
184John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
185Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:11:36
186Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
187Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:11:43
188Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
189Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:11:45
190Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:11:47
191Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
192Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:13:38
193Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:14:13
194Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:21:38
DNFSimon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
DNFDmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFTom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFWilliam Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr

Intermediate sprint - Havelange, km. 128
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal20pts
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin17
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar13
5Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step11
6Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo9
8Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin8
9Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo7
10Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin6
11Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5
12Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky4
13Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky3
14Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step2
15Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha30pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky25
3Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team19
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal17
6Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team15
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team13
8Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge11
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team9
10Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing7
11Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team6
12Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo5
13Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing4
14Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
15Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2

Mountain 1 (Cat 4) Côte d'Ereffe, km.143.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 2 (Cat 4) Côte de Cherave, km. 154.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Mountain 3 (Cat 3) Mur de Huy, km. 159.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha2pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge3:27:05
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
3Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:13
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:25
5Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:29
7Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:34
8Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
9Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:00:49
10Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:01:14
11Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:22
13Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:28
14Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:48
15Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
16Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:13
17Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:13
18Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:09:29
19Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:10:34
20Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
21Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:43
22Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
23Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:51
24Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:10:58
25Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
26Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
27Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:11:15
29Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:11:34
30Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:11:36
31Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:21:27

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale10:21:46
2Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:21
3BMC Racing Team0:00:39
4Trek Factory Racing0:00:41
5Movistar Team0:00:51
6Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:02
7Team Katusha0:01:14
8Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:19
9Tinkoff-Saxo
10Team Sky0:01:31
11MTN - Qhubeka0:01:46
12Team Europcar0:02:07
13Astana Pro Team0:02:08
14Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:42
15Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:03:14
16Bora-Argon 180:03:40
17Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:52
18FDJ.fr0:04:45
19IAM Cycling0:05:11
20Orica GreenEdge0:06:20
21Lotto Soudal0:06:26
22Lampre-Merida0:10:38

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky7:11:37
2Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:01
3Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:13
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:00:26
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:28
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:31
7Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:34
8Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:36
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:01:03
10Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:04
11Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:07
12Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:01:32
13Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:38
14Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:39
15Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:51
16Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
17Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:56
18Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:02:00
19Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:02
20Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:06
21Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:07
22Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:26
23Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:39
24Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:45
25Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:02:52
26Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:54
27Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:58
28Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
29Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:10
30Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
31Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:22
32Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:24
33Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:03:29
34Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:34
35Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:39
36Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:40
37Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
38Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:03:49
39Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr0:03:52
40Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:55
41Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:09
42Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:04:28
43Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:04:35
44Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:05:17
45Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
46Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:05:48
47Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:06:01
48Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:06:03
49Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:06:15
50Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 180:06:17
51Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
52Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:06:23
53Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:06:29
54Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:32
55Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:36
56Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
57Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:06:38
58Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:40
59Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:06:41
60Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:42
61Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:06:45
62Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:49
63Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:06:56
64Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:07:04
65Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
66Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:07:08
67Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka0:07:27
68Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:28
69Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:07:31
70Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:32
71Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:07:35
72Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
73Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:07:49
74Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
75Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:07:51
76Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:08:01
77Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:04
78Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:08:10
79Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:08:13
80Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:08:18
81Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:08:20
82Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:21
83Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:30
84Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka0:08:50
85Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:08:54
86Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:09:07
87Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:09:10
88Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:09:27
89Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
90Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:09:35
91Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:48
92Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:09:52
93Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:55
94Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
95Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
96Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
97Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:57
98Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:10:03
99Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:10:06
100José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:08
101Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:10:21
102Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:10:24
103Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:10:30
104Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:32
105Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:10:33
106Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:41
107Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:42
108Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida0:10:45
109Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:11:01
110Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:11:03
111André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:11:11
112Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:11:18
113Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:11:24
114Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:11:40
115Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
116Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:11:45
117Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:11:47
118Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:51
119Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:11:58
120Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:12:01
121Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:12:07
122Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:12:13
123Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step0:12:15
124Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:12:25
125Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:12:27
126Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:12:28
127Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:12:29
128Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:12:40
129Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:49
130Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:12:50
131Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
132Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:12:53
133Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:12:57
134John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
135Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:13:03
136Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:13:04
137Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 180:13:07
138Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka0:13:08
139Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:13:17
140Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:13:18
141Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
142Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:21
143Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:13:39
144Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
145Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:13:41
146Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:13:44
147Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:14:02
148Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:14:17
149Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:58
150Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:15:29
151Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:15:31
152Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:15:43
153Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:47
154Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:15:50
155Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:15:51
156Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:15:52
157Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:16:00
158Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:16:04
159Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:16:10
160Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
161Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:16:14
162Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:16:19
163José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 180:16:30
164Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:16:31
165Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:16:32
166Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:16:36
167Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:16:41
168Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge0:16:45
169Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:46
170Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
171Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:16:48
172Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:16:49
173Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:16:53
174Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:16:55
175Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:17:05
176Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
177Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:17:06
178Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
179Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:17:09
180Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:17:15
181Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:17
182Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:17:18
183Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:32
184Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:17:39
185Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:17:42
186Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:43
187Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:17:45
188Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:19:13
189Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:19:26
190Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:22:35
191Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:40
192Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:23:03
193Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
194Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:26:56

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal75pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo48
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky40
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step37
5Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing35
6Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha30
7John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin28
8Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step25
9Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22
10Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits22
11Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team21
12Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team20
13Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 1820
14Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar19
15Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team19
16Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal19
17Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling17
18Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team16
19Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team16
20Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement15
21Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin13
22Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team13
23Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar13
24Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo11
25Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge11
26Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
27Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha10
28Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team10
29Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky9
30Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo9
31Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team9
32Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling9
33Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing9
34Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin8
35Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team8
36Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo8
37Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo7
38Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo7
39Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka6
40Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team6
41Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5
42Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin4
43Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky4
44Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing4
45Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team3
46Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
47Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step3
48Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo2
49Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step2
50Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
51Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
52Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha2pts
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1
3Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo7:12:08
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:36
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:25
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:31
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:23
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:27
7Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:51
8Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:04:46
9Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:05:46
10Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:05:52
11Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:06:07
12Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:06:14
13Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:18
14Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:06:25
15Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:07:00
16Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:59
17Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:09:53
18Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:10
19Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:12:19
20Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:47
21Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:13:46
22Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:15:12
23Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:15:20
24Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:15
25Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:16:34
26Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
27Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:46
28Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:16:47
29Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:17:11
30Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:12
31Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:26:25

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team21:35:52
2Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:27
3Team Sky0:01:43
4Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:44
5Movistar Team0:04:34
6Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:03
7Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:05:40
8AG2R La Mondiale0:05:44
9Trek Factory Racing0:06:25
10Astana Pro Team0:06:35
11MTN - Qhubeka0:06:53
12Team Katusha0:07:08
13Lotto Soudal0:07:44
14Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:47
15FDJ.fr0:09:28
16Bora-Argon 180:09:29
17Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:51
18IAM Cycling0:13:00
19Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:13:31
20Lampre-Merida0:16:52
21Orica GreenEdge0:18:04
22Team Europcar0:19:22

 

Latest on Cyclingnews