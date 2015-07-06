Image 1 of 153 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins stage 3 at the Tour de France Image 2 of 153 Marco Haller (Katusha) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 153 Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 153 The SRAM Wireless rear mech on display (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 153 German champion Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Argon 18) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 153 Julien Simon (Cofidis) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 153 Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 153 Steve Morabito and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 153 Eddy Merckx and Bernard Hinault on the podium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 153 Jan Barta was the most combative After the windswept drama of yesterday, Stage 3 of the Tour de France served up an equally chaotic series of events with Joaquim Rodriguez ignoring his crash wounds and emerging victorious atop the Mur de Huy ahead of ahead of Chris Froome (Team Sky).

A high-speed crash with 58km remaining in the stage saw the race neutralised on three occasions over the next eight kilometres with the explanation given that the safety of riders in the front group could not be guaranteed with all race doctors and ambulances occupied at the scene of the crash.

Rodriguez, the 2012 La Flèche Wallonne champion had sent his Katusha team to the front at the flamme rouge, letting Froome lead on the early slopes for the climb before bursting up the left-hand side of the road showing a clear pair of cleats and skip away to victory and simultaneously claim the first king of the mountains jersey in this year's race.

"This is a special moment. I won Fléche Wallonne here and so know the Mur well. I couldn’t get it wrong today because I knew I had the legs," Rodriguez said after his second career win at the Tour. "It was a tough, tough stage. It was a normal day until the crash but it went okay for me. I don’t know why they stopped the race but we all started the Mur de Huy at a high pace. I wasn’t sure I could win but I accelerated and it felt like it was the longest time I ever spent going up the Mur de Huy."

A six second time bonus saw Froome take the yellow jersey by one second ahead of Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step) after Fabian Cancellara (Trek) lost over five minutes having been caught up in the crash.

Vincenzo Nibali finished seventh in a group with Nairo Quintana, 11 seconds behind Rodriguez and Froome, while Alberto Contador crossed the line in 12th place, a further seven seconds back.

The first yellow jersey for Froome since his 2013 Tour victory and 15th in total came as a surprise to the Sky captain who expressed his disbelief post-stage.

"I didn't wake up this morning thinking I'd be in yellow. That was a real surprise. I knew there would be gaps up that climb, but I really didn't expect it to be significant enough to get into yellow. A huge thank you to my teammates today," Froome said. "They turned themselves inside out to keep me always at the front of the race. Today was treacherous, lots of crashes again. Left, right up down all day - not too different from the Flèche Wallonne classic this year. I just couldn't be happier to be in yellow going into the cobble stage tomorrow."

The closest GC rival to Froome is Tejay Van Garderen in third place, 13 seconds in arrears with Alberto Contador 36 seconds back in eighth, Nibali 1:38 minutes back in 13th and Quintana 17th at 1:56 minutes. Romain Bardet (Ag2r) finds himself 2:54 minutes down on Froome with Thibaut Pinot four seconds behind his compatriot.

The Dutch dream of claiming a first yellow jersey in 26 years was dashed as Tom Dumoulin was forced to abandon the race with a suspected dislocated shoulder due to the crash while Fabian Cancellara’s chances of defending yellow evaporated with the Trek rider also hitting the deck and heading for scans after crossing the line.

Simon Gerrans' horror season continued with the Australian fracturing his wrist in the same crash and abandoning the race. Katusha's Dmitriy Kozonchuk also abandoned the race due to his injuries while Laurens ten Dam dislocated his shoulder but popped it back in to finish the stage. William Bonnet (FDJ), the first rider to hit the deck, appeared to be the worst off with doctors moving to place him in a neck brace as he lay on the ground. A fractured collarbone was confirmed for Daryl Impey after the stage, ruling the Orica-GreenEdge rider out of the race.

How it unfolded

The weather of yesterday disappeared overnight with warm 25-degree weather greeting the riders on the start line but this wasn't to be a calm day in the saddle.

After a flat to a Katusha rider at kilometre zero, the stage was slightly delayed for him to regroup. Bryan Nauleau (Europcar) attacked and instigated the ‘commercial break'. Nauleau was joined by yesterday's aggressor Jan Barta (Bora-Argon 18), Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling) and Serge Pauwels for MTN-Qhubeka's first breakaway representation at the Tour. Pauwels enjoyed the ride through his home town of Lierre with the breakaway's lead growing to 1:40 minutes after 10km of racing as Astana and FDJ sat on the front of the peloton and let the quartet play.

With 15km raced, Trek made their way to the front for the first time as duty called for the team of the maillot jaune as the break extended its lead out over two minutes. Pauwels found himself as the virtual maillot jaune at the 20km mark as the gap pushed out to 2:50 minutes. With the lead hitting there-and-a -half minutes, Barta moved into second on the virtual GC.

First yellow jersey of the race, Rohan Dennis (BMC), had an innocuous fall with the break slowly growing its lead to 3:45 minutes at the 40km mark. At the 47.km mark the race passed through Meensel-Kiezegem, the birthplace of Eddy Merckx, where a statue was unveiled for the five-time champion.

With the advantage of the quartet hovering around three minutes Tinkoff-Saxo, Trek, Movistar, Astana and Team Sky occupied the front line in a holding pattern. Inside of 100km to go and the lead dropped back under three minutes.

The peloton's speed slowly increased, warming up for first hills of the race with gap down to 2:45 minutes then quickly dropping to under two minutes seemingly in the blink of an eye as the peloton rolled through the feed zone.

With 66km to go, the gap was a measly 28 seconds as Movistar and Astana took over pace making. FDJ moved up make their presence felt as did BMC in the yellow helmets as leaders of the team classification with the fist climb of the race, the Côte de Bohisseau, on the horizon.

At 58km to go a huge crash on right hand side of road caused by a touch of wheels saw William Bonnet (FDJ) fall and heavily and cause a pile up reminiscent of the ‘Metz Massacre' crash at the 2012 Tour de France.

Several rider on the outside were lucky to fall into the grass but were halted by a telegraph pole which quickly became the epicentre of the crash site. An unlucky Dumoulin looked to surf 10 metres on his stomach surrounding by somersaulting riders and bicycles.

A second crash on the opposite side of the road 500 metres in advance took more riders although all the GC men were unscathed.

The race briefly neutralised with news filtering through that Cancellara was one of the fallers. The race was resumed and Sky with Luke Rowe quickly dropped the hammer.

As race radio announced Dumoulin was abandoning in an ambulance with a dislocated shoulder, the stage was again neutralised at the base of the Côte de Bohisseau with race doctors busy at the two crash sites. As the riders surrounded the lead cars Bonnet's abandonment was announced along with falsely, Laurens ten Dam (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge). There was a brief resumption as Cancellara reached the back of the reduced peloton before race was called to a halt for a third time.

During the pause images of Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge), Johan Vansummeren (AG2R), Greg Henderson (Lotto) in torn and bloodied kit, a reminder of how brittle a cyclist is when confronted with a fall at high speed onto asphalt.

A ten-minute wait on the early slopes of the climb allowed the fallen to regroup and assess how many layers of skin had been left on the road while the race jury car tried to make its way through the peloton to the front of the race.

The Coté de Bohisseau was neutralised with racing resuming at the 50km to go mark as Christian Prudhomme gave his blessing for racing to resume 20 minutes after the crash. With the pace slow, an obviously pained Cancellara dropped back to his team car for assistance gesturing to his right upper hip.

Katusha, Lotto-Soudal and Sky were lined across the front of the peloton as riders started to warm up after the mid-race pause. A fractured wrist was the diagnosis for Gerrans while Dmitriy Kozonchuk's name was added to the list of abandons with 45km to race.

Sky, Cannondale-Garmin and Tinkoff-Saxo were the first teams to lift the pace with riders making their way through a long convoy to regroup. After 10km of racing since the neutralisation was lifted, Astana and Tinkoff-Saxo felt the wind change and forced a split with Sky quick to make the junction.

Riders caught out in the split included Cancellara with the yellow jersey group finding itself 18 seconds behind the front GC group on the run in to the intermediate sprint point in Havelange.

Having been caught out in the cross winds, Alejandro Valverde, Bardet, Pinot and Gerg Van Avermaet (BMC) made the junction to the front group just before the sprint point with Andre Greipel taking the spoils ahead of John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin). The two front groups where all back together with 30km left to race.

On the base of the Côte d'Ereffe Angelo Tulik (Europcar) attacked to go solo as Cancellara was dropped on the early slopes of the cat 4 climb on which Michael Schär took maximum points. With 13km left, the yellow jersey group was 2:22 minutes in arrears as Richie Porte set a fierce tempo to set up Froome for the win.

By the 10km to go mark, Porte had grown the gap back to the Cancellara out to 3:50 minutes as the fight for position at the front of the race was on in earnest. Tinkoff-Saxo took over at the front and the gap went out to four minutes as Etixx-Quick Step then took a turn to add 30 seconds to the margin.

Rafal Majka drove the pace up the Côte de Cherave followed by Michal Kwiatkowski who had Froome glued to his wheel as the peloton splintered, Rui Costa and Pinot among the casualties. As Majka crested the Cote de Cherave, the yellow jersey was 5:20 minutes back.

Roman Kreuziger overshot a corner allowing Thomas to come to the front with only the Mur to come before Bob Jungels (Trek) took over and start the climb up the Mur du Huy in first place.

As Jungels starting going backwards, the GC men came forward with Froome leading and Contador stuck on his wheel and Quintana to his left. Rodriguez launched his attack with Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) jumping on his wheel and Froome quick to respond. Gallopin faded as Froome skipped by but there was no catching Rodriguez. Alexis Vuillermoz (Ag2r) and Daniel Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) finished fast but left their moves too late as the group of Van Garderen, Nibali, Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge), Quintana, Bauke Mollema (Trek) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) crossed the line 11 seconds down.

With the cobbles of stage four to come, Tony Martin sits in second place overall, 0.7 of a second of Froome while Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) moved into the white jersey with Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) and BMC retains their leads in the sprint and team classifications.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 3:26:54 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 3 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:04 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:05 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:00:08 6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:11 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 10 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 11 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 12 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:18 13 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:19 14 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:22 15 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:24 17 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:28 19 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:34 20 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:36 21 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 23 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 24 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:40 25 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 26 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 27 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 28 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:45 29 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 30 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 31 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:52 32 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:00 33 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:01:05 34 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:08 35 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:01:10 36 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 37 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 38 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:01:13 39 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 40 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:15 41 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:20 42 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:22 43 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:25 44 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 45 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 46 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 47 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 48 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 49 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 50 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 51 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:29 52 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:33 53 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 54 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:39 55 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 56 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:52 57 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:59 58 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 59 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 61 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 62 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 63 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 64 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 65 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:08 66 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 67 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 68 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 69 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:17 70 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:02:29 71 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 72 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 73 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 74 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:53 75 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:03:03 76 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:24 77 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:58 78 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 79 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 80 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 81 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 82 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 83 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 84 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 85 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 86 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 87 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 89 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 91 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 92 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:14 93 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 94 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:04:16 95 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 96 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 97 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:24 98 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:33 99 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 100 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:36 101 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:05:17 102 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:06:13 103 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 104 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 105 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 106 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 107 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 108 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 109 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 110 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:06:25 111 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:06:35 112 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:49 113 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 114 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 115 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 116 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:07:17 117 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 118 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:08:01 119 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:08:11 120 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:08:14 121 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:08:26 122 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:09:40 123 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:15 124 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:10:38 125 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:10:45 126 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 127 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 128 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 129 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 130 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 131 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 132 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 133 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 134 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:10:48 135 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:10:54 136 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 137 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 138 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 139 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 140 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 141 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 142 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 143 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 144 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 145 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 146 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 147 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 148 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 149 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 150 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 151 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 152 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 153 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 154 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 155 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 156 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:02 157 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 158 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 159 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 160 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 161 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 162 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 163 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 164 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:11:09 165 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 166 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 167 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 168 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 169 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 170 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 171 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 172 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 173 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 174 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 175 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 176 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 177 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 178 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 179 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 180 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 181 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:24 182 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:11:26 183 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 0:11:28 184 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 185 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:11:36 186 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 187 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:43 188 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 189 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:11:45 190 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:11:47 191 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 192 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:13:38 193 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:14:13 194 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:21:38 DNF Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge DNF Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha DNF Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin DNF William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr

Intermediate sprint - Havelange, km. 128 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 20 pts 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 17 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 13 5 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 6 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 8 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 9 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 10 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 11 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 12 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 4 13 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 3 14 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 15 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 30 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 25 3 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 19 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 17 6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 8 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 11 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 9 10 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 7 11 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 6 12 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 13 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 4 14 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 15 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2

Mountain 1 (Cat 4) Côte d'Ereffe, km.143.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 2 (Cat 4) Côte de Cherave, km. 154.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Mountain 3 (Cat 3) Mur de Huy, km. 159.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 2 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 3:27:05 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 3 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:13 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:25 5 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:29 7 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:34 8 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 9 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:49 10 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:14 11 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:22 13 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:28 14 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:48 15 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 16 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:13 17 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:13 18 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:09:29 19 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:10:34 20 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 21 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:43 22 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 23 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:51 24 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:10:58 25 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 26 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 27 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:11:15 29 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:11:34 30 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:11:36 31 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:21:27

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 AG2R La Mondiale 10:21:46 2 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:21 3 BMC Racing Team 0:00:39 4 Trek Factory Racing 0:00:41 5 Movistar Team 0:00:51 6 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:02 7 Team Katusha 0:01:14 8 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:19 9 Tinkoff-Saxo 10 Team Sky 0:01:31 11 MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:46 12 Team Europcar 0:02:07 13 Astana Pro Team 0:02:08 14 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:42 15 Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:03:14 16 Bora-Argon 18 0:03:40 17 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:52 18 FDJ.fr 0:04:45 19 IAM Cycling 0:05:11 20 Orica GreenEdge 0:06:20 21 Lotto Soudal 0:06:26 22 Lampre-Merida 0:10:38

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 7:11:37 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:01 3 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:13 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:00:26 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:28 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:31 7 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:34 8 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:36 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:03 10 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:04 11 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:07 12 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:32 13 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:38 14 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:39 15 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:51 16 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:56 18 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:02:00 19 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:02 20 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:06 21 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:07 22 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:26 23 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:39 24 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:45 25 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:02:52 26 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:54 27 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:58 28 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 29 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:10 30 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 31 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:22 32 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:24 33 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:29 34 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:34 35 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:39 36 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:40 37 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 38 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:03:49 39 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 0:03:52 40 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:03:55 41 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:09 42 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:28 43 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:04:35 44 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:05:17 45 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 46 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:05:48 47 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:06:01 48 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 0:06:03 49 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:15 50 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 0:06:17 51 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 52 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:06:23 53 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:06:29 54 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:32 55 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:36 56 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 57 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:06:38 58 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:40 59 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:06:41 60 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:42 61 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:06:45 62 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:49 63 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:06:56 64 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:07:04 65 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 66 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:07:08 67 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:27 68 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:28 69 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:07:31 70 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:32 71 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:07:35 72 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 73 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:07:49 74 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 75 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:07:51 76 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:08:01 77 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:04 78 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:08:10 79 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:08:13 80 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:08:18 81 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:08:20 82 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:08:21 83 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:30 84 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 0:08:50 85 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:08:54 86 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:09:07 87 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:09:10 88 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:09:27 89 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 90 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:09:35 91 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:48 92 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:09:52 93 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:09:55 94 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 95 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 96 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 97 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:09:57 98 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:10:03 99 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:10:06 100 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:08 101 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:10:21 102 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:10:24 103 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:10:30 104 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:32 105 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:10:33 106 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:41 107 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:42 108 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:10:45 109 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:01 110 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:11:03 111 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:11:11 112 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:11:18 113 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:11:24 114 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:11:40 115 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 116 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:11:45 117 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:11:47 118 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:11:51 119 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:11:58 120 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:12:01 121 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:12:07 122 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:12:13 123 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:12:15 124 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:12:25 125 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:12:27 126 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:12:28 127 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:12:29 128 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:40 129 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:49 130 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:12:50 131 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 132 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:12:53 133 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:12:57 134 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 135 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:13:03 136 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:13:04 137 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 0:13:07 138 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:13:08 139 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:13:17 140 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:13:18 141 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 142 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:21 143 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:13:39 144 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 145 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:13:41 146 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:13:44 147 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:14:02 148 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:14:17 149 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:58 150 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:15:29 151 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:15:31 152 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:15:43 153 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:47 154 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:15:50 155 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:15:51 156 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:15:52 157 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:16:00 158 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:16:04 159 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:16:10 160 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 161 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:16:14 162 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:16:19 163 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 0:16:30 164 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:31 165 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:16:32 166 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:16:36 167 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:16:41 168 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 0:16:45 169 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:46 170 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 171 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:16:48 172 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:16:49 173 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:16:53 174 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:55 175 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:17:05 176 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 177 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:17:06 178 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 179 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:17:09 180 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:17:15 181 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:17 182 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:17:18 183 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:32 184 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:17:39 185 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:17:42 186 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:43 187 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:17:45 188 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:19:13 189 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:19:26 190 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:22:35 191 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:40 192 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:23:03 193 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 194 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:26:56

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 75 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 48 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 40 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 37 5 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 35 6 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 30 7 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 28 8 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 9 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 10 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 11 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 21 12 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 20 13 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 20 14 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 19 15 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 19 16 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 19 17 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 17 18 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 16 19 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 20 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 15 21 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 22 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 23 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 13 24 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 11 25 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 11 26 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 27 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 10 28 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 10 29 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 9 30 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 31 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 9 32 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 9 33 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 9 34 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 35 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 8 36 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 37 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7 38 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 39 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 6 40 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 6 41 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 42 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 43 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 4 44 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 4 45 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 3 46 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 47 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 48 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 49 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 50 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 51 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 52 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 2 pts 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 3 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 7:12:08 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:36 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:25 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:31 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:23 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:27 7 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:51 8 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:46 9 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:05:46 10 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:52 11 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:06:07 12 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:06:14 13 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:18 14 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:06:25 15 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:07:00 16 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:59 17 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:09:53 18 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:10 19 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:12:19 20 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:47 21 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:13:46 22 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:15:12 23 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:15:20 24 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:15 25 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:16:34 26 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 27 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:46 28 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:16:47 29 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:17:11 30 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:12 31 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:26:25