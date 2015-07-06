Tour de France: Rodriguez wins on the Mur de Huy
Froome moves into race lead on crash-filled stage
Stage 3: Anvers - Huy
After the windswept drama of yesterday, Stage 3 of the Tour de France served up an equally chaotic series of events with Joaquim Rodriguez ignoring his crash wounds and emerging victorious atop the Mur de Huy ahead of ahead of Chris Froome (Team Sky).
A high-speed crash with 58km remaining in the stage saw the race neutralised on three occasions over the next eight kilometres with the explanation given that the safety of riders in the front group could not be guaranteed with all race doctors and ambulances occupied at the scene of the crash.
Rodriguez, the 2012 La Flèche Wallonne champion had sent his Katusha team to the front at the flamme rouge, letting Froome lead on the early slopes for the climb before bursting up the left-hand side of the road showing a clear pair of cleats and skip away to victory and simultaneously claim the first king of the mountains jersey in this year's race.
"This is a special moment. I won Fléche Wallonne here and so know the Mur well. I couldn’t get it wrong today because I knew I had the legs," Rodriguez said after his second career win at the Tour. "It was a tough, tough stage. It was a normal day until the crash but it went okay for me. I don’t know why they stopped the race but we all started the Mur de Huy at a high pace. I wasn’t sure I could win but I accelerated and it felt like it was the longest time I ever spent going up the Mur de Huy."
A six second time bonus saw Froome take the yellow jersey by one second ahead of Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step) after Fabian Cancellara (Trek) lost over five minutes having been caught up in the crash.
Vincenzo Nibali finished seventh in a group with Nairo Quintana, 11 seconds behind Rodriguez and Froome, while Alberto Contador crossed the line in 12th place, a further seven seconds back.
The first yellow jersey for Froome since his 2013 Tour victory and 15th in total came as a surprise to the Sky captain who expressed his disbelief post-stage.
"I didn't wake up this morning thinking I'd be in yellow. That was a real surprise. I knew there would be gaps up that climb, but I really didn't expect it to be significant enough to get into yellow. A huge thank you to my teammates today," Froome said. "They turned themselves inside out to keep me always at the front of the race. Today was treacherous, lots of crashes again. Left, right up down all day - not too different from the Flèche Wallonne classic this year. I just couldn't be happier to be in yellow going into the cobble stage tomorrow."
The closest GC rival to Froome is Tejay Van Garderen in third place, 13 seconds in arrears with Alberto Contador 36 seconds back in eighth, Nibali 1:38 minutes back in 13th and Quintana 17th at 1:56 minutes. Romain Bardet (Ag2r) finds himself 2:54 minutes down on Froome with Thibaut Pinot four seconds behind his compatriot.
The Dutch dream of claiming a first yellow jersey in 26 years was dashed as Tom Dumoulin was forced to abandon the race with a suspected dislocated shoulder due to the crash while Fabian Cancellara’s chances of defending yellow evaporated with the Trek rider also hitting the deck and heading for scans after crossing the line.
Simon Gerrans' horror season continued with the Australian fracturing his wrist in the same crash and abandoning the race. Katusha's Dmitriy Kozonchuk also abandoned the race due to his injuries while Laurens ten Dam dislocated his shoulder but popped it back in to finish the stage. William Bonnet (FDJ), the first rider to hit the deck, appeared to be the worst off with doctors moving to place him in a neck brace as he lay on the ground. A fractured collarbone was confirmed for Daryl Impey after the stage, ruling the Orica-GreenEdge rider out of the race.
How it unfolded
The weather of yesterday disappeared overnight with warm 25-degree weather greeting the riders on the start line but this wasn't to be a calm day in the saddle.
After a flat to a Katusha rider at kilometre zero, the stage was slightly delayed for him to regroup. Bryan Nauleau (Europcar) attacked and instigated the ‘commercial break'. Nauleau was joined by yesterday's aggressor Jan Barta (Bora-Argon 18), Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling) and Serge Pauwels for MTN-Qhubeka's first breakaway representation at the Tour. Pauwels enjoyed the ride through his home town of Lierre with the breakaway's lead growing to 1:40 minutes after 10km of racing as Astana and FDJ sat on the front of the peloton and let the quartet play.
With 15km raced, Trek made their way to the front for the first time as duty called for the team of the maillot jaune as the break extended its lead out over two minutes. Pauwels found himself as the virtual maillot jaune at the 20km mark as the gap pushed out to 2:50 minutes. With the lead hitting there-and-a -half minutes, Barta moved into second on the virtual GC.
First yellow jersey of the race, Rohan Dennis (BMC), had an innocuous fall with the break slowly growing its lead to 3:45 minutes at the 40km mark. At the 47.km mark the race passed through Meensel-Kiezegem, the birthplace of Eddy Merckx, where a statue was unveiled for the five-time champion.
With the advantage of the quartet hovering around three minutes Tinkoff-Saxo, Trek, Movistar, Astana and Team Sky occupied the front line in a holding pattern. Inside of 100km to go and the lead dropped back under three minutes.
The peloton's speed slowly increased, warming up for first hills of the race with gap down to 2:45 minutes then quickly dropping to under two minutes seemingly in the blink of an eye as the peloton rolled through the feed zone.
With 66km to go, the gap was a measly 28 seconds as Movistar and Astana took over pace making. FDJ moved up make their presence felt as did BMC in the yellow helmets as leaders of the team classification with the fist climb of the race, the Côte de Bohisseau, on the horizon.
At 58km to go a huge crash on right hand side of road caused by a touch of wheels saw William Bonnet (FDJ) fall and heavily and cause a pile up reminiscent of the ‘Metz Massacre' crash at the 2012 Tour de France.
Several rider on the outside were lucky to fall into the grass but were halted by a telegraph pole which quickly became the epicentre of the crash site. An unlucky Dumoulin looked to surf 10 metres on his stomach surrounding by somersaulting riders and bicycles.
A second crash on the opposite side of the road 500 metres in advance took more riders although all the GC men were unscathed.
The race briefly neutralised with news filtering through that Cancellara was one of the fallers. The race was resumed and Sky with Luke Rowe quickly dropped the hammer.
As race radio announced Dumoulin was abandoning in an ambulance with a dislocated shoulder, the stage was again neutralised at the base of the Côte de Bohisseau with race doctors busy at the two crash sites. As the riders surrounded the lead cars Bonnet's abandonment was announced along with falsely, Laurens ten Dam (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge). There was a brief resumption as Cancellara reached the back of the reduced peloton before race was called to a halt for a third time.
During the pause images of Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge), Johan Vansummeren (AG2R), Greg Henderson (Lotto) in torn and bloodied kit, a reminder of how brittle a cyclist is when confronted with a fall at high speed onto asphalt.
A ten-minute wait on the early slopes of the climb allowed the fallen to regroup and assess how many layers of skin had been left on the road while the race jury car tried to make its way through the peloton to the front of the race.
The Coté de Bohisseau was neutralised with racing resuming at the 50km to go mark as Christian Prudhomme gave his blessing for racing to resume 20 minutes after the crash. With the pace slow, an obviously pained Cancellara dropped back to his team car for assistance gesturing to his right upper hip.
Katusha, Lotto-Soudal and Sky were lined across the front of the peloton as riders started to warm up after the mid-race pause. A fractured wrist was the diagnosis for Gerrans while Dmitriy Kozonchuk's name was added to the list of abandons with 45km to race.
Sky, Cannondale-Garmin and Tinkoff-Saxo were the first teams to lift the pace with riders making their way through a long convoy to regroup. After 10km of racing since the neutralisation was lifted, Astana and Tinkoff-Saxo felt the wind change and forced a split with Sky quick to make the junction.
Riders caught out in the split included Cancellara with the yellow jersey group finding itself 18 seconds behind the front GC group on the run in to the intermediate sprint point in Havelange.
Having been caught out in the cross winds, Alejandro Valverde, Bardet, Pinot and Gerg Van Avermaet (BMC) made the junction to the front group just before the sprint point with Andre Greipel taking the spoils ahead of John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin). The two front groups where all back together with 30km left to race.
On the base of the Côte d'Ereffe Angelo Tulik (Europcar) attacked to go solo as Cancellara was dropped on the early slopes of the cat 4 climb on which Michael Schär took maximum points. With 13km left, the yellow jersey group was 2:22 minutes in arrears as Richie Porte set a fierce tempo to set up Froome for the win.
By the 10km to go mark, Porte had grown the gap back to the Cancellara out to 3:50 minutes as the fight for position at the front of the race was on in earnest. Tinkoff-Saxo took over at the front and the gap went out to four minutes as Etixx-Quick Step then took a turn to add 30 seconds to the margin.
Rafal Majka drove the pace up the Côte de Cherave followed by Michal Kwiatkowski who had Froome glued to his wheel as the peloton splintered, Rui Costa and Pinot among the casualties. As Majka crested the Cote de Cherave, the yellow jersey was 5:20 minutes back.
Roman Kreuziger overshot a corner allowing Thomas to come to the front with only the Mur to come before Bob Jungels (Trek) took over and start the climb up the Mur du Huy in first place.
As Jungels starting going backwards, the GC men came forward with Froome leading and Contador stuck on his wheel and Quintana to his left. Rodriguez launched his attack with Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) jumping on his wheel and Froome quick to respond. Gallopin faded as Froome skipped by but there was no catching Rodriguez. Alexis Vuillermoz (Ag2r) and Daniel Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) finished fast but left their moves too late as the group of Van Garderen, Nibali, Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge), Quintana, Bauke Mollema (Trek) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) crossed the line 11 seconds down.
With the cobbles of stage four to come, Tony Martin sits in second place overall, 0.7 of a second of Froome while Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) moved into the white jersey with Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) and BMC retains their leads in the sprint and team classifications.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|3:26:54
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:04
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:08
|6
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:11
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|11
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:18
|13
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:19
|14
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:22
|15
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:24
|17
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:28
|19
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:34
|20
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:36
|21
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|23
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|24
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|25
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|27
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|28
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:45
|29
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|30
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|31
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:52
|32
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:00
|33
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:01:05
|34
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:08
|35
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:10
|36
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|37
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|38
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:13
|39
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|40
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:15
|41
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:20
|42
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:22
|43
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:25
|44
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|45
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|46
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|47
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|48
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|49
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|50
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|51
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:29
|52
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:33
|53
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:39
|55
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:52
|57
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:59
|58
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|59
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|61
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|62
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|63
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|64
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|65
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:08
|66
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|67
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|68
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|69
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:17
|70
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:02:29
|71
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|73
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|74
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:53
|75
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:03:03
|76
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:24
|77
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:58
|78
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|79
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|80
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|81
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|82
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|83
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|84
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|85
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|86
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|87
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|89
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|91
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|92
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:14
|93
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|94
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:16
|95
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|96
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|97
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:24
|98
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:33
|99
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|100
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:36
|101
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:17
|102
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:13
|103
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|104
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|105
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|106
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|107
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|108
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|110
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:25
|111
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:35
|112
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:49
|113
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|114
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|115
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|116
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:07:17
|117
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|118
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:08:01
|119
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:08:11
|120
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:14
|121
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:26
|122
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:40
|123
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:15
|124
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:10:38
|125
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:10:45
|126
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|127
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|128
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|129
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|130
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|131
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|132
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|133
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|134
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:48
|135
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:10:54
|136
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|137
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|138
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|139
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|140
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|141
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|142
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|143
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|144
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|145
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|146
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|147
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|148
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|149
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|150
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|151
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|152
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|153
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|154
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|155
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|156
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:02
|157
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|158
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|159
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|160
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|161
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|162
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|163
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|164
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:11:09
|165
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|166
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|167
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|168
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|169
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|170
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|171
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|172
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|173
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|174
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|175
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|176
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|177
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|178
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|179
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|180
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|181
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:24
|182
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:11:26
|183
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|0:11:28
|184
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|185
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:11:36
|186
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|187
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:43
|188
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|189
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:11:45
|190
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:11:47
|191
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|192
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:13:38
|193
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:13
|194
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:21:38
|DNF
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|20
|pts
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|17
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|5
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|6
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|8
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|9
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|10
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|11
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|4
|13
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|14
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|15
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|30
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|25
|3
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|19
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|17
|6
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|8
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|11
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|9
|10
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|11
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|12
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|13
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|14
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|15
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|3:27:05
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|3
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:13
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:25
|5
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:29
|7
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:34
|8
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:49
|10
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:14
|11
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:22
|13
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:28
|14
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:48
|15
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:13
|17
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:13
|18
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:29
|19
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:10:34
|20
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:43
|22
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|23
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:51
|24
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:10:58
|25
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|26
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:11:15
|29
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:11:34
|30
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:11:36
|31
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:21:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|10:21:46
|2
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:39
|4
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:41
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:00:51
|6
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:02
|7
|Team Katusha
|0:01:14
|8
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:19
|9
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|Team Sky
|0:01:31
|11
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:46
|12
|Team Europcar
|0:02:07
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:08
|14
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:42
|15
|Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:03:14
|16
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:40
|17
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:52
|18
|FDJ.fr
|0:04:45
|19
|IAM Cycling
|0:05:11
|20
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:20
|21
|Lotto Soudal
|0:06:26
|22
|Lampre-Merida
|0:10:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|7:11:37
|2
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:01
|3
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:13
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:26
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:28
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:31
|7
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:34
|8
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:36
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:03
|10
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:04
|11
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:07
|12
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:32
|13
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:38
|14
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:39
|15
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:51
|16
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:56
|18
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:02:00
|19
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:02
|20
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:06
|21
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:07
|22
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:26
|23
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:39
|24
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:45
|25
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:02:52
|26
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:54
|27
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:58
|28
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:10
|30
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|31
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:22
|32
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:24
|33
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:29
|34
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:34
|35
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:39
|36
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:40
|37
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|38
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:49
|39
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|0:03:52
|40
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:03:55
|41
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:09
|42
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:28
|43
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:04:35
|44
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:17
|45
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|46
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:05:48
|47
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:01
|48
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:06:03
|49
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:15
|50
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|0:06:17
|51
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|52
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:23
|53
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:29
|54
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:32
|55
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:36
|56
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|57
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:38
|58
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:40
|59
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:06:41
|60
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:42
|61
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:06:45
|62
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:49
|63
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:06:56
|64
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:07:04
|65
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|66
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:07:08
|67
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:07:27
|68
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:28
|69
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:07:31
|70
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:32
|71
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:07:35
|72
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|73
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:07:49
|74
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|75
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:51
|76
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:08:01
|77
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:04
|78
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:08:10
|79
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:13
|80
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:08:18
|81
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:08:20
|82
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:21
|83
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:30
|84
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:08:50
|85
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:08:54
|86
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:07
|87
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:10
|88
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:09:27
|89
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|90
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:09:35
|91
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:48
|92
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:09:52
|93
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:55
|94
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|95
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|96
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|97
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:09:57
|98
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:10:03
|99
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:10:06
|100
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:08
|101
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:21
|102
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:24
|103
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:10:30
|104
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:32
|105
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:33
|106
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:41
|107
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:42
|108
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:10:45
|109
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:01
|110
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:11:03
|111
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:11
|112
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:11:18
|113
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:24
|114
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:11:40
|115
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|116
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:11:45
|117
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:11:47
|118
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:11:51
|119
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:58
|120
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:12:01
|121
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:12:07
|122
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:13
|123
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:12:15
|124
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:25
|125
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:12:27
|126
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:28
|127
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:12:29
|128
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:40
|129
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:49
|130
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:12:50
|131
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|132
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:12:53
|133
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:57
|134
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|135
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:13:03
|136
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:13:04
|137
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|0:13:07
|138
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:13:08
|139
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:13:17
|140
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:13:18
|141
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|142
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:21
|143
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:13:39
|144
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|145
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:13:41
|146
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:13:44
|147
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:14:02
|148
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:14:17
|149
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:58
|150
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:15:29
|151
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:15:31
|152
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:43
|153
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:47
|154
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:50
|155
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:15:51
|156
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:52
|157
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:16:00
|158
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:16:04
|159
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:16:10
|160
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|161
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:16:14
|162
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:19
|163
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|0:16:30
|164
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:31
|165
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:16:32
|166
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:16:36
|167
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:41
|168
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|0:16:45
|169
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:46
|170
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|171
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:48
|172
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:16:49
|173
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:16:53
|174
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:55
|175
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:17:05
|176
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|177
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:17:06
|178
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|179
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:17:09
|180
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:17:15
|181
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:17
|182
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:17:18
|183
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:32
|184
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:17:39
|185
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:17:42
|186
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:43
|187
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:17:45
|188
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:19:13
|189
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:19:26
|190
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:22:35
|191
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:40
|192
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:23:03
|193
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|194
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:26:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|75
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|48
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|40
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|37
|5
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|35
|6
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|30
|7
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|28
|8
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|9
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|10
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|11
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|21
|12
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|20
|13
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|14
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|19
|15
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|19
|16
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|19
|17
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|17
|18
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|16
|19
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|20
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|15
|21
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|22
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|23
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|24
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|25
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|11
|26
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|27
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|10
|28
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|29
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|30
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|31
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|9
|32
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|9
|33
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|34
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|35
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|36
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|37
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|38
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|39
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|40
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|41
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|42
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|43
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|4
|44
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|45
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|3
|46
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|47
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|48
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|49
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|50
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|51
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|52
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|pts
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|3
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7:12:08
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:36
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:25
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:31
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:23
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:27
|7
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:51
|8
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:46
|9
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:05:46
|10
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:52
|11
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:07
|12
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:06:14
|13
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:18
|14
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:06:25
|15
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:07:00
|16
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:59
|17
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:53
|18
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:10
|19
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:12:19
|20
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:47
|21
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:13:46
|22
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:12
|23
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:15:20
|24
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:15
|25
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:16:34
|26
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|27
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:46
|28
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:16:47
|29
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:17:11
|30
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:12
|31
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:26:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|21:35:52
|2
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:27
|3
|Team Sky
|0:01:43
|4
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:44
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:04:34
|6
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:03
|7
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:40
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:44
|9
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:25
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:35
|11
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:06:53
|12
|Team Katusha
|0:07:08
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|0:07:44
|14
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:47
|15
|FDJ.fr
|0:09:28
|16
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:09:29
|17
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:09:51
|18
|IAM Cycling
|0:13:00
|19
|Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:13:31
|20
|Lampre-Merida
|0:16:52
|21
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:18:04
|22
|Team Europcar
|0:19:22
