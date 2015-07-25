Tour de France: Pinot lands huge win for France on l'Alpe d'Huez
Froome survives attack from Quintana on final day in the Alps
Stage 20: Modane Valfréjus - Alpe d'Huez
FDJ's Thibaut Pinot soloed his way to victory atop l’Alpe d’Huez, stage 20 at the Tour de France, as Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finally showed what he can do, finishing second and picking up time on yellow jersey Chris Froome (Team Sky). Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) was third.
Froome showed more signs of weakness at this Tour, after he struggled in parts of the previous day's stage 19. He countered multiple attacks, but was unable to go with Quintana on the decisive move on the l'Alpe d’Huez. Quintana picked up over a minute as Froome finished fourth to secure the overall title.
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) continued his downward trend, dropping out of the favourites’ group early on the final ascent. The worst luck had Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), who punctured at the very start of the climb, losing too much time to catch up with the lead again.
The race came down to a man-against-man showdown, and while Quintana reached the top of l'Alpe d'Huez and gained some time back, Froome held on to his overall lead and will wear the yellow jersey into Paris on Sunday. Quintana’s efforts came too late to make him a serious danger. He finished 1:20 ahead of Froome, and gained two seconds in bonuses. The day ended with the Colombian 1:12 down in GC, followed by his teammate Valverde in third at 5:25, Nibali fourth at 8:36 and Contador fifth at 9:48.
How it unfolded
It was the last day for most riders to accomplish anything, and a fearsome stage for many. The attacks started as soon as the flag was dropped. Alexandre Geniez (FdJ) was the first to jump, and seemingly half the peloton tried to join him. Within four kilometers, only Ramunas Navardauskas (Cannondale-Garmin) had caught up, and soon Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) and Lars Ytting Bak (Lotto-Soudal) were there as well.
The foursome outpaced a flurry of further attacks and took off. The stage had started with a long descent, and as soon as they hit bottom, the Col de la Croix de Fer loomed. The peloton slowed down and allowed the four to seek their fortune on the HC-ranked climb.
Sky moved to the front of the field as the lead group took a seven minute lead as they started the ascent. With an eight-minute gap, the field started its way up, with the favourites all together.
Almost immediately the attacks started out of the field, with Andrei Grivko (Astana) and Ruben Plaza (Lampre-Merida) were the first to stay away. They were soon joined by others, and ultimately a group of 10 was formed, most of them were soon caught again. Plaza, Winner Anacona (Movistar) and Rafal Majka (Tinkoff -Saxo) were able to hold on to 10 seconds ahead of the field, all roughly six minutes behind the leaders.
But they too were reined in again, with the gap down to under five and a half minutes. AG2R took over the lead work, holding the tempo high and preventing attacks in defense of Romain Bardet’s polka-dot jersey.
Geniez was the first to take off from the lead group and hope for the maximum points, and at the same time Movistar moved to the front of the chasing peloton, now less than four minutes back. The fearsome climb took its toll, as Bak dropped behind up front and further back, riders were being regularly shed by the field.
Alejandro Valverde was the first to go from the peloton. Chris Froome had only two helpers, Riche Porte and Nicolas Roche, and could only watch the Spanish champion pull away. He came into the stage in third place, but more than five minutes down.
And he was soon followed by Nairo Quintana. The Colombian was “hiding” back around sixth wheel before putting in a spirited attack. Again, Froome could only watch, and t didn’t help that Roche had to fall back almost immediately. Nibali and Contador clung to Froome’s rear wheel., and the three, with Roche and
The lead group had fallen apart and Geniez soloed to the top with Froome’ group 2:40 back. Contador had to drop on the way up and Quintana had to wait at one point for Valverde. Hesjedal moved up to catch Contador, and Nibali once again attacked.
That was too much for Froome, who finally turned on his speed, outpacing Nibali to the top. The Movistar duo was also caught and passed, and a loose group of the top favourites took the descent, no holds barred.
Things slowed down enough that Contador and Hesjedal caught the Froome group, as did a number of others, including a fresh supply of Sky riders. A new group of four – Hesjedal, Winner Anacona (Movistar), Ruben Plaza (Lampre-Merida) and Thibaut Pinot (FdJ) – pulled ahead of that group.
Geniez flew down the descent, his nearest followers nowhere in sight, more than a minute and a half back. AS he hit the valley, the Froome group was four minutes down.
The day’s only intermediate sprint came at the foot of Alpe d’Huez, and Geniez breezed right through it. The first group of followers ignored it equally, and rolled over the line as usual.
Geniez took 3.49 over Froome with him as he started on his way up Alpe d’Huez, with its 21 hairpin turns. Navardauskas was the first to pay for his efforts, dropping back from the chase group almost as soon as the ascent started.
Near-disaster for Nibali as he punctured at the foot of the climb. Three teammates dropped back immediately to try and pull him back to the field.
Quintana was the first to jump from the Froome group – or at least the first to make the attempt. The first time was unsuccessful, so he tried it again. Two Sky helpers caught him quickly, but a gap developed back to Froome. Poels stayed with Quintana and soon they were back again.
The road was, as to be expected, line with enthusiastic fans. One overly-enthusiastic fan reached out to grab Quintana’s saddle and push him along. Poels slapped at the fan, in an attempt to teach him to respect the riders.
Valverde then jumped, and was allowed to go. Third overall, his gap was large enough that it seemed unlikely he could really be of any danger. Logically enough, Quintana tried his luck moments later but again Poels pulled him back. Froome was at the end of the small group, and Contador fell back.
As Froome looked to be finally suffering, Quintana went again and joined Valverde. Porte and Poels had to slow to stay with their leader. It was a small gap, but it grew as the Movistar riders climbed easily while the yellow jersey showed weakness.
Geniez held on until 8km to go, where he had to drop back. Valverde soon could no longer keep up with his Colombian teammate, who was working his way up to another teammate, Anacona.
Contador dropped further back and was joined by Nibali at last. Quintana caught up with Anacona, less than a minute behind the leaders.
Hesjedal had tried earlier to dump Pinot, but was unsuccessful. The Frenchman later took off in a solo effort.
The fans crowding the road brought the race down to one lane, and fans spit at Froome, waved fireworks and generally endangered the race.
Quintana,, with some 30 seconds on Froome, took off with some 5km to go. Up out of the saddle, he picked up his speed, while behind him, Froome was unable to respond. He was now down to only one helper.
With 3 km to go, Pinot had 35 seconds on Quintana, and 1:37 on Froome. Quintana was still going great pace, catching and passing Hesjedal. His lead over Froome grew second by second. The road became less steep near the top, and Quintana seemed determined to make up the less than 30 seconds to the leader.
Froome lost Porte near the end, and was alone with Valverde. He was finally inspired to give his all, but it was too little too late, as he finished 1:20 behind Quintana – still enough to hold on to his GC lead.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:17:21
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:18
|3
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:38
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:41
|7
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:02:11
|8
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:32
|9
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:02:50
|10
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|11
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:06
|12
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:03:12
|13
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:26
|14
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:30
|15
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|17
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|18
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|21
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:16
|22
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:27
|23
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:04:38
|24
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:53
|25
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:56
|26
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:01
|27
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:19
|28
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:30
|29
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:05:53
|30
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|33
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|34
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|35
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|36
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:26
|37
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:40
|38
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:06:43
|39
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:12
|40
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:04
|42
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|43
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|44
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:08:09
|45
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|46
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|47
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:08:40
|48
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:45
|49
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|50
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|51
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:55
|52
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:17
|53
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:32
|54
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:36
|55
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:11:04
|56
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|57
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:11:27
|58
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|59
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:13
|60
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:12:26
|61
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|62
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:13:22
|63
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:13:30
|64
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|65
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:13:50
|66
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:17
|67
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|68
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|0:14:40
|69
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:14:49
|70
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|72
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|73
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:05
|74
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:10
|75
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:17:36
|76
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|77
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|78
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:26
|79
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|80
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|85
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|86
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|87
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|88
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|89
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|91
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:19:52
|92
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:19:59
|93
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:20:29
|94
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|96
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:21:19
|97
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|98
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|99
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|100
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|102
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|103
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|104
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|105
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|106
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|107
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|108
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|109
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|110
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|111
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|112
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|113
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|114
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|115
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|116
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|117
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|118
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|119
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|120
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|121
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|122
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|123
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|124
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|125
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|126
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|127
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|128
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|129
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|130
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|131
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|132
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:21:55
|133
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:23:22
|134
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:23:57
|135
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|136
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|137
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|138
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|139
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|140
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|141
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|142
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|143
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|144
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|145
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|146
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|147
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|148
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|149
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|150
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|151
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|152
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|153
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|154
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|155
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|156
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|157
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|158
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|159
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|160
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|20
|pts
|2
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|17
|3
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|15
|4
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|5
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|11
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|10
|7
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|8
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|9
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|7
|10
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|11
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|12
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|13
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|14
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|2
|15
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|20
|pts
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|17
|3
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|6
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|7
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|9
|8
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|8
|9
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|7
|10
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|6
|11
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|12
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|4
|13
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|14
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|15
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|25
|pts
|2
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|20
|3
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|4
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|14
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|12
|6
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|9
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|10
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|50
|pts
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|40
|3
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|32
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|24
|6
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|7
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|16
|8
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|12
|9
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|8
|10
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:17:21
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:18
|3
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:06
|4
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:26
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:30
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:27
|7
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:53
|8
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:17:36
|9
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:26
|10
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|13
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:21:19
|14
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|16
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|17
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|18
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|19
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|20
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:23:57
|22
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|25
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|9:56:31
|2
|Team Sky
|0:02:11
|3
|Team Cannondale-Garmin
|0:07:02
|4
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:09:11
|5
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:12
|6
|Lampre - Merida
|0:14:30
|7
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:15:27
|8
|Orica Greenedge
|0:15:31
|9
|Team Europcar
|0:16:02
|10
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:19
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|0:18:33
|12
|Team Katusha
|0:18:56
|13
|IAM Cycling
|0:19:54
|14
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:20:04
|15
|Fdj
|0:21:47
|16
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:21:58
|17
|Lotto-Soudal
|0:29:10
|18
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:34:13
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|0:34:48
|20
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:40:16
|21
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:40:20
|22
|Etixx-Quick Step
|1:02:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|81:56:33
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:12
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:25
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:36
|5
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:48
|6
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:10:47
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:15:14
|8
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:15:39
|9
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:00
|10
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:17:30
|11
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:06
|12
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:50
|13
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:31:03
|14
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:31:15
|15
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:31:39
|16
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:38:52
|17
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:02:51
|18
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:05:00
|19
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|1:09:08
|20
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:16:36
|21
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:21:27
|22
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|1:24:58
|23
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1:25:23
|24
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:26:05
|25
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|1:26:56
|26
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:28:29
|27
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1:33:21
|28
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:35:06
|29
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|1:36:07
|30
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|1:38:22
|31
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|1:40:44
|32
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:41:34
|33
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:51:32
|34
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:51:51
|35
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|1:54:08
|36
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:56:13
|37
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|1:56:57
|38
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:58:14
|39
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:03:37
|40
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:04:37
|41
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:05:03
|42
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:08:20
|43
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:10:12
|44
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|2:12:44
|45
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:14:08
|46
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:14:55
|47
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|2:15:32
|48
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|2:16:05
|49
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:16:15
|50
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|2:16:36
|51
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:18:16
|52
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|2:22:54
|53
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:26:32
|54
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|2:29:28
|55
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:30:12
|56
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:31:13
|57
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|2:31:14
|58
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|2:32:30
|59
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|2:33:42
|60
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2:34:15
|61
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:35:10
|62
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|2:36:50
|63
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:37:17
|64
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|2:38:06
|65
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:40:06
|66
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:43:34
|67
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:48:02
|68
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:48:19
|69
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:51:44
|70
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|2:53:09
|71
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:53:22
|72
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|2:54:31
|73
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:57:05
|74
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:57:19
|75
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2:58:30
|76
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|3:02:14
|77
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|3:03:09
|78
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|3:03:11
|79
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:04:07
|80
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:04:52
|81
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|3:05:48
|82
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|3:08:02
|83
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|3:08:47
|84
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|3:10:36
|85
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|3:11:28
|86
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|3:12:23
|87
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:14:14
|88
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|3:15:01
|89
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|3:16:04
|90
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|3:17:03
|91
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:18:24
|92
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:18:43
|93
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|3:19:44
|94
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:19:53
|95
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:21:17
|96
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3:21:30
|97
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3:22:14
|98
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|3:23:11
|99
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|3:24:53
|100
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3:26:47
|101
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3:27:34
|102
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|3:29:00
|103
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:30:13
|104
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:31:15
|105
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:32:12
|106
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:35:40
|107
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|3:37:28
|108
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|3:38:06
|109
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:39:43
|110
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:42:42
|111
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|112
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:42:57
|113
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:43:08
|114
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|3:45:18
|115
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:47:14
|116
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:50:32
|117
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:50:59
|118
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:52:17
|119
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|3:53:13
|120
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3:53:21
|121
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:54:19
|122
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|3:54:25
|123
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:55:35
|124
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|3:56:49
|125
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:58:20
|126
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|3:59:04
|127
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:59:10
|128
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|3:59:37
|129
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:59:39
|130
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|4:01:10
|131
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4:01:12
|132
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4:01:15
|133
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|4:02:06
|134
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|4:03:38
|135
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:04:06
|136
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|4:04:45
|137
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|4:04:56
|138
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4:05:28
|139
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4:05:30
|140
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|4:07:47
|141
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|4:10:32
|142
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:12:05
|143
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|4:14:40
|144
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|4:14:59
|145
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4:16:06
|146
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:16:13
|147
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|4:18:40
|148
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|4:21:31
|149
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|4:22:20
|150
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|4:24:52
|151
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4:25:03
|152
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4:26:33
|153
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4:26:47
|154
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|4:32:32
|155
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4:33:21
|156
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|4:37:36
|157
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|4:40:12
|158
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:41:27
|159
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|4:48:08
|160
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4:56:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|420
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|316
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|281
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|192
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|139
|6
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|122
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|113
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|103
|9
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|90
|10
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|86
|11
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|85
|12
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|80
|13
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|78
|14
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|76
|15
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|16
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|73
|17
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|72
|18
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|71
|19
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|70
|20
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|69
|21
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|61
|22
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|61
|23
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|55
|24
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|54
|25
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|53
|26
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|27
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|51
|28
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|29
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|49
|30
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|49
|31
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|47
|32
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|46
|33
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|46
|34
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|46
|35
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|45
|36
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|43
|37
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|43
|38
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|42
|39
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|38
|40
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|38
|41
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|38
|42
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|37
|43
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|37
|44
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|37
|45
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|37
|46
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|34
|47
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|34
|48
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|34
|49
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|32
|50
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|32
|51
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|32
|52
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|31
|53
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|54
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|31
|55
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|30
|56
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|30
|57
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|30
|58
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|59
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|29
|60
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|29
|61
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|28
|62
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|63
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|27
|64
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|27
|65
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|26
|66
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|67
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|26
|68
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|26
|69
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|25
|70
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|25
|71
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|25
|72
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|24
|73
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|74
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|21
|75
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|20
|76
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|77
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|78
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|79
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|18
|80
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|18
|81
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|17
|82
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|17
|83
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|17
|84
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|16
|85
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|16
|86
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|15
|87
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|15
|88
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|15
|89
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|15
|90
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|91
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|14
|92
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|93
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|13
|94
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|95
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|96
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|97
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|11
|98
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|99
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|11
|100
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|101
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|11
|102
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|10
|103
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|104
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|10
|105
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|106
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|9
|107
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|9
|108
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|109
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|110
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|111
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|9
|112
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|113
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|114
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|115
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|7
|116
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|7
|117
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|118
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|5
|119
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|120
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|2
|121
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|122
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|123
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|124
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|1
|125
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|126
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|-1
|127
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|-5
|128
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|-5
|129
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|-5
|130
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|119
|pts
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|108
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|82
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|78
|6
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|74
|7
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|72
|8
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|64
|9
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|58
|10
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|55
|11
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|53
|12
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|41
|13
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|40
|14
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|33
|15
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|32
|16
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|17
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|27
|18
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|27
|19
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|20
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|23
|21
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|23
|22
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|22
|23
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|22
|24
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|22
|25
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|26
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|20
|27
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|18
|28
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|17
|29
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|16
|30
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|16
|31
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|32
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15
|33
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|14
|34
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|13
|35
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|36
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|37
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|11
|38
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|39
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|9
|40
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|41
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|8
|42
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|43
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|44
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|45
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|46
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|47
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|48
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|49
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|50
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|51
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|52
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|3
|53
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|54
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|55
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|2
|56
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|57
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|2
|58
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|59
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|60
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|61
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|62
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|63
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|64
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|65
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|66
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1
|67
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1
|68
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|69
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|70
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|81:57:45
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:48
|3
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:30:03
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:37:40
|5
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1:32:09
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:13:43
|7
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|2:15:24
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:02:55
|9
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|3:07:35
|10
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|3:09:24
|11
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:13:02
|12
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|3:14:52
|13
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:17:12
|14
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3:26:22
|15
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:41:30
|16
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|3:57:52
|17
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:57:58
|18
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:58:27
|19
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:02:54
|20
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|4:03:33
|21
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4:04:16
|22
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|4:17:28
|23
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4:23:51
|24
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4:25:21
|25
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:40:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|246:55:21
|2
|Team Sky
|0:57:23
|3
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:00:12
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|1:12:09
|5
|MTN-Qhubeka
|1:14:32
|6
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|1:24:22
|7
|Team Europcar
|1:48:51
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|2:41:46
|9
|IAM Cycling
|2:42:16
|10
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|2:46:59
|11
|Trek Factory Racing
|3:03:37
|12
|Team Cannondale-Garmin
|3:17:05
|13
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|4:22:56
|14
|Lotto-Soudal
|4:40:09
|15
|Lampre - Merida
|4:48:00
|16
|Fdj
|5:03:55
|17
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|5:14:49
|18
|Team Katusha
|5:29:06
|19
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5:35:06
|20
|Bora-Argon 18
|6:02:56
|21
|Etixx-Quick Step
|7:36:20
|22
|Orica Greenedge
|8:45:02
