Tour de France: Pinot lands huge win for France on l'Alpe d'Huez

Froome survives attack from Quintana on final day in the Alps

Image 1 of 105

Scenery from stage 20 of the Tour de France.

Scenery from stage 20 of the Tour de France.
Image 2 of 105

Wout Poels rides the front for Chris Froome and Team Sky.

Wout Poels rides the front for Chris Froome and Team Sky.
Image 3 of 105

Chris Froome climnbs Alpe d'Huez

Chris Froome climnbs Alpe d'Huez
Image 4 of 105

Alejandro Valverde attacks during stage 20

Alejandro Valverde attacks during stage 20
Image 5 of 105

The Tour's last day in the Alps was spectacular.

The Tour's last day in the Alps was spectacular.
Image 6 of 105

Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana attack

Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana attack
Image 7 of 105

Winner Anacona paces Chris Froome up Alpe d'Huez

Winner Anacona paces Chris Froome up Alpe d'Huez
Image 8 of 105

Thibaut Pinot climbs Alpe d'Huez

Thibaut Pinot climbs Alpe d'Huez
Image 9 of 105

Nairo Quintana climbs Alp d'Huez during stage 20

Nairo Quintana climbs Alp d'Huez during stage 20
Image 10 of 105

Nairo Quintana climbs Alp d'Huez during stage 20

Nairo Quintana climbs Alp d'Huez during stage 20
Image 11 of 105

Nairo Quintana gets a gap on Chris Froome

Nairo Quintana gets a gap on Chris Froome
Image 12 of 105

Richie Porte marks Nairo Quintana on Alpe d'Huez

Richie Porte marks Nairo Quintana on Alpe d'Huez
Image 13 of 105

The wild crowd on Alpe d'Huez

The wild crowd on Alpe d'Huez
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 105

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 105

Thibaur Pinot wins stage 20 of the 2015 Tour de France.

Thibaur Pinot wins stage 20 of the 2015 Tour de France.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 105

Robert Gesink climbs through the crowd on Alpe d'Huez

Robert Gesink climbs through the crowd on Alpe d'Huez
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 105

Chris Froome collects another lion on the stage 20 podium.

Chris Froome collects another lion on the stage 20 podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 105

Sylvain Chavanel climbs Alp d'Huez

Sylvain Chavanel climbs Alp d'Huez
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 105

Lieuwe Westra (Astana)

Lieuwe Westra (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 105

Nairo Quintana jumps way from Chris Froome on Alpe d'Huez and is marked by Richie Porte.

Nairo Quintana jumps way from Chris Froome on Alpe d'Huez and is marked by Richie Porte.
Image 21 of 105

Nairo Quintana jumps way from Chris Froome on Alpe d'Huez and is marked by Richie Porte.

Nairo Quintana jumps way from Chris Froome on Alpe d'Huez and is marked by Richie Porte.
Image 22 of 105

Barring incident, Chris Froome will claim his second Tour de France overall win on Sunday.

Barring incident, Chris Froome will claim his second Tour de France overall win on Sunday.
Image 23 of 105

Nairo Quintana climbs to the top of Alpe d'Huez

Nairo Quintana climbs to the top of Alpe d'Huez
Image 24 of 105

Alejandro Valverde jumps away from the GC group.

Alejandro Valverde jumps away from the GC group.
Image 25 of 105

A British flag greets Chris Froome during stage 20

A British flag greets Chris Froome during stage 20
Image 26 of 105

Thibaut Pinot wins stage 20 of the 2015 Tour de France.

Thibaut Pinot wins stage 20 of the 2015 Tour de France.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 27 of 105

Winner Anacona paces Nairo Quintana up Alpe d'Huez

Winner Anacona paces Nairo Quintana up Alpe d'Huez
Image 28 of 105

Richie Porte leads Chris Froome up Alpe d'Huez

Richie Porte leads Chris Froome up Alpe d'Huez
Image 29 of 105

Nairo Quintana climbs toward the finish of stage 20

Nairo Quintana climbs toward the finish of stage 20
Image 30 of 105

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ.fr)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ.fr)
Image 31 of 105

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
Image 32 of 105

Alejandro Valverde leads Nairo Quintana through the gauntlet on Alpe d'Huez

Alejandro Valverde leads Nairo Quintana through the gauntlet on Alpe d'Huez
Image 33 of 105

Richie Porte leads Chris Froome up Alpe d'Huez

Richie Porte leads Chris Froome up Alpe d'Huez
Image 34 of 105

team Sky lead Chris Froome through the crowd on Alpe d'Huez

team Sky lead Chris Froome through the crowd on Alpe d'Huez
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 35 of 105

Alberto Contador finishes stage 20

Alberto Contador finishes stage 20
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 36 of 105

Nairo Quintana finishes stage 20 in second.

Nairo Quintana finishes stage 20 in second.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 37 of 105

Thibaut Pinot wins stage 20

Thibaut Pinot wins stage 20
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 38 of 105

Romain bardet finishes stage 20

Romain bardet finishes stage 20
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 39 of 105

Thibaut Pinot wins stage 20 of the 2015 Tour de France

Thibaut Pinot wins stage 20 of the 2015 Tour de France
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 40 of 105

Nairo Quintana finishes stage 20

Nairo Quintana finishes stage 20
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 41 of 105

Vincenzo Niabli finishes stage 20

Vincenzo Niabli finishes stage 20
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 42 of 105

Team Sky control the pace early during stage 20

Team Sky control the pace early during stage 20
Image 43 of 105

Chris Froome battled to keep his yellow jersey during stage 20

Chris Froome battled to keep his yellow jersey during stage 20
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 44 of 105

Chris Froome finishes stage 20 with Alejandro Valverde

Chris Froome finishes stage 20 with Alejandro Valverde
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 45 of 105

Winner Anacona leads Nairo Quintana up Alpe d'Huez

Winner Anacona leads Nairo Quintana up Alpe d'Huez
Image 46 of 105

Thibaut Pinot in action during stage 20

Thibaut Pinot in action during stage 20
Image 47 of 105

Thibaut Pinot rides through the crowds on Alpe d'Huez

Thibaut Pinot rides through the crowds on Alpe d'Huez
Image 48 of 105

Thibaut Pinot rides through the crowds on Alpe d'Huez

Thibaut Pinot rides through the crowds on Alpe d'Huez
Image 49 of 105

Thibaut Pinot in action during stage 20

Thibaut Pinot in action during stage 20
Image 50 of 105

Chris Froome chases Nairo Quintana during stage 20

Chris Froome chases Nairo Quintana during stage 20
Image 51 of 105

The mountains form the backdrop for this scene from stage 20

The mountains form the backdrop for this scene from stage 20
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 105

The early breakaway from stage 20

The early breakaway from stage 20
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 105

Vincenzo Nibali surrounded by teammates during stage 20.

Vincenzo Nibali surrounded by teammates during stage 20.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 105

Thibaut Pinot wins stage 20 of the 2015 Tour de France

Thibaut Pinot wins stage 20 of the 2015 Tour de France
Image 55 of 105

Chris Froome is mobbed at the finish of stage 20.

Chris Froome is mobbed at the finish of stage 20.
Image 56 of 105

That's two Tour wins for Chris Froome

That's two Tour wins for Chris Froome
Image 57 of 105

Thibaut Pinot celebrates winning stage 20 of the 2015 Tour de France

Thibaut Pinot celebrates winning stage 20 of the 2015 Tour de France
Image 58 of 105

Thibaut Pinot approaches the finish of stage 20

Thibaut Pinot approaches the finish of stage 20
Image 59 of 105

Nairo Quintana finsihed second on stage 20

Nairo Quintana finsihed second on stage 20
Image 60 of 105

Thibaut Pinot wins stage 20 of the 2015 Tour de France.

Thibaut Pinot wins stage 20 of the 2015 Tour de France.
Image 61 of 105

Chris Froome sprints to the line ahead of Alejandro Valverde.

Chris Froome sprints to the line ahead of Alejandro Valverde.
Image 62 of 105

Chris Froome after the finish of stage 20.

Chris Froome after the finish of stage 20.
Image 63 of 105

Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde attack during stage 20.

Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde attack during stage 20.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 105

A lead group forms on the early slopes of the first climb.

A lead group forms on the early slopes of the first climb.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 105

Thibaut Pinot on the stage 20 podium.

Thibaut Pinot on the stage 20 podium.
Image 66 of 105

Thibaut Pinot on the stage 20 podium.

Thibaut Pinot on the stage 20 podium.
Image 67 of 105

Chris Froome on the stage 20 podium

Chris Froome on the stage 20 podium
Image 68 of 105

Nairo Quintana approaches the finish of stage 20

Nairo Quintana approaches the finish of stage 20
Image 69 of 105

Nairo Quintana crosses the finish line of stage 20

Nairo Quintana crosses the finish line of stage 20
Image 70 of 105

Chris Froome leads the GC group during stage 20

Chris Froome leads the GC group during stage 20
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 105

Chris Froome climbs during stage 20

Chris Froome climbs during stage 20
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 105

Romain Bardet in action during stage 20

Romain Bardet in action during stage 20
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 105

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 105

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) attacks during stage 20

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) attacks during stage 20
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 105

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) attacks during stage 20

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) attacks during stage 20
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 105

The peloton climbs during stage 20

The peloton climbs during stage 20
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 105

Thibaut Pinot wins stage 20 of the 2015 Tour de France.

Thibaut Pinot wins stage 20 of the 2015 Tour de France.
Image 78 of 105

Thibaut Pinot wins stage 20 of the 2015 Tour de France

Thibaut Pinot wins stage 20 of the 2015 Tour de France
Image 79 of 105

Thibaut Pinot celebrates winning stage 20 of the 2015 Tour de France

Thibaut Pinot celebrates winning stage 20 of the 2015 Tour de France
Image 80 of 105

Thibaut Pinot celebrates winning stage 20 of the 2015 Tour de France

Thibaut Pinot celebrates winning stage 20 of the 2015 Tour de France
Image 81 of 105

Thibaut Pinot celebrates winning stage 20 of the 2015 Tour de France

Thibaut Pinot celebrates winning stage 20 of the 2015 Tour de France
Image 82 of 105

Chris Froome nears the finish of stage 20

Chris Froome nears the finish of stage 20
Image 83 of 105

Chris Froome leads the GC group on Alpe d'Huez

Chris Froome leads the GC group on Alpe d'Huez
Image 84 of 105

Alejandro Valverde leads Nairo Quintana during stage 20

Alejandro Valverde leads Nairo Quintana during stage 20
Image 85 of 105

Romain Bardet in action during stage 20

Romain Bardet in action during stage 20
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 86 of 105

Ukraine's Andriy Grivko (L) and Spain's Ruben Plaza Molina ride in a breakaway

Ukraine's Andriy Grivko (L) and Spain's Ruben Plaza Molina ride in a breakaway
Image 87 of 105

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) at the start of stage 20 to l'Alpe d'Huez

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) at the start of stage 20 to l'Alpe d'Huez
Image 88 of 105

Green jersey wearer Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Green jersey wearer Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)
Image 89 of 105

The peloton during stage 20 from Modane Valfréjus to Alpe d'Huez

The peloton during stage 20 from Modane Valfréjus to Alpe d'Huez
Image 90 of 105

Team Sky lead the main group for yellow jersey Chris Froome

Team Sky lead the main group for yellow jersey Chris Froome
Image 91 of 105

Team Sky on the front of the peloton working for overall race leader Chris Froome

Team Sky on the front of the peloton working for overall race leader Chris Froome
Image 92 of 105

Andriy Grivko of Astana attacks at the bottom of the Croix-de-Fer

Andriy Grivko of Astana attacks at the bottom of the Croix-de-Fer
Image 93 of 105

Fans relaxing at the side of the road as they watch the peloton fly by

Fans relaxing at the side of the road as they watch the peloton fly by
Image 94 of 105

The field led by Team Sky

The field led by Team Sky
Image 95 of 105

Overall race leader Chris Froome with his Sky teammates

Overall race leader Chris Froome with his Sky teammates
Image 96 of 105

Yellow jersey Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Yellow jersey Chris Froome (Team Sky)
Image 97 of 105

Chris Froome (Team Sky) sits in the field protected

Chris Froome (Team Sky) sits in the field protected
Image 98 of 105

Yellow jersey Chris Froome (Team Sky) and green jersey Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) shake hands at the start of stage 20

Yellow jersey Chris Froome (Team Sky) and green jersey Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) shake hands at the start of stage 20
Image 99 of 105

Chris Froome (Team Sky) wears the yellow jersey and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wears the white jersey

Chris Froome (Team Sky) wears the yellow jersey and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wears the white jersey
Image 100 of 105

Chris Froome (Team Sky) focussed on defending yellow on l'Alpe d'Huez on stage 20

Chris Froome (Team Sky) focussed on defending yellow on l'Alpe d'Huez on stage 20
Image 101 of 105

Fans line the roads at the l'Alpe d'Huez summit

Fans line the roads at the l'Alpe d'Huez summit
Image 102 of 105

Supporters are pictured at l'Alpe d'Huez's Dutch Corner

Supporters are pictured at l'Alpe d'Huez's Dutch Corner
Image 103 of 105

Dutch Corner on l'Alpe d'Huez Tour de France stage 20

Dutch Corner on l'Alpe d'Huez Tour de France stage 20
Image 104 of 105

The day's breakaway: Nicolas Edet of France and Cofidis, Ramunas Navardauskas of Lithuania and Team Cannondale-Garmin, Lars Bak of Denmark and Lotto-Soudal and Alexandre Geniez of France and FDJ

The day's breakaway: Nicolas Edet of France and Cofidis, Ramunas Navardauskas of Lithuania and Team Cannondale-Garmin, Lars Bak of Denmark and Lotto-Soudal and Alexandre Geniez of France and FDJ
Image 105 of 105

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the attack

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

FDJ's Thibaut Pinot soloed his way to victory atop l’Alpe d’Huez, stage 20 at the Tour de France, as Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finally showed what he can do, finishing second and picking up time on yellow jersey Chris Froome (Team Sky). Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) was third.

Froome showed more signs of weakness at this Tour, after he struggled in parts of the previous day's stage 19. He countered multiple attacks, but was unable to go with Quintana on the decisive move on the l'Alpe d’Huez. Quintana picked up over a minute as Froome finished fourth to secure the overall title.

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) continued his downward trend, dropping out of the favourites’ group early on the final ascent. The worst luck had Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), who punctured at the very start of the climb, losing too much time to catch up with the lead again.

The race came down to a man-against-man showdown, and while Quintana reached the top of l'Alpe d'Huez and gained some time back, Froome held on to his overall lead and will wear the yellow jersey into Paris on Sunday. Quintana’s efforts came too late to make him a serious danger. He finished 1:20 ahead of Froome, and gained two seconds in bonuses. The day ended with the Colombian 1:12 down in GC, followed by his teammate Valverde in third at 5:25, Nibali fourth at 8:36 and Contador fifth at 9:48.

How it unfolded

It was the last day for most riders to accomplish anything, and a fearsome stage for many. The attacks started as soon as the flag was dropped. Alexandre Geniez (FdJ) was the first to jump, and seemingly half the peloton tried to join him. Within four kilometers, only Ramunas Navardauskas (Cannondale-Garmin) had caught up, and soon Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) and Lars Ytting Bak (Lotto-Soudal) were there as well.

The foursome outpaced a flurry of further attacks and took off. The stage had started with a long descent, and as soon as they hit bottom, the Col de la Croix de Fer loomed. The peloton slowed down and allowed the four to seek their fortune on the HC-ranked climb.

Sky moved to the front of the field as the lead group took a seven minute lead as they started the ascent. With an eight-minute gap, the field started its way up, with the favourites all together.

Almost immediately the attacks started out of the field, with Andrei Grivko (Astana) and Ruben Plaza (Lampre-Merida) were the first to stay away. They were soon joined by others, and ultimately a group of 10 was formed, most of them were soon caught again. Plaza, Winner Anacona (Movistar) and Rafal Majka (Tinkoff -Saxo) were able to hold on to 10 seconds ahead of the field, all roughly six minutes behind the leaders.

But they too were reined in again, with the gap down to under five and a half minutes. AG2R took over the lead work, holding the tempo high and preventing attacks in defense of Romain Bardet’s polka-dot jersey.

Geniez was the first to take off from the lead group and hope for the maximum points, and at the same time Movistar moved to the front of the chasing peloton, now less than four minutes back. The fearsome climb took its toll, as Bak dropped behind up front and further back, riders were being regularly shed by the field.

Alejandro Valverde was the first to go from the peloton. Chris Froome had only two helpers, Riche Porte and Nicolas Roche, and could only watch the Spanish champion pull away. He came into the stage in third place, but more than five minutes down.

And he was soon followed by Nairo Quintana. The Colombian was “hiding” back around sixth wheel before putting in a spirited attack. Again, Froome could only watch, and t didn’t help that Roche had to fall back almost immediately. Nibali and Contador clung to Froome’s rear wheel., and the three, with Roche and

The lead group had fallen apart and Geniez soloed to the top with Froome’ group 2:40 back. Contador had to drop on the way up and Quintana had to wait at one point for Valverde. Hesjedal moved up to catch Contador, and Nibali once again attacked.

That was too much for Froome, who finally turned on his speed, outpacing Nibali to the top. The Movistar duo was also caught and passed, and a loose group of the top favourites took the descent, no holds barred.

Things slowed down enough that Contador and Hesjedal caught the Froome group, as did a number of others, including a fresh supply of Sky riders. A new group of four – Hesjedal, Winner Anacona (Movistar), Ruben Plaza (Lampre-Merida) and Thibaut Pinot (FdJ) – pulled ahead of that group.

Geniez flew down the descent, his nearest followers nowhere in sight, more than a minute and a half back. AS he hit the valley, the Froome group was four minutes down.

The day’s only intermediate sprint came at the foot of Alpe d’Huez, and Geniez breezed right through it. The first group of followers ignored it equally, and rolled over the line as usual.

Geniez took 3.49 over Froome with him as he started on his way up Alpe d’Huez, with its 21 hairpin turns. Navardauskas was the first to pay for his efforts, dropping back from the chase group almost as soon as the ascent started.

Near-disaster for Nibali as he punctured at the foot of the climb. Three teammates dropped back immediately to try and pull him back to the field.

Quintana was the first to jump from the Froome group – or at least the first to make the attempt. The first time was unsuccessful, so he tried it again. Two Sky helpers caught him quickly, but a gap developed back to Froome. Poels stayed with Quintana and soon they were back again.

The road was, as to be expected, line with enthusiastic fans. One overly-enthusiastic fan reached out to grab Quintana’s saddle and push him along. Poels slapped at the fan, in an attempt to teach him to respect the riders.

Valverde then jumped, and was allowed to go. Third overall, his gap was large enough that it seemed unlikely he could really be of any danger. Logically enough, Quintana tried his luck moments later but again Poels pulled him back. Froome was at the end of the small group, and Contador fell back.

As Froome looked to be finally suffering, Quintana went again and joined Valverde. Porte and Poels had to slow to stay with their leader. It was a small gap, but it grew as the Movistar riders climbed easily while the yellow jersey showed weakness.

Geniez held on until 8km to go, where he had to drop back. Valverde soon could no longer keep up with his Colombian teammate, who was working his way up to another teammate, Anacona.

Contador dropped further back and was joined by Nibali at last. Quintana caught up with Anacona, less than a minute behind the leaders.

Hesjedal had tried earlier to dump Pinot, but was unsuccessful. The Frenchman later took off in a solo effort.

The fans crowding the road brought the race down to one lane, and fans spit at Froome, waved fireworks and generally endangered the race.

Quintana,, with some 30 seconds on Froome, took off with some 5km to go. Up out of the saddle, he picked up his speed, while behind him, Froome was unable to respond. He was now down to only one helper.

With 3 km to go, Pinot had 35 seconds on Quintana, and 1:37 on Froome. Quintana was still going great pace, catching and passing Hesjedal. His lead over Froome grew second by second. The road became less steep near the top, and Quintana seemed determined to make up the less than 30 seconds to the leader.

Froome lost Porte near the end, and was alone with Valverde. He was finally inspired to give his all, but it was too little too late, as he finished 1:20 behind Quintana – still enough to hold on to his GC lead.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr3:17:21
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:18
3Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:41
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:38
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
6Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:41
7Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:02:11
8Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:02:32
9Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:02:50
10Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
11Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:03:06
12Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:03:12
13Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:03:26
14Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:03:30
15Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
16Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
17Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
18Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
20Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
21Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:16
22Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:04:27
23Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:04:38
24Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:53
25Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:56
26Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:05:01
27Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:05:19
28Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:05:30
29Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:05:53
30Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
31Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
32Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
33Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
34Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
35Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
36Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:06:26
37Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:40
38Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:06:43
39Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:12
40Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida0:08:04
42Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
43Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
44Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:08:09
45Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
46Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
47Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:08:40
48Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:45
49Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
50Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
51Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:55
52Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:17
53Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:32
54Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:10:36
55Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:11:04
56Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
57Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:11:27
58Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
59Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:12:13
60Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:12:26
61Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
62Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:13:22
63Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:13:30
64Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
65Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:13:50
66Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:17
67Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
68José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 180:14:40
69Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:14:49
70Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
71Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
72Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
73Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:15:05
74Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:10
75Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:17:36
76Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
77Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
78Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:26
79Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
80Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
81Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
82Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
83Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
84Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
85Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
86Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
87José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
88Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
89Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
90Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
91Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:19:52
92Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:19:59
93Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:20:29
94Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
95Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
96Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:19
97Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
98Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
99Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
100Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
101Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
102Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
103Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
104Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
105Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
106Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
107Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
108Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
109Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
110Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
111Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
112Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
113Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
114Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
115Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
116Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
117Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
118Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
119Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
120Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
121Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
122Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
123Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
124Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
125Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
126Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
127Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
128Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
129Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
130Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
131Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
132Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:21:55
133Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:23:22
134Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:23:57
135Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
136Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
137André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
138Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
139Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
140Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
141Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
142Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
143Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
144Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
145Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
146John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
147Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
148Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
149Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
150Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
151Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
152Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
153Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
154Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
155Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
156Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
157Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
158Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
159Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
160Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling

Intermediate sprint - Bourg-d'Oisans, 94.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr20pts
2Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team17
3Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida15
4Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team13
5Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida11
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr10
7Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar9
8Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
9Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal7
10Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team6
11Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
12Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team4
13Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky3
14Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky2
15Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky1

Finish - Alpe d'Huez, 110.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr20pts
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team17
3Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team15
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team13
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky11
6Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar10
7Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky9
8Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team8
9Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky7
10Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida6
11Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge5
12Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha4
13Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing3
14Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing2
15Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain - Col de la Croix de Fer, 56km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr25pts
2Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team20
3Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits16
4Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal14
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team12
6Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team10
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky8
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
9Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team4
10Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky2

Mountain - Alpe d'Huez, 110.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr50pts
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team40
3Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team32
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team28
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky24
6Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar20
7Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky16
8Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team12
9Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky8
10Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida4

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr3:17:21
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:18
3Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:03:06
4Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:03:26
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:30
6Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:04:27
7Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:53
8Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:17:36
9Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:26
10Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
11Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
13Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:19
14Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
15Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
16Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
17Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
18Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
19Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
20Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
21Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:23:57
22Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
23Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
24Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
25Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team9:56:31
2Team Sky0:02:11
3Team Cannondale-Garmin0:07:02
4Ag2R La Mondiale0:09:11
5Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:12
6Lampre - Merida0:14:30
7MTN-Qhubeka0:15:27
8Orica Greenedge0:15:31
9Team Europcar0:16:02
10Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:19
11Astana Pro Team0:18:33
12Team Katusha0:18:56
13IAM Cycling0:19:54
14Trek Factory Racing0:20:04
15Fdj0:21:47
16Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:21:58
17Lotto-Soudal0:29:10
18Team Giant-Alpecin0:34:13
19BMC Racing Team0:34:48
20Bora-Argon 180:40:16
21Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:40:20
22Etixx-Quick Step1:02:52

General classification after stage 20
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky81:56:33
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:12
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:25
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:36
5Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:48
6Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:47
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:15:14
8Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:15:39
9Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:00
10Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:17:30
11Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:22:06
12Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:22:50
13Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:31:03
14Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:31:15
15Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:31:39
16Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:38:52
17Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo1:02:51
18Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:05:00
19Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling1:09:08
20Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1:16:36
21Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:21:27
22Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team1:24:58
23Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1:25:23
24Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team1:26:05
25Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 181:26:56
26Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:28:29
27Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1:33:21
28Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1:35:06
29Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha1:36:07
30Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida1:38:22
31Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal1:40:44
32Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team1:41:34
33Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar1:51:32
34Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1:51:51
35Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky1:54:08
36Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:56:13
37Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal1:56:57
38Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:58:14
39Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:03:37
40Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:04:37
41Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:05:03
42Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step2:08:20
43Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:10:12
44Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky2:12:44
45Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar2:14:08
46Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo2:14:55
47Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida2:15:32
48Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky2:16:05
49Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka2:16:15
50Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge2:16:36
51Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2:18:16
52Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement2:22:54
53Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:26:32
54Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling2:29:28
55Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:30:12
56Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:31:13
57Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team2:31:14
58Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha2:32:30
59Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling2:33:42
60Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling2:34:15
61Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:35:10
62Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing2:36:50
63Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:37:17
64Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team2:38:06
65José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team2:40:06
66Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:43:34
67Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:48:02
68Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:48:19
69Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:51:44
70Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky2:53:09
71Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr2:53:22
72Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha2:54:31
73Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2:57:05
74Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar2:57:19
75Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling2:58:30
76Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida3:02:14
77Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team3:03:09
78Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida3:03:11
79Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3:04:07
80Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3:04:52
81Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement3:05:48
82Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka3:08:02
83Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 183:08:47
84Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka3:10:36
85Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement3:11:28
86Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka3:12:23
87Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin3:14:14
88Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement3:15:01
89Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge3:16:04
90Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha3:17:03
91Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar3:18:24
92Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3:18:43
93Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing3:19:44
94Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:19:53
95Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step3:21:17
96Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka3:21:30
97Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team3:22:14
98Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement3:23:11
99Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 183:24:53
100Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling3:26:47
101Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team3:27:34
102Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing3:29:00
103Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step3:30:13
104Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3:31:15
105Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr3:32:12
106Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin3:35:40
107Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team3:37:28
108Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 183:38:06
109John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin3:39:43
110Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:42:42
111Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
112Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr3:42:57
113Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr3:43:08
114Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal3:45:18
115Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team3:47:14
116Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3:50:32
117Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step3:50:59
118Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:52:17
119Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement3:53:13
120Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team3:53:21
121Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3:54:19
122Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida3:54:25
123Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:55:35
124Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing3:56:49
125Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:58:20
126Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha3:59:04
127Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:59:10
128Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky3:59:37
129Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:59:39
130Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha4:01:10
131Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4:01:12
132Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo4:01:15
133Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement4:02:06
134André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal4:03:38
135Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:04:06
136Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky4:04:45
137Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar4:04:56
138Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr4:05:28
139Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin4:05:30
140José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 184:07:47
141Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement4:10:32
142Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step4:12:05
143Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team4:14:40
144Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge4:14:59
145Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal4:16:06
146Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4:16:13
147Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team4:18:40
148Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing4:21:31
149Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha4:22:20
150Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal4:24:52
151Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4:25:03
152Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4:26:33
153Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4:26:47
154Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka4:32:32
155Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida4:33:21
156Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling4:37:36
157Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar4:40:12
158Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:41:27
159Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge4:48:08
160Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr4:56:59

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo420pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal316
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin281
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step192
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky139
6Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar122
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr113
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team103
9Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal90
10Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida86
11Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal85
12Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team80
13Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step78
14Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing76
15Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale74
16Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar73
17Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team72
18Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha71
19Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha70
20Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin69
21Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement61
22Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka61
23Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step55
24Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar54
25Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo53
26Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale52
27Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka51
28Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale50
29Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team49
30Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka49
31Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 1847
32Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar46
33Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling46
34Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin46
35Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo45
36Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka43
37Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team43
38Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge42
39Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step38
40Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing38
41Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky38
42Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement37
43Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling37
44Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team37
45Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits37
46Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky34
47Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team34
48Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida34
49Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team32
50Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar32
51Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo32
52Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr31
53Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team31
54Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team31
55Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin30
56Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits30
57Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits30
58Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits29
59Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team29
60Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal29
61Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo28
62Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar28
63Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 1827
64Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr27
65Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team26
66Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team26
67Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling26
68Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida26
69Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin25
70Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team25
71Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge25
72Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling24
73Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale23
74Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team21
75Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr20
76Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo20
77Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo20
78Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits18
79Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement18
80Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement18
81Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo17
82Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement17
83Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge17
84Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team16
85Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha16
86Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky15
87Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 1815
88Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement15
89Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida15
90Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team14
91Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka14
92Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr13
93Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha13
94Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team13
95Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
96Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka12
97Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement11
98Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar11
99Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team11
100Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo11
101Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal11
102Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team10
103Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo10
104Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida10
105Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing10
106Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal9
107Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky9
108Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
109Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka9
110Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step9
111Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling9
112Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
113Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin8
114Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr8
115Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha7
116Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 187
117Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team6
118Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida5
119Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
120Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal2
121Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar2
122Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
123José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1
124Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha1
125Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky1
126Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal-1
127Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale-5
128Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo-5
129Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits-5
130Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge-5

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky119pts
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team108
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale90
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr82
5Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha78
6Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar74
7Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team72
8Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team64
9Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky58
10Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka55
11Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team53
12Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team41
13Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo40
14Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team33
15Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo32
16Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team28
17Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr27
18Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team27
19Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale24
20Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar23
21Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar23
22Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin22
23Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team22
24Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky22
25Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 1820
26Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team20
27Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky18
28Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge17
29Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing16
30Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 1816
31Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits16
32Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin15
33Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal14
34Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida13
35Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo12
36Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
37Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida11
38Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo10
39Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr9
40Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka8
41Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal8
42Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
43Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo8
44Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
45Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr6
46Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step5
47Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling4
48Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar4
49Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
50Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo3
51José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team3
52Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team3
53Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
54Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo2
55Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling2
56Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale2
57Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling2
58Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka2
59Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka2
60Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo1
61Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
62Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
63Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1
64Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 181
65Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
66Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1
67Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team1
68John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1
69Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1
70Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team81:57:45
2Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:48
3Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:30:03
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:37:40
5Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1:32:09
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo2:13:43
7Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge2:15:24
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3:02:55
9Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 183:07:35
10Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka3:09:24
11Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin3:13:02
12Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge3:14:52
13Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar3:17:12
14Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team3:26:22
15Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar3:41:30
16Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha3:57:52
17Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:57:58
18Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:58:27
19Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:02:54
20Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky4:03:33
21Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr4:04:16
22Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team4:17:28
23Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4:23:51
24Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4:25:21
25Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:40:15

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team246:55:21
2Team Sky0:57:23
3Tinkoff-Saxo1:00:12
4Astana Pro Team1:12:09
5MTN-Qhubeka1:14:32
6Ag2R La Mondiale1:24:22
7Team Europcar1:48:51
8BMC Racing Team2:41:46
9IAM Cycling2:42:16
10Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo2:46:59
11Trek Factory Racing3:03:37
12Team Cannondale-Garmin3:17:05
13Team Giant-Alpecin4:22:56
14Lotto-Soudal4:40:09
15Lampre - Merida4:48:00
16Fdj5:03:55
17Bretagne - Seche Environnement5:14:49
18Team Katusha5:29:06
19Cofidis, Solutions Credits5:35:06
20Bora-Argon 186:02:56
21Etixx-Quick Step7:36:20
22Orica Greenedge8:45:02

