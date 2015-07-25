Image 1 of 105 Scenery from stage 20 of the Tour de France. Image 2 of 105 Wout Poels rides the front for Chris Froome and Team Sky. Image 3 of 105 Chris Froome climnbs Alpe d'Huez Image 4 of 105 Alejandro Valverde attacks during stage 20 Image 5 of 105 The Tour's last day in the Alps was spectacular. FDJ's Thibaut Pinot soloed his way to victory atop l’Alpe d’Huez, stage 20 at the Tour de France, as Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finally showed what he can do, finishing second and picking up time on yellow jersey Chris Froome (Team Sky). Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) was third.

Froome showed more signs of weakness at this Tour, after he struggled in parts of the previous day's stage 19. He countered multiple attacks, but was unable to go with Quintana on the decisive move on the l'Alpe d’Huez. Quintana picked up over a minute as Froome finished fourth to secure the overall title.

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) continued his downward trend, dropping out of the favourites’ group early on the final ascent. The worst luck had Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), who punctured at the very start of the climb, losing too much time to catch up with the lead again.

The race came down to a man-against-man showdown, and while Quintana reached the top of l'Alpe d'Huez and gained some time back, Froome held on to his overall lead and will wear the yellow jersey into Paris on Sunday. Quintana’s efforts came too late to make him a serious danger. He finished 1:20 ahead of Froome, and gained two seconds in bonuses. The day ended with the Colombian 1:12 down in GC, followed by his teammate Valverde in third at 5:25, Nibali fourth at 8:36 and Contador fifth at 9:48.

How it unfolded

It was the last day for most riders to accomplish anything, and a fearsome stage for many. The attacks started as soon as the flag was dropped. Alexandre Geniez (FdJ) was the first to jump, and seemingly half the peloton tried to join him. Within four kilometers, only Ramunas Navardauskas (Cannondale-Garmin) had caught up, and soon Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) and Lars Ytting Bak (Lotto-Soudal) were there as well.

The foursome outpaced a flurry of further attacks and took off. The stage had started with a long descent, and as soon as they hit bottom, the Col de la Croix de Fer loomed. The peloton slowed down and allowed the four to seek their fortune on the HC-ranked climb.

Sky moved to the front of the field as the lead group took a seven minute lead as they started the ascent. With an eight-minute gap, the field started its way up, with the favourites all together.

Almost immediately the attacks started out of the field, with Andrei Grivko (Astana) and Ruben Plaza (Lampre-Merida) were the first to stay away. They were soon joined by others, and ultimately a group of 10 was formed, most of them were soon caught again. Plaza, Winner Anacona (Movistar) and Rafal Majka (Tinkoff -Saxo) were able to hold on to 10 seconds ahead of the field, all roughly six minutes behind the leaders.

But they too were reined in again, with the gap down to under five and a half minutes. AG2R took over the lead work, holding the tempo high and preventing attacks in defense of Romain Bardet’s polka-dot jersey.

Geniez was the first to take off from the lead group and hope for the maximum points, and at the same time Movistar moved to the front of the chasing peloton, now less than four minutes back. The fearsome climb took its toll, as Bak dropped behind up front and further back, riders were being regularly shed by the field.

Alejandro Valverde was the first to go from the peloton. Chris Froome had only two helpers, Riche Porte and Nicolas Roche, and could only watch the Spanish champion pull away. He came into the stage in third place, but more than five minutes down.

And he was soon followed by Nairo Quintana. The Colombian was “hiding” back around sixth wheel before putting in a spirited attack. Again, Froome could only watch, and t didn’t help that Roche had to fall back almost immediately. Nibali and Contador clung to Froome’s rear wheel., and the three, with Roche and

The lead group had fallen apart and Geniez soloed to the top with Froome’ group 2:40 back. Contador had to drop on the way up and Quintana had to wait at one point for Valverde. Hesjedal moved up to catch Contador, and Nibali once again attacked.

That was too much for Froome, who finally turned on his speed, outpacing Nibali to the top. The Movistar duo was also caught and passed, and a loose group of the top favourites took the descent, no holds barred.

Things slowed down enough that Contador and Hesjedal caught the Froome group, as did a number of others, including a fresh supply of Sky riders. A new group of four – Hesjedal, Winner Anacona (Movistar), Ruben Plaza (Lampre-Merida) and Thibaut Pinot (FdJ) – pulled ahead of that group.

Geniez flew down the descent, his nearest followers nowhere in sight, more than a minute and a half back. AS he hit the valley, the Froome group was four minutes down.

The day’s only intermediate sprint came at the foot of Alpe d’Huez, and Geniez breezed right through it. The first group of followers ignored it equally, and rolled over the line as usual.

Geniez took 3.49 over Froome with him as he started on his way up Alpe d’Huez, with its 21 hairpin turns. Navardauskas was the first to pay for his efforts, dropping back from the chase group almost as soon as the ascent started.

Near-disaster for Nibali as he punctured at the foot of the climb. Three teammates dropped back immediately to try and pull him back to the field.

Quintana was the first to jump from the Froome group – or at least the first to make the attempt. The first time was unsuccessful, so he tried it again. Two Sky helpers caught him quickly, but a gap developed back to Froome. Poels stayed with Quintana and soon they were back again.

The road was, as to be expected, line with enthusiastic fans. One overly-enthusiastic fan reached out to grab Quintana’s saddle and push him along. Poels slapped at the fan, in an attempt to teach him to respect the riders.

Valverde then jumped, and was allowed to go. Third overall, his gap was large enough that it seemed unlikely he could really be of any danger. Logically enough, Quintana tried his luck moments later but again Poels pulled him back. Froome was at the end of the small group, and Contador fell back.

As Froome looked to be finally suffering, Quintana went again and joined Valverde. Porte and Poels had to slow to stay with their leader. It was a small gap, but it grew as the Movistar riders climbed easily while the yellow jersey showed weakness.

Geniez held on until 8km to go, where he had to drop back. Valverde soon could no longer keep up with his Colombian teammate, who was working his way up to another teammate, Anacona.

Contador dropped further back and was joined by Nibali at last. Quintana caught up with Anacona, less than a minute behind the leaders.

Hesjedal had tried earlier to dump Pinot, but was unsuccessful. The Frenchman later took off in a solo effort.

The fans crowding the road brought the race down to one lane, and fans spit at Froome, waved fireworks and generally endangered the race.

Quintana,, with some 30 seconds on Froome, took off with some 5km to go. Up out of the saddle, he picked up his speed, while behind him, Froome was unable to respond. He was now down to only one helper.

With 3 km to go, Pinot had 35 seconds on Quintana, and 1:37 on Froome. Quintana was still going great pace, catching and passing Hesjedal. His lead over Froome grew second by second. The road became less steep near the top, and Quintana seemed determined to make up the less than 30 seconds to the leader.

Froome lost Porte near the end, and was alone with Valverde. He was finally inspired to give his all, but it was too little too late, as he finished 1:20 behind Quintana – still enough to hold on to his GC lead.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:17:21 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:18 3 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:41 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:38 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 6 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:41 7 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:02:11 8 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:32 9 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:02:50 10 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 11 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:06 12 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:03:12 13 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:26 14 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:30 15 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 17 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 18 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 20 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 21 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:16 22 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:27 23 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:04:38 24 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:53 25 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:56 26 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:05:01 27 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:19 28 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:30 29 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:05:53 30 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 31 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 33 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 34 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 35 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 36 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:06:26 37 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:40 38 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:06:43 39 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:12 40 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:08:04 42 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 43 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 44 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:08:09 45 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 46 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 47 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:08:40 48 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:45 49 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 50 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 51 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:55 52 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:17 53 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:32 54 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:10:36 55 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:11:04 56 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 57 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:11:27 58 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 59 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:12:13 60 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:12:26 61 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 62 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:13:22 63 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:13:30 64 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 65 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:13:50 66 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:17 67 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 68 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 0:14:40 69 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:14:49 70 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 71 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 72 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 73 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:15:05 74 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:10 75 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:17:36 76 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 77 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 78 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:26 79 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 80 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 81 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 82 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 83 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 84 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 85 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 86 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 87 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 88 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 89 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 90 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 91 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:19:52 92 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:19:59 93 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:20:29 94 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 95 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 96 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:21:19 97 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 98 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 99 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 100 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 101 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 102 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 103 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 104 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 105 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 106 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 107 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 108 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 109 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 110 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 111 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 112 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 113 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 114 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 115 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 116 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 117 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 118 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 119 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 120 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 121 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 122 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 123 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 124 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 125 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 126 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 127 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 128 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 129 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 130 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 131 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 132 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:21:55 133 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:23:22 134 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:23:57 135 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 136 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 137 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 138 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 139 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 140 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 141 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 142 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 143 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 144 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 145 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 146 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 147 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 148 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 149 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 150 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 151 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 152 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 153 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 154 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 155 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 156 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 157 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 158 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 159 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 160 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling

Intermediate sprint - Bourg-d'Oisans, 94.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 20 pts 2 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 17 3 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 15 4 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 13 5 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 11 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 10 7 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 9 8 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 9 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 7 10 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 6 11 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 12 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 4 13 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 3 14 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 2 15 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 1

Finish - Alpe d'Huez, 110.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 20 pts 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 17 3 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 15 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 13 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 11 6 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 10 7 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 9 8 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 8 9 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 7 10 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 6 11 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 5 12 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 4 13 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 3 14 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 2 15 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain - Col de la Croix de Fer, 56km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 25 pts 2 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 20 3 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 4 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 14 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 12 6 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 10 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 8 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 9 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4 10 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 2

Mountain - Alpe d'Huez, 110.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 50 pts 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 40 3 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 32 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 28 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 24 6 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 20 7 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 16 8 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 12 9 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 8 10 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 4

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:17:21 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:18 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:06 4 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:26 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:30 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:27 7 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:53 8 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:17:36 9 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:26 10 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 11 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 13 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:21:19 14 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 15 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 16 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 17 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 18 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 19 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 20 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 21 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:23:57 22 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 23 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 25 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 9:56:31 2 Team Sky 0:02:11 3 Team Cannondale-Garmin 0:07:02 4 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:09:11 5 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:09:12 6 Lampre - Merida 0:14:30 7 MTN-Qhubeka 0:15:27 8 Orica Greenedge 0:15:31 9 Team Europcar 0:16:02 10 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:19 11 Astana Pro Team 0:18:33 12 Team Katusha 0:18:56 13 IAM Cycling 0:19:54 14 Trek Factory Racing 0:20:04 15 Fdj 0:21:47 16 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 0:21:58 17 Lotto-Soudal 0:29:10 18 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:34:13 19 BMC Racing Team 0:34:48 20 Bora-Argon 18 0:40:16 21 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:40:20 22 Etixx-Quick Step 1:02:52

General classification after stage 20 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 81:56:33 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:12 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:25 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:36 5 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:09:48 6 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:10:47 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:15:14 8 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:15:39 9 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:00 10 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:17:30 11 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:22:06 12 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:22:50 13 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 0:31:03 14 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:31:15 15 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:31:39 16 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:38:52 17 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:02:51 18 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:05:00 19 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 1:09:08 20 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1:16:36 21 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:21:27 22 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 1:24:58 23 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:25:23 24 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:26:05 25 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 1:26:56 26 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:28:29 27 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1:33:21 28 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:35:06 29 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 1:36:07 30 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 1:38:22 31 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 1:40:44 32 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1:41:34 33 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 1:51:32 34 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1:51:51 35 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 1:54:08 36 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:56:13 37 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 1:56:57 38 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:58:14 39 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:03:37 40 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:04:37 41 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:05:03 42 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:08:20 43 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:10:12 44 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 2:12:44 45 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 2:14:08 46 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:14:55 47 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 2:15:32 48 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 2:16:05 49 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 2:16:15 50 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 2:16:36 51 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2:18:16 52 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 2:22:54 53 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:26:32 54 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 2:29:28 55 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:30:12 56 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:31:13 57 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 2:31:14 58 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 2:32:30 59 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 2:33:42 60 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 2:34:15 61 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:35:10 62 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 2:36:50 63 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:37:17 64 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 2:38:06 65 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 2:40:06 66 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:43:34 67 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:48:02 68 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:48:19 69 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:51:44 70 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 2:53:09 71 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:53:22 72 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 2:54:31 73 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:57:05 74 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 2:57:19 75 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 2:58:30 76 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 3:02:14 77 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 3:03:09 78 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 3:03:11 79 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3:04:07 80 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3:04:52 81 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 3:05:48 82 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 3:08:02 83 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 3:08:47 84 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 3:10:36 85 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 3:11:28 86 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 3:12:23 87 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:14:14 88 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 3:15:01 89 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 3:16:04 90 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 3:17:03 91 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 3:18:24 92 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3:18:43 93 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 3:19:44 94 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:19:53 95 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:21:17 96 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 3:21:30 97 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3:22:14 98 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 3:23:11 99 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 3:24:53 100 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 3:26:47 101 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3:27:34 102 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 3:29:00 103 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:30:13 104 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3:31:15 105 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:32:12 106 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:35:40 107 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 3:37:28 108 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 3:38:06 109 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:39:43 110 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:42:42 111 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 112 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:42:57 113 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:43:08 114 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3:45:18 115 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 3:47:14 116 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:50:32 117 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:50:59 118 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:52:17 119 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 3:53:13 120 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3:53:21 121 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3:54:19 122 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 3:54:25 123 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:55:35 124 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 3:56:49 125 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:58:20 126 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 3:59:04 127 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:59:10 128 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 3:59:37 129 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:59:39 130 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 4:01:10 131 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4:01:12 132 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 4:01:15 133 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 4:02:06 134 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4:03:38 135 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:04:06 136 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 4:04:45 137 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 4:04:56 138 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 4:05:28 139 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4:05:30 140 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 4:07:47 141 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 4:10:32 142 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 4:12:05 143 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4:14:40 144 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 4:14:59 145 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:16:06 146 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4:16:13 147 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4:18:40 148 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 4:21:31 149 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 4:22:20 150 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4:24:52 151 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4:25:03 152 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4:26:33 153 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4:26:47 154 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 4:32:32 155 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4:33:21 156 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 4:37:36 157 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 4:40:12 158 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:41:27 159 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 4:48:08 160 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 4:56:59

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 420 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 316 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 281 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 192 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 139 6 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 122 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 113 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 103 9 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 90 10 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 86 11 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 85 12 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 80 13 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 78 14 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 76 15 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 16 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 73 17 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 72 18 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 71 19 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 70 20 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 69 21 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 61 22 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 61 23 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 55 24 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 54 25 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 53 26 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 27 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 51 28 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 50 29 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 49 30 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 49 31 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 47 32 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 46 33 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 46 34 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 46 35 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 45 36 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 43 37 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 43 38 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 42 39 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 38 40 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 38 41 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 38 42 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 37 43 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 37 44 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 37 45 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 37 46 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 34 47 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 34 48 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 34 49 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 32 50 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 32 51 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 32 52 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 31 53 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 31 54 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 31 55 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 30 56 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 30 57 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 30 58 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 29 59 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 29 60 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 29 61 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 28 62 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 28 63 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 27 64 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 27 65 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 26 66 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 26 67 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 26 68 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 26 69 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 25 70 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 25 71 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 25 72 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 24 73 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 74 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 21 75 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 20 76 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 20 77 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 20 78 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 79 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 18 80 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 18 81 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 17 82 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 17 83 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 17 84 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 16 85 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 16 86 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 15 87 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 15 88 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 15 89 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 15 90 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 14 91 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 14 92 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 93 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 13 94 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 13 95 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 96 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 12 97 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 11 98 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 11 99 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 11 100 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 11 101 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 11 102 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 10 103 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 10 104 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 10 105 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 10 106 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 9 107 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 9 108 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 109 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 9 110 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 111 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 9 112 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 113 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 114 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 115 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 7 116 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 7 117 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 6 118 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 5 119 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 120 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 2 121 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 2 122 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 123 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1 124 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 1 125 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 1 126 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal -1 127 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale -5 128 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo -5 129 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits -5 130 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge -5

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 119 pts 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 108 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 90 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 82 5 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 78 6 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 74 7 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 72 8 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 64 9 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 58 10 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 55 11 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 53 12 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 41 13 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 40 14 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 33 15 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 32 16 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 28 17 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 27 18 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 27 19 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 20 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 23 21 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 23 22 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 22 23 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 22 24 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 22 25 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 20 26 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 20 27 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 18 28 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 17 29 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 16 30 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 16 31 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 32 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 15 33 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 14 34 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 13 35 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 36 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 37 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 11 38 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 10 39 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 9 40 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 8 41 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 8 42 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 43 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 44 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 45 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 46 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 47 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 48 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 4 49 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 50 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 51 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 3 52 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 3 53 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 54 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 55 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 2 56 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2 57 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 2 58 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 2 59 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 2 60 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 61 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 62 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 63 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1 64 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 1 65 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 66 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1 67 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1 68 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1 69 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 70 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 81:57:45 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:48 3 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:30:03 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:37:40 5 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1:32:09 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:13:43 7 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 2:15:24 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3:02:55 9 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 3:07:35 10 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 3:09:24 11 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:13:02 12 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 3:14:52 13 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 3:17:12 14 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3:26:22 15 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 3:41:30 16 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 3:57:52 17 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:57:58 18 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:58:27 19 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:02:54 20 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 4:03:33 21 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 4:04:16 22 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4:17:28 23 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4:23:51 24 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4:25:21 25 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:40:15