Tour de France: Vuillermoz wins on the Mûr-de-Bretagne
Froome holds onto yellow after stage 8, Nibali and Talansky lose time
Stage 8: Rennes - Mûr-de-Bretagne
Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R-La Mondiale) took the first win for France on the eighth stage of the Tour de France, charging up the final metres of the Mûr-de-Bretagne in a solo effort. Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) was second, with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) leading the small group to the finish for third.
Related Articles
Team Sky's Chris Froome was very active in the finale, and successfully defended his overall lead by finishing in the first main group, 10 seconds down. Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Tejay van Garderen (BMC) were also in the group, completing the top three overall. Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) was also in the group and continues in seventh place, 36 seconds down. The loser amongst the favourites was Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), who fell out of the group on the final climb.
Vuillermoz took off twice, and on his second attempt was able to leave the others behind. Only Martin gave chase, but the Irishman was boxed in and came up five seconds short.
Sagan finished fourth on the stage, picking up enough points to move him ahead of Andre Greipel and into the green jersey.
It was not Vuillermoz’ first good experience on a Mur. “I was third on the Mur de Huy, that was obviously amazing,” he said after the stage. “So today I wanted to try and do something special. I tried two or three times to go, and finally on the third time it worked. I knew someone was behind me, but I just put my head down and pedaled for all I was worth. I'm just realizing now that I've won the stage.”
“I'm not sure that in the mountains I'll be able to take on Chris Froome, but on a finish like this, I'm a puncheur, I can take my chances. It's the sort of climb that suits me, so I feel very good about today. Not in the mountains. Everyone has their specialty, this one is mine. In the mountains I'll be there to help my team leaders.”
How it unfolded
Beautiful summer weather greeted the peloton in Bretagne, with sunshine and warm temperatures.
As expected, Bretagne-Seche Environnement was in the break of the day. Pierre-Luc Perichon represented the whole team, and together with Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling), Bartosz Huzarski (Bora-Argon 18) and Romain Sicard (Europcar) formed the break and built up a lead of four minutes. The field reacted to that and brought it back down to just under the three-minute mark after 40km of racing.
Lotto-Soudal took charge of the chase, and Thomas De Gendt spent much of the day at the front, dragging the peloton behind him.
The Col du Mont Bel-Air is hardly Alpe d’Huez, but you would never of known that from the crowds. Thousands lined the way up the fourth category climb, with the one available point going to Sicard. The field crossed the summit at 2:12.
Thousands more lined the gentle climb up to the intermediate sprint. Huzarski jumped to grab the points, but Perichon went with him and took the top honours.
Behind them, there was a furious sprint for the remaining points. Etixx-QuickStep moved to the head of the field, but the gradient seemed to be too much for Cavendish. John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) sprinted for the line, but Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) simply powered right by him to pick up more points.
That action opened a small gap, with the sprinters and their teammates up front. World Champion Michal Kwiatkowski took charge and brought them up to the four leaders as Sky calmly stayed at the head of the peloton, some 20 to 25 seconds back.
The new lead group splintered, as many riders could not decide whether to work or not. A new trio of Lars Bak (Lotto Soudal), Michel Golas (Etixx-QuickStep) and Huzarski formed, and slowly pulled away. The field soon started catching the stragglers, but by then the three leaders had a 40 second gap.
The gap eventually became a minute, with 40 km to go, and then headed over the minute mark. But there were many teams with their eye on this stage, and they weren’t about to hand it over to a break group. Cannondale-Garmin did a lot of lead work, wanting to deliver Dan Martin to the finish line, while BMC rode hard for both Tejay van Garderen and Greg Van Avermaet.
The closer the finishing climb came, the more the gap dropped. It had never been more than about 1:07, and with 22km to go it had come down to 30 seconds. It stayed there for a long time, with Cannondale-Garmin, later joined by Lotto-Soudal, riding for Tony Gallopin, holding them on a long line.
With 11 km left, Tinkoff-Saxo took matters into their own hands. Huzarski, who had been up front virtually the entire day, lost contact with his two companions on a short steep climb up to the 10km marker. And only two kilometres later, Bak and Golas were absorbed back into the field.
The red and black of BMC now dominated the front of the peloton, as large groups of riders started falling off the back, in light of the short, steep climbs and the increased pace. Then control turned over to Tinkoff-Saxo, Orica-GreenEdge, Sky – everyone waiting for the first attack.
With 2,5km to go, there was still a fairly large bunch, with no apparent organization. The group started up the Mur, with Froome near the front. Still there was no attack, and all kept eying one another.
Simon Geschke (Giant-Alpecin),Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) and Vuillermoz tried an attack, but were caught shortly after the 1km marker, with Froome leading the way. Vuillermoz attacked again, this time successfully. Martin gave chase but had left his chance too late.
Nibali was dropped in the final kilometre, the Italian losing time on all his main GC rivals.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:20:55
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:10
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|13
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|15
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|17
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|18
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|21
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|24
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|26
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|27
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|28
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:20
|29
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|30
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:25
|33
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:31
|34
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:33
|36
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|37
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|38
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|39
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|40
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|41
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:00:41
|42
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|43
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:45
|44
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|45
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|46
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|47
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|48
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:59
|49
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|50
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|51
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|52
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|53
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:02
|54
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|55
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|56
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:09
|57
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|58
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|59
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|60
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|62
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:13
|63
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|64
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|65
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:40
|66
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|67
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|68
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:02:00
|69
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|70
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|71
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|72
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|73
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:08
|74
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|75
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:26
|76
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|77
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|78
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:36
|79
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:49
|80
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|82
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|83
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|85
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|86
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:05
|87
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|88
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:08
|89
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|90
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|91
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|92
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|93
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|94
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|95
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|96
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|97
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|98
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:26
|99
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|100
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:34
|101
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:59
|102
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|103
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:04:02
|104
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|105
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|106
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:04:07
|107
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:28
|108
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:04:39
|109
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:52
|110
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|111
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:55
|112
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|113
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:14
|114
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:42
|115
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|116
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|117
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|118
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|119
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:06:12
|120
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|121
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|122
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|123
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|124
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|125
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|126
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|127
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|128
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|129
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|130
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|131
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|132
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|133
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|134
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|135
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|136
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:58
|137
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|138
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|139
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|140
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|141
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|142
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|143
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|144
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|145
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|146
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|147
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|148
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|149
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|150
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|151
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|152
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|153
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|154
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|155
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|156
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|157
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|158
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|159
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|160
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|161
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:09:09
|162
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|163
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|164
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|165
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|166
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|167
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|168
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|169
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|170
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|171
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|172
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|173
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|174
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|175
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|176
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:49
|177
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|178
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:58
|179
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|180
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|181
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|182
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|183
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|184
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|185
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNS
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|20
|pts
|2
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|17
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|15
|4
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|5
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|11
|6
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|7
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|9
|8
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|9
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|10
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|11
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|12
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|13
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|14
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|15
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|pts
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|25
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|19
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|17
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|7
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|13
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|10
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|11
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|12
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|5
|13
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|14
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|15
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|pts
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4:21:05
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|5
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:15
|8
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:21
|9
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:35
|10
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:59
|11
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:58
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|13
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:16
|15
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:52
|16
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:04:29
|17
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:42
|18
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:45
|19
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:02
|21
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|22
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:48
|23
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|24
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:08:59
|25
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|26
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|27
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|28
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:39
|29
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:48
|30
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|13:03:15
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|3
|Movistar Team
|4
|Trek Factory Racing
|5
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:11
|6
|Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:00:35
|7
|Team Europcar
|0:00:54
|8
|IAM Cycling
|9
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:22
|10
|Team Katusha
|0:01:38
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:58
|12
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:02:01
|13
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:02:02
|14
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:16
|15
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:33
|16
|Team Cannondale-Garmin
|0:02:44
|17
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:58
|18
|Etixx-Quick Step
|0:03:21
|19
|Lampre - Merida
|0:03:28
|20
|Team Sky
|0:03:47
|21
|FDJ
|0:04:52
|22
|Lotto-Soudal
|0:06:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|31:01:56
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:11
|3
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:13
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:26
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:28
|6
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:34
|7
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:36
|8
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:07
|9
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:15
|10
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:32
|11
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:39
|12
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:47
|13
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:48
|14
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:51
|15
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:52
|16
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:56
|17
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:02:00
|18
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:07
|19
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:49
|20
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:15
|21
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:45
|22
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:03:55
|23
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:33
|24
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:48
|25
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:04:57
|26
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:26
|27
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:03
|28
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:18
|29
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:06:33
|30
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:07
|31
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:53
|32
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:08:19
|33
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:08:44
|34
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:08:45
|35
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:02
|36
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:10:16
|37
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:10:40
|38
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:10:43
|39
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:37
|40
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:12:47
|41
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:12:48
|42
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:13:32
|43
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:14
|44
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:14:34
|45
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|0:14:52
|46
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:15:11
|47
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:15:14
|48
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:15:33
|49
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:41
|50
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:43
|51
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:16:47
|52
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:10
|53
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:10
|54
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:38
|55
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:15
|56
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:36
|57
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:19:39
|58
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:19:40
|59
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:19:49
|60
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:17
|61
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|62
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:19
|63
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:30
|64
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:20:36
|65
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:20:39
|66
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:21:21
|67
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:21:29
|68
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|69
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:21:43
|70
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:21:47
|71
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:21:53
|72
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:22:02
|73
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:34
|74
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:22:41
|75
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:11
|76
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:23:13
|77
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:23:16
|78
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:23:18
|79
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:46
|80
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:23:48
|81
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:24:19
|82
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:24:43
|83
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|0:25:08
|84
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:25:22
|85
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:25:25
|86
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:34
|87
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|0:25:46
|88
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|89
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:26:04
|90
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:21
|91
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:26:29
|92
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:30
|93
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:26:35
|94
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:47
|95
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:26:58
|96
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:27:10
|97
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:27:22
|98
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:27:23
|99
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:28:16
|100
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:28:39
|101
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:28:51
|102
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:29:04
|103
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:29:56
|104
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:29:59
|105
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:30:34
|106
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:46
|107
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:30:49
|108
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:30:52
|109
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:31:21
|110
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:31:29
|111
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:31:44
|112
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:31:51
|113
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:32:09
|114
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:32:46
|115
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:32:47
|116
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:33:19
|117
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:33:22
|118
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:33:40
|119
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:34:13
|120
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:34:20
|121
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:34:41
|122
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:34:42
|123
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:34:44
|124
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:00
|125
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:35:29
|126
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:35:39
|127
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:35:55
|128
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:36:18
|129
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:36:26
|130
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:36:29
|131
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:37:37
|132
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:37:47
|133
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:38:29
|134
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:37
|135
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:38:58
|136
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:02
|137
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:39:20
|138
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:39:43
|139
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:39:59
|140
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:40:32
|141
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:40:34
|142
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:41:45
|143
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:41:47
|144
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:42:46
|145
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:42:53
|146
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:43:16
|147
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:44:04
|148
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:44:24
|149
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:44:54
|150
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:45:06
|151
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:45:17
|152
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:46:09
|153
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:46:16
|154
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:47:08
|155
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:47:12
|156
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:47:28
|157
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:47:32
|158
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:47:49
|159
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:48:01
|160
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:48:08
|161
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:48:15
|162
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:48:27
|163
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:48:36
|164
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|165
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:49:56
|166
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:50:28
|167
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:50:56
|168
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:51:13
|169
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|0:51:23
|170
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:51:24
|171
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:51:49
|172
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:51:54
|173
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:52:12
|174
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:52:32
|175
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:53:23
|176
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:55:11
|177
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:55:30
|178
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:56:28
|179
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:57:42
|180
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:59:20
|181
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1:00:38
|182
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1:01:05
|183
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|1:07:14
|184
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:07:23
|185
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:11:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|213
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|210
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|159
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|158
|5
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|102
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|73
|7
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|63
|8
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|61
|9
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|10
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|51
|11
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|50
|12
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|46
|13
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|45
|14
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|44
|15
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|40
|16
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|39
|17
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|18
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|33
|19
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|28
|20
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|26
|21
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|26
|22
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|26
|23
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|23
|24
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|25
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|20
|26
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|27
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|28
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|29
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|18
|30
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|31
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|18
|32
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|18
|33
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|17
|34
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|17
|35
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|17
|36
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|17
|37
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|38
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|16
|39
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|16
|40
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|41
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|15
|42
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|15
|43
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|15
|44
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|14
|45
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|46
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|13
|47
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|48
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|13
|49
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|50
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|51
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|52
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|11
|53
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|54
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|55
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|56
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|57
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|58
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|9
|59
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|60
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|9
|61
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|8
|62
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|63
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|64
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|65
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|66
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|67
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|68
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|69
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|7
|70
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|71
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|72
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|73
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|74
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|75
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|5
|76
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|77
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|4
|78
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|4
|79
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|80
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|3
|81
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|3
|82
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|83
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|84
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|85
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|86
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|87
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|88
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|89
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|90
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|pts
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|3
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|4
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|5
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|7
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|9
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|31:02:07
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:56
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:45
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:04
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:06:22
|6
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:10:29
|7
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:12:37
|8
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:13:21
|9
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:14:23
|10
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:59
|11
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:21:10
|12
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:21:32
|13
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:00
|14
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:25:35
|15
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:19
|16
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:27:11
|17
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:29:45
|18
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:31:10
|19
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:32:36
|20
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:35:44
|21
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:37:26
|22
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:40:21
|23
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:44:13
|24
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:48:16
|25
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:50:17
|26
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:51:13
|27
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:52:21
|28
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:53:12
|29
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:56:17
|30
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:11:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|93:06:49
|2
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:44
|3
|Etixx-Quick Step
|0:03:43
|4
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:05:55
|5
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:07:17
|6
|Team Sky
|0:07:25
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:07:27
|8
|Team Katusha
|0:09:34
|9
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:43
|10
|Team Cannondale-Garmin
|0:11:44
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|0:11:53
|12
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:05
|13
|Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:14:34
|14
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:15:34
|15
|IAM Cycling
|0:16:34
|16
|Lotto-Soudal
|0:18:06
|17
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:19:10
|18
|Team Europcar
|0:23:51
|19
|FDJ
|0:25:04
|20
|Lampre - Merida
|0:36:34
|21
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:48:25
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:53:44
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy