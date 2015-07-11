Trending

Tour de France: Vuillermoz wins on the Mûr-de-Bretagne

Froome holds onto yellow after stage 8, Nibali and Talansky lose time

Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale) wins on the Mûr de Bretagne

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) leads the charge to the line

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde leads the chase group to the finish

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) lost contact on the Mur de Bretagne on stage 8

The rest of the bunch comes up the Mur de Bregagne

A disappointed Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin)

Chris Froome (Sky)

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka)

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) holds up the flag of Eritrea

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Michal Golas and Lars Bak were the last escapees caught

Chris Froome (Sky)

Bartosz Huzarski (Bora-Argon 18) was most aggressive rider on stage 8 of the Tour de France

Peter Sagan relishes his return as points leader

Cannondale-Garmin's Dan Martin on the Mur de Bretagne

Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale) wins on the Mûr de Bretagne

Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale)

Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale)

Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale)

Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) continues as best young rider

Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) back in the green jersey

Bartosz Huzarski (Bora-Argon 18)

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal)

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) gets the bunch sprint for third

Julian Arredondo (Trek)

Tristan Hoffman

MTN-Qhubeka before stage 8

Lars Boom (Astana)

Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Chris Froome (sky)

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep) still smiling after his stage win

Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling)

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) signs autographs at the start

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka)

Sean Yates

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

Bartosz Huzarski (Bora-Argon 18)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) checks his brakes before stage 8

Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale) wins on the Mûr de Bretagne

Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale) wins on the Mûr de Bretagne

Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale) wins on the Mûr de Bretagne

Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale) wins on the Mûr de Bretagne

Chris Froome (Team Sky) paced back up to the field after a mechanical problem

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Italian champion Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

Eritrea's Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) wearing the best climber's polka dot jersey

Supporters cheer along the road as the pack rides during the 181.5 km eighth stage of the 102nd edition of the Tour de France

Yellow jersey Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Huzarski, Perichon, Chavanel and Sicard in the breakaway on Stage 8 of the Tour de France

Stage 8 of the Tour de France

Stage 8 of the Tour de France

Stage 8 of the Tour de France

Stage 8 of the Tour de France

Chris Froome (Sky) back in the maillot jaune

Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Michal Golas (Etixx-Quickstep)

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka)

Romain Sicard (Europcar) and Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) back on his bike during stage 8 at the Tour de France

Yellow jersey Chris Froome (Team Sky) changes bikes during stage 8

Chris Froome (Team Sky) has a mechanical problem during stage 8 at the Tour de France

Katusha cycling team general manager Viacheslav Ekimov

Russia's Katusha cycling team general manager Viacheslav Ekimov speaks to journalists about Luca Paolini's failed a doping test at the Tour de France

Poland's Bartosz Huzarski, France's Pierre-Luc Perichon, France's Sylvain Chavanel ride in a breakaway during the 181.5 km eighth stage

Fans of Daniel Teklehaimanot of Eritrea and MTN-Qhubeka

Fans of Daniel Teklehaimanot of Eritrea and MTN-Qhubeka line the street prior to stage 8 of the 2015 Tour de France

Team Sky protect overall leader Chris Froome

Yellow jersey Chris Froome (Team Sky) and green jersey André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) on the stage 8 start line

Yellow jersey Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in the peloton during stage 8

Bartosz Huzarski (Bora-Argon 18) leads the breakaway

Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R-La Mondiale) took the first win for France on the eighth stage of the Tour de France, charging up the final metres of the Mûr-de-Bretagne in a solo effort. Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) was second, with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) leading the small group to the finish for third.

Team Sky's Chris Froome was very active in the finale, and successfully defended his overall lead by finishing in the first main group, 10 seconds down. Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Tejay van Garderen (BMC) were also in the group, completing the top three overall. Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) was also in the group and continues in seventh place, 36 seconds down. The loser amongst the favourites was Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), who fell out of the group on the final climb.

Vuillermoz took off twice, and on his second attempt was able to leave the others behind. Only Martin gave chase, but the Irishman was boxed in and came up five seconds short.

Sagan finished fourth on the stage, picking up enough points to move him ahead of Andre Greipel and into the green jersey.

It was not Vuillermoz’ first good experience on a Mur. “I was third on the Mur de Huy, that was obviously amazing,” he said after the stage. “So today I wanted to try and do something special. I tried two or three times to go, and finally on the third time it worked. I knew someone was behind me, but I just put my head down and pedaled for all I was worth. I'm just realizing now that I've won the stage.”

“I'm not sure that in the mountains I'll be able to take on Chris Froome, but on a finish like this, I'm a puncheur, I can take my chances. It's the sort of climb that suits me, so I feel very good about today. Not in the mountains. Everyone has their specialty, this one is mine. In the mountains I'll be there to help my team leaders.”

How it unfolded

Beautiful summer weather greeted the peloton in Bretagne, with sunshine and warm temperatures.

As expected, Bretagne-Seche Environnement was in the break of the day. Pierre-Luc Perichon represented the whole team, and together with Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling), Bartosz Huzarski (Bora-Argon 18) and Romain Sicard (Europcar) formed the break and built up a lead of four minutes. The field reacted to that and brought it back down to just under the three-minute mark after 40km of racing.

Lotto-Soudal took charge of the chase, and Thomas De Gendt spent much of the day at the front, dragging the peloton behind him.

The Col du Mont Bel-Air is hardly Alpe d’Huez, but you would never of known that from the crowds. Thousands lined the way up the fourth category climb, with the one available point going to Sicard. The field crossed the summit at 2:12.

Thousands more lined the gentle climb up to the intermediate sprint. Huzarski jumped to grab the points, but Perichon went with him and took the top honours.

Behind them, there was a furious sprint for the remaining points. Etixx-QuickStep moved to the head of the field, but the gradient seemed to be too much for Cavendish. John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) sprinted for the line, but Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) simply powered right by him to pick up more points.

That action opened a small gap, with the sprinters and their teammates up front. World Champion Michal Kwiatkowski took charge and brought them up to the four leaders as Sky calmly stayed at the head of the peloton, some 20 to 25 seconds back.

The new lead group splintered, as many riders could not decide whether to work or not. A new trio of Lars Bak (Lotto Soudal), Michel Golas (Etixx-QuickStep) and Huzarski formed, and slowly pulled away. The field soon started catching the stragglers, but by then the three leaders had a 40 second gap.

The gap eventually became a minute, with 40 km to go, and then headed over the minute mark. But there were many teams with their eye on this stage, and they weren’t about to hand it over to a break group. Cannondale-Garmin did a lot of lead work, wanting to deliver Dan Martin to the finish line, while BMC rode hard for both Tejay van Garderen and Greg Van Avermaet.

The closer the finishing climb came, the more the gap dropped. It had never been more than about 1:07, and with 22km to go it had come down to 30 seconds. It stayed there for a long time, with Cannondale-Garmin, later joined by Lotto-Soudal, riding for Tony Gallopin, holding them on a long line.

With 11 km left, Tinkoff-Saxo took matters into their own hands. Huzarski, who had been up front virtually the entire day, lost contact with his two companions on a short steep climb up to the 10km marker. And only two kilometres later, Bak and Golas were absorbed back into the field.

The red and black of BMC now dominated the front of the peloton, as large groups of riders started falling off the back, in light of the short, steep climbs and the increased pace. Then control turned over to Tinkoff-Saxo, Orica-GreenEdge, Sky – everyone waiting for the first attack.

With 2,5km to go, there was still a fairly large bunch, with no apparent organization. The group started up the Mur, with Froome near the front. Still there was no attack, and all kept eying one another.

Simon Geschke (Giant-Alpecin),Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) and Vuillermoz tried an attack, but were caught shortly after the 1km marker, with Froome leading the way. Vuillermoz attacked again, this time successfully. Martin gave chase but had left his chance too late.

Nibali was dropped in the final kilometre, the Italian losing time on all his main GC rivals.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4:20:55
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:05
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:10
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
7Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
10Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
11Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
12Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
13Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
14Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
15Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
16Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
17Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
18Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
20Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
21Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
22Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
23Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
24Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
26Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
27Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
28Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:20
29Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
30Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
31Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
32Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:25
33Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:31
34Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:33
36Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
37Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
38Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
39Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
40Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
41Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:00:41
42Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
43Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:45
44Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
45Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
46Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
47Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
48Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:59
49Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
50Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
51Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
52Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
53Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:02
54Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
55Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
56Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:09
57Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
58Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
59Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
60Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
62Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:01:13
63Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
64Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
65Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 180:01:40
66Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
67José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
68Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:02:00
69Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
70Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
71Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
72Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
73Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:08
74Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
75Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:02:26
76Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
77Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
78Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:36
79Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:49
80Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
81Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
82Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
83Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
84Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
85Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
86Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:05
87Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
88Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:08
89Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
90José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
91Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
92Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
93Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
94Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
95Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
96Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
97Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
98Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:26
99Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
100Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:34
101Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:59
102Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
103Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:04:02
104Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
105Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
106Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:04:07
107Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:28
108Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:04:39
109Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:52
110Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
111Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:55
112Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
113Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:05:14
114Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:42
115Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
116Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
117Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
118Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
119Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka0:06:12
120Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
121Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
122Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
123Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
124Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
125Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
126Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
127Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
128Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
129Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
130André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
131Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
132Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
133Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
134Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
135Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
136Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:58
137Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
138Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
139Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
140Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
141Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
142Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
143Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
144Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
145Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
146Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
147Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
148Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
149Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
150Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
151Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
152Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
153Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
154Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
155John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
156Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
157Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
158Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
159Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
160Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
161Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:09:09
162Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
163Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
164Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
165Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
166Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
167Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
168Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
169Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
170Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
171Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
172Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
173Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
174Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
175Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
176Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:49
177Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
178Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:10:58
179Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
180Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
181Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
182Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
183Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
184Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
185Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNSLuca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha

Intermediate sprint - Gare de Moncontour, 108.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement20pts
2Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 1817
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling15
4Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar13
5André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal11
6John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin10
7Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin9
8Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step8
9Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo7
10Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar6
11Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin5
12Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar4
13Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar3
14Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
15Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1

Finish - Mur-de-Bretagne, 181.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale30pts
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team25
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team22
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo19
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal17
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team15
7Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge13
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky11
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing9
10Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team7
11Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing6
12Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha5
13Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin4
14Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo3
15Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step2

Mountain 1 - Col du Mont Bel-Air, 99.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 2 - Mur-de-Bretagne, 181.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2pts
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo4:21:05
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
3Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
5Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
6Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:15
8Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:21
9Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:35
10Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:59
11Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:58
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
13Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
14Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:16
15Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:52
16Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:04:29
17Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:42
18Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:45
19Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
20Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:02
21Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
22Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:07:48
23Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
24Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:08:59
25Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
26Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
27Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
28Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:39
29Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:10:48
30Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tinkoff-Saxo13:03:15
2BMC Racing Team
3Movistar Team
4Trek Factory Racing
5Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:11
6Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:00:35
7Team Europcar0:00:54
8IAM Cycling
9Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:22
10Team Katusha0:01:38
11Astana Pro Team0:01:58
12MTN-Qhubeka0:02:01
13Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:02:02
14Bora-Argon 180:02:16
15Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:33
16Team Cannondale-Garmin0:02:44
17Orica GreenEdge0:02:58
18Etixx-Quick Step0:03:21
19Lampre - Merida0:03:28
20Team Sky0:03:47
21FDJ0:04:52
22Lotto-Soudal0:06:14

General classification after stage 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky31:01:56
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:11
3Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:13
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:00:26
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:28
6Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:34
7Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:36
8Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:07
9Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:15
10Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:01:32
11Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:39
12Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:47
13Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:48
14Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:51
15Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:01:52
16Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:56
17Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:02:00
18Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:07
19Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:49
20Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:15
21Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:45
22Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:55
23Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:04:33
24Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:04:48
25Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:04:57
26Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:26
27Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:03
28Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:06:18
29Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:06:33
30Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:07:07
31Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:07:53
32Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka0:08:19
33Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:08:44
34Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:08:45
35Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:02
36Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:10:16
37Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:10:40
38Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:10:43
39Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:37
40Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:12:47
41Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:12:48
42Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:13:32
43Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:14
44Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:14:34
45Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr0:14:52
46Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:15:11
47Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:15:14
48Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:15:33
49Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:15:41
50Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:15:43
51Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:16:47
52Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:10
53Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:10
54Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:18:38
55Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:19:15
56Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:19:36
57Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:19:39
58Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:19:40
59Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:19:49
60André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:20:17
61Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
62Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team0:20:19
63Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:20:30
64Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step0:20:36
65John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:20:39
66Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:21:21
67Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:21:29
68Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
69Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:21:43
70Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:21:47
71Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:21:53
72Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:22:02
73Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:34
74Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:22:41
75Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:11
76Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:23:13
77Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:23:16
78Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:23:18
79Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:23:46
80Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:23:48
81Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:24:19
82Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:24:43
83Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 180:25:08
84Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:25:22
85Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:25:25
86Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:25:34
87Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 180:25:46
88Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
89Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:26:04
90Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:26:21
91Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:26:29
92Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:26:30
93Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:26:35
94Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:26:47
95Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka0:26:58
96Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step0:27:10
97Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:27:22
98Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:27:23
99Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:28:16
100Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:28:39
101Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:28:51
102Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:29:04
103Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:29:56
104Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:29:59
105Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:30:34
106Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:46
107Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:30:49
108Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:30:52
109Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:31:21
110Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:31:29
111Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:31:44
112Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:31:51
113Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:32:09
114Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:32:46
115Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:32:47
116Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:33:19
117Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida0:33:22
118Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:33:40
119Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:34:13
120Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:34:20
121Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:34:41
122Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:34:42
123Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:34:44
124Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:35:00
125Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:35:29
126Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:35:39
127Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:35:55
128Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:36:18
129Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:36:26
130Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:36:29
131Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:37:37
132Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:37:47
133Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:38:29
134Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:38:37
135Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:38:58
136Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:39:02
137Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:39:20
138Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:39:43
139Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:39:59
140Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:40:32
141Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:40:34
142Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:41:45
143Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:41:47
144Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:42:46
145Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:42:53
146Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:43:16
147Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:44:04
148Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:44:24
149Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:44:54
150José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:45:06
151Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:45:17
152Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:46:09
153Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:46:16
154Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:47:08
155Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:47:12
156Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:47:28
157Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:47:32
158Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:47:49
159Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:48:01
160Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:48:08
161Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:48:15
162Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:48:27
163Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:48:36
164Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
165Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka0:49:56
166Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:50:28
167Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:50:56
168Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:51:13
169José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 180:51:23
170Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:51:24
171Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:51:49
172Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:51:54
173Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:52:12
174Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:52:32
175Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:53:23
176Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:55:11
177Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:55:30
178Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:56:28
179Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:57:42
180Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:59:20
181Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1:00:38
182Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1:01:05
183Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team1:07:14
184Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:07:23
185Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:11:13

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo213pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal210
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step159
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin158
5Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar102
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team73
7Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step63
8Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal61
9Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale52
10Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky51
11Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha50
12Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar46
13Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka45
14Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team44
15Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement40
16Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha39
17Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team36
18Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin33
19Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team28
20Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr26
21Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka26
22Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida26
23Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step23
24Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal22
25Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team20
26Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 1820
27Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
28Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
29Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing18
30Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits18
31Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement18
32Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement18
33Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin17
34Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 1817
35Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling17
36Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement17
37Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo16
38Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team16
39Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha16
40Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
41Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling15
42Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement15
43Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team15
44Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka14
45Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin13
46Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge13
47Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar13
48Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida13
49Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step12
50Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo12
51Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka12
52Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge11
53Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo11
54Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step10
55Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team10
56Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing10
57Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky9
58Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team9
59Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar9
60Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling9
61Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal8
62Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
63Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team8
64Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo7
65Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team7
66Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step7
67Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo7
68Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
69Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 187
70Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step6
71Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team6
72Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka6
73Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar6
74Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5
75Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 185
76Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin4
77Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky4
78Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement4
79Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar3
80Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling3
81Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team3
82Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
83Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo2
84Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar2
85Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
86Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky1
87Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1
88José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1
89Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky1
90Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge-5

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka4pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha2
3Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
4Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
5Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar1
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1
7Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky1
9Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo31:02:07
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:56
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:45
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:04
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:06:22
6Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:10:29
7Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:12:37
8Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:13:21
9Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:14:23
10Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:59
11Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:21:10
12Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:21:32
13Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:00
14Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:25:35
15Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:26:19
16Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:27:11
17Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:29:45
18Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:31:10
19Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:32:36
20Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:35:44
21Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:37:26
22Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:40:21
23Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:44:13
24Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:48:16
25Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:50:17
26Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:51:13
27Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:52:21
28Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:53:12
29Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:56:17
30Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:11:02

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team93:06:49
2Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:44
3Etixx-Quick Step0:03:43
4Ag2R La Mondiale0:05:55
5Team Giant-Alpecin0:07:17
6Team Sky0:07:25
7Movistar Team0:07:27
8Team Katusha0:09:34
9Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:43
10Team Cannondale-Garmin0:11:44
11Astana Pro Team0:11:53
12Trek Factory Racing0:13:05
13Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:14:34
14MTN-Qhubeka0:15:34
15IAM Cycling0:16:34
16Lotto-Soudal0:18:06
17Bora-Argon 180:19:10
18Team Europcar0:23:51
19FDJ0:25:04
20Lampre - Merida0:36:34
21Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:48:25
22Orica GreenEdge0:53:44

