Image 1 of 80 Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale) wins on the Mûr de Bretagne Image 2 of 80 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) leads the charge to the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 80 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 80 Alejandro Valverde leads the chase group to the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 80 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) lost contact on the Mur de Bretagne on stage 8 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 80 The rest of the bunch comes up the Mur de Bregagne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 80 A disappointed Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 80 Chris Froome (Sky) Image 9 of 80 Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) Image 10 of 80 Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) holds up the flag of Eritrea Image 11 of 80 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 12 of 80 Michal Golas and Lars Bak were the last escapees caught Image 13 of 80 Chris Froome (Sky) Image 14 of 80 Bartosz Huzarski (Bora-Argon 18) was most aggressive rider on stage 8 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 80 Peter Sagan relishes his return as points leader (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 80 Cannondale-Garmin's Dan Martin on the Mur de Bretagne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 80 Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale) wins on the Mûr de Bretagne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 80 Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 80 Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 80 Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 80 Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 80 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) continues as best young rider (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 80 Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 80 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) back in the green jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 80 Bartosz Huzarski (Bora-Argon 18) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 80 Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 80 Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 80 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) gets the bunch sprint for third (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 80 Julian Arredondo (Trek) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 80 Tristan Hoffman (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 80 MTN-Qhubeka before stage 8 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 80 Lars Boom (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 80 Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 80 Chris Froome (sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 80 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep) still smiling after his stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 80 Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 80 Arnaud Demare (FDJ) signs autographs at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 80 Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 80 Sean Yates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 80 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 80 Bartosz Huzarski (Bora-Argon 18) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 80 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) checks his brakes before stage 8 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 80 Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale) wins on the Mûr de Bretagne Image 44 of 80 Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale) wins on the Mûr de Bretagne Image 45 of 80 Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale) wins on the Mûr de Bretagne Image 46 of 80 Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale) wins on the Mûr de Bretagne Image 47 of 80 Chris Froome (Team Sky) paced back up to the field after a mechanical problem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 80 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) Image 49 of 80 Italian champion Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) Image 50 of 80 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) Image 51 of 80 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) Image 52 of 80 Eritrea's Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) wearing the best climber's polka dot jersey Image 53 of 80 Supporters cheer along the road as the pack rides during the 181.5 km eighth stage of the 102nd edition of the Tour de France Image 54 of 80 Yellow jersey Chris Froome (Team Sky) Image 55 of 80 Huzarski, Perichon, Chavanel and Sicard in the breakaway on Stage 8 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 56 of 80 Stage 8 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 57 of 80 Stage 8 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 58 of 80 Stage 8 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 59 of 80 Stage 8 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 60 of 80 Chris Froome (Sky) back in the maillot jaune (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 61 of 80 Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 62 of 80 Michal Golas (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 63 of 80 Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) Image 64 of 80 Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka) Image 65 of 80 Romain Sicard (Europcar) and Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 66 of 80 Chris Froome (Team Sky) back on his bike during stage 8 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 67 of 80 Yellow jersey Chris Froome (Team Sky) changes bikes during stage 8 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 68 of 80 Chris Froome (Team Sky) has a mechanical problem during stage 8 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 69 of 80 Katusha cycling team general manager Viacheslav Ekimov Image 70 of 80 Russia's Katusha cycling team general manager Viacheslav Ekimov speaks to journalists about Luca Paolini's failed a doping test at the Tour de France Image 71 of 80 Poland's Bartosz Huzarski, France's Pierre-Luc Perichon, France's Sylvain Chavanel ride in a breakaway during the 181.5 km eighth stage Image 72 of 80 Fans of Daniel Teklehaimanot of Eritrea and MTN-Qhubeka Image 73 of 80 Fans of Daniel Teklehaimanot of Eritrea and MTN-Qhubeka line the street prior to stage 8 of the 2015 Tour de France Image 74 of 80 Team Sky protect overall leader Chris Froome Image 75 of 80 Yellow jersey Chris Froome (Team Sky) and green jersey André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) on the stage 8 start line Image 76 of 80 Yellow jersey Chris Froome (Team Sky) Image 77 of 80 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 78 of 80 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 79 of 80 Chris Froome (Team Sky) in the peloton during stage 8 Image 80 of 80 Bartosz Huzarski (Bora-Argon 18) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R-La Mondiale) took the first win for France on the eighth stage of the Tour de France, charging up the final metres of the Mûr-de-Bretagne in a solo effort. Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) was second, with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) leading the small group to the finish for third.

Team Sky's Chris Froome was very active in the finale, and successfully defended his overall lead by finishing in the first main group, 10 seconds down. Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Tejay van Garderen (BMC) were also in the group, completing the top three overall. Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) was also in the group and continues in seventh place, 36 seconds down. The loser amongst the favourites was Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), who fell out of the group on the final climb.

Vuillermoz took off twice, and on his second attempt was able to leave the others behind. Only Martin gave chase, but the Irishman was boxed in and came up five seconds short.

Sagan finished fourth on the stage, picking up enough points to move him ahead of Andre Greipel and into the green jersey.

It was not Vuillermoz’ first good experience on a Mur. “I was third on the Mur de Huy, that was obviously amazing,” he said after the stage. “So today I wanted to try and do something special. I tried two or three times to go, and finally on the third time it worked. I knew someone was behind me, but I just put my head down and pedaled for all I was worth. I'm just realizing now that I've won the stage.”

“I'm not sure that in the mountains I'll be able to take on Chris Froome, but on a finish like this, I'm a puncheur, I can take my chances. It's the sort of climb that suits me, so I feel very good about today. Not in the mountains. Everyone has their specialty, this one is mine. In the mountains I'll be there to help my team leaders.”

How it unfolded

Beautiful summer weather greeted the peloton in Bretagne, with sunshine and warm temperatures.

As expected, Bretagne-Seche Environnement was in the break of the day. Pierre-Luc Perichon represented the whole team, and together with Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling), Bartosz Huzarski (Bora-Argon 18) and Romain Sicard (Europcar) formed the break and built up a lead of four minutes. The field reacted to that and brought it back down to just under the three-minute mark after 40km of racing.

Lotto-Soudal took charge of the chase, and Thomas De Gendt spent much of the day at the front, dragging the peloton behind him.

The Col du Mont Bel-Air is hardly Alpe d’Huez, but you would never of known that from the crowds. Thousands lined the way up the fourth category climb, with the one available point going to Sicard. The field crossed the summit at 2:12.

Thousands more lined the gentle climb up to the intermediate sprint. Huzarski jumped to grab the points, but Perichon went with him and took the top honours.

Behind them, there was a furious sprint for the remaining points. Etixx-QuickStep moved to the head of the field, but the gradient seemed to be too much for Cavendish. John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) sprinted for the line, but Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) simply powered right by him to pick up more points.

That action opened a small gap, with the sprinters and their teammates up front. World Champion Michal Kwiatkowski took charge and brought them up to the four leaders as Sky calmly stayed at the head of the peloton, some 20 to 25 seconds back.

The new lead group splintered, as many riders could not decide whether to work or not. A new trio of Lars Bak (Lotto Soudal), Michel Golas (Etixx-QuickStep) and Huzarski formed, and slowly pulled away. The field soon started catching the stragglers, but by then the three leaders had a 40 second gap.

The gap eventually became a minute, with 40 km to go, and then headed over the minute mark. But there were many teams with their eye on this stage, and they weren’t about to hand it over to a break group. Cannondale-Garmin did a lot of lead work, wanting to deliver Dan Martin to the finish line, while BMC rode hard for both Tejay van Garderen and Greg Van Avermaet.

The closer the finishing climb came, the more the gap dropped. It had never been more than about 1:07, and with 22km to go it had come down to 30 seconds. It stayed there for a long time, with Cannondale-Garmin, later joined by Lotto-Soudal, riding for Tony Gallopin, holding them on a long line.

With 11 km left, Tinkoff-Saxo took matters into their own hands. Huzarski, who had been up front virtually the entire day, lost contact with his two companions on a short steep climb up to the 10km marker. And only two kilometres later, Bak and Golas were absorbed back into the field.

The red and black of BMC now dominated the front of the peloton, as large groups of riders started falling off the back, in light of the short, steep climbs and the increased pace. Then control turned over to Tinkoff-Saxo, Orica-GreenEdge, Sky – everyone waiting for the first attack.

With 2,5km to go, there was still a fairly large bunch, with no apparent organization. The group started up the Mur, with Froome near the front. Still there was no attack, and all kept eying one another.

Simon Geschke (Giant-Alpecin),Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) and Vuillermoz tried an attack, but were caught shortly after the 1km marker, with Froome leading the way. Vuillermoz attacked again, this time successfully. Martin gave chase but had left his chance too late.

Nibali was dropped in the final kilometre, the Italian losing time on all his main GC rivals.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4:20:55 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:05 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:10 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 10 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 12 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 13 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 14 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 15 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 17 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 18 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 20 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 21 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 22 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 23 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 24 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 26 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 27 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 28 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:20 29 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 30 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 31 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 32 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:25 33 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:31 34 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:33 36 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 37 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 38 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 39 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 40 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 41 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:00:41 42 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 43 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:45 44 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 45 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 46 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 47 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 48 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:59 49 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 50 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 51 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 52 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 53 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:02 54 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 55 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 56 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:09 57 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 58 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 59 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 60 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 62 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:01:13 63 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 64 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 65 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:40 66 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 67 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 68 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:02:00 69 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 70 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 71 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 72 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 73 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:08 74 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 75 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:02:26 76 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 77 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 78 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:36 79 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:49 80 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 81 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 82 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 83 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 84 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 85 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 86 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:05 87 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 88 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:08 89 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 90 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 91 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 92 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 93 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 94 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 95 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 96 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 97 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 98 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:26 99 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 100 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:34 101 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:59 102 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 103 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:04:02 104 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 105 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 106 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:04:07 107 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:28 108 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:04:39 109 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:52 110 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 111 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:55 112 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 113 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:05:14 114 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:42 115 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 116 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 117 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 118 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 119 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:06:12 120 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 121 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 122 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 123 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 124 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 125 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 126 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 127 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 128 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 129 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 130 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 131 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 132 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 133 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 134 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 135 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 136 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:58 137 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 138 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 139 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 140 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 141 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 142 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 143 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 144 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 145 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 146 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 147 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 148 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 149 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 150 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 151 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 152 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 153 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 154 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 155 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 156 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 157 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 158 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 159 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 160 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 161 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:09:09 162 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 163 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 164 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 165 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 166 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 167 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 168 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 169 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 170 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 171 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 172 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 173 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 174 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 175 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 176 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:49 177 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 178 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:10:58 179 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 180 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 181 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 182 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 183 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 184 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 185 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNS Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha

Intermediate sprint - Gare de Moncontour, 108.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 20 pts 2 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 17 3 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 15 4 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 13 5 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 11 6 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 7 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 9 8 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 9 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 10 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 6 11 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 12 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 4 13 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 3 14 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 15 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1

Finish - Mur-de-Bretagne, 181.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 pts 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 25 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 22 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 19 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 17 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 7 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 13 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 11 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 9 10 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 11 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 6 12 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 5 13 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 14 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 15 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 2

Mountain 1 - Col du Mont Bel-Air, 99.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 2 - Mur-de-Bretagne, 181.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 pts 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 4:21:05 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 3 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 5 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 6 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:15 8 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:21 9 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:35 10 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:59 11 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:58 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 13 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:16 15 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:52 16 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:04:29 17 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:42 18 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:45 19 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 20 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:02 21 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 22 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:07:48 23 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 24 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:08:59 25 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 26 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 27 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 28 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:39 29 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:10:48 30 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tinkoff-Saxo 13:03:15 2 BMC Racing Team 3 Movistar Team 4 Trek Factory Racing 5 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:11 6 Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:00:35 7 Team Europcar 0:00:54 8 IAM Cycling 9 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:22 10 Team Katusha 0:01:38 11 Astana Pro Team 0:01:58 12 MTN-Qhubeka 0:02:01 13 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:02:02 14 Bora-Argon 18 0:02:16 15 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:33 16 Team Cannondale-Garmin 0:02:44 17 Orica GreenEdge 0:02:58 18 Etixx-Quick Step 0:03:21 19 Lampre - Merida 0:03:28 20 Team Sky 0:03:47 21 FDJ 0:04:52 22 Lotto-Soudal 0:06:14

General classification after stage 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 31:01:56 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:11 3 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:13 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:00:26 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:28 6 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:34 7 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:36 8 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:07 9 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:15 10 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:32 11 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:39 12 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:47 13 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:48 14 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:51 15 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:52 16 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:56 17 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:02:00 18 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:07 19 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:49 20 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:15 21 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:45 22 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:03:55 23 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:04:33 24 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:04:48 25 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:04:57 26 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:26 27 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:03 28 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:06:18 29 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:06:33 30 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:07:07 31 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:07:53 32 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 0:08:19 33 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:08:44 34 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:08:45 35 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:02 36 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:10:16 37 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:10:40 38 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:10:43 39 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:37 40 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:12:47 41 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:12:48 42 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:13:32 43 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:14 44 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:14:34 45 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 0:14:52 46 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:15:11 47 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:15:14 48 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:15:33 49 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:15:41 50 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:15:43 51 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:16:47 52 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:10 53 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:18:10 54 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:18:38 55 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:19:15 56 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:19:36 57 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:19:39 58 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:19:40 59 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:19:49 60 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:20:17 61 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 62 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:20:19 63 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:30 64 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:20:36 65 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:20:39 66 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:21:21 67 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:21:29 68 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 69 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:21:43 70 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:21:47 71 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:21:53 72 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:22:02 73 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:34 74 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:22:41 75 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:11 76 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:23:13 77 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:23:16 78 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:23:18 79 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:23:46 80 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 0:23:48 81 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:24:19 82 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:24:43 83 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 0:25:08 84 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:25:22 85 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:25:25 86 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:25:34 87 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 0:25:46 88 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 89 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:26:04 90 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:26:21 91 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:26:29 92 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:26:30 93 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:26:35 94 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:26:47 95 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:26:58 96 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:27:10 97 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:27:22 98 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:27:23 99 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:28:16 100 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:28:39 101 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:28:51 102 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:29:04 103 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:29:56 104 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:29:59 105 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:30:34 106 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:46 107 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:30:49 108 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:30:52 109 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:31:21 110 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:31:29 111 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:31:44 112 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:31:51 113 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:32:09 114 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:32:46 115 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:32:47 116 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:33:19 117 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:33:22 118 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:33:40 119 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:34:13 120 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:34:20 121 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:34:41 122 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:34:42 123 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:34:44 124 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:35:00 125 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:35:29 126 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:35:39 127 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:35:55 128 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:36:18 129 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:36:26 130 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:36:29 131 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:37:37 132 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:37:47 133 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:38:29 134 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:37 135 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:38:58 136 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:39:02 137 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:39:20 138 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:39:43 139 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:39:59 140 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:40:32 141 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:40:34 142 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:41:45 143 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:41:47 144 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:42:46 145 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:42:53 146 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:43:16 147 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:44:04 148 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:44:24 149 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:44:54 150 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:45:06 151 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:45:17 152 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:46:09 153 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:46:16 154 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:47:08 155 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:47:12 156 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:47:28 157 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:47:32 158 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:47:49 159 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:48:01 160 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:48:08 161 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:48:15 162 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:48:27 163 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:48:36 164 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 165 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 0:49:56 166 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:50:28 167 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:50:56 168 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:51:13 169 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 0:51:23 170 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:51:24 171 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:51:49 172 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:51:54 173 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:52:12 174 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:52:32 175 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:53:23 176 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:55:11 177 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:55:30 178 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:56:28 179 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:57:42 180 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:59:20 181 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1:00:38 182 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:01:05 183 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 1:07:14 184 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:07:23 185 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:11:13

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 213 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 210 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 159 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 158 5 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 102 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 73 7 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 63 8 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 61 9 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 10 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 51 11 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 50 12 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 46 13 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 45 14 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 44 15 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 40 16 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 39 17 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 36 18 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 33 19 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 28 20 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 26 21 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 26 22 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 26 23 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 23 24 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 22 25 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 20 26 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 20 27 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 28 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 29 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 18 30 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 31 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 18 32 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 18 33 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 17 34 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 17 35 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 17 36 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 17 37 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 16 38 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 16 39 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 16 40 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 41 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 15 42 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 15 43 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 15 44 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 14 45 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 46 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 13 47 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 13 48 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 13 49 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 50 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 51 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 12 52 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 11 53 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 11 54 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 55 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 10 56 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 10 57 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 9 58 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 9 59 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 9 60 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 9 61 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 8 62 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 63 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 8 64 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 65 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 7 66 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 67 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7 68 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 69 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 7 70 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 71 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 6 72 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 6 73 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 6 74 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 75 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 5 76 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 77 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 4 78 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 4 79 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 3 80 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 3 81 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 3 82 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 83 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 84 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 2 85 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 86 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 1 87 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1 88 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1 89 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 1 90 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge -5

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 4 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 2 3 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 4 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 5 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 1 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 7 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 1 9 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 31:02:07 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:56 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:45 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:04 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:06:22 6 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:10:29 7 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:12:37 8 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:13:21 9 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:14:23 10 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:59 11 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:21:10 12 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:21:32 13 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:00 14 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:25:35 15 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:26:19 16 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:27:11 17 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:29:45 18 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:31:10 19 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:32:36 20 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:35:44 21 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:37:26 22 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:40:21 23 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:44:13 24 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:48:16 25 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:50:17 26 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:51:13 27 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:52:21 28 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:53:12 29 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:56:17 30 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:11:02