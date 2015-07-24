Image 1 of 130 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins stage 19 of the 2015 Tour de France. Image 2 of 130 Nairo Quintana nears the finish of stage 19 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 130 Three more stages to go before Froom can completely relax. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 130 Nairo Quintana nears the finish of stage 19 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 130 Vincenzo Nibali in action during stage 19 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 130 Chris Froome in action during stage 19 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 130 Chris Froome on the final climb of stage 19 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 130 The final climb of stage 19 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 130 The final climb of stage 19 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 130 Vincenzo Nibali rides with Pierre Rolland (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 130 Chris Froome rides in the GC group during stage 19. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 130 Vincenzo Nibali rides with Pierre Rolland (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 130 Nairo Quintana attacks Chris Froome during stage 19. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 130 Bauke Mollema finishes stage 19 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 130 Mathias Frank and Rafal Majka (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 130 Andrew Talansky in action during stage 19 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 130 Nairo Quintana in action during stage 19 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 130 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 130 Captain America runs alongside Vincenzo Nibali during stage 19. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 130 Chris Froome restarts after dealing with a mechanical. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 130 Vincenzo Nibali looks back as Chris Froome experiences a mechanical (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 130 Chris Froome pulls over with a mechanical as Vincenzo Nibali picks up the pace. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 130 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 130 Froome (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 130 Vincenzo Nibali Image 26 of 130 Vincenzo Nibali Image 27 of 130 LottoNL-Jumbo presses the pace during stage 19 Image 28 of 130 LottoNL-Jumbo presses the pace during stage 19 Image 29 of 130 Nairo Quintana gained back some time on Chris Froome during stage 19 Image 30 of 130 Vincenzo Niabli in action during stage 19 Image 31 of 130 A gendarme removes an over zealous spectator from the road Image 32 of 130 Vincenzo Nibali cools down during stage 19 Image 33 of 130 Nairo Quintana chases Vincenzo Nibali during stage 19 Image 34 of 130 Chris Froome approaches the finish of stage 19 Image 35 of 130 Vincenzo Nibali catches Pierre Rolland during stage 19. Image 36 of 130 The peloton in action during stage 19 Image 37 of 130 The peloton in action during stage 19 Image 38 of 130 Chris Froome in yellow on the stage 19 podium. Image 39 of 130 Pierre Rolland in action during stage 19 Image 40 of 130 Vincenzo Nibali makes his way to the finish of stage 19 Image 41 of 130 Vincenzo Nibali on the stage 19 podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 130 Vincenzo Nibali on the stage 19 podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 130 Chris Froome on the stage 19 podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 130 Romain Bardet earned polka dots during stage 19 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 130 Nairo Quintana in the white jersey of the Tour's best young rider. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 130 Pierre Rolland with the stage 19 most combative prize (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 130 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) celebrates his stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 130 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 130 Nairo Quintana comes in for second place on the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 130 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 51 of 130 Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 52 of 130 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 53 of 130 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 54 of 130 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) gets ready to make his move (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 55 of 130 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 56 of 130 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 57 of 130 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) leads the group (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 58 of 130 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 59 of 130 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 60 of 130 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) pushes the pace (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 61 of 130 Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 62 of 130 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 63 of 130 Alexander Vinokourov (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 64 of 130 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 65 of 130 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) signs autographs at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 66 of 130 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 67 of 130 Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 68 of 130 Contador, Valverde and Bardet were left chasing (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 69 of 130 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 70 of 130 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 71 of 130 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and Samuel Sanchez (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 72 of 130 Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 73 of 130 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 74 of 130 Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 75 of 130 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 76 of 130 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins stage 19 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 77 of 130 Robert Gesink (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 78 of 130 Samuel Sanchez in action during stage 19. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 79 of 130 Chris Froome nears the finish of stage 19 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 80 of 130 Chris Froome nears the finish of stage 19 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 81 of 130 Chris Froome crosses the finish line of stage 19 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 82 of 130 Nairo Quintana approached the finish of stage 19 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 83 of 130 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins stage 19 of the 2015 Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 84 of 130 Vincenzo Nibali went on the attack during stage 19 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 85 of 130 Vincenzo Nibali went on the attack during stage 19 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 86 of 130 Rigoberto Uran chats at the team car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 87 of 130 Joaquim Rodriguez (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 88 of 130 The town was all dressed up for the race. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 89 of 130 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins stage 19 of the 2015 Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 90 of 130 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins stage 19 of the 2015 Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 91 of 130 Vincenzo Nibali on the attack during stage 19 of the 2015 Tour de France. Image 92 of 130 Vincenzo Nibali on the attack during stage 19 of the 2015 Tour de France. Image 93 of 130 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins stage 19 of the 2015 Tour de France. Image 94 of 130 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins stage 19 of the 2015 Tour de France. Image 95 of 130 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins stage 19 of the 2015 Tour de France. Image 96 of 130 Joaquim Rodriguez Image 97 of 130 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins stage 19 of the 2015 Tour de France. Image 98 of 130 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins stage 19 of the 2015 Tour de France. Image 99 of 130 The peloton in action during stage 19 of the Tour de France Image 100 of 130 Alberto Losada rides in a breakaway during the 138 km 19th stage of the 102nd edition of the Tour de France Image 101 of 130 Scenery from stage 19 of the 2015 Tour de France Image 102 of 130 A yellow bike rests at the top of a hill along the route of stage 19 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 103 of 130 Alberto Contador attacks during stage 19 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 104 of 130 Steven Kruijswijk puts in an attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 105 of 130 Nairo Quintana in action during stage 19 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 106 of 130 Joaquim Rodriguez (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 107 of 130 Alejandro Valverde (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 108 of 130 Warren Barguil (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 109 of 130 Alberto Losada (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 110 of 130 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins stage 19 of the 2015 Tour de France. Image 111 of 130 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins stage 19 of the 2015 Tour de France. Image 112 of 130 Chris Froome (Sky) Image 113 of 130 Vincenzo Nibali bides his time in the GC group during stage 19 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 114 of 130 Alberto Contador attacks the GC group during stage 19 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 115 of 130 Alberto Contador followed by Vincenzo Nibali. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 116 of 130 Alberto Contador attacks the GC group during stage 19 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 117 of 130 Alberto Contador attacks the GC group during stage 19 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 118 of 130 Romain Bardet (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 119 of 130 Rigoberto Uran (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 120 of 130 Daniel Oss rounds a corner during stage 19. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 121 of 130 Vincenzo Nibali bides his time in the GC group during stage 19 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 122 of 130 Alberto Losada (Katusha) leads the attack on stage 19 Image 123 of 130 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) claimed the first mountain points on stage 19 Image 124 of 130 Jean-Christophe Peraud and Romain Sicard Image 125 of 130 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) Image 126 of 130 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) Image 127 of 130 Stage 19 of the Tour de France Image 128 of 130 Stage 19 of the Tour de France Image 129 of 130 Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) on the attack Image 130 of 130 Alberto Contador in action during stage 19 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) put another complexion on his Tour de France by soloing to victory atop La Toussuire on stage 19, while Nairo Quintana (Movistar) infused a modicum of suspense to the battle for the yellow jersey by snatching back 30 seconds from Chris Froome (Sky) when he danced clear on the final haul to the line.

The third of four successive stages in the Alps was to prove Froome’s most trying day of the Tour to date, and the auguries were ill from the outset. An early onslaught from Movistar, Tinkoff-Saxo and Astana on the opening climb, the Col du Chaussy, left Froome largely isolated, and though his Sky guard regrouped in the valley that followed, it was a sign of things to come.

Froome’s teammate Geraint Thomas, fourth as the day began, was distanced definitively on the Col de la Croix de Fer and would end up losing more than 22 minutes to slip to 15th overall. Six kilometres from the summit, Froome himself was placed on the back foot when he had to stop after a stone lodged in his rear brake, prompting Nibali – who turned twice to look at Froome – to take flight alone, with some 62 kilometres still to race, after his Astana team had laid the groundwork on the lower slopes.

“We wanted to make the race hard on the Croix de Fer, and the team did that,” said Nibali, who denied that he had attacked expressly because Froome was in difficulty, though the yellow jersey saw the incident differently.

“He did see what he was doing, I’m pretty sure he looked around, saw I was in trouble and attacked. In my opinion you don’t do that to the race leader, it’s not sportsmanlike,” Froome complained afterwards.

Nibali closed to within a minute of earlier escapee Pierre Rolland (Europcar) by the summit of the Croix de Fer and had more than 50 seconds in hand on the yellow jersey group, and he would continue to make up ground on the long, sinuous descent that followed. The Sicilian eventually caught Rolland just over the top of the penultimate ascent, the Col de Mollard, where they had an advantage of 1:47 on the Froome-Quintana group.

Despite a scare on a tight right-hand bend midway down the descent, Nibali and Rolland reached the base of La Toussuire with that buffer largely intact. With 16 kilometres of climbing remaining, last year’s Tour winner lifted himself from the saddle and eased clear of Rolland, never to be seen again.

Behind, Wouter Poels was the only teammate Froome had for company in the yellow jersey group, where José Herrada took up the pace-making duties in a bid to set up Quintana’s long-anticipated assault on the final climb. When Herrada swung over, however, it was Alberto Contador’s Tinkoff-Saxo teammate Rafal Majka who took up the reins, and his tempo would discourage any attacks until the upper reaches of the climb.

With a shade under six kilometres remaining, shortly after Poels had been dropped, Quintana finally sensed his opportunity, and jumped clear of the yellow jersey group. Froome was quick to marshal a response, first attempting to close the gap with Contador and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on his wheel, before then proceeding to give chase alone.

Initially, at least, Froome succeeded in limiting his losses well, keeping Quintana’s led pegged at around the 15-second mark, but the relentlessness of the Colombian’s rhythm began to tell in the final three kilometres, as he nudged his advantage out towards the 30-second mark.

Out in front, meanwhile, Nibali was unassailable and turning the pedals with the same facility that carried him to such a dominant Tour victory a year ago. Rarely the most expressive in victory or defeat, the intensity of Nibali’s victory salute underlined just how his pride had been dented in the Pyrenees.

“It was a huge effort but this was an important stage and I dedicate it to the people who were close to me after a dark first week,” said Nibali, who is now 4th overall, 6:44 down on Froome but just 1:19 off the podium. “Tomorrow it’s the Alpe d’Huez, let’s hope for the best.”

Quintana crossed the line in second place, 44 seconds down, while Froome came home in third, 1:14 behind. The Briton had the consolation of putting more than a minute into Contador and Valverde, who finished together, 2:26 down, and he declared himself pleased to have limited the damage.

“Obviously Quintana put in a real big attack there, I chose to ride my own tempo and try and limit my losses stay within myself and keep a bit of energy for tomorrow,” Froome said.

For his part, Quintana admitted to a degree of disappointment with his bounty at day’s end. It was the first time Froome’s lead has dropped below three minutes since before the race hit the mountains, but with just one chance remaining, he still trails by 2:38.

“I was hoping to get a bigger gap on Froome, and to be honest it wasn’t as much as I wanted, he fought back harder than I thought was likely,” he said. “I’ll go on fighting and see what we can do. It was so fast on the climb, there’s no way I could get away before. I’ll keep on fighting though.”

Thomas losses ground

The profile put one in mind of the famous stage to Bagnères-de-Luchon two years ago, when a flurry of early attacks left Froome critically isolated for much of the day, and there was little surprise when Astana, Tinkoff-Saxo and Movistar opted to tear a page from the same playbook and run it on the very first climb, the Col du Chaussy, which brought the peloton away from the start in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne.

Contador, Valverde and Nibali were all among the riders to go on the offensive on the category 1 climb, where Thomas was already placed under server duress and the peloton was left in shards scattered across the mountainside. After Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) led over the summit, however, there was a realignment of sorts in the valley that followed, before a 21-man break featuring Rolland, Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) managed to forge clear ahead of the Croix de Fer.

“It was really hard, with the start uphill like that you knew it was going to be really hard,” said Bauke Mollema (Trek), who won roll with the punches to move up to 8th overall by close of business. “It was and down all day. It was a big fight for everybody not just for us but for the guys at the back fighting for the time limit.”

Once on the Col de la Croix de Fer, Astana laid out their stall in support of Nibali, with Michele Scarponi putting in much of the groundwork. While there will be inevitable polemic over the rights and wrongs of attacking while the maillot jaune had one foot on the ground, Nibali’s courage in going on the offensive from such distance made a welcome change from the more cautious racing that had taken hold by the third day in the Pyrenees last week.

Froome, however, recovered quickly from his mechanical problem, pedalling with his usual hurried cadence and jutting elbows to bridge back up to Quintana et al. The Colombian wouldn’t leave his sight until the final ramps of La Toussuire, and Froome knows that a repeat display on Alpe d’Huez on Saturday will be enough to land him a second Tour victory.

“It’s going to be very full on. I’m actually quite looking forward to it, the most iconic stage of this year’s Tour - it’s going to be epic out there,” Froome said. “It would be an absolute dream [to win on the Alpe] but I’ve got to keep up with a little Colombian first.”

And amid his initial despondency at failing to put more time into Froome, Quintana struck a defiant note as he left the mixed zone on Friday evening. “I’ll try again tomorrow from further out,” he said. “Let’s see how strong he is then.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4:22:53 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:44 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:14 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:26 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 8 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 9 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 11 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:35 12 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:17 13 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:04:53 14 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:05:02 15 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:06:23 17 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:05 18 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 20 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 21 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 0:09:52 22 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:53 23 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:41 24 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 25 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 27 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:12:53 28 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:13:03 29 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:55 30 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:15:02 31 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:15:12 32 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 33 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 34 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 35 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:21:13 36 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 37 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:00 38 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 39 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 40 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 41 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 42 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 43 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 44 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 45 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 46 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 47 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 48 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 49 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 50 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 51 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 52 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 53 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 54 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 56 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 57 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 58 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:22:39 59 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:24:17 60 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:25:30 61 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 62 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:25:56 63 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:27:41 64 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:28:36 65 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 66 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 67 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 68 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 69 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 70 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 71 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 72 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 73 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 74 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 75 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 76 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 77 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 78 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 79 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 80 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 81 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 82 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 83 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 84 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 85 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 86 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 87 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 88 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 89 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 90 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 91 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 92 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 93 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 94 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 95 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 96 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 97 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 98 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 99 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 100 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 101 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 102 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 103 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 104 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 105 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 106 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 107 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 108 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 109 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 110 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 111 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 112 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 113 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:28:43 114 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:29:12 115 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 116 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 117 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 118 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 119 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 120 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 121 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 122 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 123 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 124 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 125 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 126 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 127 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 128 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 129 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 130 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 131 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 132 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 133 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 134 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 135 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 136 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 137 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 138 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 139 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 140 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 141 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 142 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 143 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 144 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 145 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 146 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 147 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 148 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 149 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 150 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 151 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 152 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 153 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 154 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 155 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 156 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 157 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 158 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 159 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 160 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:30:30 DNS Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo

Intermediate sprint - Épierre, km. 42 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 20 pts 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 17 3 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 15 4 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 13 5 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 6 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 10 7 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 9 8 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 8 9 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 7 10 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 11 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 5 12 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 4 13 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 3 14 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 2 15 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 20 pts 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 17 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 15 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 6 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 10 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 9 8 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 9 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 10 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 6 11 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 5 12 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4 13 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 3 14 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 15 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Col du Chaussy, km. 15.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 10 pts 2 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 3 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 6 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 5 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 2 6 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 1

Mountain 2 (HC) Col de la Croix de Fer, km. 83 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 25 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 20 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 14 5 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 6 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 10 7 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 8 8 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 9 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 10 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 2

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) Col du Mollard, km. 103 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 5 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Mountain 4 (HC) La Toussuire, km. 138 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 20 pts 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 16 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 12 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 6 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 2

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 4:23:37 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:42 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:10:57 5 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:14:18 6 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:20:29 7 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:21:16 8 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 9 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:27:52 11 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 12 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 13 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 14 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 15 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 16 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:28:28 18 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 21 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 22 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 23 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 24 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 25 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 13:22:42 2 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:30 3 Astana Pro Team 0:07:05 4 Team Europcar 0:10:32 5 AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:45 6 Team Sky 0:15:34 7 IAM Cycling 0:21:23 8 MTN - Qhubeka 0:22:42 9 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:25:04 10 BMC Racing Team 0:32:23 11 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:33:27 12 Trek Factory Racing 0:35:32 13 Lampre-Merida 0:38:20 14 FDJ.fr 0:45:35 15 Bora-Argon 18 0:48:14 16 Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:49:26 17 Lotto Soudal 0:54:14 18 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:58:11 19 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:04:14 20 Team Katusha 1:05:09 21 Etixx - Quick-Step 1:06:21 22 Orica GreenEdge 1:12:28

General classification after stage 19 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 78:37:34 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:38 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:25 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:44 5 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:56 6 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:08:55 7 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:12:39 8 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:13:22 9 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:08 10 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:17:27 11 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:18:25 12 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:19:27 13 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 0:26:48 14 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:27:00 15 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:27:24 16 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:40:40 17 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:57:49 18 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:59:26 19 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:59:42 20 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1:12:21 21 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:14:48 22 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 1:16:00 23 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:19:34 24 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:19:35 25 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 1:19:49 26 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 1:21:03 27 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1:21:53 28 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:25:51 29 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1:31:33 30 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1:32:10 31 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:33:14 32 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 1:34:33 33 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 1:37:10 34 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:43:34 35 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 1:43:38 36 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:46:30 37 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 1:49:03 38 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:50:32 39 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 1:51:59 40 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:55:14 41 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:57:46 42 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:58:35 43 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:59:45 44 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:03:41 45 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:05:38 46 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 2:06:29 47 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:08:44 48 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 2:09:06 49 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 2:09:44 50 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 2:11:32 51 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:11:51 52 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:12:22 53 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 2:13:47 54 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 2:15:32 55 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 2:17:09 56 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 2:18:25 57 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 2:18:39 58 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 2:20:02 59 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 2:22:18 60 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:22:31 61 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 2:22:41 62 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 2:22:54 63 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:24:06 64 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 2:27:13 65 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 2:30:20 66 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:32:03 67 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:33:41 68 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 2:35:21 69 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:36:27 70 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:38:14 71 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:42:33 72 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:42:45 73 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:43:47 74 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 2:44:42 75 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 2:45:21 76 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 2:45:27 77 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 2:46:07 78 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:46:19 79 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 2:46:38 80 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 2:48:21 81 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 2:49:03 82 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 2:49:06 83 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:54:33 84 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 2:54:38 85 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 2:55:20 86 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 2:55:30 87 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:56:24 88 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 2:56:45 89 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 2:57:25 90 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 2:58:43 91 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:58:58 92 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2:59:11 93 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 3:03:30 94 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3:04:26 95 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 3:05:12 96 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:06:21 97 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:07:54 98 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 3:08:08 99 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 3:09:19 100 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3:09:46 101 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 3:09:56 102 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:12:31 103 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3:13:27 104 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 3:14:35 105 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 3:14:36 106 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:16:49 107 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:17:24 108 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 3:17:49 109 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 3:19:40 110 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 3:23:01 111 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:23:27 112 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3:25:37 113 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:28:13 114 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:28:40 115 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 3:30:54 116 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:33:16 117 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3:33:40 118 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 3:34:03 119 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 3:35:05 120 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3:36:05 121 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:38:39 122 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 3:38:51 123 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:39:06 124 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 3:39:23 125 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:39:27 126 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:39:39 127 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 3:39:56 128 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:39:58 129 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3:41:19 130 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:41:22 131 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:41:31 132 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 3:41:34 133 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:41:47 134 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 3:42:25 135 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:43:09 136 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 3:45:04 137 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 3:45:15 138 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:47:42 139 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 3:47:59 140 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:49:46 141 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 3:50:51 142 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:53:47 143 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 3:54:45 144 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:56:32 145 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 4:00:01 146 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4:00:52 147 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4:01:13 148 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4:02:33 149 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4:02:44 150 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 4:04:11 151 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4:04:14 152 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4:04:28 153 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 4:05:33 154 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 4:10:13 155 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4:13:40 156 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 4:15:17 157 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:19:08 158 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 4:20:31 159 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 4:25:49 160 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 4:34:40

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 420 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 316 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 281 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 192 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 128 6 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 122 7 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 90 8 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 85 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 85 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 83 11 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 78 12 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 13 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 73 14 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 72 15 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 70 16 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 69 17 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 69 18 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 67 19 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 63 20 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 61 21 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 61 22 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 55 23 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 54 24 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 54 25 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 53 26 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 27 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 51 28 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 50 29 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 49 30 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 48 31 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 47 32 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 46 33 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 46 34 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 46 35 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 45 36 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 43 37 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 42 38 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 38 39 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 37 40 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 37 41 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 37 42 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 36 43 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 34 44 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 34 45 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 32 46 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 32 47 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 32 48 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 31 49 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 31 50 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 30 51 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 30 52 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 29 53 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 29 54 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 28 55 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 28 56 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 28 57 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 27 58 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 27 59 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 27 60 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 26 61 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 26 62 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 26 63 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 26 64 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 25 65 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 25 66 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 24 67 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 68 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 69 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 21 70 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 20 71 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 20 72 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 20 73 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 20 74 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 20 75 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 76 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 18 77 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 18 78 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 17 79 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 17 80 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 17 81 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 16 82 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 16 83 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 15 84 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 15 85 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 15 86 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 15 87 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 15 88 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 14 89 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 14 90 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 91 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 13 92 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 13 93 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 94 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 12 95 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 11 96 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 11 97 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 11 98 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 11 99 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 11 100 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 11 101 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 10 102 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 10 103 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 10 104 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 10 105 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 106 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 9 107 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 108 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 9 109 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 110 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 111 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 112 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 7 113 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 7 114 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 7 115 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 6 116 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 5 117 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 118 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 2 119 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 2 120 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 121 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1 122 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 1 123 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 1 124 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal -1 125 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale -5 126 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo -5 127 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits -5 128 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 90 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 87 3 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 78 4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 64 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 56 6 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 55 7 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 54 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 47 9 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 40 10 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 40 11 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 34 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 32 13 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 32 14 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 28 15 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 27 16 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 17 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 23 18 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 23 19 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 22 20 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 22 21 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 22 22 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 21 23 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 20 24 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 17 25 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 16 26 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 16 27 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 15 28 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 13 29 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 30 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 31 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 10 32 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 10 33 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 9 34 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 8 35 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 8 36 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 37 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 38 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 7 39 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 40 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 41 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 42 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 43 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 44 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 4 45 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 46 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 47 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 3 48 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 3 49 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 50 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 51 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 52 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 2 53 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2 54 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 2 55 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 2 56 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 2 57 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 58 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 59 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 60 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1 61 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 1 62 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 63 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1 64 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1 65 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1 66 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 67 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 78:40:12 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:30 3 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:24:22 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:38:02 5 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1:28:55 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:52:36 7 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 2:11:09 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:43:41 9 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 2:46:28 10 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:51:55 11 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 2:52:00 12 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 2:56:05 13 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3:07:08 14 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 3:11:58 15 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 3:20:23 16 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 3:36:45 17 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:37:20 18 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:38:44 19 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:39:09 20 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:40:31 21 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 3:42:26 22 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3:58:14 23 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4:00:06 24 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4:01:36 25 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:16:30