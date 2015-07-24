Tour de France: Nibali redeemed with La Toussuire win
Froome keeps maillot jaune in attack-filled penultimate mountain stage
Stage 19: Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne - La Toussuire - Les Sybelles
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) put another complexion on his Tour de France by soloing to victory atop La Toussuire on stage 19, while Nairo Quintana (Movistar) infused a modicum of suspense to the battle for the yellow jersey by snatching back 30 seconds from Chris Froome (Sky) when he danced clear on the final haul to the line.
The third of four successive stages in the Alps was to prove Froome’s most trying day of the Tour to date, and the auguries were ill from the outset. An early onslaught from Movistar, Tinkoff-Saxo and Astana on the opening climb, the Col du Chaussy, left Froome largely isolated, and though his Sky guard regrouped in the valley that followed, it was a sign of things to come.
Froome’s teammate Geraint Thomas, fourth as the day began, was distanced definitively on the Col de la Croix de Fer and would end up losing more than 22 minutes to slip to 15th overall. Six kilometres from the summit, Froome himself was placed on the back foot when he had to stop after a stone lodged in his rear brake, prompting Nibali – who turned twice to look at Froome – to take flight alone, with some 62 kilometres still to race, after his Astana team had laid the groundwork on the lower slopes.
“We wanted to make the race hard on the Croix de Fer, and the team did that,” said Nibali, who denied that he had attacked expressly because Froome was in difficulty, though the yellow jersey saw the incident differently.
“He did see what he was doing, I’m pretty sure he looked around, saw I was in trouble and attacked. In my opinion you don’t do that to the race leader, it’s not sportsmanlike,” Froome complained afterwards.
Nibali closed to within a minute of earlier escapee Pierre Rolland (Europcar) by the summit of the Croix de Fer and had more than 50 seconds in hand on the yellow jersey group, and he would continue to make up ground on the long, sinuous descent that followed. The Sicilian eventually caught Rolland just over the top of the penultimate ascent, the Col de Mollard, where they had an advantage of 1:47 on the Froome-Quintana group.
Despite a scare on a tight right-hand bend midway down the descent, Nibali and Rolland reached the base of La Toussuire with that buffer largely intact. With 16 kilometres of climbing remaining, last year’s Tour winner lifted himself from the saddle and eased clear of Rolland, never to be seen again.
Behind, Wouter Poels was the only teammate Froome had for company in the yellow jersey group, where José Herrada took up the pace-making duties in a bid to set up Quintana’s long-anticipated assault on the final climb. When Herrada swung over, however, it was Alberto Contador’s Tinkoff-Saxo teammate Rafal Majka who took up the reins, and his tempo would discourage any attacks until the upper reaches of the climb.
With a shade under six kilometres remaining, shortly after Poels had been dropped, Quintana finally sensed his opportunity, and jumped clear of the yellow jersey group. Froome was quick to marshal a response, first attempting to close the gap with Contador and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on his wheel, before then proceeding to give chase alone.
Initially, at least, Froome succeeded in limiting his losses well, keeping Quintana’s led pegged at around the 15-second mark, but the relentlessness of the Colombian’s rhythm began to tell in the final three kilometres, as he nudged his advantage out towards the 30-second mark.
Out in front, meanwhile, Nibali was unassailable and turning the pedals with the same facility that carried him to such a dominant Tour victory a year ago. Rarely the most expressive in victory or defeat, the intensity of Nibali’s victory salute underlined just how his pride had been dented in the Pyrenees.
“It was a huge effort but this was an important stage and I dedicate it to the people who were close to me after a dark first week,” said Nibali, who is now 4th overall, 6:44 down on Froome but just 1:19 off the podium. “Tomorrow it’s the Alpe d’Huez, let’s hope for the best.”
Quintana crossed the line in second place, 44 seconds down, while Froome came home in third, 1:14 behind. The Briton had the consolation of putting more than a minute into Contador and Valverde, who finished together, 2:26 down, and he declared himself pleased to have limited the damage.
“Obviously Quintana put in a real big attack there, I chose to ride my own tempo and try and limit my losses stay within myself and keep a bit of energy for tomorrow,” Froome said.
For his part, Quintana admitted to a degree of disappointment with his bounty at day’s end. It was the first time Froome’s lead has dropped below three minutes since before the race hit the mountains, but with just one chance remaining, he still trails by 2:38.
“I was hoping to get a bigger gap on Froome, and to be honest it wasn’t as much as I wanted, he fought back harder than I thought was likely,” he said. “I’ll go on fighting and see what we can do. It was so fast on the climb, there’s no way I could get away before. I’ll keep on fighting though.”
Thomas losses ground
The profile put one in mind of the famous stage to Bagnères-de-Luchon two years ago, when a flurry of early attacks left Froome critically isolated for much of the day, and there was little surprise when Astana, Tinkoff-Saxo and Movistar opted to tear a page from the same playbook and run it on the very first climb, the Col du Chaussy, which brought the peloton away from the start in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne.
Contador, Valverde and Nibali were all among the riders to go on the offensive on the category 1 climb, where Thomas was already placed under server duress and the peloton was left in shards scattered across the mountainside. After Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) led over the summit, however, there was a realignment of sorts in the valley that followed, before a 21-man break featuring Rolland, Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) managed to forge clear ahead of the Croix de Fer.
“It was really hard, with the start uphill like that you knew it was going to be really hard,” said Bauke Mollema (Trek), who won roll with the punches to move up to 8th overall by close of business. “It was and down all day. It was a big fight for everybody not just for us but for the guys at the back fighting for the time limit.”
Once on the Col de la Croix de Fer, Astana laid out their stall in support of Nibali, with Michele Scarponi putting in much of the groundwork. While there will be inevitable polemic over the rights and wrongs of attacking while the maillot jaune had one foot on the ground, Nibali’s courage in going on the offensive from such distance made a welcome change from the more cautious racing that had taken hold by the third day in the Pyrenees last week.
Froome, however, recovered quickly from his mechanical problem, pedalling with his usual hurried cadence and jutting elbows to bridge back up to Quintana et al. The Colombian wouldn’t leave his sight until the final ramps of La Toussuire, and Froome knows that a repeat display on Alpe d’Huez on Saturday will be enough to land him a second Tour victory.
“It’s going to be very full on. I’m actually quite looking forward to it, the most iconic stage of this year’s Tour - it’s going to be epic out there,” Froome said. “It would be an absolute dream [to win on the Alpe] but I’ve got to keep up with a little Colombian first.”
And amid his initial despondency at failing to put more time into Froome, Quintana struck a defiant note as he left the mixed zone on Friday evening. “I’ll try again tomorrow from further out,” he said. “Let’s see how strong he is then.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4:22:53
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:44
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:14
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:26
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|9
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:35
|12
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:17
|13
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:53
|14
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:05:02
|15
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:06:23
|17
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:05
|18
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|21
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:09:52
|22
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:53
|23
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:41
|24
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|25
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|27
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:12:53
|28
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:03
|29
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:55
|30
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:15:02
|31
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:15:12
|32
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|33
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|34
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|35
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:21:13
|36
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:00
|38
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|39
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|40
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|41
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|42
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|43
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|46
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|48
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|49
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|50
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|51
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|52
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|53
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|54
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|56
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|58
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:22:39
|59
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:24:17
|60
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:25:30
|61
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|62
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:25:56
|63
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:27:41
|64
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:28:36
|65
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|67
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|70
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|71
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|72
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|73
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|74
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|75
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|76
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|77
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|78
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|79
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|80
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|81
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|82
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|83
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|84
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|86
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|87
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|88
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|89
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|91
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|93
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|94
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|95
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|96
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|97
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|98
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|99
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|100
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|101
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|102
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|103
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|104
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|105
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|106
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|107
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|108
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|109
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|110
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|111
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|112
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|113
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:28:43
|114
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:29:12
|115
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|116
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|117
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|118
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|119
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|120
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|121
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|122
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|123
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|124
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|125
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|126
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|127
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|128
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|129
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|130
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|131
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|132
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|133
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|134
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|135
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|136
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|137
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|138
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|139
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|140
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|141
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|142
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|143
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|144
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|145
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|146
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|147
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|148
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|149
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|150
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|151
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|152
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|153
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|154
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|155
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|156
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|157
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|158
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|159
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|160
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:30:30
|DNS
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|pts
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|3
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|15
|4
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|5
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|6
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|10
|7
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|9
|8
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|8
|9
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|7
|10
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|11
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|12
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|13
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|3
|14
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|2
|15
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|17
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|6
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|8
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|9
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|10
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|6
|11
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|12
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|3
|14
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|15
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|10
|pts
|2
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|3
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|5
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|2
|6
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|20
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|14
|5
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|6
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|10
|7
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|8
|8
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|9
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|10
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|16
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|6
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|4:23:37
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:42
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:10:57
|5
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:14:18
|6
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:20:29
|7
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:21:16
|8
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:52
|11
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|13
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|15
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|16
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:28:28
|18
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|21
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|22
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|23
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|24
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|25
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|13:22:42
|2
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:30
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:07:05
|4
|Team Europcar
|0:10:32
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:45
|6
|Team Sky
|0:15:34
|7
|IAM Cycling
|0:21:23
|8
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:22:42
|9
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:25:04
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|0:32:23
|11
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:27
|12
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:35:32
|13
|Lampre-Merida
|0:38:20
|14
|FDJ.fr
|0:45:35
|15
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:48:14
|16
|Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:49:26
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|0:54:14
|18
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:58:11
|19
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:04:14
|20
|Team Katusha
|1:05:09
|21
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:06:21
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|1:12:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|78:37:34
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:38
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:25
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:44
|5
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:56
|6
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:08:55
|7
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:12:39
|8
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:22
|9
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:08
|10
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:17:27
|11
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:25
|12
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:27
|13
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:26:48
|14
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:27:00
|15
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:27:24
|16
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:40:40
|17
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:57:49
|18
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:59:26
|19
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:59:42
|20
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:12:21
|21
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1:14:48
|22
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|1:16:00
|23
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:19:34
|24
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:19:35
|25
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|1:19:49
|26
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|1:21:03
|27
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:21:53
|28
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:25:51
|29
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1:31:33
|30
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:32:10
|31
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:33:14
|32
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|1:34:33
|33
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|1:37:10
|34
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:43:34
|35
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:43:38
|36
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:46:30
|37
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|1:49:03
|38
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:50:32
|39
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|1:51:59
|40
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:55:14
|41
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:57:46
|42
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:58:35
|43
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:59:45
|44
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:03:41
|45
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:05:38
|46
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:06:29
|47
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:08:44
|48
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|2:09:06
|49
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:09:44
|50
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|2:11:32
|51
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:11:51
|52
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:12:22
|53
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|2:13:47
|54
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|2:15:32
|55
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|2:17:09
|56
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|2:18:25
|57
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|2:18:39
|58
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|2:20:02
|59
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:22:18
|60
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:22:31
|61
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|2:22:41
|62
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|2:22:54
|63
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:24:06
|64
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2:27:13
|65
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|2:30:20
|66
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:32:03
|67
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:33:41
|68
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|2:35:21
|69
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:36:27
|70
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:38:14
|71
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:42:33
|72
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:42:45
|73
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:43:47
|74
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|2:44:42
|75
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|2:45:21
|76
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:45:27
|77
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|2:46:07
|78
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:46:19
|79
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2:46:38
|80
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:48:21
|81
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|2:49:03
|82
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|2:49:06
|83
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:54:33
|84
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:54:38
|85
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|2:55:20
|86
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|2:55:30
|87
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:56:24
|88
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|2:56:45
|89
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|2:57:25
|90
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:58:43
|91
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:58:58
|92
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:59:11
|93
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|3:03:30
|94
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3:04:26
|95
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|3:05:12
|96
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:06:21
|97
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:07:54
|98
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|3:08:08
|99
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|3:09:19
|100
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3:09:46
|101
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|3:09:56
|102
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:12:31
|103
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:13:27
|104
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3:14:35
|105
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|3:14:36
|106
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:16:49
|107
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:17:24
|108
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|3:17:49
|109
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|3:19:40
|110
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:23:01
|111
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:23:27
|112
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|3:25:37
|113
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:28:13
|114
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:28:40
|115
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|3:30:54
|116
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:33:16
|117
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3:33:40
|118
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:34:03
|119
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|3:35:05
|120
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:36:05
|121
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:38:39
|122
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|3:38:51
|123
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:39:06
|124
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|3:39:23
|125
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:39:27
|126
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:39:39
|127
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|3:39:56
|128
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:39:58
|129
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3:41:19
|130
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:41:22
|131
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3:41:31
|132
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3:41:34
|133
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:41:47
|134
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|3:42:25
|135
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:43:09
|136
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|3:45:04
|137
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:45:15
|138
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:47:42
|139
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|3:47:59
|140
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:49:46
|141
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|3:50:51
|142
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:53:47
|143
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|3:54:45
|144
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:56:32
|145
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|4:00:01
|146
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|4:00:52
|147
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|4:01:13
|148
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|4:02:33
|149
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4:02:44
|150
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|4:04:11
|151
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4:04:14
|152
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4:04:28
|153
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|4:05:33
|154
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|4:10:13
|155
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4:13:40
|156
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|4:15:17
|157
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:19:08
|158
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|4:20:31
|159
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|4:25:49
|160
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4:34:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|420
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|316
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|281
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|192
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|128
|6
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|122
|7
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|90
|8
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|85
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|85
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|83
|11
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|78
|12
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|13
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|73
|14
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|72
|15
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|70
|16
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|69
|17
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|69
|18
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|67
|19
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|63
|20
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|61
|21
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|61
|22
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|55
|23
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|54
|24
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|54
|25
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|53
|26
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|27
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|51
|28
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|29
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|49
|30
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|48
|31
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|47
|32
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|46
|33
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|46
|34
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|46
|35
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|45
|36
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|43
|37
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|42
|38
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|38
|39
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|37
|40
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|37
|41
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|37
|42
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|36
|43
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|34
|44
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|34
|45
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|32
|46
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|32
|47
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|32
|48
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|31
|49
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|31
|50
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|30
|51
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|30
|52
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|53
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|29
|54
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|28
|55
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|56
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|28
|57
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|58
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|27
|59
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|27
|60
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|26
|61
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|62
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|26
|63
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|26
|64
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|25
|65
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|25
|66
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|24
|67
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|68
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|69
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|21
|70
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|20
|71
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|72
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|73
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|20
|74
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|20
|75
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|76
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|18
|77
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|18
|78
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|17
|79
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|17
|80
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|17
|81
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|16
|82
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|16
|83
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|15
|84
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|85
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|15
|86
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|15
|87
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|15
|88
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|89
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|14
|90
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|91
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|13
|92
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|93
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|94
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|95
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|11
|96
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|97
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|11
|98
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|99
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|11
|100
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|11
|101
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|10
|102
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|103
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|10
|104
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|105
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|106
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|107
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|108
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|9
|109
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|110
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|111
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|112
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|7
|113
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|7
|114
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|7
|115
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|116
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|5
|117
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|118
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|2
|119
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|120
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|121
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|122
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|1
|123
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|124
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|-1
|125
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|-5
|126
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|-5
|127
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|-5
|128
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|87
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|78
|4
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|64
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|56
|6
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|55
|7
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|54
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|47
|9
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|40
|10
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|40
|11
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|12
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|32
|13
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|32
|14
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|15
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|27
|16
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|17
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|23
|18
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|23
|19
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|22
|20
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|22
|21
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|22
|22
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|21
|23
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|24
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|17
|25
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|16
|26
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|16
|27
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15
|28
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|13
|29
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|30
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|31
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|32
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|10
|33
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|9
|34
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|35
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|8
|36
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|37
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|38
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|7
|39
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|40
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|41
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|42
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|43
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|44
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|45
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|46
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|47
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|48
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|3
|49
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|50
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|51
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|52
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|2
|53
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|54
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|2
|55
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|56
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|57
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|58
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|59
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|60
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|61
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|62
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|63
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1
|64
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1
|65
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|66
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|67
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|78:40:12
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:30
|3
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:24:22
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:38:02
|5
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1:28:55
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:52:36
|7
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|2:11:09
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:43:41
|9
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|2:46:28
|10
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:51:55
|11
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:52:00
|12
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:56:05
|13
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3:07:08
|14
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|3:11:58
|15
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:20:23
|16
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|3:36:45
|17
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:37:20
|18
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:38:44
|19
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:39:09
|20
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:40:31
|21
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|3:42:26
|22
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3:58:14
|23
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4:00:06
|24
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4:01:36
|25
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:16:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|236:58:50
|2
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:51:00
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:53:36
|4
|Team Sky
|0:55:12
|5
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:59:05
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:15:11
|7
|Team Europcar
|1:32:49
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|2:06:58
|9
|IAM Cycling
|2:22:22
|10
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:25:01
|11
|Trek Factory Racing
|2:43:33
|12
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3:10:03
|13
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:48:43
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|4:10:59
|15
|Lampre-Merida
|4:33:30
|16
|Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|4:34:29
|17
|FDJ.fr
|4:42:08
|18
|Team Katusha
|5:10:10
|19
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5:17:47
|20
|Bora-Argon 18
|5:22:40
|21
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|6:33:28
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|8:29:31
