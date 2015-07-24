Trending

Tour de France: Nibali redeemed with La Toussuire win

Froome keeps maillot jaune in attack-filled penultimate mountain stage

Image 1 of 130

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins stage 19 of the 2015 Tour de France.

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins stage 19 of the 2015 Tour de France.
Image 2 of 130

Nairo Quintana nears the finish of stage 19

Nairo Quintana nears the finish of stage 19
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 130

Three more stages to go before Froom can completely relax.

Three more stages to go before Froom can completely relax.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 130

Nairo Quintana nears the finish of stage 19

Nairo Quintana nears the finish of stage 19
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 130

Vincenzo Nibali in action during stage 19

Vincenzo Nibali in action during stage 19
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 130

Chris Froome in action during stage 19

Chris Froome in action during stage 19
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 130

Chris Froome on the final climb of stage 19

Chris Froome on the final climb of stage 19
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 130

The final climb of stage 19

The final climb of stage 19
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 130

The final climb of stage 19

The final climb of stage 19
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 130

Vincenzo Nibali rides with Pierre Rolland

Vincenzo Nibali rides with Pierre Rolland
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 130

Chris Froome rides in the GC group during stage 19.

Chris Froome rides in the GC group during stage 19.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 130

Vincenzo Nibali rides with Pierre Rolland

Vincenzo Nibali rides with Pierre Rolland
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 130

Nairo Quintana attacks Chris Froome during stage 19.

Nairo Quintana attacks Chris Froome during stage 19.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 130

Bauke Mollema finishes stage 19

Bauke Mollema finishes stage 19
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 130

Mathias Frank and Rafal Majka

Mathias Frank and Rafal Majka
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 130

Andrew Talansky in action during stage 19

Andrew Talansky in action during stage 19
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 130

Nairo Quintana in action during stage 19

Nairo Quintana in action during stage 19
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 130

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 130

Captain America runs alongside Vincenzo Nibali during stage 19.

Captain America runs alongside Vincenzo Nibali during stage 19.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 130

Chris Froome restarts after dealing with a mechanical.

Chris Froome restarts after dealing with a mechanical.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 130

Vincenzo Nibali looks back as Chris Froome experiences a mechanical

Vincenzo Nibali looks back as Chris Froome experiences a mechanical
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 130

Chris Froome pulls over with a mechanical as Vincenzo Nibali picks up the pace.

Chris Froome pulls over with a mechanical as Vincenzo Nibali picks up the pace.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 130

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 130

Froome

Froome
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 130

Vincenzo Nibali

Vincenzo Nibali
Image 26 of 130

Vincenzo Nibali

Vincenzo Nibali
Image 27 of 130

LottoNL-Jumbo presses the pace during stage 19

LottoNL-Jumbo presses the pace during stage 19
Image 28 of 130

LottoNL-Jumbo presses the pace during stage 19

LottoNL-Jumbo presses the pace during stage 19
Image 29 of 130

Nairo Quintana gained back some time on Chris Froome during stage 19

Nairo Quintana gained back some time on Chris Froome during stage 19
Image 30 of 130

Vincenzo Niabli in action during stage 19

Vincenzo Niabli in action during stage 19
Image 31 of 130

A gendarme removes an over zealous spectator from the road

A gendarme removes an over zealous spectator from the road
Image 32 of 130

Vincenzo Nibali cools down during stage 19

Vincenzo Nibali cools down during stage 19
Image 33 of 130

Nairo Quintana chases Vincenzo Nibali during stage 19

Nairo Quintana chases Vincenzo Nibali during stage 19
Image 34 of 130

Chris Froome approaches the finish of stage 19

Chris Froome approaches the finish of stage 19
Image 35 of 130

Vincenzo Nibali catches Pierre Rolland during stage 19.

Vincenzo Nibali catches Pierre Rolland during stage 19.
Image 36 of 130

The peloton in action during stage 19

The peloton in action during stage 19
Image 37 of 130

The peloton in action during stage 19

The peloton in action during stage 19
Image 38 of 130

Chris Froome in yellow on the stage 19 podium.

Chris Froome in yellow on the stage 19 podium.
Image 39 of 130

Pierre Rolland in action during stage 19

Pierre Rolland in action during stage 19
Image 40 of 130

Vincenzo Nibali makes his way to the finish of stage 19

Vincenzo Nibali makes his way to the finish of stage 19
Image 41 of 130

Vincenzo Nibali on the stage 19 podium

Vincenzo Nibali on the stage 19 podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 130

Vincenzo Nibali on the stage 19 podium

Vincenzo Nibali on the stage 19 podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 130

Chris Froome on the stage 19 podium

Chris Froome on the stage 19 podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 130

Romain Bardet earned polka dots during stage 19

Romain Bardet earned polka dots during stage 19
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 130

Nairo Quintana in the white jersey of the Tour's best young rider.

Nairo Quintana in the white jersey of the Tour's best young rider.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 130

Pierre Rolland with the stage 19 most combative prize

Pierre Rolland with the stage 19 most combative prize
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 130

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) celebrates his stage win

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) celebrates his stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 130

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 130

Nairo Quintana comes in for second place on the stage

Nairo Quintana comes in for second place on the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 130

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 130

Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 130

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 130

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 130

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) gets ready to make his move

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) gets ready to make his move
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 130

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 130

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the attack

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 130

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) leads the group

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) leads the group
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 130

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 130

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 130

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) pushes the pace

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) pushes the pace
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 130

Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 130

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 130

Alexander Vinokourov

Alexander Vinokourov
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 130

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 130

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) signs autographs at the start

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) signs autographs at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 130

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 130

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale)

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 130

Contador, Valverde and Bardet were left chasing

Contador, Valverde and Bardet were left chasing
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 130

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 130

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 71 of 130

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and Samuel Sanchez (BMC)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and Samuel Sanchez (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 72 of 130

Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 73 of 130

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 74 of 130

Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 75 of 130

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 76 of 130

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins stage 19 of the Tour de France

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins stage 19 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 77 of 130

Robert Gesink (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Robert Gesink (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 78 of 130

Samuel Sanchez in action during stage 19.

Samuel Sanchez in action during stage 19.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 79 of 130

Chris Froome nears the finish of stage 19

Chris Froome nears the finish of stage 19
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 80 of 130

Chris Froome nears the finish of stage 19

Chris Froome nears the finish of stage 19
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 81 of 130

Chris Froome crosses the finish line of stage 19

Chris Froome crosses the finish line of stage 19
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 82 of 130

Nairo Quintana approached the finish of stage 19

Nairo Quintana approached the finish of stage 19
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 83 of 130

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins stage 19 of the 2015 Tour de France.

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins stage 19 of the 2015 Tour de France.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 84 of 130

Vincenzo Nibali went on the attack during stage 19

Vincenzo Nibali went on the attack during stage 19
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 85 of 130

Vincenzo Nibali went on the attack during stage 19

Vincenzo Nibali went on the attack during stage 19
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 86 of 130

Rigoberto Uran chats at the team car

Rigoberto Uran chats at the team car
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 87 of 130

Joaquim Rodriguez

Joaquim Rodriguez
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 88 of 130

The town was all dressed up for the race.

The town was all dressed up for the race.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 89 of 130

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins stage 19 of the 2015 Tour de France.

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins stage 19 of the 2015 Tour de France.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 90 of 130

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins stage 19 of the 2015 Tour de France.

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins stage 19 of the 2015 Tour de France.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 91 of 130

Vincenzo Nibali on the attack during stage 19 of the 2015 Tour de France.

Vincenzo Nibali on the attack during stage 19 of the 2015 Tour de France.
Image 92 of 130

Vincenzo Nibali on the attack during stage 19 of the 2015 Tour de France.

Vincenzo Nibali on the attack during stage 19 of the 2015 Tour de France.
Image 93 of 130

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins stage 19 of the 2015 Tour de France.

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins stage 19 of the 2015 Tour de France.
Image 94 of 130

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins stage 19 of the 2015 Tour de France.

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins stage 19 of the 2015 Tour de France.
Image 95 of 130

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins stage 19 of the 2015 Tour de France.

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins stage 19 of the 2015 Tour de France.
Image 96 of 130

Joaquim Rodriguez

Joaquim Rodriguez
Image 97 of 130

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins stage 19 of the 2015 Tour de France.

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins stage 19 of the 2015 Tour de France.
Image 98 of 130

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins stage 19 of the 2015 Tour de France.

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins stage 19 of the 2015 Tour de France.
Image 99 of 130

The peloton in action during stage 19 of the Tour de France

The peloton in action during stage 19 of the Tour de France
Image 100 of 130

Alberto Losada rides in a breakaway during the 138 km 19th stage of the 102nd edition of the Tour de France

Alberto Losada rides in a breakaway during the 138 km 19th stage of the 102nd edition of the Tour de France
Image 101 of 130

Scenery from stage 19 of the 2015 Tour de France

Scenery from stage 19 of the 2015 Tour de France
Image 102 of 130

A yellow bike rests at the top of a hill along the route of stage 19

A yellow bike rests at the top of a hill along the route of stage 19
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 103 of 130

Alberto Contador attacks during stage 19

Alberto Contador attacks during stage 19
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 104 of 130

Steven Kruijswijk puts in an attack

Steven Kruijswijk puts in an attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 105 of 130

Nairo Quintana in action during stage 19

Nairo Quintana in action during stage 19
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 106 of 130

Joaquim Rodriguez

Joaquim Rodriguez
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 107 of 130

Alejandro Valverde

Alejandro Valverde
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 108 of 130

Warren Barguil

Warren Barguil
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 109 of 130

Alberto Losada

Alberto Losada
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 110 of 130

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins stage 19 of the 2015 Tour de France.

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins stage 19 of the 2015 Tour de France.
Image 111 of 130

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins stage 19 of the 2015 Tour de France.

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins stage 19 of the 2015 Tour de France.
Image 112 of 130

Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)
Image 113 of 130

Vincenzo Nibali bides his time in the GC group during stage 19

Vincenzo Nibali bides his time in the GC group during stage 19
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 114 of 130

Alberto Contador attacks the GC group during stage 19

Alberto Contador attacks the GC group during stage 19
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 115 of 130

Alberto Contador followed by Vincenzo Nibali.

Alberto Contador followed by Vincenzo Nibali.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 116 of 130

Alberto Contador attacks the GC group during stage 19

Alberto Contador attacks the GC group during stage 19
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 117 of 130

Alberto Contador attacks the GC group during stage 19

Alberto Contador attacks the GC group during stage 19
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 118 of 130

Romain Bardet

Romain Bardet
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 119 of 130

Rigoberto Uran

Rigoberto Uran
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 120 of 130

Daniel Oss rounds a corner during stage 19.

Daniel Oss rounds a corner during stage 19.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 121 of 130

Vincenzo Nibali bides his time in the GC group during stage 19

Vincenzo Nibali bides his time in the GC group during stage 19
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 122 of 130

Alberto Losada (Katusha) leads the attack on stage 19

Alberto Losada (Katusha) leads the attack on stage 19
Image 123 of 130

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) claimed the first mountain points on stage 19

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) claimed the first mountain points on stage 19
Image 124 of 130

Jean-Christophe Peraud and Romain Sicard

Jean-Christophe Peraud and Romain Sicard
Image 125 of 130

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
Image 126 of 130

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
Image 127 of 130

Stage 19 of the Tour de France

Stage 19 of the Tour de France
Image 128 of 130

Stage 19 of the Tour de France

Stage 19 of the Tour de France
Image 129 of 130

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) on the attack

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) on the attack
Image 130 of 130

Alberto Contador in action during stage 19

Alberto Contador in action during stage 19
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) put another complexion on his Tour de France by soloing to victory atop La Toussuire on stage 19, while Nairo Quintana (Movistar) infused a modicum of suspense to the battle for the yellow jersey by snatching back 30 seconds from Chris Froome (Sky) when he danced clear on the final haul to the line.

Related Articles

Tour de France: Video captures spectator spitting on Froome

Tour de France: We tried but it wasn't enough, says Quintana

Tour de France: Maillot jaune ready for Alpe d’Huez test

The third of four successive stages in the Alps was to prove Froome’s most trying day of the Tour to date, and the auguries were ill from the outset. An early onslaught from Movistar, Tinkoff-Saxo and Astana on the opening climb, the Col du Chaussy, left Froome largely isolated, and though his Sky guard regrouped in the valley that followed, it was a sign of things to come.

Froome’s teammate Geraint Thomas, fourth as the day began, was distanced definitively on the Col de la Croix de Fer and would end up losing more than 22 minutes to slip to 15th overall. Six kilometres from the summit, Froome himself was placed on the back foot when he had to stop after a stone lodged in his rear brake, prompting Nibali – who turned twice to look at Froome – to take flight alone, with some 62 kilometres still to race, after his Astana team had laid the groundwork on the lower slopes.

“We wanted to make the race hard on the Croix de Fer, and the team did that,” said Nibali, who denied that he had attacked expressly because Froome was in difficulty, though the yellow jersey saw the incident differently.

“He did see what he was doing, I’m pretty sure he looked around, saw I was in trouble and attacked. In my opinion you don’t do that to the race leader, it’s not sportsmanlike,” Froome complained afterwards.

Nibali closed to within a minute of earlier escapee Pierre Rolland (Europcar) by the summit of the Croix de Fer and had more than 50 seconds in hand on the yellow jersey group, and he would continue to make up ground on the long, sinuous descent that followed. The Sicilian eventually caught Rolland just over the top of the penultimate ascent, the Col de Mollard, where they had an advantage of 1:47 on the Froome-Quintana group.

Despite a scare on a tight right-hand bend midway down the descent, Nibali and Rolland reached the base of La Toussuire with that buffer largely intact. With 16 kilometres of climbing remaining, last year’s Tour winner lifted himself from the saddle and eased clear of Rolland, never to be seen again.

Behind, Wouter Poels was the only teammate Froome had for company in the yellow jersey group, where José Herrada took up the pace-making duties in a bid to set up Quintana’s long-anticipated assault on the final climb. When Herrada swung over, however, it was Alberto Contador’s Tinkoff-Saxo teammate Rafal Majka who took up the reins, and his tempo would discourage any attacks until the upper reaches of the climb.

With a shade under six kilometres remaining, shortly after Poels had been dropped, Quintana finally sensed his opportunity, and jumped clear of the yellow jersey group. Froome was quick to marshal a response, first attempting to close the gap with Contador and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on his wheel, before then proceeding to give chase alone.

Initially, at least, Froome succeeded in limiting his losses well, keeping Quintana’s led pegged at around the 15-second mark, but the relentlessness of the Colombian’s rhythm began to tell in the final three kilometres, as he nudged his advantage out towards the 30-second mark.

Out in front, meanwhile, Nibali was unassailable and turning the pedals with the same facility that carried him to such a dominant Tour victory a year ago. Rarely the most expressive in victory or defeat, the intensity of Nibali’s victory salute underlined just how his pride had been dented in the Pyrenees.

“It was a huge effort but this was an important stage and I dedicate it to the people who were close to me after a dark first week,” said Nibali, who is now 4th overall, 6:44 down on Froome but just 1:19 off the podium. “Tomorrow it’s the Alpe d’Huez, let’s hope for the best.”

Quintana crossed the line in second place, 44 seconds down, while Froome came home in third, 1:14 behind. The Briton had the consolation of putting more than a minute into Contador and Valverde, who finished together, 2:26 down, and he declared himself pleased to have limited the damage.

“Obviously Quintana put in a real big attack there, I chose to ride my own tempo and try and limit my losses stay within myself and keep a bit of energy for tomorrow,” Froome said.

For his part, Quintana admitted to a degree of disappointment with his bounty at day’s end. It was the first time Froome’s lead has dropped below three minutes since before the race hit the mountains, but with just one chance remaining, he still trails by 2:38.

“I was hoping to get a bigger gap on Froome, and to be honest it wasn’t as much as I wanted, he fought back harder than I thought was likely,” he said. “I’ll go on fighting and see what we can do. It was so fast on the climb, there’s no way I could get away before. I’ll keep on fighting though.”

Thomas losses ground

The profile put one in mind of the famous stage to Bagnères-de-Luchon two years ago, when a flurry of early attacks left Froome critically isolated for much of the day, and there was little surprise when Astana, Tinkoff-Saxo and Movistar opted to tear a page from the same playbook and run it on the very first climb, the Col du Chaussy, which brought the peloton away from the start in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne.

Contador, Valverde and Nibali were all among the riders to go on the offensive on the category 1 climb, where Thomas was already placed under server duress and the peloton was left in shards scattered across the mountainside. After Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) led over the summit, however, there was a realignment of sorts in the valley that followed, before a 21-man break featuring Rolland, Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) managed to forge clear ahead of the Croix de Fer.

“It was really hard, with the start uphill like that you knew it was going to be really hard,” said Bauke Mollema (Trek), who won roll with the punches to move up to 8th overall by close of business. “It was and down all day. It was a big fight for everybody not just for us but for the guys at the back fighting for the time limit.”

Once on the Col de la Croix de Fer, Astana laid out their stall in support of Nibali, with Michele Scarponi putting in much of the groundwork. While there will be inevitable polemic over the rights and wrongs of attacking while the maillot jaune had one foot on the ground, Nibali’s courage in going on the offensive from such distance made a welcome change from the more cautious racing that had taken hold by the third day in the Pyrenees last week.

Froome, however, recovered quickly from his mechanical problem, pedalling with his usual hurried cadence and jutting elbows to bridge back up to Quintana et al. The Colombian wouldn’t leave his sight until the final ramps of La Toussuire, and Froome knows that a repeat display on Alpe d’Huez on Saturday will be enough to land him a second Tour victory.

“It’s going to be very full on. I’m actually quite looking forward to it, the most iconic stage of this year’s Tour - it’s going to be epic out there,” Froome said. “It would be an absolute dream [to win on the Alpe] but I’ve got to keep up with a little Colombian first.”

And amid his initial despondency at failing to put more time into Froome, Quintana struck a defiant note as he left the mixed zone on Friday evening. “I’ll try again tomorrow from further out,” he said. “Let’s see how strong he is then.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team4:22:53
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:44
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:01:14
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:26
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
6Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
8Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
9Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
10Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
11Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:35
12Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:04:17
13Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:04:53
14Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:05:02
15Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
16Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:06:23
17Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:05
18Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
19Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
20Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
21Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:09:52
22José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:53
23Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:41
24Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
25Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
27Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:12:53
28Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:13:03
29Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:55
30Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:15:02
31Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:15:12
32Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
33Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
34Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
35Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:21:13
36Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
37Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:22:00
38Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
39Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
40Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
41Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
42Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
43Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
44Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
45Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
46Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
47Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
48Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
49Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
50Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
51Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
52Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
53Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
54Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
55Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
56Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
57Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
58Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:22:39
59Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:24:17
60Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:25:30
61Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
62Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:25:56
63Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:27:41
64Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:28:36
65Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
66Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
67Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
68Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
69Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
70Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
71Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
72Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
73Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
74Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
75Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
76Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
77Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
78Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
79Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
80Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
81Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
82Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
83Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
84Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
85Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
86Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
87Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
88Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
89Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
90Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
91Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
92Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
93Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
94Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
95Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
96Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
97Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
98Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
99Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
100Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
101Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
102Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
103John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
104Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
105Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
106Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
107Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
108Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
109Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
110Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
111Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
112Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
113Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:28:43
114Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:29:12
115Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
116Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
117Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
118Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
119Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
120Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
121Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
122Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
123Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
124Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
125Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
126Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
127Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
128Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
129Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
130Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
131Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
132Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
133Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
134Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
135Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
136Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
137José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
138Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
139Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
140Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
141Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
142Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
143Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
144Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
145Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
146Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
147Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
148Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
149Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
150Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
151Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
152Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
153Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
154André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
155Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
156Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
157Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
158Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
159Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
160Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:30:30
DNSMichael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo

Intermediate sprint - Épierre, km. 42
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar20pts
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar17
3Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo15
4Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team13
5Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11
6Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling10
7Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal9
8Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha8
9Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha7
10Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
11Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar5
12Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka4
13Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team3
14Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida2
15Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team20pts
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team17
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky15
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr13
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
6Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team10
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing9
8Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo8
9Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo7
10Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team6
11Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar5
12Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team4
13Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida3
14Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling2
15Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Col du Chaussy, km. 15.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha10pts
2Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo8
3Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar6
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
5Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida2
6Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka1

Mountain 2 (HC) Col de la Croix de Fer, km. 83
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar25pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team20
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky14
5Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo12
6Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky10
7Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team8
8Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo6
9Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4
10Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo2

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) Col du Mollard, km. 103
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar5pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Mountain 4 (HC) La Toussuire, km. 138
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team20pts
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team16
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky12
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr8
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
6Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team2

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team4:23:37
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:42
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
4Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:10:57
5Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:14:18
6Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:20:29
7Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:21:16
8Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
9Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
10Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:27:52
11Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
12Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
13Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
14Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
15Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
16Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
17Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:28:28
18Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
21Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
22Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
23Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
24Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
25Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team13:22:42
2Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:30
3Astana Pro Team0:07:05
4Team Europcar0:10:32
5AG2R La Mondiale0:11:45
6Team Sky0:15:34
7IAM Cycling0:21:23
8MTN - Qhubeka0:22:42
9Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:25:04
10BMC Racing Team0:32:23
11Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:33:27
12Trek Factory Racing0:35:32
13Lampre-Merida0:38:20
14FDJ.fr0:45:35
15Bora-Argon 180:48:14
16Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:49:26
17Lotto Soudal0:54:14
18Team Giant-Alpecin0:58:11
19Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:04:14
20Team Katusha1:05:09
21Etixx - Quick-Step1:06:21
22Orica GreenEdge1:12:28

General classification after stage 19
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky78:37:34
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:02:38
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:25
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:44
5Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:56
6Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:08:55
7Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:12:39
8Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:13:22
9Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:08
10Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:17:27
11Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:18:25
12Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:19:27
13Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:26:48
14Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:27:00
15Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:27:24
16Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:40:40
17Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:57:49
18Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:59:26
19Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:59:42
20Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1:12:21
21Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1:14:48
22Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team1:16:00
23Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team1:19:34
24Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:19:35
25Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 181:19:49
26Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal1:21:03
27Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team1:21:53
28Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:25:51
29Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1:31:33
30Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1:32:10
31Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1:33:14
32Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha1:34:33
33Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida1:37:10
34Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:43:34
35Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar1:43:38
36Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:46:30
37Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky1:49:03
38Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step1:50:32
39Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal1:51:59
40Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo1:55:14
41Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:57:46
42Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:58:35
43Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:59:45
44Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:03:41
45Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:05:38
46Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar2:06:29
47Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:08:44
48Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida2:09:06
49Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka2:09:44
50Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky2:11:32
51Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:11:51
52Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:12:22
53Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge2:13:47
54Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky2:15:32
55Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing2:17:09
56Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team2:18:25
57Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement2:18:39
58Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling2:20:02
59José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team2:22:18
60Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:22:31
61Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha2:22:41
62Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling2:22:54
63Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:24:06
64Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling2:27:13
65Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team2:30:20
66Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:32:03
67Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr2:33:41
68Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky2:35:21
69Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:36:27
70Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2:38:14
71Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:42:33
72Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:42:45
73Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:43:47
74Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha2:44:42
75Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team2:45:21
76Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar2:45:27
77Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement2:46:07
78Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:46:19
79Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling2:46:38
80Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka2:48:21
81Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida2:49:03
82Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 182:49:06
83Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin2:54:33
84Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka2:54:38
85Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement2:55:20
86Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement2:55:30
87Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:56:24
88Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida2:56:45
89Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing2:57:25
90Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar2:58:43
91Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step2:58:58
92Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2:59:11
93Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement3:03:30
94Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team3:04:26
95Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 183:05:12
96Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:06:21
97Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step3:07:54
98Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka3:08:08
99Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing3:09:19
100Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team3:09:46
101Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha3:09:56
102Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr3:12:31
103Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3:13:27
104Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling3:14:35
105Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge3:14:36
106Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin3:16:49
107John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin3:17:24
108Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 183:17:49
109Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team3:19:40
110Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar3:23:01
111Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr3:23:27
112Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal3:25:37
113Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3:28:13
114Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step3:28:40
115Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement3:30:54
116Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:33:16
117Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team3:33:40
118Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team3:34:03
119Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing3:35:05
120Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3:36:05
121Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:38:39
122Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha3:38:51
123Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:39:06
124Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha3:39:23
125Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:39:27
126Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr3:39:39
127Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky3:39:56
128Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:39:58
129André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal3:41:19
130Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:41:22
131Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3:41:31
132Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo3:41:34
133Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:41:47
134Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement3:42:25
135Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr3:43:09
136Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky3:45:04
137Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar3:45:15
138Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin3:47:42
139Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida3:47:59
140Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step3:49:46
141Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement3:50:51
142Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:53:47
143José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 183:54:45
144Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:56:32
145Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha4:00:01
146Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team4:00:52
147Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team4:01:13
148Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal4:02:33
149Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4:02:44
150Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge4:04:11
151Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4:04:14
152Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4:04:28
153Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing4:05:33
154Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka4:10:13
155Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida4:13:40
156Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling4:15:17
157Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:19:08
158Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar4:20:31
159Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge4:25:49
160Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr4:34:40

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo420pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal316
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin281
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step192
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky128
6Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar122
7Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team90
8Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal85
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal85
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr83
11Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step78
12Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale74
13Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing73
14Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team72
15Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha70
16Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida69
17Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin69
18Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha67
19Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team63
20Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement61
21Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka61
22Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step55
23Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar54
24Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar54
25Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo53
26Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale52
27Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka51
28Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale50
29Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka49
30Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team48
31Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 1847
32Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar46
33Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling46
34Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin46
35Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo45
36Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka43
37Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge42
38Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step38
39Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement37
40Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling37
41Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits37
42Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing36
43Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team34
44Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida34
45Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team32
46Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo32
47Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar32
48Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky31
49Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team31
50Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin30
51Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits30
52Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits29
53Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal29
54Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo28
55Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar28
56Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky28
57Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team27
58Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 1827
59Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr27
60Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team26
61Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team26
62Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling26
63Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida26
64Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin25
65Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team25
66Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling24
67Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale23
68Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits22
69Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team21
70Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr20
71Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo20
72Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo20
73Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge20
74Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team20
75Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits18
76Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement18
77Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement18
78Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo17
79Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement17
80Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge17
81Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team16
82Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha16
83Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky15
84Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team15
85Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team15
86Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 1815
87Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement15
88Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team14
89Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka14
90Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr13
91Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha13
92Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team13
93Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
94Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka12
95Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement11
96Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar11
97Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team11
98Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo11
99Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr11
100Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal11
101Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team10
102Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo10
103Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida10
104Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing10
105Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
106Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka9
107Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step9
108Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling9
109Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
110Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin8
111Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr8
112Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal7
113Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha7
114Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 187
115Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team6
116Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida5
117Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
118Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal2
119Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar2
120Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
121José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1
122Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha1
123Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky1
124Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal-1
125Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale-5
126Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo-5
127Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits-5
128Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale90pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky87
3Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha78
4Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team64
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team56
6Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka55
7Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar54
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team47
9Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo40
10Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky40
11Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team34
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr32
13Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo32
14Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team28
15Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team27
16Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale24
17Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar23
18Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar23
19Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin22
20Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team22
21Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky22
22Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team21
23Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 1820
24Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge17
25Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing16
26Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 1816
27Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin15
28Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida13
29Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo12
30Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
31Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo10
32Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky10
33Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr9
34Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka8
35Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal8
36Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
37Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo8
38Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida7
39Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
40Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr6
41Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step5
42Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5
43Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling4
44Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar4
45Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
46Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo3
47José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team3
48Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team3
49Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
50Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr2
51Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo2
52Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling2
53Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale2
54Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling2
55Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka2
56Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka2
57Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo1
58Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
59Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
60Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1
61Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 181
62Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
63Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1
64Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team1
65John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1
66Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1
67Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team78:40:12
2Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:30
3Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:24:22
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:38:02
5Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1:28:55
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo1:52:36
7Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge2:11:09
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:43:41
9Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 182:46:28
10Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin2:51:55
11Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka2:52:00
12Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar2:56:05
13Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team3:07:08
14Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge3:11:58
15Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar3:20:23
16Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha3:36:45
17Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:37:20
18Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:38:44
19Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:39:09
20Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr3:40:31
21Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky3:42:26
22Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3:58:14
23Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4:00:06
24Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4:01:36
25Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:16:30

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team236:58:50
2Tinkoff-Saxo0:51:00
3Astana Pro Team0:53:36
4Team Sky0:55:12
5MTN - Qhubeka0:59:05
6AG2R La Mondiale1:15:11
7Team Europcar1:32:49
8BMC Racing Team2:06:58
9IAM Cycling2:22:22
10Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:25:01
11Trek Factory Racing2:43:33
12Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3:10:03
13Team Giant-Alpecin3:48:43
14Lotto Soudal4:10:59
15Lampre-Merida4:33:30
16Bretagne-Séché Environnement4:34:29
17FDJ.fr4:42:08
18Team Katusha5:10:10
19Cofidis, Solutions Credits5:17:47
20Bora-Argon 185:22:40
21Etixx - Quick-Step6:33:28
22Orica GreenEdge8:29:31

 

Latest on Cyclingnews